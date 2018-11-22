UNC
TEXAS

No Text

Longhorns stun No. 7 Tar Heels in Las Vegas

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 22, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Kerwin Roach II had a career-high 32 points with seven assists and six steals to lead Texas over No. 7 North Carolina 92-89 in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday.

Roach also had six rebounds and was 12 of 15 from the field, including 3 of 3 from deep. The senior topped his previous best of 26 points with an emphatic dunk with 8:27 left for a 73-65 lead.

Roach and North Carolina freshman Coby White went back and forth all game. White had 33 points, but he missed a 3-pointer that would have put the Tar Heels (5-1) ahead with 1:01 left. He was 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

Matt Coleman III had 16 points for Texas (5-0), and Jaxson Hayes had 15 points and nine rebounds

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Maye
32 F
K. Roach II
12 G
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
15.3 Pts. Per Game 15.3
3.7 Ast. Per Game 3.7
6.3 Reb. Per Game 6.3
45.5 Field Goal % 47.5
27.8 Three Point % 36.7
80.0 Free Throw % 75.0
  30-second timeout called 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Luke Maye 1.0
  Jase Febres missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Jase Febres made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Leaky Black 1.0
+ 3 Nassir Little made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Williams 5.0
+ 1 Dylan Osetkowski made 2nd of 2 free throws 9.0
  Dylan Osetkowski missed 1st of 2 free throws 9.0
  Personal foul on Cameron Johnson 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Dylan Osetkowski 12.0
  Nassir Little missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
Team Stats
Points 89 92
Field Goals 31-70 (44.3%) 31-59 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 11-29 (37.9%) 11-24 (45.8%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 19-29 (65.5%)
Total Rebounds 44 32
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 25 21
Team 5 2
Assists 13 15
Steals 4 6
Blocks 2 5
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 23 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
C. White G
33 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
12
K. Roach II G
32 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo 7 North Carolina 5-1 424789
home team logo Texas 5-0 434992
O/U 155, TEXAS +9.0
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
O/U 155, TEXAS +9.0
Orleans Arena Las Vegas, NV
Team Stats
away team logo 7 North Carolina 5-1 98.6 PPG 50.2 RPG 22.2 APG
home team logo Texas 5-0 76.5 PPG 44.3 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
2
C. White G 11.6 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.8 APG 37.0 FG%
12
K. Roach II G 15.3 PPG 6.3 RPG 3.7 APG 37.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
C. White G 33 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
12
K. Roach II G 32 PTS 6 REB 7 AST
44.3 FG% 52.5
37.9 3PT FG% 45.8
76.2 FT% 65.5
North Carolina
Starters
C. White
C. Johnson
L. Maye
G. Brooks
K. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. White 30 33 2 2 0 0 2 4 10/17 7/10 6/7 0 2
C. Johnson 33 16 3 2 3 0 1 1 6/14 1/6 3/4 1 2
L. Maye 35 11 9 1 0 0 1 3 5/15 1/5 0/0 3 6
G. Brooks 21 9 8 1 1 0 2 5 3/5 0/0 3/5 5 3
K. Williams 28 2 1 5 0 1 2 3 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
Starters
C. White
C. Johnson
L. Maye
G. Brooks
K. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. White 30 33 2 2 0 0 2 4 10/17 7/10 6/7 0 2
C. Johnson 33 16 3 2 3 0 1 1 6/14 1/6 3/4 1 2
L. Maye 35 11 9 1 0 0 1 3 5/15 1/5 0/0 3 6
G. Brooks 21 9 8 1 1 0 2 5 3/5 0/0 3/5 5 3
K. Williams 28 2 1 5 0 1 2 3 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
N. Little
B. Robinson
A. Platek
L. Black
S. Manley
S. Rush
S. Woods
K. Smith
R. McAdoo
B. Huffman
W. Miller
C. Ellis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Little 21 11 6 0 0 0 2 2 3/9 1/5 4/5 2 4
B. Robinson 7 3 2 0 0 1 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2
A. Platek 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
L. Black 12 2 3 0 0 0 1 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
S. Manley 9 0 4 2 0 0 4 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 4
S. Rush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Woods - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huffman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 39 13 4 2 17 23 31/70 11/29 16/21 14 25
Texas
Starters
K. Roach II
M. Coleman III
D. Osetkowski
J. Febres
J. Sims
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Roach II 34 32 6 7 4 0 3 2 12/15 3/3 5/7 0 6
M. Coleman III 32 16 1 5 0 0 4 3 5/12 2/3 4/8 1 0
D. Osetkowski 33 14 5 1 1 1 2 2 4/8 2/6 4/6 2 3
J. Febres 24 7 3 0 1 0 0 3 2/5 2/4 1/2 0 3
J. Sims 15 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Starters
K. Roach II
M. Coleman III
D. Osetkowski
J. Febres
J. Sims
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Roach II 34 32 6 7 4 0 3 2 12/15 3/3 5/7 0 6
M. Coleman III 32 16 1 5 0 0 4 3 5/12 2/3 4/8 1 0
D. Osetkowski 33 14 5 1 1 1 2 2 4/8 2/6 4/6 2 3
J. Febres 24 7 3 0 1 0 0 3 2/5 2/4 1/2 0 3
J. Sims 15 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Hayes
E. Mitrou-Long
C. Ramey
K. Hepa
A. Jones
R. Hamm Jr.
B. Cunningham
B. Nevins
G. Liddell
D. Whiteside
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hayes 25 15 9 0 0 3 2 2 5/5 0/0 5/6 3 6
E. Mitrou-Long 19 6 1 0 0 0 2 1 2/9 2/6 0/0 0 1
C. Ramey 11 0 2 2 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 0
K. Hepa 7 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hamm Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Cunningham - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nevins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Liddell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Whiteside - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 92 30 15 6 5 13 18 31/59 11/24 19/29 9 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores