CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - B.J. Taylor scored 14 points, Tacko Fall had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Central Florida beat Cal State Fullerton 68-52 on Thursday in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The Knights will face Saint Joseph's on Friday for a spot in the tournament championship.

Aubrey Dawkins, who missed all of last season with an injury after transferring from Michigan, added 13 points for UCF (2-1). Fall missed 16 of UCF's 32 games last season and Taylor didn't play in 16 contests due to a broken foot.

UCF closed the first half by scoring seven straight points for a 32-22 lead as Fullerton was held to 25 percent shooting. UCF scored the first seven points of the second half and led by double figures the rest of the way for coach Johnny Dawkins' 201st career victory.

The Knights were third in the nation last season in scoring defense at 61.7 points per game.

Khalil Ahmad scored 15 points for Cal State Fullerton (1-2), which lost to Arizona State in overtime on opening night. Kyle Allman Jr. added 11 points and Jackson Rowe had 10. The Titans battle Wake Forest on Friday.

