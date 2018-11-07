SELOU
LSU

No Text

No. 23 LSU coasts past Southeastern Louisiana 94-63

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 07, 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Being a ranked team for the first time in three seasons certainly didn't faze LSU in its season-opener Tuesday.

Six players scored in double figures as the No. 23-ranked Tigers lived up to that billing by cruising past Southeastern Louisiana 94-63.

The Tigers' four freshmen all scored at least 10 points. Naz Reid was LSU's leading scorer with 17 points. Emmitt Williams had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Darius Days had 11 points and Ja'vonte Smart added 10 points.

The other two double-figure scorers for LSU were Marlon Taylor with 15 points and Skylar Mays with 11 points.

''In the first half, we played very, very well,'' LSU coach Will Wade said. ''I wish we would have shared the ball a little bit better on offense and I wish we would have dove on a couple of loose balls. But, overall I thought we played well.''

Freshman Parker Edwards did all he could for the Lions, scoring 25 straight points in the second half. Moses Greenwood had 12 points for Southeastern Louisiana before fouling out.

LSU took control of the game in the opening four-plus minutes. Southeastern Louisiana did not score until Greenwood made a field goal with 15:35 remaining in the first half. By that time, the Tigers had opened up a 10-0 lead.

''I thought Southeastern had a tough time seeing the basket against us early in the game,'' Wade said. ''We did a good job defensively. We made sure their guys didn't get off and get going. I was proud of our effort on the glass. We had some defensive lapses in the second half that we need to clean up.''

The back-breaking run for the Lions came during the middle of the first half. LSU scored 12 consecutive points to grab a 29-11 lead with 7:51 before halftime. Williams scored eight of those 12 points. The Tigers built a 30-point advantage at 48-18 by the end of the first half.

''LSU is big and strong,'' Southeastern Louisiana coach Jay Ladner said. ''It's an impressive looking group. They got us back on our heels with their size and quickness. I was disappointed in our lack of competitiveness and that we didn't play better.''

NEW ROLE

Tremont Waters, who was LSU's top scorer last season, took a secondary role in the season opener. Waters, who averaged 16 points per game as a freshman, scored just nine points against the Lions. Waters, who contributed six assists per game last season, only had two against SLU. Waters, who made five steals, did score seven of the Tigers' first 13 points.

SHUT DOWN

Southeastern Louisiana point guard Marlain Veal, a preseason All-Southland Conference team selection, had a rough night in the opener. Veal, who played despite a knee injury, finished with only one point in 26 minutes. Veal, who averaged 13 points a game last season, missed all five of his field goal attempts.

SIMS HONORED

A post-game ceremony was conducted to honor the memory of LSU basketball player Wayde Sims who was shot and killed in September. Sims would have been a junior on this season's Tigers team.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers dominated Southeastern Louisiana from the opening tip as they extended their homecourt winning streak to eight games. LSU won its season-opener for the fourth consecutive season.

Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions, who are picked to finish second in the Southland Conference, lost to LSU for the 12th time in 13 games.

UP NEXT

LSU will play host to North Carolina-Greensboro, which won its season-opener against North Carolina A&T 74-66, on Friday.

Southeastern Louisiana will meet NAIA member William Carey in its home opener Friday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Tyron Brewer made floating jump shot 24.0
+ 1 Marshall Graves made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Marshall Graves made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Shooting foul on Patrick Bossetta 34.0
  Offensive rebound by Marshall Graves 35.0
  Marshall Graves missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
  Defensive rebound by Will Reese 49.0
  Parker Edwards missed free throw 49.0
  Shooting foul on Marshall Graves 49.0
+ 2 Darius Days made layup 55.0
  Offensive rebound by Darius Days 55.0
Team Stats
Points 63 94
Field Goals 22-54 (40.7%) 32-66 (48.5%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 24-31 (77.4%)
Total Rebounds 32 43
Offensive 10 19
Defensive 20 23
Team 2 1
Assists 8 14
Steals 4 13
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 19 9
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
P. Edwards G
25 PTS
home team logo
0
N. Reid F
17 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo SE Louisiana 0-1 184563
home team logo 23 LSU 1-0 484694
O/U 148, LSU -20.5
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
O/U 148, LSU -20.5
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
Team Stats
away team logo SE Louisiana 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo 23 LSU 1-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
P. Edwards G PPG RPG APG FG%
00
N. Reid F PPG RPG APG FG%
Top Scorers
3
P. Edwards G 25 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
0
N. Reid F 17 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
40.7 FG% 48.5
30.4 3PT FG% 25.0
63.2 FT% 77.4
SE Louisiana
Starters
M. Greenwood
V. Julien
K. Brown
M. Veal
K. Charleston
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Greenwood 25 12 7 1 0 0 4 5 5/8 1/2 1/2 2 5
V. Julien 26 2 1 2 1 0 1 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 1
K. Brown 14 2 3 0 0 0 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 3
M. Veal 26 1 5 5 1 0 3 1 0/5 0/3 1/2 1 4
K. Charleston 19 0 1 0 1 0 2 4 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
Starters
M. Greenwood
V. Julien
K. Brown
M. Veal
K. Charleston
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Greenwood 25 12 7 1 0 0 4 5 5/8 1/2 1/2 2 5
V. Julien 26 2 1 2 1 0 1 2 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 1
K. Brown 14 2 3 0 0 0 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 3
M. Veal 26 1 5 5 1 0 3 1 0/5 0/3 1/2 1 4
K. Charleston 19 0 1 0 1 0 2 4 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
P. Edwards
T. Brewer
Q. Thomas
M. Starwood
B. Gonzalez
D. West
P. Bossetta
M. Strange
J. Saunders
C. Mejia
W. LaPoole
P. Diop
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Edwards 10 25 0 0 0 0 0 0 7/9 6/8 5/7 0 0
T. Brewer 23 8 4 0 1 1 1 1 4/6 0/0 0/1 2 2
Q. Thomas 12 6 4 0 0 0 1 0 2/4 0/1 2/3 3 1
M. Starwood 13 4 0 0 0 0 1 3 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Gonzalez 7 2 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 1
D. West 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 0
P. Bossetta 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Strange 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Saunders 12 0 3 0 0 0 3 3 0/4 0/2 0/0 1 2
C. Mejia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. LaPoole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Diop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 30 8 4 1 19 21 22/54 7/23 12/19 10 20
LSU
Starters
N. Reid
E. Williams
S. Mays
J. Smart
T. Waters
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Reid 21 17 6 2 1 1 1 0 6/13 1/5 4/4 2 4
E. Williams 16 12 10 1 0 0 3 3 5/7 0/0 2/4 7 3
S. Mays 23 11 3 2 3 0 1 1 5/8 1/2 0/0 0 3
J. Smart 27 10 5 2 1 0 0 1 4/7 1/4 1/2 1 4
T. Waters 23 9 1 2 5 0 3 2 3/7 1/2 2/2 1 0
Starters
N. Reid
E. Williams
S. Mays
J. Smart
T. Waters
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Reid 21 17 6 2 1 1 1 0 6/13 1/5 4/4 2 4
E. Williams 16 12 10 1 0 0 3 3 5/7 0/0 2/4 7 3
S. Mays 23 11 3 2 3 0 1 1 5/8 1/2 0/0 0 3
J. Smart 27 10 5 2 1 0 0 1 4/7 1/4 1/2 1 4
T. Waters 23 9 1 2 5 0 3 2 3/7 1/2 2/2 1 0
Bench
M. Taylor
D. Days
K. Bigby-Williams
M. Graves
D. Edwards
W. Reese
D. Kingsby
C. Cooper
A. Hyatt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Taylor 15 15 2 0 1 0 0 2 5/8 1/3 4/6 2 0
D. Days 21 11 5 2 1 0 0 3 3/7 1/4 4/4 4 1
K. Bigby-Williams 21 7 4 0 0 3 1 2 1/2 0/0 5/7 0 4
M. Graves 6 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 2/2 1 0
D. Edwards 21 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
W. Reese 6 0 3 1 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 2
D. Kingsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hyatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 94 42 14 13 4 9 17 32/66 6/24 24/31 19 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores