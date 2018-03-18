BUTLER
Purdue wins without Haas, holds off Butler 76-73

  Mar 18, 2018

DETROIT (AP) Dakota Mathias sank a 3-pointer with 14.2 seconds left and second-seeded Purdue, minus star center Isaac Haas, held off 10th-seeded Butler 76-73 on Sunday to reach the Sweet 16 for the second consecutive year.

The Boilermakers (30-6) led by as many as 10 points in the second half, but Butler (21-14) cut the deficit to two and had the ball in the final minute. Kelan Martin missed a 3-pointer, and the shot by Mathias at the other end made it 76-71.

Martin scored with 2.1 seconds remaining, and P.J. Thompson missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving Butler another chance. The Bulldogs called a timeout with 1.8 seconds left, and Kamar Baldwin's shot from near midcourt hit the rim - although it may have been waved off on a review even if it had gone in.

Vincent Edwards scored 20 points despite early foul trouble for Purdue, and Matt Haarms filled in capably for the injured Haas. The Boilermakers set a school record for victories in a season and are in the regional semifinals for the fourth time under coach Matt Painter. Purdue faces third-seeded Texas Tech on Friday in Boston.

Haas, the 7-foot-2 center who broke his elbow in Friday's win over Cal State Fullerton, did not play. The 7-foot-3 Haarms started instead and had seven points and six rebounds.

Martin scored 29 points for Butler.

Haas warmed up before the game but wasn't using his injured arm much, and an official said a few minutes before tipoff that the brace the big man was wearing hadn't been approved for competition. Haarms, a redshirt freshman, started for the first time this season and missed an easy layup early on.

But Haarms settled in, blocking two shots in the half and finishing the first 20 minutes with seven points and five rebounds. Purdue rallied from a nine-point deficit and led 40-36 at the break.

Edwards picked up his second foul with 15:10 left in the first half, but Painter didn't bench him completely. Edwards finished the half with 12 points in 12 minutes.

A 3-pointer by Edwards started a 7-0 run that put Purdue ahead 61-51.

BIG PICTURE

Even without Haas, the Boilermakers seemed comfortable on offense until the final minutes. They went 11 of 24 from 3-point range and were able to move the ball for good shots even without their top inside threat.

Butler simply didn't have enough scoring threats in this tournament. Martin and Baldwin combined for 51 points in a win over Arkansas on Friday and had 43 on Sunday. No other Bulldog was in double figures against Purdue.

UP NEXT

Purdue heads to the Sweet 16 and now has more time to adjust to Haas' injury situation before the game against Texas Tech.

Butler begins the offseason and will have to replace Martin, who is a senior.

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org ; https://twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://www.podcastone.com/ap-sports-special-events

This version has been corrected to fix the spelling of Kelan Martin's first name.

Key Players
K. Martin
30 F
V. Edwards
12 F
31.6 Min. Per Game 31.6
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
2.9 Ast. Per Game 2.9
7.3 Reb. Per Game 7.3
44.7 Field Goal % 47.8
36.4 Three Point % 40.5
84.4 Free Throw % 83.3
  30-second timeout called 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Kelan Martin 2.0
  P.J. Thompson missed free throw 2.0
  Personal foul on Kamar Baldwin 2.0
+ 2 Kelan Martin made dunk 2.0
  Offensive rebound by Kelan Martin 5.0
  Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 3 Dakota Mathias made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Cline 15.0
  Personal foul on Sean McDermott 27.0
  Defensive rebound by Vincent Edwards 37.0
  Kelan Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
Team Stats
Points 73 76
Field Goals 27-55 (49.1%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 13-14 (92.9%) 13-18 (72.2%)
Total Rebounds 28 30
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 16 17
Team 4 6
Assists 12 12
Steals 5 3
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 0
30
K. Martin F
29 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12
V. Edwards F
20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
Butler
Starters
K. Martin
K. Baldwin
S. McDermott
T. Wideman
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Martin 38 29 5 2 1 0 3 2 9/18 3/10 8/8 2 3
K. Baldwin 39 14 4 3 2 1 1 3 5/16 1/4 3/3 0 4
S. McDermott 26 9 4 0 0 0 0 4 4/4 1/1 0/0 2 2
T. Wideman 24 7 3 2 2 0 1 3 3/4 0/0 1/1 2 1
A. Thompson 24 2 0 4 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
P. Jorgensen
N. Fowler
H. Baddley
C. David
J. Brunk
C. Donovan
J. Gillens-Butler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Jorgensen 23 8 2 1 0 0 0 3 3/8 1/4 1/2 0 2
N. Fowler 12 2 5 0 0 1 2 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 3
H. Baddley 12 2 1 0 0 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. David 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Brunk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gillens-Butler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 24 12 5 3 8 20 27/55 6/20 13/14 8 16
Purdue
Bench
R. Cline
J. Taylor
G. Eifert
N. Eastern
T. Luce
S. Stefanovic
A. Wheeler
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Cline 14 5 0 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 0
J. Taylor 7 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. Eifert 17 2 5 0 1 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 3 2
N. Eastern 8 2 1 1 1 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Stefanovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wheeler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 24 12 3 3 8 15 26/52 11/24 13/18 7 17
