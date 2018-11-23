WISC
UVA

No Text

No. 4 Virginia tops No. 25 Wisconsin in Atlantis

  • STATS AP
  Nov 23, 2018

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - De'Andre Hunter had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 4 Virginia beat No. 25 Wisconsin 53-46 on Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.

Ty Jerome added 11 points for the Cavaliers (6-0), who led 33-18 after a strong first half, and then sputtered offensively as the Badgers kept pushing back. Virginia made just 2 of 16 shots out of halftime and shot 26 percent for the second half.

But the Cavs' usual tough defense was good enough to keep the Badgers and preseason Associated Press All-American Ethan Happ at arm's distance.

Happ finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for Wisconsin (5-1), which shot 52 percent after halftime to cut into the deficit. The Badgers got as close as five four separate times in the second half, but could never overtake the Cavaliers.

Key Players
E. Happ
22 F
K. Guy
5 G
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
12.8 Pts. Per Game 12.8
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
3.8 Reb. Per Game 3.8
57.0 Field Goal % 42.6
0.0 Three Point % 37.1
56.3 Free Throw % 72.7
  Defensive rebound by Jack Salt 6.0
  Kobe King missed layup 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Happ 17.0
  De'Andre Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice 17.0
  Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Kihei Clark 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Ethan Happ 28.0
  Kyle Guy missed 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Kyle Guy made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Brad Davison 28.0
Team Stats
Points 46 53
Field Goals 21-48 (43.8%) 20-54 (37.0%)
3-Pointers 2-11 (18.2%) 4-17 (23.5%)
Free Throws 2-3 (66.7%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 31
Offensive 4 6
Defensive 27 22
Team 2 3
Assists 13 10
Steals 4 9
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 11 5
Fouls 11 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
E. Happ F
22 PTS, 15 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
12
D. Hunter G
20 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo 25 Wisconsin 5-1 182846
home team logo 4 Virginia 6-0 332053
Imperial Arena Nassau,
Team Stats
away team logo 25 Wisconsin 5-1 79.6 PPG 39.4 RPG 13.4 APG
home team logo 4 Virginia 6-0 77.2 PPG 36.4 RPG 17.0 APG
Key Players
22
E. Happ F 17.0 PPG 12.0 RPG 5.6 APG 56.7 FG%
12
D. Hunter G 16.2 PPG 5.8 RPG 2.8 APG 62.5 FG%
Top Scorers
22
E. Happ F 22 PTS 15 REB 6 AST
12
D. Hunter G 20 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
43.8 FG% 37.0
18.2 3PT FG% 23.5
66.7 FT% 75.0
Bench
K. King
B. Pritzl
C. Thomas IV
A. Ford
T. Anderson
A. Illikainen
M. Ballard
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
T. Currie
T. Strickland
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
J. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. King 27 5 0 0 1 0 1 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 0
B. Pritzl 4 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
C. Thomas IV 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Ford 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
T. Anderson 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Illikainen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Currie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 46 31 13 4 5 11 11 21/48 2/11 2/3 4 27
Bench
M. Diakite
B. Key
J. Huff
M. Anthony
F. Badocchi
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
F. Caffaro
K. Stattmann
G. Kersey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Diakite 17 6 2 0 1 0 1 0 2/2 0/0 2/2 0 2
B. Key 12 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Huff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Badocchi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Caffaro - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Stattmann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Kersey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 28 10 9 2 5 9 20/54 4/17 9/12 6 22
