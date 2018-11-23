Oklahoma beats Dayton for 3rd at Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Christian James scored 21 points to help Oklahoma beat Dayton 65-54 in Friday's third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.
Jamuni McNeace added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (5-1), who rebounded from a semifinal loss to Wisconsin to earn their second win in the Bahamas. Miles Reynolds also went 6 for 6 at the line in the final 34 seconds to keep the Sooners in control late.
Oklahoma led 9-0 and 26-12 in this one, only to squander the lead and fall behind 41-34 when the Flyers opened the second half on a 13-0 run. But Oklahoma regrouped, and James hit a pair of big 3-pointers and a driving layup during one key sequence in the final 5 minutes.
Jalen Crutcher scored 14 points for Dayton (4-2), which shot just 32 percent for the game.
|Defensive rebound by Christian James
|8.0
|Jalen Crutcher missed floating jump shot
|10.0
|+ 1
|Miles Reynolds made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Miles Reynolds made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Davis
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Miles Reynolds
|15.0
|Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|+ 1
|Miles Reynolds made 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Miles Reynolds made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Davis
|24.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|54
|Field Goals
|21-50 (42.0%)
|19-60 (31.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-18 (33.3%)
|6-24 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-21 (81.0%)
|10-15 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|36
|Offensive
|5
|8
|Defensive
|27
|22
|Team
|6
|6
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|8
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|C. James G
|20.8 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.4 APG
|54.0 FG%
|
10
|J. Crutcher G
|13.4 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|5.6 APG
|48.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. James G
|21 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|J. Crutcher G
|14 PTS
|0 REB
|6 AST
|
|42.0
|FG%
|31.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|81.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. James
|39
|21
|5
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8/15
|4/8
|1/2
|0
|5
|J. McNeace
|34
|16
|8
|2
|0
|3
|4
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|6
|B. Manek
|21
|3
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/8
|0/5
|1/1
|2
|5
|A. Calixte
|24
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|K. Doolittle
|19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Crutcher
|40
|14
|0
|6
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6/17
|2/9
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Landers
|32
|12
|10
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|1/2
|5/6
|5
|5
|J. Davis
|33
|12
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4/13
|3/9
|1/2
|1
|5
|J. Cunningham
|36
|5
|8
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|8
|R. Mikesell
|22
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
