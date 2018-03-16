No Text
CSFULL
PURDUE
No Text
Key Players
K. Allman Jr.
0 G
V. Edwards
12 F
|31.6
|Min. Per Game
|31.6
|14.5
|Pts. Per Game
|14.5
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|7.3
|Reb. Per Game
|7.3
|49.1
|Field Goal %
|47.2
|43.0
|Three Point %
|39.5
|74.2
|Free Throw %
|82.5
|Defensive rebound by Jacquil Taylor
|5.0
|Daniel Venzant missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Defensive rebound by Dwight Ramos
|17.0
|Tommy Luce missed jump shot
|19.0
|Offensive rebound by Purdue
|26.0
|Tommy Luce missed layup, blocked by Josh Pitts
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Grady Eifert
|36.0
|Landon Kirkwood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Dwight Ramos
|54.0
|Grady Eifert missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|54.0
|+ 1
|Grady Eifert made 1st of 2 free throws
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|48
|74
|Field Goals
|18-50 (36.0%)
|23-59 (39.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-18 (22.2%)
|9-22 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|8-16 (50.0%)
|19-27 (70.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|44
|Offensive
|2
|9
|Defensive
|26
|32
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|7
|10
|Steals
|3
|5
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|9
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
Video Carousel
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
15 PTS, 7 REB
|Team Stats
|15 CSFullerton 20-12
|73.2 PPG
|38.2 RPG
|12.8 APG
|2 Purdue 29-6
|81.1 PPG
|37.9 RPG
|16.7 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|K. Allman Jr. G
|19.4 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|2.4 APG
|48.8 FG%
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|18.5 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|3.0 APG
|46.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Allman Jr. G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|C. Edwards G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.0
|FG%
|39.0
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|70.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Allman Jr.
|36
|21
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|8/16
|2/5
|3/5
|1
|4
|J. Rowe
|30
|10
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|3/5
|1/2
|3/4
|0
|3
|K. Ahmad
|33
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|4/12
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|A. Robertson
|13
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|5
|A. Awosika
|27
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/3
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Heinzl
|9
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Clare
|14
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Smith
|18
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|3
|D. Ramos
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Kirkwood
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Pitts
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Venzant
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Wang
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Garcia-Gonzalez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Ozegovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|48
|28
|7
|3
|5
|16
|24
|18/50
|4/18
|8/16
|2
|26
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Cline
|21
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|2
|G. Eifert
|9
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|J. Taylor
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Eastern
|19
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|3
|M. Haarms
|20
|2
|4
|3
|0
|2
|0
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|1
|T. Luce
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Stefanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|74
|41
|10
|5
|4
|9
|18
|23/59
|9/22
|19/27
|9
|32
-
13MRSHL
4WICHST66
65
2nd 5:36 TNT
-
15GAST
2CINCY40
44
2nd 12:34 TBS
-
15LPSCMB
2UNC23
20
1st 9:48 CBS
-
10BUTLER
7ARK0
0
1st 20:00 TRU
-
10PROV
7TEXAM69
73
Final
-
15CSFULL
2PURDUE48
74
Final
-
12MURYST
5WVU0
0145.5 O/U
-10.0
4:00pm TNT
-
10TEXAS
7NEVADA0
0143.5 O/U
0.0
4:30pm TBS
-
9KSTATE
8CREIGH0
0143.5 O/U
-2.0
6:50pm TNT
-
14BUCK
3MICHST0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
7:10pm CBS
-
16TEXSO
1XAVIER0
0162.5 O/U
-19.0
7:20pm TBS
-
13CHARLS
4AUBURN0
0148.0 O/U
-9.5
7:27pm TRU
-
16UMBC
1UVA0
0120.0 O/U
-20.5
9:20pm TNT
-
11CUSE
6TCU0
0136.5 O/U
-5.0
9:40pm CBS
-
9FSU
8MIZZOU0
0146.5 O/U
+1.0
9:50pm TBS
-
12NMEXST
5CLEM0
0133.5 O/U
-4.0
9:57pm TRU