No. 14 Florida State beats No. 19 LSU in OT thriller

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 23, 2018

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton flashed a big smile when talking about a game-winning 3-pointer by 6-foot-10 forward Mfiondu Kabengele.

Kabengele hit the deep jumper with a half-second left in overtime, and No. 14 Florida State advanced to the AdvoCare Invitational championship game with a 79-76 win over No. 19 LSU on Saturday.

''Of course we drew up that last play for Mfiondu to take a jump shot deep in the corner. ... That's the shot we wanted all along,'' Hamilton said with a laugh.

The Seminoles (5-0) will play defending national champion Villanova on Sunday.

Tremont Waters made three free throws to pull LSU even at 76 with 11.5 seconds to go in overtime before Kabengele's shot bounced off the rim and into the basket.

''It just dropped right in and I was in shock,'' Kabengele said. ''I'm just happy it went in.''

Kabengele, the nephew of former NBA standout Dikembe Mutombo, finished with 15 points.

After trailing by nine, Florida State forced overtime when Trent Forrest tied it at 68-68 on a layup with 2.8 seconds left.

''Our guys, we're strong in character,'' Hamilton said. ''I thought they grew up a little bit tonight.''

Naz Reid's 3-pointer at the buzzer hit off the rim for LSU, who got 19 points from Skylar Mays.

''I think we learned a lot about ourselves this game,'' Mays said. ''We played a ranked team, a great team and we hung in there. We gave ourselves a chance to win.''

Reid hit a 3 and Emmitt Williams had a fast-break dunk as LSU went up 59-52 with 7 1/2 minutes left.

Reid, slowed recently by an ankle injury, scored 12 points in 41 minutes.

M.J. Walker had 13 of his game-high 21 points during the first half as Florida State took a 30-29 lead at the break.

LSU (5-1) will go against Oklahoma State in Sunday's third-place game.

''I was proud of us,'' LSU coach Will Wade said. ''We came back when we were down five in overtime. We could have just packed it in. We got a couple gut punches there and we hung in there.''

VILLANOVA 77, OKLAHOMA STATE 58

Defending national champion Villanova got its swagger back.

Eric Paschall had 22 points and Phil Booth added 20 as Villanova advanced to the AdvoCare Invitational championship game against Florida State.

The Wildcats made a tournament-record 16 3-pointers.

''Just a good next step for us,'' Villanova coach Jay Wright said.

Villanova (4-2) stopped a two-game skid by beating Canisius 82-56 in Thursday's first round.

''They play with a champion mindset,'' Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton said. ''You can sense there's urgency to the way they prepare, the way they warm up, the way they huddle during game, the way they communicate defensively.''

Oklahoma State (3-2) got 15 points from Mike Cunningham. The graduate transfer played in his second game after missing the Cowboys' first three with a left hamstring injury.

''We were just off today,'' Boynton said. ''We let them control the tempo.''

Paschall had 20 points, including six 3-pointers, as Villanova took a 42-26 halftime advantage. The Wildcats went 10-for-24 from 3-point range during the half.

''I feel like my teammates just did a great job of finding me,'' Paschall said.

Booth's 3-pointer gave Villanova a 54-29 lead four minutes into the second half.

Oklahoma State got within 60-47 on Cunningham's 3 with 8 1/2 minutes to go.

The Cowboys will face LSU Sunday for third place.

MEMPHIS 71, CANISIUS 63

Kyvon Davenport had 16 points, Mike Parks added 14, and Memphis beat Canisius 71-63 in a consolation-round game.

Antwann Jones chipped in 12 points for Memphis (3-2), which will play the winner of UAB-Charleston in the fifth-place game Sunday. The Tigers lost 84-64 to Oklahoma State Thursday.

''I'm very proud of the team,'' Memphis coach Penny Hardaway said. ''A gutsy win ... the grind to come back. Totally embarrassed for yesterday from my part because I felt like I let my team down.''

Canisius (1-4) got 16 points from Takal Molson and Isaiah Reese had 14.

The Golden Griffins will look to avoid losing all three games at the invitational when they face the loser of UAB-Charleston Sunday for seventh place.

Canisius opened the tournament Thursday with an 83-56 loss to Villanova.

Jones had 10 points to help Memphis go up 40-31 at halftime.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Waters
3 G
T. Forrest
3 G
29.3 Min. Per Game 29.3
9.8 Pts. Per Game 9.8
4.8 Ast. Per Game 4.8
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
39.3 Field Goal % 45.5
26.1 Three Point % 25.0
77.3 Free Throw % 90.0
  30-second timeout called 2.0
+ 3 Mfiondu Kabengele made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 2.0
+ 1 Tremont Waters made 3rd of 3 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Tremont Waters made 2nd of 3 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Tremont Waters made 1st of 3 free throws 10.0
  Shooting foul on Anthony Polite 11.0
+ 1 Terance Mann made 2nd of 2 free throws 18.0
+ 1 Terance Mann made 1st of 2 free throws 18.0
  Personal foul on Skylar Mays 18.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tremont Waters, stolen by Trent Forrest 29.0
+ 1 Terance Mann made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
Team Stats
Points 76 79
Field Goals 27-52 (51.9%) 29-77 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 9-26 (34.6%)
Free Throws 11-13 (84.6%) 12-17 (70.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 45
Offensive 4 20
Defensive 24 19
Team 3 6
Assists 16 15
Steals 6 11
Blocks 7 1
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 20 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
S. Mays G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
23
M. Walker G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12OTT
away team logo 19 LSU 5-1 2939876
home team logo 14 Florida State 5-0 30381179
Team Stats
away team logo 19 LSU 5-1 83.4 PPG 39.6 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 14 Florida State 5-0 83.8 PPG 40 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
4
S. Mays G 12.6 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.2 APG 46.7 FG%
23
M. Walker G 8.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.3 APG 34.5 FG%
Top Scorers
4
S. Mays G 19 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
23
M. Walker G 21 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
51.9 FG% 37.7
42.3 3PT FG% 34.6
84.6 FT% 70.6
LSU
Starters
S. Mays
J. Smart
N. Reid
T. Waters
E. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Mays 36 19 5 4 1 1 2 2 7/9 4/5 1/2 1 4
J. Smart 39 16 5 8 1 0 2 3 6/13 2/7 2/2 0 5
N. Reid 38 12 2 0 0 1 3 3 4/10 2/5 2/2 0 2
T. Waters 37 11 3 3 4 0 6 2 3/7 1/3 4/5 0 3
E. Williams 22 4 5 0 0 2 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 4
Bench
D. Edwards
D. Days
K. Bigby-Williams
M. Taylor
M. Graves
D. Kingsby
C. Cooper
W. Reese
A. Hyatt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Edwards 17 8 1 1 0 1 2 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 0 1
D. Days 19 4 6 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 0/1 2/2 2 4
K. Bigby-Williams 9 2 1 0 0 2 0 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Taylor 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kingsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hyatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 226 76 28 16 6 7 17 20 27/52 11/26 11/13 4 24
Florida State
Starters
M. Walker
T. Forrest
T. Mann
C. Koumadje
P. Savoy
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Walker 42 21 5 1 3 0 5 2 8/16 5/9 0/0 2 3
T. Forrest 38 10 7 5 4 0 2 1 4/13 0/2 2/3 4 3
T. Mann 36 9 12 2 0 1 2 3 3/10 0/1 3/4 7 5
C. Koumadje 18 6 4 0 0 0 1 1 2/5 0/0 2/4 3 1
P. Savoy 20 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
M. Kabengele
R. Gray
A. Polite
D. Nichols
D. Vassell
T. Hands
P. Cofer
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
M. Osborne
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 18 15 4 0 0 0 0 2 5/12 2/4 3/3 2 2
R. Gray 16 8 4 2 1 0 0 1 3/6 0/1 2/3 0 4
A. Polite 21 6 1 3 2 0 1 3 2/6 2/6 0/0 1 0
D. Nichols 11 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Vassell 3 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Hands 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
P. Cofer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 224 79 39 15 11 1 12 15 29/77 9/26 12/17 20 19
