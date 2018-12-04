IND
Langford leads Indiana to 64-62 win over Penn State

  Dec 04, 2018

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) Romeo Langford scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to lead Indiana over Penn State 64-62 on Tuesday night.

Rob Phinisee and Al Durham added 12 points apiece, Juwan Morgan chipped in 10 points and Justin Smith grabbed nine rebounds for the Hoosiers (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who won their second in a row.

Rasir Bolton led Penn State (4-4, 0-2) with 17 points, Myles Dread had 12 points and Lamar Stevens added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Stevens had a final shot foiled by Smith, who ripped an inbounds pass away from a Penn State player in the waning seconds.

After taking a 34-30 lead into halftime, the Hoosiers opened the second with a 12-2 run and built a 14-point advantage just over five minutes into the second half.

They maintained a comfortable lead for much of the half, and a jumper from Evan Fitzner made it 63-52 Indiana with 3:58 left.

But Bolton led a 10-1 run with nine points over that stretch in the final 3:14. His layup with 22 seconds left was the final basket.

The Nittany Lions jumped out to a 9-0 lead to open the game before the Hoosiers closed the gap with a 10-1 run fueled by back-to-back 3-pointers from Devonte Green.

Langford gave Indiana its first lead of the game with a 3-point play that made it 13-0 just over midway through the half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Indiana: Morgan's health was of concern entering the night after he failed to finish Saturday's game against Northwestern due to a right leg injury. But Morgan, who entered averaging 22.5 minutes per night, was able to play 26 minutes, four more than his season average.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions can play all the defense they want but won't get the results they want if they don't shoot the ball better. Over their last four games in which they're 1-3, the Nittany Lions have made just 37 percent of their field goals.

UP NEXT

Indiana hosts Louisville on Saturday.

Penn State hosts Colgate on Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Langford
0 G
L. Stevens
11 F
36.7 Min. Per Game 36.7
22.4 Pts. Per Game 22.4
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
8.6 Reb. Per Game 8.6
48.3 Field Goal % 44.3
25.7 Three Point % 20.0
70.2 Free Throw % 78.4
  Lost ball turnover on Lamar Stevens, stolen by Justin Smith 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Penn State 2.0
  Rasir Bolton missed jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens 16.0
  Evan Fitzner missed free throw 16.0
  Personal foul on Lamar Stevens 16.0
+ 2 Rasir Bolton made layup 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Myles Dread 30.0
  Aljami Durham missed 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Aljami Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Myles Dread 30.0
Team Stats
Points 64 62
Field Goals 23-55 (41.8%) 23-62 (37.1%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 5-21 (23.8%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 43
Offensive 6 14
Defensive 35 26
Team 1 3
Assists 12 11
Steals 6 12
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 16 9
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
0
R. Langford G
17 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
13
R. Bolton G
17 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Indiana 7-2 343064
home team logo Penn State 4-4 303262
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
Bryce Jordan Center University Park, PA
away team logo Indiana 7-2 80.4 PPG 39.8 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo Penn State 4-4 69.7 PPG 39 RPG 11.7 APG
Indiana
Starters
R. Langford
A. Durham
R. Phinisee
J. Morgan
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Langford 34 17 6 1 0 0 2 2 6/13 2/5 3/3 1 5
A. Durham 29 12 1 2 0 0 1 3 3/5 2/3 4/6 0 1
R. Phinisee 29 12 5 5 1 1 1 0 4/9 1/2 3/3 0 5
J. Morgan 26 10 6 0 0 1 1 4 5/12 0/2 0/0 0 6
J. Smith 25 0 9 0 2 0 3 4 0/4 0/0 0/0 3 6
Bench
D. Green
C. Moore
E. Fitzner
D. Davis
Z. McRoberts
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
R. Thompson
D. Anderson
J. Forrester
J. Hunter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Green 17 6 3 3 1 1 4 0 2/5 2/3 0/0 0 3
C. Moore 7 3 4 0 1 1 2 2 1/1 0/0 1/1 1 3
E. Fitzner 17 2 5 1 0 1 0 2 1/4 0/2 0/1 0 5
D. Davis 5 2 0 0 1 0 1 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. McRoberts 11 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 41 12 6 5 16 21 23/55 7/18 11/14 6 35
Penn State
Starters
R. Bolton
L. Stevens
M. Dread
J. Harrar
J. Reaves
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Bolton 35 17 4 2 1 0 3 3 6/14 2/5 3/4 2 2
L. Stevens 37 12 10 2 1 0 2 2 5/13 0/3 2/4 1 9
M. Dread 25 12 2 0 1 0 1 3 4/10 2/7 2/2 0 2
J. Harrar 22 5 6 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 3/6 4 2
J. Reaves 34 3 7 3 5 2 1 2 1/9 0/1 1/6 3 4
Bench
M. Watkins
M. Jones
J. Wheeler
T. Buttrick
S. Pierce
D. Zemgulis
G. Hazle
T. Nussbaum
I. Brockington
D. Kasatkin
K. McCloskey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Watkins 11 6 2 0 0 0 1 1 3/4 0/0 0/3 0 2
M. Jones 15 5 1 2 2 0 1 1 2/5 1/3 0/1 0 1
J. Wheeler 17 2 8 2 2 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 4 4
T. Buttrick 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
S. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Zemgulis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brockington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasatkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCloskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 40 11 12 2 9 16 23/62 5/21 11/26 14 26
