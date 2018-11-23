OKLA
DAYTON

No Text

Oklahoma beats Dayton for 3rd at Atlantis

  STATS AP
  Nov 23, 2018

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - Christian James scored 21 points to help Oklahoma beat Dayton 65-54 in Friday's third-place game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jamuni McNeace added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (5-1), who rebounded from a semifinal loss to Wisconsin to earn their second win in the Bahamas. Miles Reynolds also went 6 for 6 at the line in the final 34 seconds to keep the Sooners in control late.

Oklahoma led 9-0 and 26-12 in this one, only to squander the lead and fall behind 41-34 when the Flyers opened the second half on a 13-0 run. But Oklahoma regrouped, and James hit a pair of big 3-pointers and a driving layup during one key sequence in the final 5 minutes.

Jalen Crutcher scored 14 points for Dayton (4-2), which shot just 32 percent for the game.

Key Players
B. Manek
35 F
J. Crutcher
10 G
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
12.3 Pts. Per Game 12.3
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
34.6 Field Goal % 43.4
25.0 Three Point % 38.5
69.2 Free Throw % 53.8
  Defensive rebound by Christian James 8.0
  Jalen Crutcher missed floating jump shot 10.0
+ 1 Miles Reynolds made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Miles Reynolds made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Davis 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Miles Reynolds 15.0
  Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Miles Reynolds made 2nd of 2 free throws 24.0
+ 1 Miles Reynolds made 1st of 2 free throws 24.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Davis 24.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jalen Crutcher 26.0
Team Stats
Points 65 54
Field Goals 21-50 (42.0%) 19-60 (31.7%)
3-Pointers 6-18 (33.3%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 17-21 (81.0%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 38 36
Offensive 5 8
Defensive 27 22
Team 6 6
Assists 15 12
Steals 4 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 8 8
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
0
C. James G
21 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
10
J. Crutcher G
14 PTS, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Oklahoma 5-1 343165
home team logo Dayton 4-2 282654
Oklahoma
Starters
C. James
J. McNeace
B. Manek
A. Calixte
K. Doolittle
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. James 39 21 5 4 1 1 1 2 8/15 4/8 1/2 0 5
J. McNeace 34 16 8 2 0 3 4 1 7/11 0/0 2/3 2 6
B. Manek 21 3 7 1 0 0 0 0 1/8 0/5 1/1 2 5
A. Calixte 24 2 4 3 0 0 1 4 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 4
K. Doolittle 19 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 0
Dayton
Starters
J. Crutcher
T. Landers
J. Davis
J. Cunningham
R. Mikesell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Crutcher 40 14 0 6 1 0 2 3 6/17 2/9 0/0 0 0
T. Landers 32 12 10 0 1 0 1 2 3/9 1/2 5/6 5 5
J. Davis 33 12 6 0 2 0 0 2 4/13 3/9 1/2 1 5
J. Cunningham 36 5 8 4 1 0 1 1 2/7 0/0 1/3 0 8
R. Mikesell 22 2 2 0 1 1 1 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 2
