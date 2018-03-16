CSFULL
Key Players
K. Allman Jr.
0 G
V. Edwards
12 F
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
49.1 Field Goal % 47.2
43.0 Three Point % 39.5
74.2 Free Throw % 82.5
  Defensive rebound by Jacquil Taylor 5.0
  Daniel Venzant missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Ramos 17.0
  Tommy Luce missed jump shot 19.0
  Offensive rebound by Purdue 26.0
  Tommy Luce missed layup, blocked by Josh Pitts 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Grady Eifert 36.0
  Landon Kirkwood missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Dwight Ramos 54.0
  Grady Eifert missed 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
+ 1 Grady Eifert made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
Team Stats
Points 48 74
Field Goals 18-50 (36.0%) 23-59 (39.0%)
3-Pointers 4-18 (22.2%) 9-22 (40.9%)
Free Throws 8-16 (50.0%) 19-27 (70.4%)
Total Rebounds 34 44
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 26 32
Team 6 3
Assists 7 10
Steals 3 5
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 24 18
Technicals 0 0
0
K. Allman Jr. G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12
V. Edwards F
15 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo 15 CSFullerton 20-12 212748
home team logo 2 Purdue 29-6 304474
O/U 145.0, PURDUE -20.5
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo 15 CSFullerton 20-12 73.2 PPG 38.2 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 2 Purdue 29-6 81.1 PPG 37.9 RPG 16.7 APG
Key Players
0
K. Allman Jr. G 19.4 PPG 3.4 RPG 2.4 APG 48.8 FG%
3
C. Edwards G 18.5 PPG 3.9 RPG 3.0 APG 46.6 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Allman Jr. G 21 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
3
C. Edwards G 15 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
36.0 FG% 39.0
22.2 3PT FG% 40.9
50.0 FT% 70.4
Purdue
Starters
V. Edwards
C. Edwards
P. Thompson
I. Haas
D. Mathias
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Edwards 31 15 7 0 0 1 3 1 6/12 2/4 1/3 0 7
C. Edwards 27 15 4 1 1 0 1 2 4/12 1/4 6/6 0 4
P. Thompson 24 11 3 2 1 0 0 1 3/5 3/5 2/2 1 2
I. Haas 15 9 10 0 0 0 4 4 3/7 0/0 3/5 4 6
D. Mathias 26 8 4 2 2 0 1 2 2/7 2/5 2/2 0 4
Starters
V. Edwards
C. Edwards
P. Thompson
I. Haas
D. Mathias
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Edwards 31 15 7 0 0 1 3 1 6/12 2/4 1/3 0 7
C. Edwards 27 15 4 1 1 0 1 2 4/12 1/4 6/6 0 4
P. Thompson 24 11 3 2 1 0 0 1 3/5 3/5 2/2 1 2
I. Haas 15 9 10 0 0 0 4 4 3/7 0/0 3/5 4 6
D. Mathias 26 8 4 2 2 0 1 2 2/7 2/5 2/2 0 4
Bench
R. Cline
G. Eifert
J. Taylor
N. Eastern
M. Haarms
T. Luce
S. Stefanovic
A. Wheeler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Cline 21 7 2 2 0 0 0 0 1/5 1/4 4/4 0 2
G. Eifert 9 3 1 0 1 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 1
J. Taylor 5 2 2 0 0 1 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
N. Eastern 19 2 4 0 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/0 0/1 1 3
M. Haarms 20 2 4 3 0 2 0 4 1/2 0/0 0/2 3 1
T. Luce 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Stefanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wheeler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 74 41 10 5 4 9 18 23/59 9/22 19/27 9 32
