James' perfect shooting leads Wyoming past San Jose St.

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 07, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Justin James scored 24 points and didn't miss a shot as No. 6 seed Wyoming beat 11th-seeded San Jose State 74-61 in the first round of a Mountain West Conference Tournament game Wednesday night.

Wyoming advances to play No. 3 seed New Mexico Thursday night.

James made all nine of his field-goal attempts, including three from 3-point range and three free throws. He scored 16 of Wyoming's first 22 points with three 3s, a 3-point play, a layup and a dunk in the first seven minutes for a 22-14 Cowboys lead. James had 20 by halftime and Wyoming (20-12) led 40-30 at the break.

The Cowboys used an 11-0 run during the first three minutes of the second half and were never threatened. Alan Herndon scored 15 points, Alexander Aka Gorski scored 11 and Hayden Dalton 10. Wyoming finished shooting 29 of 57 (51 percent) from the field including 10 of 28 from 3-point range.

Ryan Welage scored 25 points for San Jose State (4-26) and Jaycee Hillsman added 24.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Welage
H. Dalton
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
18.1 Pts. Per Game 18.1
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
8.0 Reb. Per Game 8.0
46.1 Field Goal % 46.0
42.9 Three Point % 40.7
87.7 Free Throw % 85.0
+ 2 Isaiah Nichols made layup 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Nichols 5.0
  Isaiah Nichols missed layup 7.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Wyoming 11.0
+ 2 Oumar Barry made layup 41.0
  Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado 1:02
  Ryan Welage missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
  Lost ball turnover on Brodricks Jones, stolen by Caleb Simmons 1:27
+ 3 Ryan Welage made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Simmons 1:49
  Out of bounds turnover on Sam Averbuck 2:03
  Offensive rebound by Brodricks Jones 2:33
Team Stats
Points 61 74
Field Goals 23-51 (45.1%) 29-57 (50.9%)
3-Pointers 8-18 (44.4%) 10-28 (35.7%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 6-10 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 30 28
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 23 21
Team 2 1
Assists 13 20
Steals 2 9
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
32
R. Welage F
25 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
J. James G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo San Jose State 4-26 303161
home team logo Wyoming 20-12 403474
O/U 148.5, WYO -13.5
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo San Jose State 4-26 66.0 PPG 38.7 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Wyoming 20-12 80.1 PPG 38.6 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
32
R. Welage F 17.8 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.4 APG 45.7 FG%
1
J. James G 19.1 PPG 6.1 RPG 3.0 APG 47.0 FG%
Top Scorers
32
R. Welage F 25 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
1
J. James G 24 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
45.1 FG% 50.9
44.4 3PT FG% 35.7
87.5 FT% 60.0
San Jose State
Starters
R. Welage
J. Hillsman
O. Barry
K. Fisher III
J. James
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Welage 40 25 5 1 0 0 1 1 9/16 5/8 2/2 0 5
J. Hillsman 37 24 4 4 0 0 5 2 9/16 3/6 3/4 1 3
O. Barry 21 4 5 1 0 0 1 4 2/4 0/2 0/0 2 3
K. Fisher III 19 4 4 0 1 0 2 5 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 3
J. James 19 0 4 3 0 0 3 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 4
Wyoming
Starters
J. James
A. Herndon
H. Dalton
C. Kelley
A. Moemeka
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. James 26 24 4 3 3 0 1 1 9/9 3/3 3/3 0 4
A. Herndon 26 15 4 2 1 2 0 2 6/7 2/3 1/3 1 3
H. Dalton 27 10 4 6 3 0 1 1 4/14 1/7 1/2 1 3
C. Kelley 16 6 2 4 0 0 2 0 2/2 1/1 1/2 0 2
A. Moemeka 22 2 3 0 2 1 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
A. Aka Gorski
L. Adams
N. Redding
B. Jones
S. Averbuck
A. Mueller
H. Maldonado
J. Naughton
H. Thompson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Aka Gorski 27 11 2 0 0 0 1 2 4/10 3/9 0/0 0 2
L. Adams 14 6 3 2 0 0 0 0 3/6 0/1 0/0 0 3
N. Redding 15 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
B. Jones 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
S. Averbuck 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Mueller 10 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 0
H. Maldonado 11 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 2
J. Naughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 74 27 20 9 3 8 12 29/57 10/28 6/10 6 21
