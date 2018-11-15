UCF
UCF's defense holds off Cal State Fullerton

  • Nov 15, 2018

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - B.J. Taylor scored 14 points, Tacko Fall had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Central Florida beat Cal State Fullerton 68-52 on Thursday in the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

The Knights will face Saint Joseph's on Friday for a spot in the tournament championship.

Aubrey Dawkins, who missed all of last season with an injury after transferring from Michigan, added 13 points for UCF (2-1). Fall missed 16 of UCF's 32 games last season and Taylor didn't play in 16 contests due to a broken foot.

UCF closed the first half by scoring seven straight points for a 32-22 lead as Fullerton was held to 25 percent shooting. UCF scored the first seven points of the second half and led by double figures the rest of the way for coach Johnny Dawkins' 201st career victory.

The Knights were third in the nation last season in scoring defense at 61.7 points per game.

Khalil Ahmad scored 15 points for Cal State Fullerton (1-2), which lost to Arizona State in overtime on opening night. Kyle Allman Jr. added 11 points and Jackson Rowe had 10. The Titans battle Wake Forest on Friday.

Key Players
T. Allen
A. Awosika
42.0 Min. Per Game 42.0
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
50.0 Field Goal % 25.0
50.0 Three Point % 0.0
80.0 Free Throw % 54.5
  Lost ball turnover on Davon Clare, stolen by Chance McSpadden 28.0
  Lost ball turnover on Collin Smith, stolen by Davon Clare 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Chance McSpadden 1:03
  Wayne Arnold missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Johnny Wang 1:11
  Chance McSpadden missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:11
  Chance McSpadden missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:11
  Personal foul on Jamal Smith 1:11
+ 2 Johnny Wang made layup, assist by Davon Clare 1:27
+ 2 Collin Smith made dunk, assist by Chance McSpadden 1:34
  Offensive rebound by Chance McSpadden 1:41
Team Stats
Points 68 52
Field Goals 26-60 (43.3%) 19-55 (34.5%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 45 33
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 30 20
Team 6 8
Assists 12 12
Steals 7 6
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 17 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
B. Taylor G
14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
14
K. Ahmad G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UCF 2-1 323668
home team logo CSFullerton 1-2 223052
Myrtle Beach Convention Center Myrtle Beach, SC
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 2-1 81.5 PPG 48.5 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo CSFullerton 1-2 100.0 PPG 50 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
1
B. Taylor G 25.5 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.0 APG 51.9 FG%
14
K. Ahmad G 21.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 0.5 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
1
B. Taylor G 14 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
14
K. Ahmad G 15 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
43.3 FG% 34.5
26.7 3PT FG% 23.5
63.2 FT% 55.6
UCF
Starters
B. Taylor
A. Dawkins
T. Fall
C. Smith
T. Allen
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Taylor 31 14 2 2 1 0 1 2 4/12 2/3 4/4 0 2
A. Dawkins 32 13 4 0 2 0 2 2 6/12 1/6 0/0 1 3
T. Fall 20 12 10 2 0 3 1 4 5/7 0/0 2/4 2 8
C. Smith 27 12 5 1 0 0 4 4 4/11 0/2 4/7 2 3
T. Allen 33 7 3 4 2 0 0 1 3/7 1/2 0/0 0 3
Bench
C. Brown
C. DeJesus
C. McSpadden
F. Bertz
D. Griffin
R. Ulvydas
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Brown 20 8 5 2 0 2 0 2 3/5 0/0 2/2 2 3
C. DeJesus 24 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 3
C. McSpadden 2 0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 1
F. Bertz 11 0 5 0 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4
D. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ulvydas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 39 12 7 5 10 17 26/60 4/15 12/19 9 30
CSFullerton
Starters
K. Ahmad
K. Allman Jr.
A. Awosika
D. Clare
J. Pitts
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Ahmad 30 15 4 1 4 0 3 1 6/18 2/7 1/1 2 2
K. Allman Jr. 34 11 1 1 0 0 2 2 3/12 1/3 4/5 0 1
A. Awosika 27 3 4 4 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 3/6 0 4
D. Clare 28 2 3 2 1 1 1 3 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 2
J. Pitts 7 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
J. Rowe
J. Wang
W. Arnold
J. Smith
D. Heinzl
A. Kuljuhovic
J. Garcia-Gonzalez
L. Kirkwood
G. Ozegovic
D. Venzant
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Rowe 11 10 2 1 1 0 1 4 5/6 0/0 0/0 0 2
J. Wang 18 6 4 0 0 1 0 2 2/2 0/0 2/4 0 4
W. Arnold 6 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 1
J. Smith 23 0 3 3 0 1 2 5 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 3
D. Heinzl 11 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Kuljuhovic 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/3 0/0 0/2 0 0
J. Garcia-Gonzalez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kirkwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ozegovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Venzant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 52 25 12 6 4 12 21 19/55 4/17 10/18 5 20
NCAA BB Scores