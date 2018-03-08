Evans leads Texas Tech to 73-69 win over Texas in Big 12s
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) It was after Texas Tech lost to Texas in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament, ending the Red Raiders' season, that Chris Beard defied his team to avoid a similar fate the next year.
They've certainly risen to the challenge.
Keenan Evans scored 25 points, including a pretty fadeaway jumper in the closing minutes, and the No. 14 Red Raiders held off hot-shooting Jacob Young and the Longhorns for a 73-69 victory on Thursday night that ushered them into the semifinal round for the first time since 2005.
''We said we were going to do everything we could the next 364 days to put ourselves in a better position,'' Beard recalled, ''and I think we've done that.''
Jarrett Culver added 13 points for the deep and talented Red Raiders (24-8), who had lost four of their last five in the regular season but appeared to recapture their mojo in Kansas City.
They'll play No. 18 West Virginia or Baylor on Friday night for a spot in the title game.
Young had a career-high 29 points for the Longhorns (19-14), going 11 of 17 from the field and 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. But he missed a wide open layup with 36 seconds left that would have gotten the Longhorns within 70-67, and Evans made a free throw at the other end to help seal it.
Matt Coleman added 20 points for No. 7 seed Texas, which got star freshman Mo Bamba back from a toe sprain that had caused him to miss three games. The 6-foot-11 center was still a step slower than normal, and he wound up with 10 points and four rebounds in 14 minutes.
''We just lost a tight game and you never feel good after a loss,'' Longhorns coach Shaka Smart said. ''Texas Tech played a great game but there's a lot of things, when we look at the tape, if we could have done this a little harder or a little better we could have won.''
It was the No. 2 seed Red Raiders' first quarterfinal win since 2005, when they advanced all the way to the Big 12 title game. They have never won the league's postseason tournament.
''There's still a long road but we have another one tomorrow,'' Evans said. ''We just have to not get too high or too low and get ready for the next one.''
The Longhorns, who survived a tough game against Iowa State in the opening round, misfired on their first nine shots, went nearly 6 minutes without a point and allowed the Red Raiders to roar to an early double-digit lead that they maintained much of the first half.
Their lead was still 32-19 with 2 minutes left when Young buried a 3-pointer. Bamba followed with a nice putback, Coleman added a couple of foul shots, and Bamba hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the wing to draw the Longhorns within 35-28 at the break.
''We got off to a rough start,'' Coleman said, ''but as the game got going, we got more comfortable and shots started to fall in our favor.''
Texas Tech extended its lead to 12 early in the second half before Young heated up.
The sophomore guard, who averaged 5.2 points coming in, buried a pair of 3-pointers a minute apart to start his onslaught. He added two more 3s in succession a few minutes later, getting fouled on the second and making the free throw to pull the Longhorns within 53-39 with 10:58 to go.
By that point Young had shattered his career high of 14 points, set coincidentally against the Red Raiders last year and matched against Kansas just last month.
''My teammates pushing me to be who I am and do what I do,'' he said. ''Being a fighter.''
Texas was still fighting down the stretch, getting within 70-65 after Dylan Osetkowski's basket with just under a minute to play. But when they got the ball back off a turnover, Young missed his open layup, and that allowed the Red Raiders to put the game away from the foul line.
BIG PICTURE
Texas felt good about its NCAA Tournament hopes after knocking off the Cyclones, but a win over the Red Raiders would have gone a long way toward making Sunday just a little bit more comfortable.
Texas Tech led the regular-season conference race until the final weeks, when Kansas caught up and passed the Red Raiders. They're one step closer to a potential showdown with the Jayhawks in the title game after Kansas advanced to a semifinal against Kansas State.
UP NEXT
Texas heads back to Austin to await its NCAA Tournament fate.
Texas Tech gets ready for Friday night's semifinal.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.7
|Min. Per Game
|28.7
|17.4
|Pts. Per Game
|17.4
|3.3
|Ast. Per Game
|3.3
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|40.5
|Field Goal %
|48.0
|29.0
|Three Point %
|32.1
|74.4
|Free Throw %
|82.6
|+ 2
|Jericho Sims made jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Jericho Sims
|1.0
|Jacob Young missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Jarrett Culver made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Jarrett Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Matt Coleman
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Zhaire Smith
|12.0
|Matt Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Dylan Osetkowski
|22.0
|Keenan Evans missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Keenan Evans made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|73
|Field Goals
|25-58 (43.1%)
|26-55 (47.3%)
|3-Pointers
|7-18 (38.9%)
|9-16 (56.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|12-18 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|37
|Offensive
|10
|11
|Defensive
|17
|24
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|9
|13
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|9
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas 19-14
|71.8 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|11.7 APG
|14 Texas Tech 24-8
|75.7 PPG
|39 RPG
|14.5 APG
|
|43.1
|FG%
|47.3
|
|
|38.9
|3PT FG%
|56.3
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman
|39
|20
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5/14
|0/3
|10/10
|2
|1
|D. Osetkowski
|36
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|K. Roach II
|37
|4
|4
|0
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Sims
|30
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|J. Febres
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Coleman
|39
|20
|3
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5/14
|0/3
|10/10
|2
|1
|D. Osetkowski
|36
|4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/8
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|K. Roach II
|37
|4
|4
|0
|3
|0
|2
|4
|2/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Sims
|30
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|J. Febres
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Young
|32
|29
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|11/17
|6/7
|1/3
|1
|1
|M. Bamba
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4/5
|1/1
|1/2
|3
|1
|R. McClurg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Schwartz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Davis Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Banks III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hamm Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|27
|9
|6
|4
|7
|18
|25/58
|7/18
|12/15
|10
|17
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Hamilton IV
|20
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|3
|N. Stevenson
|15
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Francis
|13
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Za. Smith
|13
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Moretti
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Webster
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Sorrells
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ondigo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|35
|13
|5
|3
|9
|19
|26/55
|9/16
|12/18
|11
|24
-
OREGST
USC48
61
2nd 0.0 PACN
-
HAWAII
UCIRV64
63
2nd 1:52
-
UTAHST
BOISE78
75
2nd 7.0 CBSSN
-
12UNC
24MIAMI59
56
2nd 7:47 ESPN
-
BAYLOR
18WVU30
44
2nd 14:29 ESP2
-
LATECH
ODU51
50
2nd 5:06
-
BUTLER
SETON55
57
2nd 9:27 FS1
-
ECU
UCF45
50
2nd 7:49 ESPU
-
SC
ARK39
52
2nd 11:42 SECN
-
UAB
WKY35
46
2nd 19:11
-
DAYTON
VCU72
77
Final
-
CMICH
BUFF74
89
Final
-
3XAVIER
STJOHN88
60
Final
-
SMU
UCONN80
73
Final
-
LVILLE
1UVA58
75
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE64
66
Final/OT
-
BAMA
TEXAM71
70
Final
-
BC
19CLEM82
90
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST76
73
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final
-
SFLA
MEMP77
79
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH72
68
Final/OT
-
UMKC
GC74
77
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV66
70
Final
-
COLO
15ARIZ67
83
Final
-
22NEVADA
UNLV79
74
Final
-
NDAK
MNTNA76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
9KANSAS68
82
Final
-
UGA
MIZZOU62
60
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL74
76
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER80
55
Final
-
SDGST
FRESNO64
52
Final
-
CSBAK
UTVALL74
81
Final
-
STNFRD
UCLA77
88
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU63
85
Final
-
DUQ
RICH68
81
Final
-
NCCU
SAV58
56
Final
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO69
71
Final
-
ND
5DUKE70
88
Final
-
USM
MTSU71
68
Final/OT
-
TULANE
TEMPLE77
82
Final
-
LSU
MISSST77
80
Final
-
MARQET
2NOVA70
94
Final
-
TEXAS
14TXTECH69
73
Final
-
TXSA
MRSHL81
95
Final
-
GWASH
STLOU63
70
Final
-
CARK
SFA64
86
Final
-
SUTAH
IDAHO92
78
Final
-
NORFLK
NCAT64
70
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST70
97
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH58
67
Final
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0154.5 O/U
-4.0
11:05pm
-
OREG
UTAH0
0
11:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX0
0
11:30pm CBSSN
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0148.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP3
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0139.5 O/U
-10.0
11:30pm