James' perfect shooting leads Wyoming past San Jose St.
LAS VEGAS (AP) Justin James scored 24 points and didn't miss a shot as No. 6 seed Wyoming beat 11th-seeded San Jose State 74-61 in the first round of a Mountain West Conference Tournament game Wednesday night.
Wyoming advances to play No. 3 seed New Mexico Thursday night.
James made all nine of his field-goal attempts, including three from 3-point range and three free throws. He scored 16 of Wyoming's first 22 points with three 3s, a 3-point play, a layup and a dunk in the first seven minutes for a 22-14 Cowboys lead. James had 20 by halftime and Wyoming (20-12) led 40-30 at the break.
The Cowboys used an 11-0 run during the first three minutes of the second half and were never threatened. Alan Herndon scored 15 points, Alexander Aka Gorski scored 11 and Hayden Dalton 10. Wyoming finished shooting 29 of 57 (51 percent) from the field including 10 of 28 from 3-point range.
Ryan Welage scored 25 points for San Jose State (4-26) and Jaycee Hillsman added 24.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|18.1
|Pts. Per Game
|18.1
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|8.0
|Reb. Per Game
|8.0
|46.1
|Field Goal %
|46.0
|42.9
|Three Point %
|40.7
|87.7
|Free Throw %
|85.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah Nichols made layup
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Nichols
|5.0
|Isaiah Nichols missed layup
|7.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Wyoming
|11.0
|+ 2
|Oumar Barry made layup
|41.0
|Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado
|1:02
|Ryan Welage missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:04
|Lost ball turnover on Brodricks Jones, stolen by Caleb Simmons
|1:27
|+ 3
|Ryan Welage made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Simmons
|1:49
|Out of bounds turnover on Sam Averbuck
|2:03
|Offensive rebound by Brodricks Jones
|2:33
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|74
|Field Goals
|23-51 (45.1%)
|29-57 (50.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-18 (44.4%)
|10-28 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|6-10 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|28
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|23
|21
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|13
|20
|Steals
|2
|9
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|16
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Jose State 4-26
|66.0 PPG
|38.7 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Wyoming 20-12
|80.1 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|15.4 APG
|
|45.1
|FG%
|50.9
|
|
|44.4
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Welage
|40
|25
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9/16
|5/8
|2/2
|0
|5
|J. Hillsman
|37
|24
|4
|4
|0
|0
|5
|2
|9/16
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|3
|O. Barry
|21
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|3
|K. Fisher III
|19
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. James
|19
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Welage
|40
|25
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|9/16
|5/8
|2/2
|0
|5
|J. Hillsman
|37
|24
|4
|4
|0
|0
|5
|2
|9/16
|3/6
|3/4
|1
|3
|O. Barry
|21
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|3
|K. Fisher III
|19
|4
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|J. James
|19
|0
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Nichols
|13
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|C. Simmons
|16
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|A. Chastain
|19
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Baumann
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Carlisle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Graves III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Parilla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|28
|13
|2
|1
|14
|16
|23/51
|8/18
|7/8
|5
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|26
|24
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|9/9
|3/3
|3/3
|0
|4
|A. Herndon
|26
|15
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6/7
|2/3
|1/3
|1
|3
|H. Dalton
|27
|10
|4
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4/14
|1/7
|1/2
|1
|3
|C. Kelley
|16
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|A. Moemeka
|22
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|26
|24
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|9/9
|3/3
|3/3
|0
|4
|A. Herndon
|26
|15
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6/7
|2/3
|1/3
|1
|3
|H. Dalton
|27
|10
|4
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|4/14
|1/7
|1/2
|1
|3
|C. Kelley
|16
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|A. Moemeka
|22
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Aka Gorski
|27
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/10
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Adams
|14
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|N. Redding
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Jones
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Averbuck
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Mueller
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|H. Maldonado
|11
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Naughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|27
|20
|9
|3
|8
|12
|29/57
|10/28
|6/10
|6
|21
-
FORD
GWASH70
75
2nd 13.0 STAD
-
MORGAN
BCU65
65
2nd 3:27
-
CARK
LAMAR59
55
2nd 2:38 ESP3
-
OREGST
WASH42
41
2nd 11:24 PACN
-
MISS
SC38
40
2nd 16:46 SECN
-
CUSE
12UNC21
34
1st 3:39 ESP2
-
DEPAUL
MARQET21
31
1st 3:32 FS1
-
FAU
UAB16
20
1st 8:13 FBOOK
-
IOWAST
TEXAS31
34
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
LATECH
NTEXAS31
27
1st 0.0
-
LVILLE
FSU82
74
Final
-
TEXST
CSTCAR73
66
Final
-
AF
UNLV90
97
Final/OT
-
BC
NCST91
87
Final
-
ARKLR
APPST64
93
Final
-
ARIZST
COLO85
97
Final
-
COLOST
UTAHST65
76
Final
-
CAL
STNFRD58
76
Final
-
TXAMCC
NORL76
83
Final
-
UMASS
LSALLE69
67
Final
-
SALAB
TROY62
69
Final
-
FAMU
HAMP71
75
Final
-
USM
FIU69
68
Final
-
VANDY
UGA62
78
Final
-
OKLA
OKLAST60
71
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN88
77
Final
-
SJST
WYO61
74
Final
-
ND
VATECH71
65
Final
-
COLG
BUCK54
83
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA58
71
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON54
76
Final
-
WASHST
OREG0
0149.0 O/U
-12.0
11:30pm PACN