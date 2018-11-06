MICHST
No. 1 Kansas holds off No. 10 Michigan State 92-87 in opener

  • Nov 06, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Quentin Grimes scored 21 points in his college debut and Dedric Lawson added 20 points and 14 rebounds to lead No. 1 Kansas past No. 10 Michigan State 92-87 in the season-opening Champions Classic on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks won their third straight in one of college basketball's premier events.

Michigan State was led by Joshua Langford with 18 points and Kenny Goins with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The Spartans are now 4-21 all-time against No. 1 teams.

The game pitted two power-conference preseason favorites against each other, and the finish was every bit as intriguing as expected.

After Kansas was in control for most of the game, the Spartans frantically trimmed a 10-point deficit to 90-87 with 34 seconds left. They had a chance to make it a two-point game when Devon Dotson missed the second of two free throws with 15 seconds left.

But Cassius Winston missed a layup for Michigan State, Kansas grabbed the rebound and Grimes sealed it by making 1 of 2 free throws.

It sure didn't look like it would be so close after Kansas withstood Michigan State's early 3-point flurry.

The Jayhawks went on a 13-3 run midway through the first half to turn an 18-16 lead into a 30-17 advantage, extended the lead to 44-27 and never let the Spartans get closer than seven until the final minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks demonstrated why they earned the top ranking. They dominated the post, used 3-pointers to pull away and eventually found a way to close out the feisty Spartans.

Michigan State: The Spartans' late surge showed they are capable of going toe to toe against the nation's top teams. But this one got away from them because of poor free-throw shooting and sloppy overall play - things that need to be cleaned up quickly.

STAT PACK

Kansas: Lawson also had six assists. ... Udoka Azubuike finished with 17 points. Dotson, another freshman, had 16. ... Kansas improved to 15-1 under Bill Self in season openers. ... The Jayhawks hadn't played a ranked team on opening night since beating No. 8 Utah 79-68 in November 1995. ... Kansas was 10 of 23 on 3-pointers.

Michigan State: Winston had 13 points and 11 assists. Matt McQuaid added 12 points. ... The Spartans were outrebounded 42-40 and 11-5 on the offensive end. ... Michigan State also committed 18 turnovers and was 23 of 35 from the free-throw line while going 12 of 23 on 3-pointers. ... At 3-5 in the classic, Michigan State is the only team under .500.

UP NEXT

Kansas has a five-day break before opening its home schedule against Vermont on Monday.

Michigan State's traditionally daunting non-conference continues Sunday when defending Atlantic Sun regular-season champion Florida Gulf Coast visits East Lansing on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by Michigan State 0.0
  Cassius Winston missed layup 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens 4.0
  Quentin Grimes missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Matt McQuaid 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Lagerald Vick 7.0
  Cassius Winston missed layup 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Ahrens 15.0
  Devon Dotson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
Team Stats
Points 87 92
Field Goals 26-59 (44.1%) 31-69 (44.9%)
3-Pointers 12-23 (52.2%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 23-35 (65.7%) 20-33 (60.6%)
Total Rebounds 44 43
Offensive 5 11
Defensive 32 26
Team 7 6
Assists 20 21
Steals 5 10
Blocks 7 7
Turnovers 18 11
Fouls 25 28
Technicals 0 0
J. Langford G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
Q. Grimes G
21 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST
12T
Michigan State
Starters
J. Langford
K. Goins
C. Winston
M. McQuaid
N. Ward
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Langford 29 18 4 2 0 1 2 4 5/11 4/6 4/4 3 1
K. Goins 33 17 11 3 0 1 0 3 5/11 3/8 4/6 1 10
C. Winston 34 13 3 11 2 0 5 2 3/10 2/4 5/6 0 3
M. McQuaid 34 12 5 3 0 1 1 2 3/6 1/2 5/6 0 5
N. Ward 25 9 5 0 1 1 5 4 2/8 0/0 5/10 0 5
Bench
K. Ahrens
X. Tillman
A. Henry
F. Loyer
T. Kithier
M. Bingham
C. George
B. Burke
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
G. Brown
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Ahrens 10 6 3 0 1 0 1 2 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 3
X. Tillman 13 6 2 1 0 2 3 5 3/4 0/0 0/1 1 1
A. Henry 15 4 3 0 1 0 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/2 0 3
F. Loyer 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Kithier 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Bingham 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 87 37 20 5 7 18 25 26/59 12/23 23/35 5 32
Kansas
Starters
Q. Grimes
D. Lawson
U. Azubuike
D. Dotson
L. Vick
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Grimes 30 21 1 4 1 0 1 3 7/14 6/10 1/2 0 1
D. Lawson 38 20 14 6 2 2 2 2 5/18 0/2 10/12 4 10
U. Azubuike 20 17 3 1 1 4 2 4 7/10 0/0 3/7 2 1
D. Dotson 33 16 2 3 3 0 4 3 6/11 3/5 1/2 0 2
L. Vick 32 2 3 3 3 0 2 2 1/7 0/4 0/0 0 3
Bench
K. Lawson
M. Lightfoot
M. Garrett
D. McCormack
C. Moore
C. Teahan
S. De Sousa
E. Elliott
G. Luinstra
O. Agbaji
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Lawson 10 4 6 1 0 0 0 3 1/1 1/1 1/2 1 5
M. Lightfoot 6 4 1 0 0 1 0 3 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
M. Garrett 14 4 1 2 0 0 0 4 1/3 0/0 2/2 0 1
D. McCormack 5 3 3 1 0 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/4 1 2
C. Moore 11 1 3 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 1/2 2 1
C. Teahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. De Sousa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Luinstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Agbaji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 92 37 21 10 7 11 28 31/69 10/23 20/33 11 26
