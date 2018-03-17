LOYCHI
TENN

No Text

Prayer answered again: Loyola tops Tennessee on late jumper

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 17, 2018

DALLAS (AP) Another NCAA Tournament prayer answered for Loyola-Chicago, and the Ramblers are set to bring Sister Jean to the Sweet 16.

Clayton Custer's jumper took a friendly bounce off the rim and in with 3.6 seconds left, and 11th-seeded Loyola beat Tennessee 63-62 in a South Region second-round game Saturday night.

Custer's winner came two days after Donte Ingram's buzzer-beating 3 for Loyola against Miami, surely to the delight of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the 98-year-old nun, team chaplain and primary booster watching from her wheelchair on a platform near the main TV cameras.

''The only thing I can say, glory to God for that one,'' Custer said. ''The ball bounced on the rim and I got a good bounce.''

The Ramblers (30-5), who won the Missouri Valley tournament, broke the school record for wins set by the 1963 NCAA championship team. Loyola will play the Cincinnati-Nevada winner in the regional semifinals Thursday in Atlanta.

No. 3 seed Tennessee (26-7) took its only lead of the second half on three-point play by Grant Williams with 20 seconds remaining. After Loyola almost lost the ball on an out-of-bounds call confirmed on replay, Custer dribbled to his right, pulled up and let go a short jumper that hit the front of the rim, bounced off the backboard and went in.

A last-gasp shot from the Vols' Jordan Bone bounced away, and Custer threw the ball off the scoreboard high above the court as he was mobbed by teammates in the same spot that the Ramblers celebrates Ingram's dramatic winner.

The Ramblers fell behind 15-6 in less than 5 minutes before the Volunteers missed their next nine shots and fell behind for the first time on Custer's 3-pointer with 6 minutes left in the first half.

Admiral Schofield scored 11 of those first 15 Tennessee points but didn't score again until a 3 nearly 32 minutes later that started a rally from a 10-point deficit in the final 4 minutes by the SEC regular-season co-champions.

Tennessee coach Rick Barnes lost at American Airlines Center, home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, for the first time in six NCAA games. The first four wins were during his 17 seasons leading the Texas Longhorns.

Schmidt, who leads the pregame prayer and gives the players feedback after, wasn't the only one pulling hard for Loyola.

Late-arriving fans waiting for crowd favorite Texas Tech in the late game joined the raucous Ramblers supporters wearing maroon-and-gold scarfs and standing almost the entire game in sections across the court from their team's bench.

Aundre Jackson, who grew up in the Dallas area, led Loyola with 16 points, and Custer had 10. Schofield scored 14 for Tennessee.

BIG PICTURE

Loyola-Chicago: A special run continues and the Ramblers might not be one-year wonders. Several key players will be back, including Custer, fellow junior guard Marques Townes and freshman center Cameron Krutwig. The Ramblers probably won't have to wait another 33 years this time.

Tennessee: Letting a quick lead get away will hurt for the Vols, although the rally is a boost for a starting lineup with no seniors. It was the first NCAA trip in three seasons at Tennessee for Barnes, who took the Longhorns 16 times in 17 years.

UP NEXT

Loyola-Chicago is headed to the round of 16 for the first time since 1985, when it lost to Patrick Ewing and Georgetown. That was also the last time the Ramblers made the NCAA Tournament.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org , https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Custer
13 G
G. Williams
2 F
28.6 Min. Per Game 28.6
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
6.1 Reb. Per Game 6.1
52.7 Field Goal % 47.3
46.0 Three Point % 12.0
77.3 Free Throw % 76.4
  Jordan Bone missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Clayton Custer made jump shot 5.0
+ 1 Grant Williams made free throw 20.0
  Shooting foul on Aundre Jackson 20.0
+ 2 Grant Williams made layup 20.0
  Bad pass turnover on Aundre Jackson, stolen by Jordan Bowden 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Marques Townes 1:02
  Admiral Schofield missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Admiral Schofield 1:20
  Marques Townes missed jump shot, blocked by Grant Williams 1:22
+ 3 Lamonte Turner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Williams 1:47
Team Stats
Points 63 62
Field Goals 22-44 (50.0%) 25-55 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 11-16 (68.8%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 27 24
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 19 17
Team 4 1
Assists 17 15
Steals 3 8
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 9 6
Fouls 13 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
24
A. Jackson F
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
A. Schofield F
14 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo 11 Loyola-Chicago 30-5 293463
home team logo 3 Tennessee 26-9 253762
O/U 131.0, TENN -5.0
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
O/U 131.0, TENN -5.0
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Loyola-Chicago 30-5 72.2 PPG 34.7 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo 3 Tennessee 26-9 74.2 PPG 39.6 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
24
A. Jackson F 10.9 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.0 APG 57.3 FG%
5
A. Schofield F 13.9 PPG 6.5 RPG 1.5 APG 44.6 FG%
Top Scorers
24
A. Jackson F 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
5
A. Schofield F 14 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 45.5
40.0 3PT FG% 36.0
68.8 FT% 50.0
Loyola-Chicago
Starters
C. Custer
M. Townes
C. Krutwig
D. Ingram
B. Richardson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Custer 33 10 2 3 0 0 2 1 4/5 2/2 0/0 0 2
M. Townes 31 8 6 3 1 0 1 1 3/6 0/2 2/2 1 5
C. Krutwig 25 7 2 4 1 1 2 2 3/7 0/0 1/2 0 2
D. Ingram 25 6 3 2 0 0 1 1 2/8 2/6 0/2 0 3
B. Richardson 33 6 2 3 0 0 0 2 2/6 1/5 1/2 0 2
Starters
C. Custer
M. Townes
C. Krutwig
D. Ingram
B. Richardson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Custer 33 10 2 3 0 0 2 1 4/5 2/2 0/0 0 2
M. Townes 31 8 6 3 1 0 1 1 3/6 0/2 2/2 1 5
C. Krutwig 25 7 2 4 1 1 2 2 3/7 0/0 1/2 0 2
D. Ingram 25 6 3 2 0 0 1 1 2/8 2/6 0/2 0 3
B. Richardson 33 6 2 3 0 0 0 2 2/6 1/5 1/2 0 2
Bench
A. Jackson
L. Williamson
B. Skokna
C. Shanks
J. Baughman
C. Satterwhite
N. DiNardi
A. Avery
C. Negron
D. Boehm
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Jackson 22 16 4 1 1 0 3 4 5/7 0/1 6/6 1 3
L. Williamson 24 7 4 1 0 0 0 0 2/4 2/3 1/2 2 2
B. Skokna 7 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
C. Shanks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Baughman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Satterwhite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiNardi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Avery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Negron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Boehm - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 23 17 3 1 9 13 22/44 8/20 11/16 4 19
Tennessee
Starters
A. Schofield
J. Bone
G. Williams
J. Bowden
J. Fulkerson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Schofield 26 14 3 0 1 0 2 4 5/10 4/8 0/0 0 3
J. Bone 31 13 1 5 2 0 0 2 6/11 1/3 0/0 0 1
G. Williams 34 12 3 4 0 2 1 3 5/9 0/0 2/4 2 1
J. Bowden 33 8 4 3 3 0 0 2 3/7 1/3 1/2 0 4
J. Fulkerson 7 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
Starters
A. Schofield
J. Bone
G. Williams
J. Bowden
J. Fulkerson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Schofield 26 14 3 0 1 0 2 4 5/10 4/8 0/0 0 3
J. Bone 31 13 1 5 2 0 0 2 6/11 1/3 0/0 0 1
G. Williams 34 12 3 4 0 2 1 3 5/9 0/0 2/4 2 1
J. Bowden 33 8 4 3 3 0 0 2 3/7 1/3 1/2 0 4
J. Fulkerson 7 0 2 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
Bench
L. Turner
J. Daniel III
D. Walker Jr.
Y. Pons
K. Alexander
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
J. Fleschman
J. Johnson
C. Darrington
Z. Kent
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Turner 32 10 4 0 1 0 0 3 4/11 2/7 0/0 1 3
J. Daniel III 13 3 2 2 1 0 0 1 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 1
D. Walker Jr. 18 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
Y. Pons 6 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
K. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Darrington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 23 15 8 2 6 17 25/55 9/25 3/6 6 17
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores