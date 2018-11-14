MARYCA
Saint Mary's downs New Mexico State 73-58 behind Ford, Fitts

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 14, 2018

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 28 points with five assists and Saint Mary's held off New Mexico State 73-58 on Wednesday night to win its third straight.

South Florida transfer Malik Fitts added 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in his second game for the Gaels (3-0). Saint Mary's shot 48 percent to the Aggies' 36 and got 30 points from its bench.

Trailing by 18 in the second half, the Aggies rallied on a 10-2 run and closed to 55-48 on Ivan Aurrecoechea's free throw, then to 64-56 on AJ Harris' driving layup with 1:23 left. Ford hit six free throws down the stretch and Fitts sank a 3 with 18 seconds left to seal the win.

Jordan Hunter's layup broke open a back-and-forth game and put the Gaels up for good, 19-18, and they led 32-23 at halftime after holding the Aggies to 34.6 percent shooting.

Harris scored 17 points and Aurrecoechea added 12 for the Aggies (2-1).

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Tanner Krebs 12.0
  Jabari Rice missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 3 Malik Fitts made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Ford 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Malik Fitts 44.0
  AJ Harris missed driving layup 46.0
+ 1 Jordan Ford made 2nd of 2 free throws 51.0
+ 1 Jordan Ford made 1st of 2 free throws 51.0
  Personal foul on Shunn Buchanan 51.0
+ 1 AJ Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
+ 1 AJ Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
  Shooting foul on Malik Fitts 54.0
Team Stats
Points 73 58
Field Goals 25-54 (46.3%) 20-55 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 2-18 (11.1%)
Free Throws 14-16 (87.5%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 34 32
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 27 22
Team 0 0
Assists 9 6
Steals 5 3
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 8 6
Fouls 21 14
Technicals 0 0
Saint Mary's
Starters
J. Ford
M. Fitts
E. Thomas
J. Hunter
T. Krebs
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Ford 40 28 2 5 3 0 1 1 8/20 1/7 11/11 0 2
M. Fitts 37 20 8 0 1 0 0 3 8/16 4/7 0/0 2 6
E. Thomas 25 9 2 1 0 0 1 1 3/8 2/5 1/3 1 1
J. Hunter 14 2 5 0 1 0 1 5 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 3
T. Krebs 21 2 5 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 2/2 0 5
Bench
T. Kuhse
M. Tass
J. Perry
D. Fotu
A. Menzies
K. Clark
D. Sheets
K. Zoriks
A. Mudronja
Q. Clinton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Kuhse 21 5 1 1 0 0 2 3 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 1
M. Tass 21 5 5 1 0 0 2 3 2/5 1/2 0/0 2 3
J. Perry 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Fotu 18 0 6 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6
A. Menzies - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheets - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Zoriks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mudronja - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Clinton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 73 34 9 5 0 8 21 25/54 9/22 14/16 7 27
New Mexico St.
Starters
A. Harris
E. Chuha
J. Zamora
C. Henry
C. Bobbitt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Harris 25 17 2 1 0 0 3 2 7/15 1/6 2/2 1 1
E. Chuha 22 7 6 1 0 0 0 1 2/5 0/1 3/4 3 3
J. Zamora 19 3 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/7 0/3 1/2 1 1
C. Henry 14 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 2
C. Bobbitt 17 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
I. Aurrecoechea
T. Brown
J. Rice
M. Thiam
S. Buchanan
K. Jones
J. McCants
R. Brown
A. Wallace
T. Owens
B. JeanLouis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Aurrecoechea 17 12 6 0 0 0 1 0 5/9 0/0 2/3 2 4
T. Brown 32 7 4 2 2 0 1 3 1/7 0/3 5/5 0 4
J. Rice 19 5 1 1 0 0 0 3 2/5 0/3 1/3 1 0
M. Thiam 13 4 2 0 0 1 0 2 1/2 1/2 1/2 1 1
S. Buchanan 16 2 1 0 1 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Jones 7 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. McCants - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. JeanLouis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 58 32 6 3 1 6 14 20/55 2/18 16/23 10 22
NCAA BB Scores