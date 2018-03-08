Newman's career day lifts Kansas over Cowboys in Big 12s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) Kansas had just been battered by Oklahoma State for the second time this season, a humiliating loss in Stillwater that sent the Jayhawks into the Big 12 Tournament rubbing their bruised egos.
Then the Cowboys raced out to a 10-point lead in their quarterfinal matchup.
Rather than fold, though, the ninth-ranked Jayhawks showed the kind of toughness they've been missing much of this season. Malik Newman scored a career-high 30 points, their backup big men made up for the absence of injured center Udoka Azubuike, and coach Bill Self's squad pulled away in the second half for an 82-68 victory over the Cowboys on Thursday.
''This team is easy to nitpick with because when we're good, it's magnified in ways because we can shoot and move the ball, and when we're bad it's magnified because we don't do the things in grind-it-out games that a lot of teams do,'' Self said. ''Sometimes I think we get a little spoiled on what our expectations are, but I'm real proud of them. I think they competed hard for the most part.''
Svi Mykhailiuk added 13 points and Devonte Graham had 10 points, four rebounds and nine assists for the No. 1 seed Jayhawks (25-7), who were swept by the Cowboys (19-14) in the regular season. But they rose to the occasion when it mattered, setting up a date with Kansas State on Friday.
The Wildcats beat TCU in an overtime thriller earlier Thursday.
''We just wanted to come out, be aggressive and play tough,'' Newman said, ''because we haven't played tough against those guys. We wanted to execute, have fun and be tough.''
Jeffrey Carroll scored 17 points and Kendall Smith had 14 for the No. 8 seed Cowboys, who can only hope their opening-round win over Oklahoma solidified their spot in the NCAA Tournament.
''We're a tournament team. We've proven that all season long,'' Smith said. ''Especially to see the kind of basketball we're playing right now, I definitely think we should get in.''
Azubuike sprained the MCL in his left knee in practice Tuesday, causing him to miss the entire weekend. The Jayhawks hope to have him back for the NCAA Tournament next week.
Mitch Lightfoot and Silvio De Sousa combined for 14 points and 14 rebounds in his place.
''We showed we can play without Doke,'' Mykhailiuk said. ''We can still win.''
Oklahoma State threatened to run the Jayhawks out of the building early on, just as it did in an 82-64 rout in Stillwater on Saturday. Yakuba Sima took advantage of the inside space where Azubuike usually roams, and Carroll's 3-point barrage gave Oklahoma State an early 10-point lead.
That's when the Jayhawks finally caught fire, going on an 18-4 charge to turn things around. It was Newman leading the way with a trio of 3-pointers, part of his 20 first-half points.
He kept the hot hand going early in the second half, scoring seven points during another big run - this one 14-0 - that made it 66-50 and forced Cowboys coach Mike Boynton to call timeout.
Boynton said after his team's rough-and-tumble win over the Sooners that he didn't buy into the notion that beating a team three times was any more difficult than beating it once. But Boynton didn't address the challenge that comes with winning two games in fewer than 24 hours.
With 15 minutes left against Kansas, the Cowboys' legs looked shot.
The Jayhawks' game-breaking run coincided with a scoreless drought for Oklahoma State that went on for more than 7 1/2 minutes. At one point midway through the half, the Cowboys were 4 for 17 from the floor and had made more turnovers (five) than field goals.
Oklahoma State made a couple of late runs, but he Jayhawks were never in danger of letting their lead slip, locking up at least 25 wins for an NCAA-record 13th consecutive season.
''I won't say fatigue wasn't a factor,'' Boynton said, ''but we knew that coming in. We put ourselves in that scenario and Kansas earned the right to have the extra day of rest.''
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma State had a 53-27 rebounding advantage against Oklahoma. But the Cowboys only had a 36-33 edge against Kansas, even with Azubuike out with the knee injury.
Kansas set a school record for 3-pointers in a season (319) when Lagerald Vick knocked one down with 3:49 to go. The Jayhawks have relied on the outside shot all year, but it came in handy with their biggest post presence sitting on the bench.
UP NEXT
Oklahoma State waits anxiously to hear its name called on Selection Sunday.
Kansas tries to beat the Wildcats for the third time this season.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.4
|Min. Per Game
|37.4
|17.6
|Pts. Per Game
|17.6
|7.2
|Ast. Per Game
|7.2
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|41.1
|Field Goal %
|40.2
|32.8
|Three Point %
|41.8
|76.1
|Free Throw %
|83.0
|Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett
|0.0
|Cameron McGriff missed jump shot
|2.0
|+ 2
|Lagerald Vick made tip-in
|8.0
|Offensive rebound by Lagerald Vick
|15.0
|Devonte' Graham missed driving layup
|17.0
|+ 1
|Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Personal foul on Devonte' Graham
|43.0
|Offensive rebound by Lindy Waters III
|43.0
|Jeffrey Carroll missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|Offensive rebound by Jeffrey Carroll
|49.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|82
|Field Goals
|27-66 (40.9%)
|32-57 (56.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-22 (22.7%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|33
|Offensive
|17
|10
|Defensive
|16
|21
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|13
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Oklahoma State 19-14
|76.7 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|14.3 APG
|9 Kansas 25-7
|81.5 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Key Players
|
30
|J. Carroll G/F
|15.1 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.7 APG
|41.0 FG%
|
14
|M. Newman G
|12.0 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|2.1 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Carroll G/F
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|M. Newman G
|30 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|40.9
|FG%
|56.1
|
|
|22.7
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carroll
|36
|17
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/14
|3/7
|2/4
|3
|4
|K. Smith
|32
|14
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5/15
|2/7
|2/4
|0
|2
|M. Solomon
|23
|10
|5
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5/11
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|1
|C. McGriff
|28
|8
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/10
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|3
|L. Waters III
|23
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Carroll
|36
|17
|7
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/14
|3/7
|2/4
|3
|4
|K. Smith
|32
|14
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5/15
|2/7
|2/4
|0
|2
|M. Solomon
|23
|10
|5
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|5/11
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|1
|C. McGriff
|28
|8
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/10
|0/2
|0/0
|5
|3
|L. Waters III
|23
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Sima
|14
|11
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|3/3
|1
|1
|T. Shine
|32
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|1
|B. Averette
|9
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Dziagwa
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. N'Guessan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|33
|11
|4
|1
|13
|16
|27/66
|5/22
|9/13
|17
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Newman
|36
|30
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11/15
|4/6
|4/6
|0
|1
|S. Mykhailiuk
|34
|13
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5/10
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|4
|L. Vick
|35
|11
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|3
|D. Graham
|39
|10
|4
|9
|2
|0
|6
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|5/6
|0
|4
|M. Lightfoot
|23
|8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Newman
|36
|30
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11/15
|4/6
|4/6
|0
|1
|S. Mykhailiuk
|34
|13
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5/10
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|4
|L. Vick
|35
|11
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|3
|D. Graham
|39
|10
|4
|9
|2
|0
|6
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|5/6
|0
|4
|M. Lightfoot
|23
|8
|6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. De Sousa
|15
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|4
|M. Garrett
|17
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Sosinski
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Cunliffe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Azubuike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Teahan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|31
|17
|7
|1
|13
|17
|32/57
|8/20
|10/14
|10
|21
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL35
31
2nd 20:00
-
NCOLO
WEBER46
28
2nd 16:33
-
SDGST
FRESNO35
28
2nd 17:05 CBSSN
-
CSBAK
UTVALL31
43
2nd 20:00 ESP3
-
DUQ
RICH33
38
1st 2:15 NBCS
-
NORL
SAMHOU27
42
1st 3:49 ESP3
-
NCCU
SAV28
32
1st 2:05
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO5
4
1st 15:24 ESP3
-
STNFRD
UCLA40
44
1st 0.0 PACN
-
CMICH
BUFF74
89
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU72
77
Final
-
LVILLE
1UVA58
75
Final
-
3XAVIER
STJOHN88
60
Final
-
SMU
UCONN80
73
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE64
66
Final/OT
-
BAMA
TEXAM71
70
Final
-
BC
19CLEM82
90
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST76
73
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final
-
SFLA
MEMP77
79
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH72
68
Final/OT
-
22NEVADA
UNLV79
74
Final
-
UMKC
GC74
77
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV66
70
Final
-
COLO
15ARIZ67
83
Final
-
NDAK
MNTNA76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
9KANSAS68
82
Final
-
UGA
MIZZOU62
60
Final
-
TEXAS
14TXTECH0
0
7:00pm ESP2
-
MARQET
2NOVA0
0
7:00pm FS1
-
ND
5DUKE0
0
7:00pm ESPN
-
USM
MTSU0
0
7:00pm
-
LSU
MISSST0
0142.0 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm SECN
-
TULANE
TEMPLE0
0143.0 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
TXSA
MRSHL0
0
7:30pm
-
NORFLK
NCAT0
0143.0 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
GWASH
STLOU0
0
8:30pm NBCS
-
CARK
SFA0
0
8:30pm ESP3
-
SUTAH
IDAHO0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
8:35pm
-
UTAHST
BOISE0
0141.0 O/U
-8.0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
12UNC
24MIAMI0
0
9:00pm ESPN
-
OREGST
USC0
0
9:00pm PACN
-
AKRON
EMICH0
0131.5 O/U
-6.0
9:00pm ESP3
-
BAYLOR
18WVU0
0140.0 O/U
-6.0
9:00pm ESP2
-
ECU
UCF0
0128.0 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
CHIST
NMEXST0
0145.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0130.0 O/U
-4.0
9:00pm
-
SC
ARK0
0
9:25pm SECN
-
LATECH
ODU0
0
9:30pm
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0147.0 O/U
+1.0
9:30pm FS1
-
UAB
WKY0
0
10:00pm
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0155.0 O/U
-3.5
11:05pm
-
OREG
UTAH0
0
11:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX0
0
11:30pm CBSSN
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP3
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0140.0 O/U
-10.0
11:30pm