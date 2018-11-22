Longhorns stun No. 7 Tar Heels in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Kerwin Roach II had a career-high 32 points with seven assists and six steals to lead Texas over No. 7 North Carolina 92-89 in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday.
Roach also had six rebounds and was 12 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 3 from deep. The senior topped his previous best of 26 points with an emphatic dunk with 8:27 left for a 73-65 lead.
Roach and North Carolina freshman Coby White went back and forth all game. White had 33 points, but he missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Tar Heels (5-1) ahead with 1:01 left. He was 7 of 10 from 3-point range.
Matt Coleman III had 16 points for Texas (5-0), and Jaxson Hayes had 15 points and nine rebounds
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|15.3
|Pts. Per Game
|15.3
|3.7
|Ast. Per Game
|3.7
|6.3
|Reb. Per Game
|6.3
|45.5
|Field Goal %
|47.5
|27.8
|Three Point %
|36.7
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|30-second timeout called
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Luke Maye
|1.0
|Jase Febres missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jase Febres made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Leaky Black
|1.0
|+ 3
|Nassir Little made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Williams
|5.0
|+ 1
|Dylan Osetkowski made 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Dylan Osetkowski missed 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Cameron Johnson
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Dylan Osetkowski
|12.0
|Nassir Little missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|92
|Field Goals
|31-70 (44.3%)
|31-59 (52.5%)
|3-Pointers
|11-29 (37.9%)
|11-24 (45.8%)
|Free Throws
|16-21 (76.2%)
|19-29 (65.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|32
|Offensive
|14
|9
|Defensive
|25
|21
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|2
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|7 North Carolina 5-1
|98.6 PPG
|50.2 RPG
|22.2 APG
|Texas 5-0
|76.5 PPG
|44.3 RPG
|15.0 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|C. White G
|11.6 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.8 APG
|37.0 FG%
|
12
|K. Roach II G
|15.3 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|3.7 APG
|37.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. White G
|33 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|K. Roach II G
|32 PTS
|6 REB
|7 AST
|
|44.3
|FG%
|52.5
|
|
|37.9
|3PT FG%
|45.8
|
|
|76.2
|FT%
|65.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. White
|30
|33
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10/17
|7/10
|6/7
|0
|2
|C. Johnson
|33
|16
|3
|2
|3
|0
|1
|1
|6/14
|1/6
|3/4
|1
|2
|L. Maye
|35
|11
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/15
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|6
|G. Brooks
|21
|9
|8
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|3/5
|5
|3
|K. Williams
|28
|2
|1
|5
|0
|1
|2
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Little
|21
|11
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/5
|4/5
|2
|4
|B. Robinson
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Platek
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|L. Black
|12
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|S. Manley
|9
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|S. Rush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Woods
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huffman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|39
|13
|4
|2
|17
|23
|31/70
|11/29
|16/21
|14
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Roach II
|34
|32
|6
|7
|4
|0
|3
|2
|12/15
|3/3
|5/7
|0
|6
|M. Coleman III
|32
|16
|1
|5
|0
|0
|4
|3
|5/12
|2/3
|4/8
|1
|0
|D. Osetkowski
|33
|14
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4/8
|2/6
|4/6
|2
|3
|J. Febres
|24
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|3
|J. Sims
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hayes
|25
|15
|9
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|5/5
|0/0
|5/6
|3
|6
|E. Mitrou-Long
|19
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/9
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Ramey
|11
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|K. Hepa
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hamm Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nevins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Liddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|92
|30
|15
|6
|5
|13
|18
|31/59
|11/24
|19/29
|9
|21
