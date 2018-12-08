MICHST
No. 10 Michigan State holds off Florida late, wins 63-59

  Dec 08, 2018

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Kyle Ahrens scored Michigan State's final seven points, including a two-handed jam with 8.7 seconds remaining, and the No. 10 Spartans beat Florida 63-59 on Saturday.

Ahrens barely beat the shot clock with his baseline slam, giving the Spartans the final points in a game the Gators made close thanks mostly to freshman Andrew Nembhard late.

Florida (5-4) cut Michigan State's lead to 56-53 on KeVaughn Allen's 3-pointer with 3:24 to play, but Ahrens answered from the corner on the other end. Ahrens added a reverse layup on the Spartans' next possession.

The Gators forced a missed shot and a turnover, getting a chance to tie the game. But Allen missed an off-balanced shot going to the rim with 43 seconds to play.

Ahrens delivered the knockout blow on the other end, driving the baseline and stuffing one home.

Xavier Tillman led the Spartans (8-2) with 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Joshua Langford and Nick Ward added 13 points apiece for Michigan State, which finished with a season low in points.

Tillman and Ward combined to make 12 of 15 shots, most of them in the paint.

Nembhard and Allen led the Gators with 13 each. Nembhard made four of Florida's last seven baskets and had assists on two others.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: The Spartans answered every Florida run. The Gators cut the lead to three late in the first half, and Cassius Winston hit a floater in the lane. Florida got it to four three times in the second half and Michigan State responded each time.

Florida: Coach Mike White admittedly has a team built to shoot 3-pointers, and the Gators are tough to beat when they make them. But they missed 16 of 21 against the Spartans, getting few open looks.

RETURN TRIP

Michigan State's visit completed a home-and-home series that opened in East Lansing three years ago. The return trip was pushed back because of renovations to the O'Connell Center in 2016 and then due to the Big Ten's conference scheduling changes last year.

FAMILIAR FACES

Former Florida players Teddy Dupay, Casey Prather and Kasey Hill were in attendance.

UP NEXT

Michigan State takes a break before beginning a four-game homestand against Green Bay on Dec. 16.

Florida gets a short layoff for final exams before hosting Mercer on Dec. 18.

---

This story has been corrected to show the player who scored Michigan State's final seven points spells his last name as Kyle Ahrens, not Aherns.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 63 59
Field Goals 26-51 (51.0%) 23-63 (36.5%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 6-24 (25.0%)
Free Throws 7-8 (87.5%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 35 34
Offensive 8 14
Defensive 24 15
Team 3 5
Assists 14 7
Steals 5 7
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 13 9
Fouls 11 12
Technicals 0 0
X. Tillman F
14 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
K. Allen G
13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center Gainesville, FL
Michigan State
Starters
J. Langford
N. Ward
C. Winston
K. Ahrens
K. Goins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Langford 37 13 3 2 1 0 5 3 5/11 1/3 2/2 0 3
N. Ward 20 13 5 0 1 1 2 1 6/8 0/0 1/1 1 4
C. Winston 36 10 2 6 0 0 2 1 4/13 0/5 2/2 1 1
K. Ahrens 20 7 5 1 0 0 0 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 0 5
K. Goins 29 3 6 4 0 1 1 2 1/5 1/3 0/0 2 4
Florida
Starters
K. Allen
A. Nembhard
K. Stone
K. Hayes
N. Locke
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Allen 31 13 3 1 0 0 3 1 5/15 3/9 0/0 0 3
A. Nembhard 34 13 0 3 2 0 3 3 6/12 1/4 0/0 0 0
K. Stone 25 8 6 1 1 0 0 0 3/10 1/5 1/2 2 4
K. Hayes 21 6 8 0 2 1 0 0 1/5 0/0 4/5 4 4
N. Locke 20 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 0
