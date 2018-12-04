MIAMI
PENN

No Text

Freshman Wang leads Penn to 89-75 upset win over Miami

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 04, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Freshman Michael Wang scored a career-high 23 points off the bench, AJ Brodeur had 18 points, and Penn upset Miami 89-75 on Tuesday night at the Palestra.

Devon Goodman added 16 points for the Quakers (7-2), who made 13 3-pointers to beat a team from a Power Five conference team for the first time since the 2002-03 season.

Zach Johnson scored 17 points and Chris Lykes had 16 for the Hurricanes (5-4), who have lost four straight and two in a row to Ivy League teams after a 77-73 defeat to Yale on Saturday.

With Miami trailing by 17 with less than 8 minutes left, Lykes reeled off eight straight points to pull the Canes within nine and a Johnson jumper got them within four with 3:20 to go. But Goodman made two straight acrobatic layups to snap a five-minute scoreless drought for Penn and kickstart a 9-0 run that derailed Miami's comeback bid.

Although the Hurricanes were allowing opponents to shoot just 27.3 percent from 3-point range coming in, the Quakers blitzed them for 11 3s in the first half on 18 attempts to take a 50-36 halftime lead. Wang led the way with four 3s before the break and the freshman forward from California finished 9 for 12 from the field and 5 for 6 from 3-point range.

Penn extended its lead to 19 on a Jake Silpe 3-pointer midway through the second half, giving the Quakers enough cushion to hold on for the first win over ACC team since they knocked off Georgia Tech on Nov. 19, 2001.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: After opening the season with five straight wins, the Hurricanes are now in somewhat of a freefall heading into a two-week layoff for finals. They've been playing without top big man Dewan Hernandez while the school and NCAA reviews his eligibility.

Penn: The reigning Ivy League champs are looking like a very dangerous mid-major squad once again, even after losing last season's top scorer Ryan Betley to a season-ending knee injury in the opener.

UP NEXT

Miami kicks off a four-game homestand vs. Houston Baptist on Dec. 19.

Penn hosts defending national champion Villanova in a Philadelphia Big 5 matchup next Tuesday at the Palestra.

Key Players
A. Lawrence II
A. Woods
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
8.3 Pts. Per Game 8.3
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
46.2 Field Goal % 34.3
29.5 Three Point % 22.2
78.9 Free Throw % 30.8
  Defensive rebound by AJ Brodeur 28.0
  Zach Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
  Bad pass turnover on AJ Brodeur 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Antonio Woods 55.0
  Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
+ 1 Jake Silpe made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
  Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot 57.0
  Jake Silpe missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:04
  Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic 1:04
  Defensive rebound by Jake Silpe 1:05
  Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:05
Team Stats
Points 75 89
Field Goals 28-58 (48.3%) 34-57 (59.6%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 13-23 (56.5%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 24 34
Offensive 8 7
Defensive 14 24
Team 2 3
Assists 10 23
Steals 2 4
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 7 9
Fouls 16 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
Z. Johnson G
17 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
M. Wang F
23 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 5-4 363975
home team logo Pennsylvania 7-2 503989
O/U 145.5, PENN +5.5
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
O/U 145.5, PENN +5.5
Palestra Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Miami (Fla.) 5-4 78.5 PPG 40.6 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Pennsylvania 7-2 78.4 PPG 38.9 RPG 15.8 APG
Key Players
5
Z. Johnson G 13.3 PPG 2.8 RPG 3.0 APG 42.7 FG%
23
M. Wang F 8.8 PPG 3.3 RPG 1.3 APG 53.2 FG%
Top Scorers
5
Z. Johnson G 17 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
23
M. Wang F 23 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
48.3 FG% 59.6
30.0 3PT FG% 56.5
68.4 FT% 66.7
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
C. Lykes
S. Waardenburg
D. Vasiljevic
E. Izundu
A. Lawrence II
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Lykes 31 16 4 5 0 0 4 4 5/15 0/4 6/8 0 4
S. Waardenburg 37 14 3 0 0 0 1 2 5/7 2/3 2/3 2 1
D. Vasiljevic 34 10 3 0 0 0 0 3 4/7 2/5 0/0 2 1
E. Izundu 26 9 7 2 2 0 0 5 4/8 0/0 1/1 4 3
A. Lawrence II 34 9 3 2 0 1 1 2 3/6 1/2 2/4 0 3
Bench
Z. Johnson
A. Mack
D. Hernandez
R. Miller Jr.
K. McGusty
D. Gak
W. Herenton
D. Proctor
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Johnson 29 17 1 1 0 1 1 0 7/14 1/5 2/3 0 1
A. Mack 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
D. Hernandez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Miller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McGusty - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Proctor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 22 10 2 2 7 16 28/58 6/20 13/19 8 14
Pennsylvania
Starters
A. Brodeur
D. Goodman
A. Woods
B. Washington
M. Rothschild
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brodeur 35 18 8 6 2 1 3 3 9/15 0/0 0/1 1 7
D. Goodman 34 16 2 4 0 1 2 4 6/10 3/5 1/1 1 1
A. Woods 35 7 5 4 0 0 0 1 2/6 0/2 3/4 0 5
B. Washington 21 7 3 0 0 0 0 5 3/7 1/5 0/0 2 1
M. Rothschild 18 5 2 3 2 1 2 3 1/2 0/0 3/4 0 2
Bench
M. Wang
J. Silpe
J. Donahue
T. Hamilton
C. McManus
R. Betley
R. Jerome
Z. Kaminsky
J. Mijakowski
M. Jackson
E. Scott
J. Simmons
J. Williams
G. Ryan
A. Imegwu
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Wang 27 23 4 1 0 0 2 0 9/12 5/6 0/0 2 2
J. Silpe 25 10 6 5 0 0 0 2 3/4 3/4 1/2 0 6
J. Donahue 5 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 0
T. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McManus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Betley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jerome - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kaminsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mijakowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Scott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Imegwu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 31 23 4 3 9 18 34/57 13/23 8/12 7 24
NCAA BB Scores