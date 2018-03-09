No. 18 West Virginia beat Baylor 78-65 in Big 12 tourney
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Baylor thought it had stolen some much-needed momentum entering halftime against West Virginia when Tristan Clark threw down a dunk with a couple of seconds left on the clock.
Jevon Carter stole it all right back.
The senior guard chucked in a halfcourt buzzer-beater to give the No. 18 Mountaineers a comfy cushion, and the Big 12 Tournament's third-seeded team kept pulling away after the break. Carter wound up with 18 points and 11 assists, Esa Ahmad poured in 21 points and West Virginia rolled to a 78-65 victory and a spot in the semifinal round Thursday night.
''They had that put-back dunk that changed the game,'' Carter said, ''but I guess that 3-pointer just killed them right there. That's a big momentum-changer, and it was big for us going into halftime.
''We came out and played with the same energy as the first half.''
Daxter Miles Jr. also had 19 points for the Mountaineers (23-9), who swept the Bears (18-14) during the regular season and have won six of the last seven in the series overall.
''When you get down double digits against West Virginia it's hard to come back,'' Baylor coach Scott Drew said. ''There's certain teams we match up better with and West Virginia isn't one of them, we are glad if we never have to play them again this year.''
The Mountaineers will play No. 14 Texas Tech, the tournament's second seed, on Friday night for a spot in the championship game. They've been to the last two Big 12 finals, but still have not won a conference tournament since capturing the Big East crown in 2010.
Manu Lecomte led the No. 6 seed Bears with 27 points, but he didn't get much help from a lineup that had a miserable night dealing with West Virginia's stingy defense. Baylor shot 42 percent from the field but just 6 of 20 from beyond the arc, and committed a ghastly 22 turnovers.
Nuni Omot and King McClure combined for 12 of them.
''We just tried to keep going and stay positive,'' said the Bears' Terry Maston. ''They got some great momentum and fast-break dunks. They just played great overall.''
The Bears actually controlled the tempo much of the first half, relying on their zone defense to keep West Virginia from running. They led 18-9 with 8 1/2 minutes left, and still led when Jake Lindsey made a pair of free throws as the 5-minute mark slipped by.
Press Virginia was starting to get cranked up, though.
The Mountaineers began forcing turnovers with their frenetic full-court press, and that keyed a 16-2 run that gave them the lead. And when Clark scored just before the break for Baylor, Carter answered with his half-court heave that hit nothing but net for a 29-23 advantage.
Baylor scored the first couple baskets of the second half, but Ahmad scored inside and Miles hit three 3-pointers in the span of a minute, as the Mountaineers carried their momentum toward the finish.
''It's a cumulative effect,'' West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said of his press, ''and we had one stretch where I think we got the ball three times in a row, and that's where we were able to open the game up a little bit, and that's what we hope it does for us.''
The rest of the game amounted to a sloppy foul-fest, neither team ever able to get into much of a rhythm. As usual, that played to the advantage of the poised and veteran Mountaineers, who have earned a reputation for an uncanny ability to make the ugliest of games turn out the sweetest of ways.
''Our turnovers allowed them to not face our defense,'' Drew said. ''When they scored, they set up and that wasn't good for us.''
BIG PICTURE
Baylor was trying to reach 19 wins for the sixth straight season. Instead, a lopsided loss means the Bears' chances of making a fifth straight NCAA Tournament appearance appear in jeopardy.
West Virginia and Texas Tech tied for second place in the league race, and the teams split in the regular season. But the Mountaineers should feel confident after getting the better of the Red Raiders the last time they played, an 84-74 victory in Morgantown late last month.
UP NEXT
Baylor sweats until Selection Sunday.
West Virginia gets ready for the Red Raiders.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.4
|Min. Per Game
|35.4
|17.0
|Pts. Per Game
|17.0
|6.5
|Ast. Per Game
|6.5
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|39.8
|Field Goal %
|41.9
|37.7
|Three Point %
|37.9
|88.8
|Free Throw %
|86.4
|Defensive rebound by West Virginia
|23.0
|Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|+ 2
|Esa Ahmad made driving dunk
|25.0
|Bad pass turnover on Manu Lecomte, stolen by Esa Ahmad
|33.0
|+ 1
|Jevon Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|Jevon Carter made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Personal foul on Tyson Jolly
|40.0
|+ 3
|Manu Lecomte made 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Turnover on Jevon Carter
|49.0
|Offensive foul on Jevon Carter
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Esa Ahmad
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|78
|Field Goals
|21-50 (42.0%)
|24-55 (43.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|17-23 (73.9%)
|22-29 (75.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|37
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|23
|23
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|11
|18
|Steals
|8
|12
|Blocks
|7
|6
|Turnovers
|20
|16
|Fouls
|26
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Baylor 18-14
|75.8 PPG
|41.6 RPG
|15.0 APG
|18 West Virginia 23-9
|80.4 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|M. Lecomte G
|15.7 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|3.6 APG
|39.2 FG%
|
23
|E. Ahmad F
|10.3 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.8 APG
|43.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Lecomte G
|27 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|E. Ahmad F
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|42.0
|FG%
|43.6
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|73.9
|FT%
|75.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lecomte
|36
|27
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7/12
|3/8
|10/11
|1
|5
|T. Maston
|25
|11
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|0/1
|3/5
|4
|1
|N. Omot
|24
|8
|1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|2
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Lindsey
|31
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|2
|J. Lual-Acuil Jr.
|29
|4
|9
|1
|2
|4
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lecomte
|36
|27
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7/12
|3/8
|10/11
|1
|5
|T. Maston
|25
|11
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/10
|0/1
|3/5
|4
|1
|N. Omot
|24
|8
|1
|3
|1
|1
|7
|2
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Lindsey
|31
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|4
|2/4
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|2
|J. Lual-Acuil Jr.
|29
|4
|9
|1
|2
|4
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ahmad
|33
|21
|8
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|8/13
|0/2
|5/7
|3
|5
|D. Miles Jr.
|33
|19
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5
|5/7
|5/6
|4/4
|3
|3
|J. Carter
|39
|18
|3
|11
|6
|0
|4
|4
|4/12
|2/7
|8/8
|0
|3
|W. Harris
|24
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|0
|S. Konate
|18
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ahmad
|33
|21
|8
|2
|3
|1
|2
|2
|8/13
|0/2
|5/7
|3
|5
|D. Miles Jr.
|33
|19
|6
|4
|0
|0
|4
|5
|5/7
|5/6
|4/4
|3
|3
|J. Carter
|39
|18
|3
|11
|6
|0
|4
|4
|4/12
|2/7
|8/8
|0
|3
|W. Harris
|24
|7
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|0
|S. Konate
|18
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. West
|16
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/5
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|1
|T. Allen
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|L. Routt
|17
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|2
|J. Bolden
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|3
|M. Bender
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Harler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|31
|18
|12
|6
|16
|25
|24/55
|8/21
|22/29
|8
|23
-
PORTST
EWASH70
77
2nd 9.0
-
WYO
NMEX66
73
2nd 5:28 CBSSN
-
CPOLY
UCSB29
57
2nd 12:28
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE43
53
2nd 9:53 ESP3
-
OREG
UTAH41
47
2nd 11:42 FS1
-
DAYTON
VCU72
77
Final
-
3XAVIER
STJOHN88
60
Final
-
SMU
UCONN80
73
Final
-
CMICH
BUFF74
89
Final
-
LVILLE
1UVA58
75
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE64
66
Final/OT
-
BAMA
TEXAM71
70
Final
-
BC
19CLEM82
90
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST76
73
Final
-
SFLA
MEMP77
79
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH72
68
Final/OT
-
COLO
15ARIZ67
83
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV66
70
Final
-
22NEVADA
UNLV79
74
Final
-
UMKC
GC74
77
Final
-
NDAK
MNTNA76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
9KANSAS68
82
Final
-
UGA
MIZZOU62
60
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL74
76
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER80
55
Final
-
SDGST
FRESNO64
52
Final
-
CSBAK
UTVALL74
81
Final
-
STNFRD
UCLA77
88
Final
-
DUQ
RICH68
81
Final
-
NCCU
SAV58
56
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU63
85
Final
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO69
71
Final
-
TEXAS
14TXTECH69
73
Final
-
LSU
MISSST77
80
Final
-
ND
5DUKE70
88
Final
-
USM
MTSU71
68
Final/OT
-
TULANE
TEMPLE77
82
Final
-
MARQET
2NOVA70
94
Final
-
TXSA
MRSHL81
95
Final
-
GWASH
STLOU63
70
Final
-
CARK
SFA64
86
Final
-
SUTAH
IDAHO92
78
Final
-
NORFLK
NCAT64
70
Final
-
OREGST
USC48
61
Final
-
UTAHST
BOISE78
75
Final
-
HAWAII
UCIRV67
68
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST70
97
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH58
67
Final
-
12UNC
24MIAMI82
65
Final
-
BAYLOR
18WVU65
78
Final
-
LATECH
ODU58
62
Final
-
BUTLER
SETON75
74
Final
-
ECU
UCF52
66
Final
-
SC
ARK64
69
Final
-
UAB
WKY70
98
Final