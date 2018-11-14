Saint Mary's downs New Mexico State 73-58 behind Ford, Fitts
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) Jordan Ford scored 28 points with five assists and Saint Mary's held off New Mexico State 73-58 on Wednesday night to win its third straight.
South Florida transfer Malik Fitts added 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds in his second game for the Gaels (3-0). Saint Mary's shot 48 percent to the Aggies' 36 and got 30 points from its bench.
Trailing by 18 in the second half, the Aggies rallied on a 10-2 run and closed to 55-48 on Ivan Aurrecoechea's free throw, then to 64-56 on AJ Harris' driving layup with 1:23 left. Ford hit six free throws down the stretch and Fitts sank a 3 with 18 seconds left to seal the win.
Jordan Hunter's layup broke open a back-and-forth game and put the Gaels up for good, 19-18, and they led 32-23 at halftime after holding the Aggies to 34.6 percent shooting.
Harris scored 17 points and Aurrecoechea added 12 for the Aggies (2-1).
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|58
|Field Goals
|25-54 (46.3%)
|20-55 (36.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|2-18 (11.1%)
|Free Throws
|14-16 (87.5%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|32
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|27
|22
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|9
|6
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|6
|Fouls
|21
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Mary's 3-0
|89.5 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|14.0 APG
|New Mexico St. 2-1
|84.5 PPG
|44.5 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|46.3
|FG%
|36.4
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|11.1
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Kuhse
|21
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Tass
|21
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|3
|J. Perry
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Fotu
|18
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|A. Menzies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Sheets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Zoriks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mudronja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Clinton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|73
|34
|9
|5
|0
|8
|21
|25/54
|9/22
|14/16
|7
|27
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Harris
|25
|17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|7/15
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|1
|E. Chuha
|22
|7
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|3
|J. Zamora
|19
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/7
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|1
|C. Henry
|14
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|2
|C. Bobbitt
|17
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Aurrecoechea
|17
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5/9
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|4
|T. Brown
|32
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1/7
|0/3
|5/5
|0
|4
|J. Rice
|19
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/3
|1/3
|1
|0
|M. Thiam
|13
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|1
|S. Buchanan
|16
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|K. Jones
|7
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. McCants
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wallace
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Owens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. JeanLouis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|58
|32
|6
|3
|1
|6
|14
|20/55
|2/18
|16/23
|10
|22
