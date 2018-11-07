Dickerson lifts No. 25 Washington past W. Kentucky 73-55
SEATTLE (AP) Washington coach Mike Hopkins described it as being in the ''sandpit.'' The Huskies were at home, ranked to start the season for the first time in seven years, facing expectations and the anticipation of what they actually looked like.
And they immediately proceeded to play an ugly, inconsistent first half and face a nine-point deficit.
''Down nine at home, pressure is on, everyone wants to see the team,'' Hopkins said. ''And these guys showed a lot of poise, a lot of resiliency. They stayed together.''
Noah Dickerson scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half, Jaylen Nowell added 17, and No. 25 Washington rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat Western Kentucky 73-55 on Tuesday night.
Ranked in the preseason for the first time since 2011, the Huskies (1-0) slogged through an ugly first half of foul trouble and poor shooting, and leaned heavily on Dickerson to put away the Hilltoppers in the second half.
Limited to just six minutes in the first half after picking up three fouls, Dickerson put together his own eight-point scoring spurt midway through the second half as the Huskies finally started to pull away. Dickerson made 6 of 8 shots and grabbed six rebounds.
It was the first extended action for Dickerson after sitting out Washington's first exhibition game and playing limited minutes in the second.
''I hadn't played in a while so it's fun to get back into things,'' Dickerson said. ''The team was looking for me and I was getting back to doing what I was doing last year.''
He also got the best of a matchup with highly-touted Western Kentucky freshman Charles Bassey in his college debut. The 6-foot-11 forward also struggled with early foul problems and finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out in the final moments.
Jared Savage and Taveion Hollingsworth combined for 21 first-half points for the Hilltoppers, but were silent in the second half combining for just eight points. Savage led Western Kentucky (0-1) with 15 points and Hollingsworth had 14.
The Hilltoppers shot just 29 percent in the second half and finished with 16 turnovers.
''It's not the points you give up as much as the energy you pump back into this arena,'' Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury said. ''We knew this place is a hornet's nest and we just let them come back into the game.''
Washington started the second half on a 13-0 run, erasing the damage of Western Kentucky's 17-0 run to close the first half. David Crisp's 3-pointer gave Washington a 37-36 lead and the Huskies led 40-36 before Bassey's dunk finally got the Hilltoppers on the board.
But it was a key six-point possession midway through the half that finally gave Washington a cushion. Nowell scored and a flagrant foul was called on Matt Horton against Dickerson as the pair headed down court. Dickerson hit the free throws for the foul and on the ensuing possession scored underneath to give the Huskies a 56-48 lead. Dickerson later added a dunk off a loose ball and Washington's lead was 58-50 with 7:42 remaining. After another basket by Dickerson, Dominic Green's 3 pushed Washington's lead to 13.
BASSEY'S DEBUT
Bassey was the No. 8 recruit in country last year and arguably the highest-rated recruit ever to play for the Hilltoppers. His collegiate debut brought out 18 NBA scouts and he showed flashes of his promise at the next level in the second half.
Bassey made 5 of 9 shots and had a pair of blocks.
BIG PICTURE
Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers played without Auburn graduate transfer Desean Murray, who was suspended last week and did not make the trip west. Western Kentucky also had disciplinary issues with Hollingsworth and Josh Anderson, both suspended for one of the Hilltoppers' two exhibition games. Anderson played 13 minutes and didn't score before fouling out.
Washington: The Huskies were 2 of 18 on 3-pointers in the first half and are not a good enough shooting team from the perimeter to be that reliant on shots from behind the arc. The Huskies attempted only 7 3s in the second half, hitting three.
STAT SHEET
Matisse Thybulle finished with just nine points but filled the stat sheet in every other way. Washington's senior guard had six rebounds, six blocked shots and made the play of the night late in the second half blocking a shot by Savage, saving it from going out of bounds and finishing the play with a dunk.
UP NEXT
Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers return home to face Tennessee-Martin on Saturday.
Washington: The Huskies face a major road challenge at No. 11 Auburn on Friday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Western Kentucky
|0.0
|Taveion Hollingsworth missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Dalano Banton
|22.0
|Noah Dickerson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Noah Dickerson made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Shooting foul on Charles Bassey
|22.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell
|51.0
|Jared Savage missed jump shot
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Charles Bassey
|1:00
|Jaylen Nowell missed layup
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by Noah Dickerson
|1:26
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|73
|Field Goals
|20-53 (37.7%)
|26-65 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|5-25 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-16 (62.5%)
|16-20 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|42
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|25
|24
|Team
|9
|9
|Assists
|15
|11
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|5
|9
|Turnovers
|14
|8
|Fouls
|23
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|W. Kentucky 0-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|25 Washington 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
00
|J. Savage G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
00
|N. Dickerson F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Savage G
|15 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|N. Dickerson F
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|
|37.7
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Savage
|40
|15
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/12
|3/7
|4/5
|0
|6
|T. Hollingsworth
|40
|14
|4
|5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/15
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|C. Bassey
|28
|11
|12
|0
|2
|2
|1
|5
|5/9
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|9
|M. Nelson
|24
|10
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|1
|D. Banton
|12
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Savage
|40
|15
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/12
|3/7
|4/5
|0
|6
|T. Hollingsworth
|40
|14
|4
|5
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6/15
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|C. Bassey
|28
|11
|12
|0
|2
|2
|1
|5
|5/9
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|9
|M. Nelson
|24
|10
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|1
|D. Banton
|12
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Smith
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|M. Horton
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Anderson
|13
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|J. Ohmer
|31
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Bearden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Murray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diagne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gambrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|55
|29
|15
|3
|5
|14
|23
|20/53
|5/13
|10/16
|4
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dickerson
|23
|18
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6/8
|0/0
|6/8
|1
|5
|J. Nowell
|36
|17
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7/15
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|D. Crisp
|36
|13
|3
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/12
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|3
|M. Thybulle
|29
|9
|6
|0
|1
|6
|1
|4
|3/10
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|5
|S. Timmins
|18
|4
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Dickerson
|23
|18
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6/8
|0/0
|6/8
|1
|5
|J. Nowell
|36
|17
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|7/15
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|D. Crisp
|36
|13
|3
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/12
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|3
|M. Thybulle
|29
|9
|6
|0
|1
|6
|1
|4
|3/10
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|5
|S. Timmins
|18
|4
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Green
|27
|6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|3/4
|0
|4
|N. Carter
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|H. Wright
|17
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|B. Penn-Johnson
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Barnard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Crandall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Hardy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Roberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|33
|11
|6
|9
|8
|22
|26/65
|5/25
|16/20
|9
|24
-
WSCLU
WISGB54
110
Final
-
SFTRPA
BUFF67
82
Final
-
ROCHE
EMICH67
77
Final
-
KYCH
MOREHD82
102
Final
-
RIDER
UCF70
84
Final
-
WAGNER
SETON49
89
Final
-
LOYMD
STJOHN55
76
Final
-
SIENA
PROV67
77
Final
-
CHIST
IND55
104
Final
-
MIT
HARV66
78
Final
-
STNYBRK
GWASH77
74
Final/OT
-
FAMU
JVILLE65
50
Final
-
ILLCHI
ND67
84
Final
-
BJU
FURMAN48
102
Final
-
10MICHST
1KANSAS87
92
Final
-
MILW
BC53
73
Final
-
YOUNG
PITT53
69
Final
-
PRESBY
CHARLS73
85
Final
-
CIT
22CLEM80
100
Final
-
NWBURY
DART39
116
Final
-
CLEVST
DAVID63
83
Final
-
DTROIT
WMICH76
89
Final
-
COLG
NJTECH78
81
Final/OT
-
BRE
SCST51
99
Final
-
RIVIER
NH54
108
Final
-
CCNY
FORD58
106
Final
-
MACUM
HAMP58
110
Final
-
8UNC
WOFF78
67
Final
-
ALAM
SFLA63
80
Final
-
MORGAN
9NOVA77
100
Final
-
WASHCOL
VMI56
89
Final
-
INDST
BALLST69
86
Final
-
FAIR
24PURDUE57
90
Final
-
EMENN
JMAD58
86
Final
-
CHATT
CHARLO80
69
Final
-
CNR
LIU76
109
Final
-
MOUNT
NCST55
105
Final
-
DAVIS
RADFRD57
91
Final
-
BRYANT
RI63
97
Final
-
CCTST
HARTFD75
68
Final
-
ETNST
GAST68
74
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
ABIL54
107
Final
-
TIF
BGREEN52
91
Final
-
CONMI
CMICH67
98
Final
-
PENN
GMASON72
71
Final
-
USCUP
SC52
65
Final
-
NAVY
ODU44
67
Final
-
EWASH
16CUSE34
66
Final
-
WILM
NKY38
102
Final
-
JWUCO
AF65
90
Final
-
MARS
APPST62
125
Final
-
MARIST
ARMY69
73
Final
-
RANDC
LONGWD56
84
Final
-
FGC
ILLST66
74
Final
-
TOWSON
5UVA42
73
Final
-
LEN
6TENN41
86
Final
-
CEDAR
AKRON50
70
Final
-
GWEBB
VCU57
69
Final
-
SACHRT
HOLY81
93
Final
-
ETB
SAMHOU64
85
Final
-
NCGRN
NCAT74
66
Final
-
LSALLE
TEMPLE67
75
Final
-
FERRUM
CSTCAR47
91
Final
-
MASLOW
UMASS75
83
Final
-
TXWES
SFA71
83
Final
-
NALAB
SAMFORD74
91
Final
-
DEL
MD67
73
Final
-
LESMCRAE
MTSU69
91
Final
-
UIW
TXTECH37
87
Final
-
NCWILM
CAMP93
97
Final/OT
-
LAMON
JACKST75
66
Final
-
MISSCOL
NICHST58
86
Final
-
CSFULL
ARIZST94
102
Final/2OT
-
COPPST
WISC63
85
Final
-
LATECH
WICHST71
58
Final
-
BEM
NIOWA51
97
Final
-
CORN
BING86
75
Final
-
GC
SDAKST74
79
Final
-
TEXAMCOM
TEXPA84
91
Final
-
CONILL
VALPO65
121
Final
-
FTVALST
TROY60
95
Final
-
ROCKF
NILL54
93
Final
-
ORAL
MOST50
84
Final
-
WCLIFF
LOYMRY43
75
Final
-
ANGST
NTEXAS55
89
Final
-
SBC
USM66
111
Final
-
NLAND
NDAK48
104
Final
-
BU
NEAST77
74
Final
-
CARK
MIZZOU55
68
Final
-
SEMO
STLOU65
75
Final
-
EILL
TEXAS59
71
Final
-
ALST
IOWAST53
79
Final
-
MERCER
UAB67
75
Final
-
ALCORN
TULSA56
73
Final
-
STHRN
BAMA62
82
Final
-
UOP
SIUE74
65
Final
-
OAKCITY
PEAY53
114
Final
-
STLEO
RICE64
80
Final
-
TXTYLR
TXARL66
90
Final
-
MVSU
NEB37
106
Final
-
NEBOM
MINN76
104
Final
-
HUSTON
LAMAR59
79
Final
-
TNTECH
MEMP61
76
Final
-
UVI
LALAF80
121
Final
-
SEW
LPSCMB53
97
Final
-
CLU
CHARSO68
100
Final
-
DELST
ECU56
81
Final
-
ELON
MANH62
56
Final
-
UMES
GTOWN53
68
Final
-
NORFLK
19MICH44
63
Final
-
IUPUI
XAVIER69
82
Final
-
WILL
CREIGH67
78
Final
-
WCBC
SUTAH63
109
Final
-
LEHIGH
MNMTH85
61
Final
-
UCRIV
OREGST59
72
Final
-
FLA
17FSU60
81
Final
-
UMBC
MARQET42
67
Final
-
UTAHST
MONST101
71
Final
-
MAINE
DENVER50
62
Final
-
UTPB
UTEP63
90
Final
-
UMKC
LOYCHI45
76
Final
-
CENTRY
NWST62
102
Final
-
WESTUT
UTVALL71
96
Final
-
IPFW
21UCLA71
96
Final
-
SALAB
11AUBURN58
101
Final
-
IDST
3GONZAG79
120
Final
-
SPRINGH
NORL66
95
Final
-
CUMBER
TNMART58
91
Final
-
SELOU
23LSU63
94
Final
-
WINTHR
VANDY79
92
Final
-
TEXSO
BAYLOR72
69
Final
-
NDAKST
NMEXST56
73
Final
-
4DUKE
2UK118
84
Final
-
ARKPB
SDGST60
76
Final
-
UCSB
WYO76
66
Final
-
ALASKAA
FRESNO63
91
Final
-
SEATTLE
STNFRD74
96
Final
-
NMEX
CSN87
84
Final
-
MULTN
PORT103
111
Final
-
WEBER
USD66
83
Final
-
IDAHO
UCIRV68
86
Final
-
SANFRAN
UCDAV76
42
Final
-
WKY
25WASH55
73
Final
-
ROBERT
USC62
83
Final
-
BYU
7NEVADA70
86
Final
-
PORTST
14OREG57
84
Final