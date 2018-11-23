CLEVST
No. 23 Ohio State pulls away to rout Cleveland State 89-62

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Kaleb Wesson had 19 points and three teammates also scored in double figures as No. 23 Ohio State pulled away in the second half to beat Cleveland State 89-62 on Friday night.

C.J. Jackson had 17 points, Andre Wesson scored 11 and Luther Muhammad added 10 for the Buckeyes (6-0).

Ohio State led 38-29 at the half. Jackson hit a layup to open the second half and kick off a 10-2 Ohio State run. Cleveland State couldn't get any closer as the Buckeyes outscored the Vikings 51-33 in the half.

Stefan Kenic led the Vikings (2-4) with 13 points, Seth Millner had 10 and Algevon Eichelberger had nine points and nine rebounds.

Neither team was very good from long range. Ohio State shot just 36.8 percent (7 of 19) on 3-pointers, and Cleveland State shot 28.6 percent (6 of 21).

BIG PICTURE

Cleveland State: The Horizon League team couldn't keep up offensively, shooting 35 percent for the floor compared with 54.1 percent for Ohio State. The Vikings also committed 18 turnovers.

Ohio State: The Buckeyes continue to handle their early-season tune-ups with relative ease and look more deserving of their place in the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Cleveland State: Hosts Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.

Ohio State: Hosts Syracuse on Wednesday.

Key Players
S. Kenic
13 F
C. Jackson
3 G
28.4 Min. Per Game 28.4
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
58.3 Field Goal % 42.1
50.0 Three Point % 35.5
0.0 Free Throw % 81.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee 27.0
  Kasheem Thomas missed jump shot 29.0
  Offensive rebound by Dibaji Walker 42.0
  Dibaji Walker missed jump shot 44.0
  Defensive rebound by Kasheem Thomas 49.0
  Danny Hummer missed jump shot 51.0
+ 1 Seth Millner made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
+ 1 Seth Millner made 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
  Personal foul on Justin Ahrens 1:09
  Bad pass turnover on Danny Hummer, stolen by Seth Millner 1:14
  Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee 1:28
Team Stats
Points 62 89
Field Goals 21-60 (35.0%) 34-64 (53.1%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 37
Offensive 10 7
Defensive 24 27
Team 4 3
Assists 11 17
Steals 5 11
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 17 21
Technicals 0 0
Cleveland State
Starters
S. Kenic
S. Millner
A. Eichelberger
T. Appleby
D. Highsmith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Kenic 16 13 1 1 0 0 0 2 6/10 1/3 0/0 0 1
S. Millner 26 10 3 1 1 0 2 2 1/5 0/1 8/10 0 3
A. Eichelberger 20 9 9 1 0 0 1 3 3/5 0/0 3/4 5 4
T. Appleby 27 9 4 4 2 1 6 1 4/10 1/4 0/0 1 3
D. Highsmith 12 5 0 0 0 0 2 2 1/4 1/3 2/2 0 0
Bench
K. Thomas
R. Williams
J. Hill
D. Walker
A. Popovic
D. Johnson
R. Dunn
D. Payne
G. Kolomoisky
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Thomas 24 6 2 2 1 0 1 1 2/6 2/2 0/0 0 2
R. Williams 17 4 3 1 0 0 0 1 2/6 0/3 0/0 0 3
J. Hill 21 3 6 0 1 0 2 1 1/5 0/1 1/2 1 5
D. Walker 14 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 1 0
A. Popovic 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
D. Johnson 15 0 4 1 0 3 3 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 2 2
R. Dunn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Payne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kolomoisky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 34 11 5 4 17 17 21/60 6/21 14/18 10 24
Ohio State
Starters
K. Wesson
C. Jackson
A. Wesson
L. Muhammad
K. Young
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Wesson 25 19 6 3 4 0 0 2 8/15 0/3 3/3 1 5
C. Jackson 27 17 4 3 0 0 2 2 7/10 3/4 0/0 1 3
A. Wesson 27 11 3 2 0 1 2 1 4/7 1/3 2/2 0 3
L. Muhammad 25 10 3 2 1 0 0 0 4/7 0/2 2/3 0 3
K. Young 16 8 3 0 0 1 0 3 3/4 0/0 2/2 3 0
Bench
K. Woods
J. LeDee
D. Washington Jr.
J. Lane
J. Ahrens
M. Jallow
D. Hummer
C. Walker
M. Potter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Woods 18 6 3 1 2 0 0 2 3/5 0/0 0/0 0 3
J. LeDee 11 6 8 0 0 0 2 1 2/4 0/0 2/3 2 6
D. Washington Jr. 17 4 2 3 0 0 1 3 1/6 1/2 1/2 0 2
J. Lane 5 3 1 2 2 0 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
J. Ahrens 8 3 0 1 0 1 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 0
M. Jallow 17 2 1 0 1 0 1 3 0/2 0/2 2/2 0 1
D. Hummer 3 0 0 0 1 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 0
C. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 89 34 17 11 3 12 21 34/64 7/19 14/19 7 27
