Oregon beats Washington State 64-62 in overtime
LAS VEGAS (AP) Payton Pritchard scored on a runner late in overtime and Kenny Wooten had a pair of blocked shots in the final 13 seconds, lifting Oregon to a 64-62 victory over Washington State in the opening round of the of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday night.
Washington State (12-19) led by three, but Troy Brown scored on a hard drive and Pritchard put Oregon (21-11) up 63-62 on his runner. After Wooten blocked Malachi Flynn's drive, Pritchard missed two free throws and Brown was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound.
Brown made 1 of 2 to give the Ducks a final chance, but Wooten swooped in to erase Milan Acquaah's drive just before the buzzer sounded.
Oregon moves on to play No. 3 seed Utah in Thursday's quarterfinals.
Pritchard and MiKyle McIntosh had 18 points each to help Oregon rally from a dismal first half.
Flynn had 22 points and Robert Franks added 16 for Washington State.
Oregon had a 20-win regular season and a winning record in the Pac-12, yet still is considered a fringe NCAA Tournament bubble team.
The Ducks need a good run in the conference tournament, possibly all the way to the title game.
The first step there was the second game against Washington State in six days. The Cougars won that game 78-76 behind a superb all-around game by Flynn.
Oregon's push didn't get off to a very good start. The Ducks missed their first six shots and didn't score in the opening 5:15.
Oregon continued to clang - 4 for 15 - and Washington State started to find the range after a slow start, building a 10-point lead.
The Cougars lost the range after that, going scoreless over the final 4:16 to allow the Ducks to keep within 24-17 at halftime despite shooting 7 of 24.
Oregon's struggles carried into the second half. The Ducks opened 2 for 11 from the floor and trailed by 11 in the early going.
Oregon kept the Cougars within reach behind its defense - more than 4 scoreless minutes - and pulled within 34-33 after going on a 12-2 run.
BIG PICTURE
Washington State played a gritty game in its finale, particularly on defense, but came up one play short.
Oregon kept itself in an ugly game with its defense, finding a way to win and keep its slim NCAA Tournament hopes alive.
UP NEXT
Washington State's season is over.
Oregon will play No. 3 seed Utah in Thursday's quarterfinals.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.8
|Min. Per Game
|34.8
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|3.7
|Reb. Per Game
|3.7
|41.3
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|33.8
|Three Point %
|42.5
|84.6
|Free Throw %
|78.7
|Defensive rebound by Payton Pritchard
|0.0
|Milan Acquaah missed layup, blocked by Kenny Wooten
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Viont'e Daniels
|6.0
|Troy Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Troy Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Drick Bernstine
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Troy Brown
|8.0
|Payton Pritchard missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Payton Pritchard missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Viont'e Daniels
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by MiKyle McIntosh
|11.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|64
|Field Goals
|20-49 (40.8%)
|24-62 (38.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|15-18 (83.3%)
|8-18 (44.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|41
|Offensive
|4
|13
|Defensive
|23
|24
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|9
|10
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|12
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wash. State 12-19
|73.6 PPG
|35.7 RPG
|14.7 APG
|Oregon 21-11
|78.7 PPG
|38 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|M. Flynn G
|15.8 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|4.3 APG
|41.3 FG%
|
3
|P. Pritchard G
|14.7 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|4.7 APG
|45.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Flynn G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|P. Pritchard G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|40.8
|FG%
|38.7
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|44.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flynn
|42
|22
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|0
|7/19
|3/8
|5/6
|1
|4
|R. Franks
|42
|16
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|6/11
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|3
|V. Daniels
|36
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|2
|D. Bernstine
|43
|5
|9
|5
|3
|0
|3
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|8
|C. Skaggs
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flynn
|42
|22
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|0
|7/19
|3/8
|5/6
|1
|4
|R. Franks
|42
|16
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|6/11
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|3
|V. Daniels
|36
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|2
|D. Bernstine
|43
|5
|9
|5
|3
|0
|3
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|8
|C. Skaggs
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Acquaah
|26
|11
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|1
|J. Pollard
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Chidom
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Hinson
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ergas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Langston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Shpreyregin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Mickelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|62
|27
|9
|6
|2
|15
|19
|20/49
|7/22
|15/18
|4
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McIntosh
|35
|18
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/14
|2/5
|2/5
|3
|4
|P. Pritchard
|42
|18
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7/16
|4/7
|0/2
|1
|5
|E. Brown
|39
|10
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/14
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Brown
|41
|8
|11
|2
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2/10
|0/3
|4/6
|2
|9
|P. White
|27
|6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McIntosh
|35
|18
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/14
|2/5
|2/5
|3
|4
|P. Pritchard
|42
|18
|6
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7/16
|4/7
|0/2
|1
|5
|E. Brown
|39
|10
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/14
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Brown
|41
|8
|11
|2
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2/10
|0/3
|4/6
|2
|9
|P. White
|27
|6
|5
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Smith
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|K. Wooten
|24
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|V. Bailey Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Kigab
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Sorkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Cage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Gross
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|225
|64
|37
|10
|8
|2
|12
|19
|24/62
|8/22
|8/18
|13
|24
-
LVILLE
FSU82
74
Final
-
TEXST
CSTCAR73
66
Final
-
AF
UNLV90
97
Final/OT
-
BC
NCST91
87
Final
-
ARIZST
COLO85
97
Final
-
ARKLR
APPST64
93
Final
-
COLOST
UTAHST65
76
Final
-
CAL
STNFRD58
76
Final
-
UMASS
LSALLE69
67
Final
-
TXAMCC
NORL76
83
Final
-
FAMU
HAMP71
75
Final
-
SALAB
TROY62
69
Final
-
USM
FIU69
68
Final
-
GTOWN
STJOHN0
0
Final
-
ND
VATECH71
65
Final
-
SJST
WYO61
74
Final
-
STJOHN
GTOWN88
77
Final
-
OKLA
OKLAST60
71
Final
-
VANDY
UGA62
78
Final
-
COLG
BUCK54
83
Final
-
UTEP
TXSA58
71
Final
-
FORD
GWASH72
78
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON54
76
Final
-
MORGAN
BCU78
77
Final
-
CARK
LAMAR67
57
Final
-
OREGST
WASH69
66
Final/OT
-
MISS
SC84
85
Final
-
LATECH
NTEXAS68
62
Final
-
IOWAST
TEXAS64
68
Final
-
CUSE
12UNC59
78
Final
-
DEPAUL
MARQET69
72
Final
-
FAU
UAB72
83
Final
-
WASHST
OREG62
64
Final/OT