Sexton's buzzer beater lifts Alabama over Texas A&M, 71-70

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) Collin Sexton drove the length of the court in the final seconds and hit a floater at the buzzer to give Alabama a 71-70 win over Texas A&M in the of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday.

The win snaps a five-game losing streak for the ninth-seeded Crimson Tide (18-14), and it provides a much-needed boost for school's case for a bid to the NCAA Tournament - which it is trying to reach for the first time since 2012.

Sexton finished with 27 points, none bigger than his final shot. Alabama led by as many as 12 points in the second half, but the Aggies (20-12) rallied and went up 70-69 after a 3-pointer by T.J. Starks with 4.4 seconds remaining.

That's when Sexton took the inbounds pass and raced up the court for his winning shot. Dazon Ingram scored 13 points for the Crimson Tide, and Donta Hall added 11.

Starks matched his career high with 23 points in the loss for Texas A&M, and Admon Gilder had 15.

Texas A&M had won three in a row entering the game, including a 68-66 victory over the Crimson Tide six days ago. The No. 8 seed Aggies led by as many as seven points early in the first half, but Alabama surged ahead in to take a 35-28 halftime lead - only to need Sexton's last-second shot to hold on for the win.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: The Crimson Tide entered the game 56th in the NCAA's RPI ratings despite its late-season woes, thanks in large part to earlier victories this season over ranked opponents such as Auburn, Oklahoma, Florida and Tennessee. Alabama also has a win over a then-No. 5 Texas A&M on Dec. 30, and it will have another opportunity to impress the selection committee when it faces top-seeded Auburn on Friday. The Crimson Tide reached the tournament semifinals with a pair of victories last season.

Texas A&M: Even with the loss, the Aggies appear likely to reach the NCAA Tournament for a second time in three seasons after beginning the day 25th in RPI. Starks previously scored 23 points in a game at Auburn on Feb. 7. The freshman guard was 8 of 17 from the field on Thursday and appeared to have won the game with his late 3-pointer, only to watch as Sexton answered on the other end.

UP NEXT

Alabama faces Auburn in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Aggies wait to find out their postseason fate.

---

Key Players
C. Sexton
D. Hogg
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
43.7 Field Goal % 41.7
31.6 Three Point % 38.5
77.3 Free Throw % 71.6
+ 2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 1.0
  30-second timeout called 4.0
+ 3 T.J. Starks made 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 17.0
+ 2 T.J. Starks made turnaround jump shot 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Robert Williams 1:00
  Collin Sexton missed free throw 1:00
  Shooting foul on Robert Williams 1:00
+ 2 Collin Sexton made floating jump shot 1:00
+ 3 Admon Gilder made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Davis 1:16
  Shot clock violation turnover on Alabama 1:33
Team Stats
Points 71 70
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 24-61 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 6-20 (30.0%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 16-21 (76.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 44
Offensive 9 15
Defensive 22 26
Team 2 3
Assists 11 7
Steals 9 6
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 13 17
Fouls 18 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
C. Sexton G
27 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
2
T. Starks G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Alabama 18-14 353671
home team logo Texas A&M 20-12 284270
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama 18-14 72.4 PPG 39 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Texas A&M 20-12 75.2 PPG 44.4 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
2
C. Sexton G 18.3 PPG 3.6 RPG 3.6 APG 43.1 FG%
2
T. Starks G 9.1 PPG 2.0 RPG 1.9 APG 38.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. Sexton G 27 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
2
T. Starks G 23 PTS 3 REB 4 AST
47.5 FG% 39.3
30.8 3PT FG% 30.0
68.8 FT% 76.2
Alabama
Starters
C. Sexton
D. Ingram
D. Hall
G. Smith
J. Petty
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Sexton 33 27 3 5 1 0 3 2 9/16 3/6 6/7 1 2
D. Ingram 29 13 9 3 2 0 4 3 5/12 1/3 2/5 4 5
D. Hall 25 11 5 1 1 0 1 1 4/9 0/0 3/4 2 3
G. Smith 23 8 3 0 0 1 0 1 4/5 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. Petty 25 0 4 1 0 0 2 2 0/5 0/3 0/0 0 4
Bench
H. Jones
B. Key
D. Giddens
A. Johnson Jr.
A. Reese
L. Schaffer
A. Davis
L. Fuller
T. Barnes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
H. Jones 25 6 3 0 3 2 2 2 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 3
B. Key 20 4 3 1 1 0 1 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
D. Giddens 8 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Johnson Jr. 7 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Reese 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
L. Schaffer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Fuller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 31 11 9 3 13 18 28/59 4/13 11/16 9 22
Texas A&M
Bench
T. Trocha-Morelos
S. Flagg
J. Chandler
D. Wilson
C. Collins
F. Byers
J. Caldwell
M. French
C. Alo
I. Jasey
J. Walker III
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Trocha-Morelos 20 8 7 0 1 1 0 3 4/7 0/2 0/0 4 3
S. Flagg 17 2 4 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 2
J. Chandler 10 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Collins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. French - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Jasey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 70 41 7 6 9 17 20 24/61 6/20 16/21 15 26
