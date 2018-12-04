Freshman Wang leads Penn to 89-75 upset win over Miami
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Freshman Michael Wang scored a career-high 23 points off the bench, AJ Brodeur had 18 points, and Penn upset Miami 89-75 on Tuesday night at the Palestra.
Devon Goodman added 16 points for the Quakers (7-2), who made 13 3-pointers to beat a team from a Power Five conference team for the first time since the 2002-03 season.
Zach Johnson scored 17 points and Chris Lykes had 16 for the Hurricanes (5-4), who have lost four straight and two in a row to Ivy League teams after a 77-73 defeat to Yale on Saturday.
With Miami trailing by 17 with less than 8 minutes left, Lykes reeled off eight straight points to pull the Canes within nine and a Johnson jumper got them within four with 3:20 to go. But Goodman made two straight acrobatic layups to snap a five-minute scoreless drought for Penn and kickstart a 9-0 run that derailed Miami's comeback bid.
Although the Hurricanes were allowing opponents to shoot just 27.3 percent from 3-point range coming in, the Quakers blitzed them for 11 3s in the first half on 18 attempts to take a 50-36 halftime lead. Wang led the way with four 3s before the break and the freshman forward from California finished 9 for 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from 3-point range.
Penn extended its lead to 19 on a Jake Silpe 3-pointer midway through the second half, giving the Quakers enough cushion to hold on for the first win over ACC team since they knocked off Georgia Tech on Nov. 19, 2001.
BIG PICTURE
Miami: After opening the season with five straight wins, the Hurricanes are now in somewhat of a freefall heading into a two-week layoff for finals. They've been playing without top big man Dewan Hernandez while the school and NCAA reviews his eligibility.
Penn: The reigning Ivy League champs are looking like a very dangerous mid-major squad once again, even after losing last season's top scorer Ryan Betley to a season-ending knee injury in the opener.
UP NEXT
Miami kicks off a four-game homestand vs. Houston Baptist on Dec. 19.
Penn hosts defending national champion Villanova in a Philadelphia Big 5 matchup next Tuesday at the Palestra.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|8.3
|Pts. Per Game
|8.3
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|5.7
|Reb. Per Game
|5.7
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|34.3
|29.5
|Three Point %
|22.2
|78.9
|Free Throw %
|30.8
|Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur
|28.0
|Zach Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|Bad pass turnover on AJ Brodeur
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Antonio Woods
|55.0
|Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|+ 1
|Jake Silpe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:04
|Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|57.0
|Jake Silpe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:04
|Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic
|1:04
|Defensive rebound by Jake Silpe
|1:05
|Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:05
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|89
|Field Goals
|28-58 (48.3%)
|34-57 (59.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|13-23 (56.5%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|8-12 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|34
|Offensive
|8
|7
|Defensive
|14
|24
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|10
|23
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|7
|9
|Fouls
|16
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Miami (Fla.) 5-4
|78.5 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Pennsylvania 7-2
|78.4 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|15.8 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|Z. Johnson G
|13.3 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|3.0 APG
|42.7 FG%
|
23
|M. Wang F
|8.8 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|53.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Z. Johnson G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|M. Wang F
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|59.6
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|56.5
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Lykes
|31
|16
|4
|5
|0
|0
|4
|4
|5/15
|0/4
|6/8
|0
|4
|S. Waardenburg
|37
|14
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5/7
|2/3
|2/3
|2
|1
|D. Vasiljevic
|34
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/7
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|1
|E. Izundu
|26
|9
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4/8
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|3
|A. Lawrence II
|34
|9
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Brodeur
|35
|18
|8
|6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|9/15
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|7
|D. Goodman
|34
|16
|2
|4
|0
|1
|2
|4
|6/10
|3/5
|1/1
|1
|1
|A. Woods
|35
|7
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|5
|B. Washington
|21
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/7
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|1
|M. Rothschild
|18
|5
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|2
-
HIGHPT
VALPO53
50
2nd 27.0 ESP3
-
EVAN
ARKST73
82
2nd 44.0
-
GAST
BAMA75
78
2nd 1:49 SECN+
-
CAMP
ABIL65
80
2nd 1:05 ESP+
-
LPSCMB
BELMONT65
70
2nd 3:20
-
LAMAR
HOU56
79
2nd 1:05 ESP3
-
CENTRY
GRAM35
56
2nd 10:58
-
UTEP
MARQET32
44
2nd 17:48 FS1
-
NMEX
NMEXST12
34
1st 3:50
-
WVU
FLA11
14
1st 10:04 ESPN
-
SDAKST
MEMP32
40
1st 0.0
-
5MICH
NWEST36
30
1st 0.0 BTN
-
SDAK
COLO28
41
1st 0.0 PACN
-
NH
SETON57
77
Final
-
CMICH
YOUNG100
94
Final/3OT
-
NKY
CINCY65
78
Final
-
ARMY
NJTECH72
77
Final
-
IND
PSU64
62
Final
-
NEAST
CUSE49
72
Final
-
SFTRPA
AMER82
95
Final
-
HOW
APPST86
100
Final
-
MIAMI
PENN75
89
Final
-
FORD
MAINE68
75
Final/2OT
-
DTROIT
DAYTON59
98
Final
-
BUCK
LSALLE92
79
Final
-
PROV
BC100
95
Final/OT
-
MASLOW
BU60
79
Final
-
HOLY
UMASS82
78
Final
-
ND
OKLA80
85
Final
-
RADFRD
JMAD66
73
Final
-
25FURMAN
ELON98
77
Final
-
STPETE
CLEM60
65
Final
-
WINTHR
DAVID81
99
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY94
88
Final
-
BRAD
ARKLR68
62
Final
-
PVAM
LATECH68
82
Final
-
MCNSE
22MISSST77
90
Final
-
NALAB
UAB67
73
Final
-
TRNTX
UIW57
82
Final
-
TXARL
MIZZOU45
65
Final
-
SEMO
MVSU57
77
Final
-
NCASHV
8AUBURN41
67
Final
-
WOFF
2KANSAS47
72
Final
-
FNTBNN
EILL37
90
Final
-
UCMERCED
CSBAK0
0
10:00pm
-
BCU
MARYCA0
0148 O/U
-19.5
10:00pm