North Carolina beats Miami 82-65 and gets Duke next at ACC
NEW YORK (AP) Theo Pinson dived on a loose ball, pulling it away from a Miami player, and quickly pushed it ahead to Cameron Johnson to start a North Carolina fast break that ended with Kenny Williams' layup.
That put the Tar Heels up 10 on the Hurricanes with 2 minutes left, all but wrapping up a second straight Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals meeting between North Carolina and Duke in Brooklyn.
Pinson scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds, helping the Tar Heels recover from a horrific start and awful shooting by their leading scorers to beat No. 24 Miami 82-65 on Thursday night.
For a second straight year, Tobacco Road's biggest rivals will be played on Flatbush Avenue.
The sixth-seeded Tar Heels (24-9) face the fifth-ranked and second-seeded Blue Devils for the third time this season on Friday night for a spot in the championship game - just as they did last year in the tournament's debut at Barclays Center.
''It's a big-time game,'' Pinson said. ''I mean, everybody and their mama going to be watching the game tomorrow, everybody knows that. And, going to be ready. My teammates going to be ready.''
It will be the 22nd time Duke and North Carolina play in the ACC Tournament. Duke leads 13-8, including six wins in a row since North Carolina's victory in the 1998 championship game. Last year, Duke went on to win the ACC championship.
''You know, last year we lost this game that's going to be played tomorrow,'' North Carolina coach Roy Williams said. ''I think we kept playing.''
The Tar Heels did indeed, winning the NCAA Tournament.
Duke rode freshman star Marvin Bagley III, who had 33 points and 17 rebounds, to a victory against Notre Dame in Friday night's first game. Meanwhile, Pinson has had consecutive double-doubles here and six in his last 14 games.
''I don't see anything common right now,'' the 6-foot-6 senior Pinson said, with a smile, about the 6-10, future NBA lottery pick. ''We just both have a double-double.''
Ja'Quan Newton, who beat North Carolina nine days ago in Chapel Hill with a 40-foot buzzer beater, scored 17 points for third-seeded Miami (22-9).
Pinson scored 10 points in 3 1/2 minutes of the second half, including a corner 3 to make it 69-63 with 4:25 left. Forty-two seconds later, Pinson dribbled through the Miami press and threw down a slam that had the UNC fans chanting ''Taarrr! Heels!''
''I thought Theo was sensational ... really controlled the whole tempo of the game on the offensive end,'' Williams said.
Carolina needed all it could get from Pinson.
Luke Maye, UNC's leading scorer, went 1 for 15 from the field and point guard Joel Berry II shot 4 for 14, playing through a twisted ankle that sent him to the locker room early in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
North Carolina: The Tar Heels have been gritty and Pinson has been brilliant in pulling away from Syracuse and Miami here. But they'll need to knock down more shots to deal with Duke. Other than Pinson, the Tar Heels were 20 for 59 from the field (34 percent) against Miami.
Miami: Freshmen Chris Lykes and Lonnie Walker IV have stepped up for Miami since Bruce Brown was injured 12 games ago. Against UNC, they shot a combined 7 for 25.
BAD START, FORTUNATE FINISH
North Carolina went almost 7 minutes without scoring to start the game, missing its first 13 shots and falling behind 14-0. Williams was so exasperated he made a wholesale lineup change, all five starters out at once. The Duke fans who remained at Barclays had a blast watching the Tar Heels struggle.
Backup point guard Seventh Woods snapped the drought for UNC with a three-point play at 12:51.
''It was a weird game,'' Williams said. ''But those five guys got in, and the best play was Seventh taking the ball to the basket because the first group in there acted like we were going to be shot and killed and done all kinds of things.''
The Tar Heels then finished with a flourish and grabbed the halftime lead when Johnson was fouled by Walker while getting off a 60-foot heave to beat the first-half buzzer. Johnson made three free throws to put the Heels up 32-31.
UP NEXT
North Carolina: The Tar Heels split with Duke this season, each winning at home. The Blue Devils won on Saturday 74-65.
Miami: The Hurricanes' next stop is the NCAA Tournament.
''Our expectation is to win,'' Walker said. ''We're not going to this tournament to lose.''
---
For more AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|11.4
|Pts. Per Game
|11.4
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|49.6
|Field Goal %
|41.5
|43.6
|Three Point %
|26.7
|63.1
|Free Throw %
|62.9
|Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg
|14.0
|Aaron Rohlman missed free throw
|14.0
|Shooting foul on Mike Robinson
|14.0
|+ 2
|Aaron Rohlman made layup, assist by Brandon Huffman
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Huffman
|17.0
|Mike Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|+ 2
|Brandon Huffman made jump shot, assist by Walker Miller
|28.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Lonnie Walker IV
|44.0
|+ 1
|Theo Pinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|52.0
|+ 1
|Theo Pinson made 1st of 2 free throws
|52.0
|Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg
|52.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|65
|Field Goals
|29-71 (40.8%)
|26-70 (37.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-25 (24.0%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|18-23 (78.3%)
|7-13 (53.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|52
|41
|Offensive
|15
|10
|Defensive
|33
|27
|Team
|4
|4
|Assists
|19
|11
|Steals
|5
|4
|Blocks
|8
|6
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|14
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|12 North Carolina 24-9
|82.8 PPG
|46.3 RPG
|18.1 APG
|24 Miami (Fla.) 22-9
|74.5 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|13.4 APG
|
|40.8
|FG%
|37.1
|
|
|24.0
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|78.3
|FT%
|53.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Pinson
|35
|25
|11
|3
|3
|1
|4
|2
|9/12
|2/2
|5/6
|1
|10
|C. Johnson
|31
|13
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|6/7
|5
|2
|J. Berry II
|32
|11
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4/14
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|2
|K. Williams
|34
|11
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4/9
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|4
|L. Maye
|30
|2
|13
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/15
|0/5
|0/0
|5
|8
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Pinson
|35
|25
|11
|3
|3
|1
|4
|2
|9/12
|2/2
|5/6
|1
|10
|C. Johnson
|31
|13
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3/8
|1/4
|6/7
|5
|2
|J. Berry II
|32
|11
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4/14
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|2
|K. Williams
|34
|11
|5
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|4/9
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|4
|L. Maye
|30
|2
|13
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/15
|0/5
|0/0
|5
|8
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Brooks
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|S. Manley
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Robinson
|8
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|S. Woods
|6
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|0
|A. Rohlman
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|B. Huffman
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Platek
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|1
|S. Rush
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Ma
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Felton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|48
|19
|5
|8
|8
|14
|29/71
|6/25
|18/23
|15
|33
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Newton
|33
|17
|7
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|7/16
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|6
|A. Lawrence II
|27
|12
|6
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|4/7
|2/2
|2/3
|1
|5
|L. Walker IV
|35
|9
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/14
|0/5
|1/2
|0
|6
|C. Lykes
|27
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/11
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Huell
|22
|5
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Newton
|33
|17
|7
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|7/16
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|6
|A. Lawrence II
|27
|12
|6
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|4/7
|2/2
|2/3
|1
|5
|L. Walker IV
|35
|9
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/14
|0/5
|1/2
|0
|6
|C. Lykes
|27
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/11
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Huell
|22
|5
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Vasiljevic
|17
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/6
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Izundu
|13
|5
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|2
|R. Miller Jr.
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|S. Waardenburg
|19
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|C. Stowell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Brown Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|65
|37
|11
|4
|6
|8
|20
|26/70
|6/19
|7/13
|10
|27
-
PORTST
EWASH70
77
2nd 34.0
-
WYO
NMEX59
68
2nd 7:42 CBSSN
-
CPOLY
UCSB27
53
2nd 14:12
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE42
53
2nd 10:16 ESP3
-
OREG
UTAH38
45
2nd 12:40 FS1
-
DAYTON
VCU72
77
Final
-
3XAVIER
STJOHN88
60
Final
-
SMU
UCONN80
73
Final
-
CMICH
BUFF74
89
Final
-
LVILLE
1UVA58
75
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE64
66
Final/OT
-
BAMA
TEXAM71
70
Final
-
BC
19CLEM82
90
Final
-
UMASS
GMASON75
80
Final
-
KENTST
BALLST76
73
Final
-
SFLA
MEMP77
79
Final
-
PROV
CREIGH72
68
Final/OT
-
COLO
15ARIZ67
83
Final
-
UCRIV
UCDAV66
70
Final
-
22NEVADA
UNLV79
74
Final
-
UMKC
GC74
77
Final
-
NDAK
MNTNA76
84
Final
-
OKLAST
9KANSAS68
82
Final
-
UGA
MIZZOU62
60
Final
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL74
76
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER80
55
Final
-
SDGST
FRESNO64
52
Final
-
CSBAK
UTVALL74
81
Final
-
STNFRD
UCLA77
88
Final
-
DUQ
RICH68
81
Final
-
NCCU
SAV58
56
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU63
85
Final
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO69
71
Final
-
TEXAS
14TXTECH69
73
Final
-
LSU
MISSST77
80
Final
-
ND
5DUKE70
88
Final
-
USM
MTSU71
68
Final/OT
-
TULANE
TEMPLE77
82
Final
-
MARQET
2NOVA70
94
Final
-
TXSA
MRSHL81
95
Final
-
GWASH
STLOU63
70
Final
-
CARK
SFA64
86
Final
-
SUTAH
IDAHO92
78
Final
-
NORFLK
NCAT64
70
Final
-
OREGST
USC48
61
Final
-
UTAHST
BOISE78
75
Final
-
HAWAII
UCIRV67
68
Final
-
CHIST
NMEXST70
97
Final
-
AKRON
EMICH58
67
Final
-
12UNC
24MIAMI82
65
Final
-
BAYLOR
18WVU65
78
Final
-
LATECH
ODU58
62
Final
-
BUTLER
SETON75
74
Final
-
ECU
UCF52
66
Final
-
SC
ARK64
69
Final
-
UAB
WKY70
98
Final