Hot-shooting Dayton downs Detroit Mercy 98-59

  • Dec 04, 2018

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Obi Toppin scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds, Josh Cunningham added 20 points, and Dayton shot 71 percent in the first half to beat Detroit Mercy 98-59 on Tuesday night.

Jalen Crutcher added 16 points with six assists and Jordan Davis had 13 points with a career-high seven assists for the Flyers (5-3), who finished shooting 69 percent to the Titans' 35 percent and outscored them 54-22 in the paint. Ryan Mikesell added 10 points.

The Titans never got closer than 19 in the second half and were outrebounded 42-24.

Davis' dunk sparked a 21-2 run and the Flyers pulled away by as many as 22 points before taking a 49-29 halftime lead on Toppin's alley-oop dunk. Dayton made 20 of 28 field goals in the half.

Antoine Davis scored 18 points and Lamar Hamrick had 14 for the Titans (3-6), who have lost three straight.

Key Players
A. Davis
J. Crutcher
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
12.6 Pts. Per Game 12.6
5.4 Ast. Per Game 5.4
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
29.5 Field Goal % 46.0
26.1 Three Point % 41.2
85.7 Free Throw % 53.8
  Defensive rebound by Camron Greer 18.0
  Antoine Davis missed jump shot 20.0
+ 3 Jack Westerfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dwayne Cohill 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Frankie Policelli 50.0
  Josh McFolley missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
+ 2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Frankie Policelli 1:11
  Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin 1:27
  Antoine Davis missed jump shot 1:29
+ 2 Obi Toppin made dunk, assist by Frankie Policelli 1:46
  Defensive rebound by Obi Toppin 1:59
  Derrien King missed layup 2:01
Team Stats
Points 59 98
Field Goals 23-66 (34.8%) 37-54 (68.5%)
3-Pointers 8-32 (25.0%) 9-18 (50.0%)
Free Throws 5-9 (55.6%) 15-22 (68.2%)
Total Rebounds 26 42
Offensive 9 5
Defensive 13 32
Team 4 5
Assists 13 30
Steals 9 6
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 20 10
Technicals 0 1
A. Davis G
18 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
O. Toppin F
22 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
away team logo Detroit 3-6 293059
home team logo Dayton 5-3 494998
UD Arena Dayton, OH
UD Arena Dayton, OH
away team logo Detroit 3-6 73.5 PPG 38.9 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo Dayton 5-3 69.3 PPG 37.1 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
A. Davis G 29.6 PPG 3.4 RPG 3.5 APG 44.6 FG%
O. Toppin F 11.0 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.9 APG 67.3 FG%
Top Scorers
A. Davis G 18 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
O. Toppin F 22 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
34.8 FG% 68.5
25.0 3PT FG% 50.0
55.6 FT% 68.2
Dayton
Starters
J. Cunningham
J. Crutcher
J. Davis
R. Mikesell
T. Landers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 24 20 4 1 0 0 2 1 7/11 0/0 6/8 1 3
J. Crutcher 31 16 4 6 2 0 3 2 6/10 4/8 0/0 0 4
J. Davis 30 13 4 7 2 1 2 1 5/9 1/5 2/3 0 4
R. Mikesell 25 10 5 3 1 1 1 0 3/4 2/3 2/2 1 4
T. Landers 27 8 6 5 0 0 1 2 2/2 1/1 3/4 1 5
Starters
J. Cunningham
J. Crutcher
J. Davis
R. Mikesell
T. Landers
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 24 20 4 1 0 0 2 1 7/11 0/0 6/8 1 3
J. Crutcher 31 16 4 6 2 0 3 2 6/10 4/8 0/0 0 4
J. Davis 30 13 4 7 2 1 2 1 5/9 1/5 2/3 0 4
R. Mikesell 25 10 5 3 1 1 1 0 3/4 2/3 2/2 1 4
T. Landers 27 8 6 5 0 0 1 2 2/2 1/1 3/4 1 5
Bench
O. Toppin
D. Cohill
J. Westerfield
F. Policelli
C. Greer
C. Wilson
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
J. Matos
J. Leonard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Toppin 25 22 11 3 0 0 1 1 10/13 0/0 2/2 2 9
D. Cohill 18 4 1 1 0 0 3 1 2/2 0/0 0/1 0 1
J. Westerfield 2 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
F. Policelli 16 2 1 4 1 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/2 0 1
C. Greer 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 98 37 30 6 2 15 10 37/54 9/18 15/22 5 32
NCAA BB Scores