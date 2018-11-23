No. 23 Ohio State pulls away to rout Cleveland State 89-62
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) Kaleb Wesson had 19 points and three teammates also scored in double figures as No. 23 Ohio State pulled away in the second half to beat Cleveland State 89-62 on Friday night.
C.J. Jackson had 17 points, Andre Wesson scored 11 and Luther Muhammad added 10 for the Buckeyes (6-0).
Ohio State led 38-29 at the half. Jackson hit a layup to open the second half and kick off a 10-2 Ohio State run. Cleveland State couldn't get any closer as the Buckeyes outscored the Vikings 51-33 in the half.
Stefan Kenic led the Vikings (2-4) with 13 points, Seth Millner had 10 and Algevon Eichelberger had nine points and nine rebounds.
Neither team was very good from long range. Ohio State shot just 36.8 percent (7 of 19) on 3-pointers, and Cleveland State shot 28.6 percent (6 of 21).
BIG PICTURE
Cleveland State: The Horizon League team couldn't keep up offensively, shooting 35 percent for the floor compared with 54.1 percent for Ohio State. The Vikings also committed 18 turnovers.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes continue to handle their early-season tune-ups with relative ease and look more deserving of their place in the AP Top 25.
UP NEXT
Cleveland State: Hosts Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday.
Ohio State: Hosts Syracuse on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|28.4
|Min. Per Game
|28.4
|11.8
|Pts. Per Game
|11.8
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|58.3
|Field Goal %
|42.1
|50.0
|Three Point %
|35.5
|0.0
|Free Throw %
|81.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee
|27.0
|Kasheem Thomas missed jump shot
|29.0
|Offensive rebound by Dibaji Walker
|42.0
|Dibaji Walker missed jump shot
|44.0
|Defensive rebound by Kasheem Thomas
|49.0
|Danny Hummer missed jump shot
|51.0
|+ 1
|Seth Millner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|+ 1
|Seth Millner made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Personal foul on Justin Ahrens
|1:09
|Bad pass turnover on Danny Hummer, stolen by Seth Millner
|1:14
|Defensive rebound by Jaedon LeDee
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|89
|Field Goals
|21-60 (35.0%)
|34-64 (53.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|37
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|24
|27
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|17
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Cleveland State 2-4
|76.0 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|14.4 APG
|23 Ohio State 6-0
|79.4 PPG
|40.8 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|35.0
|FG%
|53.1
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Kenic
|16
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/10
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Millner
|26
|10
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|8/10
|0
|3
|A. Eichelberger
|20
|9
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|4
|T. Appleby
|27
|9
|4
|4
|2
|1
|6
|1
|4/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Highsmith
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Kenic
|16
|13
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6/10
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|S. Millner
|26
|10
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|8/10
|0
|3
|A. Eichelberger
|20
|9
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|5
|4
|T. Appleby
|27
|9
|4
|4
|2
|1
|6
|1
|4/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Highsmith
|12
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Thomas
|24
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|R. Williams
|17
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Hill
|21
|3
|6
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|5
|D. Walker
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Popovic
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Johnson
|15
|0
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|2
|R. Dunn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Payne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kolomoisky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|62
|34
|11
|5
|4
|17
|17
|21/60
|6/21
|14/18
|10
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|25
|19
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8/15
|0/3
|3/3
|1
|5
|C. Jackson
|27
|17
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/10
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|A. Wesson
|27
|11
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|L. Muhammad
|25
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/7
|0/2
|2/3
|0
|3
|K. Young
|16
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Wesson
|25
|19
|6
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|8/15
|0/3
|3/3
|1
|5
|C. Jackson
|27
|17
|4
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/10
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|A. Wesson
|27
|11
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|L. Muhammad
|25
|10
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/7
|0/2
|2/3
|0
|3
|K. Young
|16
|8
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Woods
|18
|6
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. LeDee
|11
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|6
|D. Washington Jr.
|17
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/6
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Lane
|5
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Ahrens
|8
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Jallow
|17
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|1
|D. Hummer
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|C. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Potter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|89
|34
|17
|11
|3
|12
|21
|34/64
|7/19
|14/19
|7
|27
-
GC
UTAH60
70
2nd 50.60 ESP3
-
FLA
BUTLER41
44
2nd 11:52 ESPU
-
NWNAZ
IDAHO34
40
2nd 17:37
-
5TENN
2KANSAS38
36
2nd 17:38 ESP2
-
UMASS
6NEVADA48
54
1st 30.0 FS1
-
SUTAH
UNLV27
36
1st 8.0
-
BAYLOR
MISS39
43
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
CPOLY
PORT33
23
1st 0.0
-
OKLA
DAYTON65
54
Final
-
NOVA
OKLAST77
58
Final
-
ORAL
NILL66
87
Final
-
STHRN
WMICH70
85
Final
-
VMI
STETSON87
79
Final/OT
-
MARS
WOFF46
97
Final
-
CAN
MEMP63
71
Final
-
25WISC
4UVA46
53
Final
-
ROBERT
24PURDUE46
84
Final
-
CALBPTST
ARKPB107
115
Final/3OT
-
HOUBP
WAKE93
91
Final/OT
-
ALCORN
LIB54
76
Final
-
BU
RUT44
54
Final
-
MASBOS
MASLOW59
88
Final
-
MIAMI
FRESNO78
76
Final
-
JMAD
OAK69
77
Final
-
NICHST
NCCU77
63
Final
-
DENVER
SEATTLE63
82
Final
-
COPPST
CHARSO67
93
Final
-
PVAM
GATECH54
65
Final
-
GRAM
NIAGARA74
68
Final
-
CHATT
9MICH55
83
Final
-
7UNC
17UCLA94
78
Final
-
19LSU
14FSU76
79
Final/OT
-
LSALLE
NWEST74
91
Final
-
KENTST
VANDY77
75
Final
-
AMU
FIU84
104
Final
-
GWEBB
EILL78
79
Final
-
HOW
ARKLR76
97
Final
-
FAIR
LONGWD65
67
Final
-
MRSHL
MD67
104
Final
-
TEXAS
11MICHST68
78
Final
-
PORTST
UCSB69
76
Final
-
GMASON
CINCY55
71
Final
-
TNST
10UK62
77
Final
-
NIOWA
ODU65
72
Final
-
SAMFORD
IPFW74
66
Final
-
UCDAV
IND62
76
Final
-
LAMON
TNTECH73
79
Final
-
LVILLE
MARQET74
77
Final/OT
-
STNFRD
MTSU67
54
Final
-
NCGRN
DEL84
65
Final
-
STFRAN
IUPUI48
68
Final
-
CHARLS
UAB74
51
Final
-
SALAB
TEXAM62
74
Final
-
MISSCOL
MCNSE42
80
Final
-
NCWILM
ARKST78
64
Final
-
TEXST
USCUP82
50
Final
-
ALAM
NWST66
70
Final/OT
-
LAMAR
TEXPA75
77
Final
-
ALBANY
MILW70
79
Final
-
TXARL
ARK60
78
Final
-
CLEVST
23OHIOST62
89
Final
-
ABIL
UOP73
71
Final
-
UCRIV
ELON0
0135 O/U
+5.5
11:11pm
-
SETON
HAWAII0
0142.5 O/U
+9.5
11:30pm ESP2
-
SILL
TULSA0
0141 O/U
+1.5
12:30am FS1