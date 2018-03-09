SC
ARK

No Text

Barford scores 17 as Arkansas holds off South Carolina

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2018

ST. LOUIS (AP) Jaylen Barford scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half to help Arkansas hold off South Carolina for a 69-64 win in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

The win is the seventh in the last nine games for the sixth-seeded Razorbacks (22-10), who advance to face No. 3 seed Florida on Friday night.

Barford, a first-team All-SEC selection, was 6 of 11 from the field and had a key 3-pointer and fast-break layup in the closing minutes. Daryl Macon added 12 points for Arkansas, hitting 8 of 8 free throws, including two in the final minute that helped seal the win.

Chris Silva had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead the No. 11 seed Gamecocks (17-16), who advanced to the second round with a win over Mississippi on Wednesday night. Maik Kotsar also scored 15 points, and Frank Booker added 11.

Arkansas led 36-28 at halftime thanks to its performance at the free throw line, where it hit 14 of 15 in the half. The Razorbacks entered the game 12th in the SEC in free-throw percentage (67 percent), but they continued to shoot the ball well from the line in the second half - finishing 23 of 26 (88.5 percent) overall in the win.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The loss puts an end to any hopes South Carolina had of returning to the NCAA Tournament, where it reached the school's first Final Four a year ago. After trailing by as many as 15 points in the second half, the Gamecocks rallied and closed Arkansas' lead to two points several times in the closing minutes. However, they were unable to overcome a 38.3-percent (23 of 60) effort from the field - similar to the 41.2 percent South Carolina shot in a blowout loss at Arkansas on Feb. 7.

Arkansas: Sophomore Adrio Bailey started at power forward on Thursday night for Arkansas in place of Dustin Thomas, who was kicked off the team earlier this week for violating team rules. The 6-foot-7 Bailey was undersized against South Carolina's frontcourt for much of the night, but he scored nine points and had three steals and two blocks in 24 minutes - including a powerful dunk early in the second half.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks wait on their postseason fate.

Arkansas faces Florida in the quarterfinals on Friday night.

---

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Kurt Voigt on Twitter at (at)Kurt-Voigt-AP

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
H. Gravett
D. Macon
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
39.9 Field Goal % 45.6
32.2 Three Point % 42.6
66.7 Free Throw % 87.0
  Offensive rebound by Wesley Myers 1.0
  Wesley Myers missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
  Offensive rebound by Wesley Myers 4.0
  Frank Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Anton Beard made 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
  Anton Beard missed 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Frank Booker 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Anton Beard 37.0
  Hassani Gravett missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
+ 1 Daryl Macon made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Daryl Macon made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
Team Stats
Points 64 69
Field Goals 23-60 (38.3%) 21-49 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 4-13 (30.8%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 23-26 (88.5%)
Total Rebounds 42 29
Offensive 18 6
Defensive 23 20
Team 1 3
Assists 13 12
Steals 2 10
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 19 13
Fouls 22 18
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
30
C. Silva F
15 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
J. Barford G
17 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo South Carolina 17-16 283664
home team logo Arkansas 22-10 363369
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
Scottrade Center St. Louis, MO
Team Stats
away team logo South Carolina 17-16 70.3 PPG 40.5 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Arkansas 22-10 82.0 PPG 37.8 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
21
M. Kotsar F 7.8 PPG 4.7 RPG 1.4 APG 41.7 FG%
0
J. Barford G 17.9 PPG 3.9 RPG 2.7 APG 46.7 FG%
Top Scorers
21
M. Kotsar F 15 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
0
J. Barford G 17 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
38.3 FG% 42.9
32.0 3PT FG% 30.8
62.5 FT% 88.5
South Carolina
Starters
C. Silva
M. Kotsar
J. Minaya
H. Gravett
E. Hinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Silva 31 15 11 2 0 1 3 3 4/12 0/0 7/8 6 5
M. Kotsar 34 15 7 2 0 0 3 2 7/11 0/0 1/2 5 2
J. Minaya 21 8 4 0 0 0 0 4 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 4
H. Gravett 21 7 4 2 0 0 3 4 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 4
E. Hinson 13 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/3 0 2
Starters
C. Silva
M. Kotsar
J. Minaya
H. Gravett
E. Hinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Silva 31 15 11 2 0 1 3 3 4/12 0/0 7/8 6 5
M. Kotsar 34 15 7 2 0 0 3 2 7/11 0/0 1/2 5 2
J. Minaya 21 8 4 0 0 0 0 4 3/4 2/3 0/0 0 4
H. Gravett 21 7 4 2 0 0 3 4 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 4
E. Hinson 13 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/3 0 2
Bench
F. Booker
F. Haase
W. Myers
K. Gueye
D. Beatty
T. Corchiani
C. Schmitt
J. Cudd
I. Famouke Doumbia
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Booker 34 11 4 0 0 0 4 3 3/8 3/8 2/3 1 3
F. Haase 13 6 4 0 1 0 0 0 2/6 2/3 0/0 4 0
W. Myers 27 2 4 4 0 0 3 4 1/10 0/6 0/0 2 2
K. Gueye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Beatty 6 0 1 3 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
T. Corchiani - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Schmitt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cudd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 41 13 2 1 19 22 23/60 8/25 10/16 18 23
Arkansas
Starters
J. Barford
D. Macon
A. Bailey
D. Gafford
A. Beard
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barford 30 17 2 0 3 0 3 4 6/11 2/5 3/3 0 2
D. Macon 29 12 4 4 0 0 2 1 2/10 0/5 8/8 1 3
A. Bailey 24 9 4 0 3 2 2 4 2/6 0/0 5/6 0 4
D. Gafford 25 8 4 0 0 4 1 4 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 2
A. Beard 37 7 4 5 3 0 1 2 0/5 0/0 7/8 1 3
Starters
J. Barford
D. Macon
A. Bailey
D. Gafford
A. Beard
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barford 30 17 2 0 3 0 3 4 6/11 2/5 3/3 0 2
D. Macon 29 12 4 4 0 0 2 1 2/10 0/5 8/8 1 3
A. Bailey 24 9 4 0 3 2 2 4 2/6 0/0 5/6 0 4
D. Gafford 25 8 4 0 0 4 1 4 4/5 0/0 0/0 2 2
A. Beard 37 7 4 5 3 0 1 2 0/5 0/0 7/8 1 3
Bench
D. Hall
T. Thompson
C. Jones
A. Cook
G. Osabuohien
D. Thomas
J. Holmes
K. Garland
J. Plummer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Hall 13 9 0 1 1 0 2 3 4/5 1/1 0/0 0 0
T. Thompson 14 4 1 2 0 1 1 0 2/3 0/0 0/1 0 1
C. Jones 11 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 2
A. Cook 11 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
G. Osabuohien 6 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Plummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 26 12 10 7 13 18 21/49 4/13 23/26 6 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores