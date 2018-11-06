Maye, Johnson lead No. 8 North Carolina past Wofford 78-67
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) When Roy Williams pulled Luke Maye late in the first half for taking a bad shot, the Atlantic Coast Conference's preseason player of the year didn't pout or get angry on the bench.
Maye instead responded with a solid second half, scoring a game-high 24 points as No. 8 North Carolina defeated Wofford 78-67 on Tuesday to avenge an upset loss last year to the Terriers.
''Coach does a great job of treating everybody equally and not playing favorites,'' said Maye, who finished 7 of 13 from the field and 8 of 9 from the foul line. ''He wants to make sure people understand when they are making a mistake. That's the biggest thing he prides himself on and I love him for it.''
Maye was solid throughout, and Cameron Johnson provided a huge spark in the second half as the Tar Heels improved to 15-1 in season openers under Williams.
After Wofford battled back to tie the game at 46 with 10:33 left on a pair of 3-pointers from sharpshooter Fletcher McGee, Johnson buried three 3s in a span of three minutes to put the Tar Heels ahead for good. Johnson finished 5 of 7 from beyond the arc and had 17 points and eight rebounds.
Johnson said he had this game circled on his calendar. The Pittsburgh transfer's first game in a Tar Heels uniform last season following a knee injury came against Wofford, and it didn't go well.
''That broke my heart,'' said Johnson, who displayed a confident stroke on his long jumpers. ''So I have been eyeing this game for a very long time. This is one I really wanted.''
It was the seventh time overall that Johnson has knocked in five or more 3-pointers. He's done it three times since joining North Carolina.
Garrison Brooks added a career-high 20 points for North Carolina and Kenny Williams was solid defensively, making things extremely difficult for McGee in the first half.
Wofford was hoping for another upset.
The Terriers visited Chapel Hill, North Carolina, last December and stunned then-No. 6 UNC 79-75 behind 27 points from McGee, the Southern Conference's 2017-18 player of the year. This time the Tar Heels invaded the 3,400-seat Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, which opened in 2017, and pulled away late in the second half.
McGee finished with 21 points despite missing his first seven shots and not scoring until late in the first half. Wofford shot just 9 of 35 from 3-point range.
''We missed a lot of shots,'' Wofford coach Mike Young said.
BIG PICTURE
Wofford: The Terriers proved (again) they can play with the nation's best. They can take heart in knowing that most of the teams they will play in the Southern Conference don't have as much length as North Carolina. The future is bright for a team that returns most of its players from last season and is picked to finish second in the Southern Conference.
North Carolina: One of the biggest questions for the Tar Heels is who will replace Joel Berry at point guard. Freshman Coby White got the start and struggled early on with two turnovers but turned it on down the stretch, making a key 3-pointer from the corner while converting a couple of drives. He finished with eight points and three assists. ''I just had first-game jitters,'' White said. Seventh Woods backed up White and had two points and three assists. Williams said that other than a few turnovers, he was pleased with both of his point guards. ''Both of them will play,'' Williams said. ''If I were a football coach I would play two quarterbacks every game, too.''
CAREER HIGH: Along with posting a career high 20 points, Brooks - who started at the forward spot opposite Maye - earned a distinction of being the only Tar Heel player not to get yelled at by his coach at halftime. ''There's a reason he's getting to start,'' Williams said.
Brooks said he was motivated by UNC's loss last year to Wofford. ''I take everything personal,'' Brooks said. ''If you want to win, you want to be the best, you have to take it personal.''
INJURY SCARE: Kenny Williams left holding his right shoulder late in the game but did return. Roy Williams said the senior guard had full range of motion in the shoulder so he sent him back in. The coach noted that Kenny Williams probably will be sore on Wednesday.
UP NEXT
North Carolina: At Elon on Friday
Wofford: At High Point on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Storm Murphy made 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Garrison Brooks
|27.0
|+ 3
|Nathan Hoover made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Storm Murphy
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Keve Aluma
|59.0
|Coby White missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:01
|Defensive rebound by Luke Maye
|1:18
|Fletcher Magee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:20
|+ 1
|Luke Maye made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:40
|+ 1
|Luke Maye made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:40
|Personal foul on Keve Aluma
|1:40
|+ 2
|Fletcher Magee made fade-away jump shot
|1:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|67
|Field Goals
|29-59 (49.2%)
|24-63 (38.1%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|9-35 (25.7%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|10-11 (90.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|27
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|25
|18
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|21
|8
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|13
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|8 North Carolina 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Wofford 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|49.2
|FG%
|38.1
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|25.7
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|90.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Maye
|34
|24
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/13
|2/5
|8/9
|0
|7
|G. Brooks
|25
|20
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9/15
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|2
|C. Johnson
|32
|17
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6/9
|5/7
|0/0
|5
|3
|C. White
|24
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/10
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|2
|K. Williams
|29
|0
|6
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Maye
|34
|24
|7
|4
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/13
|2/5
|8/9
|0
|7
|G. Brooks
|25
|20
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|9/15
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|2
|C. Johnson
|32
|17
|8
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|6/9
|5/7
|0/0
|5
|3
|C. White
|24
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/10
|1/5
|1/1
|0
|2
|K. Williams
|29
|0
|6
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Little
|20
|7
|2
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|S. Woods
|16
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Robinson
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Manley
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|1
|L. Black
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Rush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huffman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Platek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|35
|21
|5
|2
|15
|13
|29/59
|9/22
|11/15
|10
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Magee
|36
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7/23
|3/16
|4/4
|0
|0
|S. Murphy
|31
|15
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5/8
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|2
|N. Hoover
|33
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/12
|2/6
|4/4
|0
|1
|C. Jackson
|28
|10
|9
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5/11
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|5
|K. Aluma
|34
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Magee
|36
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|7/23
|3/16
|4/4
|0
|0
|S. Murphy
|31
|15
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5/8
|3/6
|2/2
|0
|2
|N. Hoover
|33
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/12
|2/6
|4/4
|0
|1
|C. Jackson
|28
|10
|9
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5/11
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|5
|K. Aluma
|34
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Pegram
|8
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/1
|1
|3
|C. Goodwin
|9
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Theme-Love
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Hollowell
|8
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Larson
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Stumpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Manning Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cottrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Bigelow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Michael
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|27
|8
|5
|2
|9
|15
|24/63
|9/35
|10/11
|9
|18
-
CSFULL
ARIZST89
95
2OT 1:40
-
UVI
LALAF70
94
2nd 7:36
-
ELON
MANH52
47
2nd 3:16
-
IUPUI
XAVIER65
80
2nd 2:23 FS2
-
LEHIGH
MNMTH85
61
2nd 0.0
-
UMKC
LOYCHI37
66
2nd 9:41
-
IDST
3GONZAG56
92
2nd 10:40 ROOT
-
MAINE
DENVER41
53
2nd 5:47
-
IPFW
21UCLA57
78
2nd 5:37 PACN
-
WESTUT
UTVALL54
79
2nd 7:49
-
UCRIV
OREGST50
65
2nd 3:27 PACN
-
UTAHST
MONST74
52
2nd 9:25
-
FLA
17FSU30
52
2nd 11:52 ESP2
-
UMBC
MARQET30
44
2nd 12:48 FS1
-
SALAB
11AUBURN47
81
2nd 9:27 SECN
-
UTPB
UTEP50
62
2nd 11:49
-
SPRINGH
NORL55
79
2nd 6:28
-
CUMBER
TNMART51
80
2nd 4:08 ESP+
-
SELOU
23LSU29
62
2nd 13:54 SECN+
-
NDAKST
NMEXST20
36
2nd 19:52
-
WINTHR
VANDY43
49
2nd 19:18 SECN
-
4DUKE
2UK36
21
1st 8:09 ESPN
-
WEBER
USD16
9
1st 7:28
-
SANFRAN
UCDAV34
13
1st 4:37
-
ARKPB
SDGST18
23
1st 8:00
-
SEATTLE
STNFRD20
16
1st 8:26 PACN
-
ALASKAA
FRESNO24
29
1st 5:08
-
UCSB
WYO17
19
1st 8:20 ATSN
-
MULTN
PORT50
42
1st 3:47
-
NMEX
CSN22
25
1st 7:37
-
IDAHO
UCIRV21
23
1st 6:36
-
TEXSO
BAYLOR27
40
1st 0.0
-
WSCLU
WISGB54
110
Final
-
SFTRPA
BUFF67
82
Final
-
ROCHE
EMICH67
77
Final
-
KYCH
MOREHD82
102
Final
-
RIDER
UCF70
84
Final
-
WAGNER
SETON49
89
Final
-
LOYMD
STJOHN55
76
Final
-
SIENA
PROV67
77
Final
-
CHIST
IND55
104
Final
-
MACUM
HAMP58
110
Final
-
WASHCOL
VMI56
89
Final
-
COLG
NJTECH78
81
Final/OT
-
8UNC
WOFF78
67
Final
-
RIVIER
NH54
108
Final
-
MORGAN
9NOVA77
100
Final
-
CCNY
FORD58
106
Final
-
BRE
SCST51
99
Final
-
DTROIT
WMICH76
89
Final
-
TOWSON
5UVA42
73
Final
-
RANDC
LONGWD56
84
Final
-
GWEBB
VCU57
69
Final
-
LEN
6TENN41
86
Final
-
EWASH
16CUSE34
66
Final
-
WILM
NKY38
102
Final
-
FGC
ILLST66
74
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
ABIL54
107
Final
-
INDST
BALLST69
86
Final
-
MARIST
ARMY69
73
Final
-
MARS
APPST62
125
Final
-
JWUCO
AF65
90
Final
-
USCUP
SC52
65
Final
-
BRYANT
RI63
97
Final
-
PENN
GMASON72
71
Final
-
ETNST
GAST68
74
Final
-
CONMI
CMICH68
93
Final
-
TIF
BGREEN52
91
Final
-
CEDAR
AKRON50
70
Final
-
CCTST
HARTFD75
68
Final
-
CNR
LIU76
109
Final
-
DAVIS
RADFRD57
91
Final
-
NAVY
ODU44
67
Final
-
MOUNT
NCST55
105
Final
-
CHATT
CHARLO80
69
Final
-
MILW
BC53
73
Final
-
PRESBY
CHARLS73
85
Final
-
EMENN
JMAD58
86
Final
-
10MICHST
1KANSAS87
92
Final
-
FAMU
JVILLE65
50
Final
-
ALAM
SFLA63
80
Final
-
MIT
HARV66
78
Final
-
ILLCHI
ND67
84
Final
-
YOUNG
PITT53
69
Final
-
NWBURY
DART39
116
Final
-
CIT
22CLEM80
100
Final
-
BJU
FURMAN48
102
Final
-
CLEVST
DAVID63
83
Final
-
STNYBRK
GWASH77
74
Final/OT
-
FAIR
24PURDUE57
90
Final
-
SACHRT
HOLY81
93
Final
-
LESMCRAE
MTSU69
91
Final
-
NALAB
SAMFORD74
91
Final
-
DEL
MD67
73
Final
-
LSALLE
TEMPLE67
75
Final
-
TXWES
SFA71
83
Final
-
FERRUM
CSTCAR47
91
Final
-
UIW
TXTECH37
87
Final
-
ETB
SAMHOU64
85
Final
-
NCWILM
CAMP93
97
Final/OT
-
MASLOW
UMASS75
83
Final
-
NCGRN
NCAT74
66
Final
-
ROCKF
NILL54
93
Final
-
BU
NEAST77
74
Final
-
MVSU
NEB37
106
Final
-
NEBOM
MINN76
104
Final
-
TNTECH
MEMP61
76
Final
-
STLEO
RICE64
80
Final
-
TXTYLR
TXARL66
90
Final
-
CONILL
VALPO65
121
Final
-
FTVALST
TROY60
95
Final
-
HUSTON
LAMAR59
79
Final
-
OAKCITY
PEAY53
114
Final
-
ALST
IOWAST53
79
Final
-
MERCER
UAB67
75
Final
-
STHRN
BAMA62
82
Final
-
CARK
MIZZOU55
68
Final
-
SEMO
STLOU65
75
Final
-
UOP
SIUE74
65
Final
-
EILL
TEXAS59
71
Final
-
LATECH
WICHST71
58
Final
-
ALCORN
TULSA56
73
Final
-
TEXAMCOM
TEXPA84
91
Final
-
ANGST
NTEXAS55
89
Final
-
COPPST
WISC63
85
Final
-
ORAL
MOST50
84
Final
-
SBC
USM66
111
Final
-
WCLIFF
LOYMRY43
75
Final
-
NLAND
NDAK48
104
Final
-
GC
SDAKST74
79
Final
-
CORN
BING86
75
Final
-
LAMON
JACKST75
66
Final
-
MISSCOL
NICHST58
86
Final
-
BEM
NIOWA51
97
Final
-
SEW
LPSCMB53
97
Final
-
CLU
CHARSO68
100
Final
-
DELST
ECU56
81
Final
-
UMES
GTOWN53
68
Final
-
NORFLK
19MICH44
63
Final
-
WILL
CREIGH67
78
Final
-
WCBC
SUTAH63
109
Final
-
CENTRY
NWST62
102
Final
-
WKY
25WASH0
0153 O/U
-9
10:30pm ESPU
-
ROBERT
USC0
0142.5 O/U
-19
11:00pm PACN
-
BYU
7NEVADA0
0157 O/U
-12
11:00pm CBSSN
-
PORTST
14OREG0
0158 O/U
-23.5
11:00pm PACN