LVILLE
FSU

No Text

Louisville beats Florida State 82-74 in ACC Tournament

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2018

NEW YORK (AP) Quentin Snider scored 19 points, Ray Spalding had 18 and Louisville built a huge lead before knocking off Florida State 82-74 on Wednesday in an Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament game with substantial NCAA implications.

Deng Adel added 15 points and eight rebounds for the ninth-seeded Cardinals (20-12), who won for the first time in ACC postseason play and advanced to face top-ranked Virginia in the first quarterfinal Thursday.

Trent Forrest and PJ Savoy each had 14 points off the bench to pace No. 8 seed Florida State (20-11), which trailed by 26 with 11 minutes remaining.

A furious rally by the Seminoles whittled the margin to eight with 3:26 to play, but Louisville regrouped and hung on behind Snider. The senior point guard had six assists and five rebounds without committing a turnover in 35 minutes.

The teams combined for 21 blocked shots (11 by FSU), a tournament record.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: Trying to salvage a tumultuous, scandal-plagued season by at least making the NCAA Tournament, the Cardinals needed this one badly - perhaps more than Florida State. Louisville had dropped four of five and seven of 10, including an excruciating 67-66 loss to Virginia at home last Thursday. After losing the regular-season finale at North Carolina State two days later, interim coach David Padgett acknowledged his team couldn't afford a quick exit in Brooklyn. Whether the Cardinals need to upset Virginia, too, remains to be seen. ... Louisville had been 0-2 in ACC Tournament games.

Florida State: Looking to make consecutive trips to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, the Seminoles have reason to believe their resume is worthy. They beat Florida, Virginia Tech and Louisville on the road, plus North Carolina, Clemson and Miami at home. ... Florida State has lost five of eight and six of 10. ... FSU, held to 22 points in the first half, had won six straight ACC Tournament openers.

HISTORY LESSON

The previous time these programs faced each other in a league tournament was 1991, when Florida State rallied from 20 points down to defeat Louisville for the Metro Conference championship. The Seminoles and Cardinals squared off five times in the title game of the old Metro Conference. Louisville leads the all-time series 34-11.

UP NEXT

Louisville: Another shot at the top team in the country. Louisville lost both matchups with Virginia during the regular season and has dropped six in a row to the Cavaliers (28-2), who allow only 58.2 points per game - best in the nation.

Florida State: Hoping for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Adel
22 G/F
T. Mann
14 G
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
44.8 Field Goal % 56.1
34.4 Three Point % 24.5
77.3 Free Throw % 67.0
  Defensive rebound by Deng Adel 10.0
  Phil Cofer missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Quentin Snider made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Quentin Snider made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Phil Cofer 15.0
+ 2 Mfiondu Kabengele made dunk, assist by Trent Forrest 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 25.0
  Anas Mahmoud missed 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
  Anas Mahmoud missed 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Shooting foul on Braian Angola 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Darius Perry 53.0
Team Stats
Points 82 74
Field Goals 32-63 (50.8%) 27-61 (44.3%)
3-Pointers 10-16 (62.5%) 8-20 (40.0%)
Free Throws 8-15 (53.3%) 12-21 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 38 35
Offensive 9 13
Defensive 24 21
Team 5 1
Assists 15 13
Steals 6 4
Blocks 10 11
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 12 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
Q. Snider G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
3
T. Forrest G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Louisville 20-12 414182
home team logo Florida State 20-11 225274
O/U 149.5, FSU -2.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
O/U 149.5, FSU -2.5
Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY
Team Stats
away team logo Louisville 20-12 76.6 PPG 38.7 RPG 13.6 APG
home team logo Florida State 20-11 82.0 PPG 41.1 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
4
Q. Snider G 12.2 PPG 2.7 RPG 4.0 APG 41.0 FG%
5
P. Savoy G 5.8 PPG 1.3 RPG 0.7 APG 35.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
Q. Snider G 19 PTS 5 REB 6 AST
5
P. Savoy G 14 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
50.8 FG% 44.3
62.5 3PT FG% 40.0
53.3 FT% 57.1
Louisville
Starters
Q. Snider
R. Spalding
D. Adel
A. Mahmoud
V. King
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Snider 35 19 5 6 0 0 0 2 7/13 3/7 2/3 2 3
R. Spalding 25 18 4 1 1 2 1 2 8/13 1/1 1/2 3 1
D. Adel 38 15 8 2 1 0 1 1 6/13 2/4 1/2 0 8
A. Mahmoud 28 5 6 3 1 5 0 4 1/6 0/0 3/6 2 4
V. King 20 4 2 1 1 0 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
Starters
Q. Snider
R. Spalding
D. Adel
A. Mahmoud
V. King
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Snider 35 19 5 6 0 0 0 2 7/13 3/7 2/3 2 3
R. Spalding 25 18 4 1 1 2 1 2 8/13 1/1 1/2 3 1
D. Adel 38 15 8 2 1 0 1 1 6/13 2/4 1/2 0 8
A. Mahmoud 28 5 6 3 1 5 0 4 1/6 0/0 3/6 2 4
V. King 20 4 2 1 1 0 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
D. Sutton
D. Perry
R. McMahon
M. Williams
J. Griffin
J. Nwora
J. Redding
L. Thomas
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Sutton 21 10 6 1 1 3 1 1 4/7 1/1 1/2 2 4
D. Perry 23 8 2 1 1 0 4 0 3/6 2/2 0/0 0 2
R. McMahon 10 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
M. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nwora - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 33 15 6 10 8 12 32/63 10/16 8/15 9 24
Florida State
Starters
P. Cofer
B. Angola
T. Mann
C. Koumadje
C. Walker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Cofer 30 12 3 0 1 0 2 2 4/12 3/8 1/3 1 2
B. Angola 31 9 3 5 1 1 1 4 2/8 1/3 4/6 1 2
T. Mann 21 8 6 1 1 1 2 0 4/8 0/0 0/2 4 2
C. Koumadje 12 5 4 0 0 3 0 1 1/4 0/0 3/4 2 2
C. Walker 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
Starters
P. Cofer
B. Angola
T. Mann
C. Koumadje
C. Walker
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Cofer 30 12 3 0 1 0 2 2 4/12 3/8 1/3 1 2
B. Angola 31 9 3 5 1 1 1 4 2/8 1/3 4/6 1 2
T. Mann 21 8 6 1 1 1 2 0 4/8 0/0 0/2 4 2
C. Koumadje 12 5 4 0 0 3 0 1 1/4 0/0 3/4 2 2
C. Walker 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
T. Forrest
P. Savoy
M. Kabengele
I. Obiagu
M. Walker
B. Allen
T. Light
W. Miles
R. Gray
J. Lindner
A. Polite
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Forrest 30 14 5 6 1 0 4 3 6/8 0/0 2/3 1 4
P. Savoy 21 14 2 0 0 0 1 0 5/10 4/7 0/1 1 1
M. Kabengele 16 10 6 0 0 2 0 1 4/5 0/0 2/2 2 4
I. Obiagu 12 2 1 0 0 4 1 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Walker 17 0 3 1 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3
B. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Polite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 34 13 4 11 12 16 27/61 8/20 12/21 13 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores