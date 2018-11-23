No. 4 Virginia tops No. 25 Wisconsin in Atlantis
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) - De'Andre Hunter had 20 points and nine rebounds to help No. 4 Virginia beat No. 25 Wisconsin 53-46 on Friday in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.
Ty Jerome added 11 points for the Cavaliers (6-0), who led 33-18 after a strong first half, and then sputtered offensively as the Badgers kept pushing back. Virginia made just 2 of 16 shots out of halftime and shot 26 percent for the second half.
But the Cavs' usual tough defense was good enough to keep the Badgers and preseason Associated Press All-American Ethan Happ at arm's distance.
Happ finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for Wisconsin (5-1), which shot 52 percent after halftime to cut into the deficit. The Badgers got as close as five four separate times in the second half, but could never overtake the Cavaliers.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|12.8
|Pts. Per Game
|12.8
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|57.0
|Field Goal %
|42.6
|0.0
|Three Point %
|37.1
|56.3
|Free Throw %
|72.7
|Defensive rebound by Jack Salt
|6.0
|Kobe King missed layup
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Happ
|17.0
|De'Andre Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on D'Mitrik Trice
|17.0
|Lost ball turnover on D'Mitrik Trice, stolen by Kihei Clark
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Happ
|28.0
|Kyle Guy missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Kyle Guy made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Brad Davison
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|53
|Field Goals
|21-48 (43.8%)
|20-54 (37.0%)
|3-Pointers
|2-11 (18.2%)
|4-17 (23.5%)
|Free Throws
|2-3 (66.7%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|31
|Offensive
|4
|6
|Defensive
|27
|22
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|13
|10
|Steals
|4
|9
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|5
|Fouls
|11
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|43.8
|FG%
|37.0
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|23.5
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Happ
|36
|22
|15
|6
|0
|4
|6
|3
|11/19
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|K. Iverson
|31
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|5
|D. Trice
|37
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/9
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|4
|B. Davison
|27
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|N. Reuvers
|30
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Happ
|36
|22
|15
|6
|0
|4
|6
|3
|11/19
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|K. Iverson
|31
|7
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|5
|D. Trice
|37
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/9
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|4
|B. Davison
|27
|5
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|1
|N. Reuvers
|30
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. King
|27
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Pritzl
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Thomas IV
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Ford
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Anderson
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Illikainen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ballard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. McGrory
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Currie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Strickland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Higginbottom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hedstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|46
|31
|13
|4
|5
|11
|11
|21/48
|2/11
|2/3
|4
|27
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Diakite
|17
|6
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|B. Key
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Huff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Badocchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nixon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Caffaro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Stattmann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Kersey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|53
|28
|10
|9
|2
|5
|9
|20/54
|4/17
|9/12
|6
|22
