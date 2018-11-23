PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Christian James scored 21 points to help Oklahoma beat Dayton 65-54 in Friday's third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jamuni McNeace added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (5-1), who rebounded from a semifinal loss to Wisconsin to earn their second win in the Bahamas. Miles Reynolds also went 6 for 6 at the line in the final 34 seconds to keep the Sooners in control late.

Oklahoma led 9-0 and 26-12 in this one, only to squander the lead and fall behind 41-34 when the Flyers opened the second half on a 13-0 run. But Oklahoma regrouped, and James hit a pair of big 3-pointers and a driving layup during one key sequence in the final 5 minutes.

Jalen Crutcher scored 14 points for Dayton (4-2), which shot just 32 percent for the game.

