Oregon beats Washington State 64-62 in overtime

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Payton Pritchard scored on a runner late in overtime and Kenny Wooten had a pair of blocked shots in the final 13 seconds, lifting Oregon to a 64-62 victory over Washington State in the opening round of the of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday night.

Washington State (12-19) led by three, but Troy Brown scored on a hard drive and Pritchard put Oregon (21-11) up 63-62 on his runner. After Wooten blocked Malachi Flynn's drive, Pritchard missed two free throws and Brown was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound.

Brown made 1 of 2 to give the Ducks a final chance, but Wooten swooped in to erase Milan Acquaah's drive just before the buzzer sounded.

Oregon moves on to play No. 3 seed Utah in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Pritchard and MiKyle McIntosh had 18 points each to help Oregon rally from a dismal first half.

Flynn had 22 points and Robert Franks added 16 for Washington State.

Oregon had a 20-win regular season and a winning record in the Pac-12, yet still is considered a fringe NCAA Tournament bubble team.

The Ducks need a good run in the conference tournament, possibly all the way to the title game.

The first step there was the second game against Washington State in six days. The Cougars won that game 78-76 behind a superb all-around game by Flynn.

Oregon's push didn't get off to a very good start. The Ducks missed their first six shots and didn't score in the opening 5:15.

Oregon continued to clang - 4 for 15 - and Washington State started to find the range after a slow start, building a 10-point lead.

The Cougars lost the range after that, going scoreless over the final 4:16 to allow the Ducks to keep within 24-17 at halftime despite shooting 7 of 24.

Oregon's struggles carried into the second half. The Ducks opened 2 for 11 from the floor and trailed by 11 in the early going.

Oregon kept the Cougars within reach behind its defense - more than 4 scoreless minutes - and pulled within 34-33 after going on a 12-2 run.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State played a gritty game in its finale, particularly on defense, but came up one play short.

Oregon kept itself in an ugly game with its defense, finding a way to win and keep its slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

UP NEXT

Washington State's season is over.

Oregon will play No. 3 seed Utah in Thursday's quarterfinals.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25

Key Players
M. Flynn
P. Pritchard
34.8 Min. Per Game 34.8
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
41.3 Field Goal % 45.5
33.8 Three Point % 42.5
84.6 Free Throw % 78.7
  Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard 0.0
  Milan Acquaah missed layup, blocked by Kenny Wooten 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Viont'e Daniels 6.0
  Troy Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Troy Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Drick Bernstine 8.0
  Offensive rebound by Troy Brown 8.0
  Payton Pritchard missed 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
  Payton Pritchard missed 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Personal foul on Viont'e Daniels 8.0
  Defensive rebound by MiKyle McIntosh 11.0
Team Stats
Points 62 64
Field Goals 20-49 (40.8%) 24-62 (38.7%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 15-18 (83.3%) 8-18 (44.4%)
Total Rebounds 31 41
Offensive 4 13
Defensive 23 24
Team 4 4
Assists 9 10
Steals 6 8
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 15 12
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
22
M. Flynn G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
22
M. McIntosh F
18 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo Wash. State 12-19 2429962
home team logo Oregon 21-11 17361164
O/U 149.0, OREG -12.5
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
O/U 149.0, OREG -12.5
T-Mobile Arena Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Wash. State 12-19 73.6 PPG 35.7 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo Oregon 21-11 78.7 PPG 38 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
22
M. Flynn G 15.8 PPG 3.4 RPG 4.3 APG 41.3 FG%
3
P. Pritchard G 14.7 PPG 3.8 RPG 4.7 APG 45.5 FG%
Top Scorers
22
M. Flynn G 22 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
3
P. Pritchard G 18 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
40.8 FG% 38.7
31.8 3PT FG% 36.4
83.3 FT% 44.4
Wash. State
Starters
M. Flynn
R. Franks
V. Daniels
D. Bernstine
C. Skaggs
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Flynn 42 22 5 3 2 0 3 0 7/19 3/8 5/6 1 4
R. Franks 42 16 3 0 0 1 4 4 6/11 2/4 2/2 0 3
V. Daniels 36 6 2 1 1 0 0 3 1/4 1/4 3/4 0 2
D. Bernstine 43 5 9 5 3 0 3 5 2/4 0/0 1/2 1 8
C. Skaggs 15 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
M. Acquaah
J. Pollard
A. Chidom
K. Hinson
D. Cooper
J. Ergas
K. Langston
S. Shpreyregin
T. Mickelson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Acquaah 26 11 2 0 0 0 2 2 3/5 1/2 4/4 1 1
J. Pollard 3 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Chidom 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
K. Hinson 15 0 1 0 0 1 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
D. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ergas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Langston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Shpreyregin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mickelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 62 27 9 6 2 15 19 20/49 7/22 15/18 4 23
Oregon
Starters
M. McIntosh
P. Pritchard
E. Brown
T. Brown
P. White
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. McIntosh 35 18 7 1 0 0 1 2 7/14 2/5 2/5 3 4
P. Pritchard 42 18 6 1 2 0 2 2 7/16 4/7 0/2 1 5
E. Brown 39 10 3 0 1 0 1 4 4/14 2/6 0/0 1 2
T. Brown 41 8 11 2 4 0 4 2 2/10 0/3 4/6 2 9
P. White 27 6 5 5 0 0 1 4 2/2 0/0 2/3 4 1
Bench
K. Smith
K. Wooten
V. Bailey Jr.
A. Kigab
R. Sorkin
M. Cage
E. Gross
W. Johnson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Smith 10 2 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 0
K. Wooten 24 2 5 0 0 2 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 3
V. Bailey Jr. 4 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Kigab 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
R. Sorkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Gross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 64 37 10 8 2 12 19 24/62 8/22 8/18 13 24
NCAA BB Scores