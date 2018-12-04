Hot-shooting Dayton downs Detroit Mercy 98-59
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, Josh Cunningham added 20 points, and Dayton shot 71 percent in the first half to beat Detroit Mercy 98-59 on Tuesday night.
Jalen Crutcher added 16 points with six assists and Jordan Davis had 13 points with a career-high seven assists for the Flyers (5-3), who finished shooting 69 percent to the Titans' 35 percent and outscored them 54-22 in the paint. Ryan Mikesell added 10 points.
The Titans never got closer than 19 in the second half and were outrebounded 42-24.
Davis' dunk sparked a 21-2 run and the Flyers pulled away by as many as 22 points before taking a 49-29 halftime lead on Toppin's alley-oop dunk. Dayton made 20 of 28 field goals in the half.
Antoine Davis scored 18 points and Lamar Hamrick had 14 for the Titans (3-6), who have lost three straight.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|12.6
|Pts. Per Game
|12.6
|5.4
|Ast. Per Game
|5.4
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|29.5
|Field Goal %
|46.0
|26.1
|Three Point %
|41.2
|85.7
|Free Throw %
|53.8
|Defensive rebound by Camron Greer
|18.0
|Antoine Davis missed jump shot
|20.0
|+ 3
|Jack Westerfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Cohill
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Frankie Policelli
|50.0
|Josh McFolley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|+ 2
|Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Frankie Policelli
|1:11
|Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|1:27
|Antoine Davis missed jump shot
|1:29
|+ 2
|Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Frankie Policelli
|1:46
|Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin
|1:59
|Derrien King missed layup
|2:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|98
|Field Goals
|23-66 (34.8%)
|37-54 (68.5%)
|3-Pointers
|8-32 (25.0%)
|9-18 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|5-9 (55.6%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|42
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|13
|32
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|13
|30
|Steals
|9
|6
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|11
|15
|Fouls
|20
|10
|Technicals
|0
|1
|
|34.8
|FG%
|68.5
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|55.6
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|38
|18
|4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6/23
|3/14
|3/3
|0
|4
|J. Holland
|14
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|0
|J. McFolley
|23
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. King
|35
|5
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|G. Blackshear Jr.
|19
|0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cunningham
|24
|20
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|6/8
|1
|3
|J. Crutcher
|31
|16
|4
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2
|6/10
|4/8
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Davis
|30
|13
|4
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1
|5/9
|1/5
|2/3
|0
|4
|R. Mikesell
|25
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|2/2
|1
|4
|T. Landers
|27
|8
|6
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|3/4
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|25
|22
|11
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10/13
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|9
|D. Cohill
|18
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|1
|J. Westerfield
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|F. Policelli
|16
|2
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|C. Greer
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Matos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|98
|37
|30
|6
|2
|15
|10
|37/54
|9/18
|15/22
|5
|32
