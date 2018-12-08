No. 10 Michigan State holds off Florida late, wins 63-59
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) Kyle Ahrens scored Michigan State's final seven points, including a two-handed jam with 8.7 seconds remaining, and the No. 10 Spartans beat Florida 63-59 on Saturday.
Ahrens barely beat the shot clock with his baseline slam, giving the Spartans the final points in a game the Gators made close thanks mostly to freshman Andrew Nembhard late.
Florida (5-4) cut Michigan State's lead to 56-53 on KeVaughn Allen's 3-pointer with 3:24 to play, but Ahrens answered from the corner on the other end. Ahrens added a reverse layup on the Spartans' next possession.
The Gators forced a missed shot and a turnover, getting a chance to tie the game. But Allen missed an off-balanced shot going to the rim with 43 seconds to play.
Ahrens delivered the knockout blow on the other end, driving the baseline and stuffing one home.
Xavier Tillman led the Spartans (8-2) with 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Joshua Langford and Nick Ward added 13 points apiece for Michigan State, which finished with a season low in points.
Tillman and Ward combined to make 12 of 15 shots, most of them in the paint.
Nembhard and Allen led the Gators with 13 each. Nembhard made four of Florida's last seven baskets and had assists on two others.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan State: The Spartans answered every Florida run. The Gators cut the lead to three late in the first half, and Cassius Winston hit a floater in the lane. Florida got it to four three times in the second half and Michigan State responded each time.
Florida: Coach Mike White admittedly has a team built to shoot 3-pointers, and the Gators are tough to beat when they make them. But they missed 16 of 21 against the Spartans, getting few open looks.
RETURN TRIP
Michigan State's visit completed a home-and-home series that opened in East Lansing three years ago. The return trip was pushed back because of renovations to the O'Connell Center in 2016 and then due to the Big Ten's conference scheduling changes last year.
FAMILIAR FACES
Former Florida players Teddy Dupay, Casey Prather and Kasey Hill were in attendance.
UP NEXT
Michigan State takes a break before beginning a four-game homestand against Green Bay on Dec. 16.
Florida gets a short layoff for final exams before hosting Mercer on Dec. 18.
---
This story has been corrected to show the player who scored Michigan State's final seven points spells his last name as Kyle Ahrens, not Aherns.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|7.3
|Pts. Per Game
|7.3
|6.5
|Ast. Per Game
|6.5
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|40.9
|Field Goal %
|41.3
|38.6
|Three Point %
|45.5
|82.1
|Free Throw %
|60.0
|Offensive rebound by Kevarrius Hayes
|3.0
|Noah Locke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|+ 2
|Kyle Ahrens made dunk
|9.0
|Personal foul on Andrew Nembhard
|30.0
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Tillman
|42.0
|KeVaughn Allen missed layup
|44.0
|Lost ball turnover on Joshua Langford, stolen by Kevarrius Hayes
|1:02
|+ 2
|Andrew Nembhard made layup
|1:20
|Personal foul on Joshua Langford
|1:20
|Defensive rebound by Kevarrius Hayes
|1:45
|Kyle Ahrens missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:47
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|59
|Field Goals
|26-51 (51.0%)
|23-63 (36.5%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|6-24 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-8 (87.5%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|34
|Offensive
|8
|14
|Defensive
|24
|15
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|14
|7
|Steals
|5
|7
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|13
|9
|Fouls
|11
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|10 Michigan State 8-2
|87.2 PPG
|47.7 RPG
|20.0 APG
|Florida 5-4
|71.0 PPG
|39.4 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|X. Tillman F
|7.8 PPG
|7.7 RPG
|1.7 APG
|66.7 FG%
|
2
|A. Nembhard G
|7.3 PPG
|3.1 RPG
|6.5 APG
|39.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|X. Tillman F
|14 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|A. Nembhard G
|13 PTS
|0 REB
|3 AST
|
|51.0
|FG%
|36.5
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|87.5
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Langford
|37
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|5/11
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|N. Ward
|20
|13
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|4
|C. Winston
|36
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/13
|0/5
|2/2
|1
|1
|K. Ahrens
|20
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|K. Goins
|29
|3
|6
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Langford
|37
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|5/11
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|3
|N. Ward
|20
|13
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|4
|C. Winston
|36
|10
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/13
|0/5
|2/2
|1
|1
|K. Ahrens
|20
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|5
|K. Goins
|29
|3
|6
|4
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Tillman
|28
|14
|9
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6/7
|0/0
|2/3
|3
|6
|M. McQuaid
|18
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Henry
|11
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hoiberg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Kithier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Loyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bingham Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|63
|32
|14
|5
|3
|13
|11
|26/51
|4/15
|7/8
|8
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Allen
|31
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5/15
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Nembhard
|34
|13
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6/12
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Stone
|25
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/10
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|4
|K. Hayes
|21
|6
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|4
|N. Locke
|20
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Allen
|31
|13
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5/15
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Nembhard
|34
|13
|0
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6/12
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Stone
|25
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/10
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|4
|K. Hayes
|21
|6
|8
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|4/5
|4
|4
|N. Locke
|20
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Johnson
|15
|6
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3/7
|0/2
|0/0
|4
|1
|D. Ballard
|17
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Hudson
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|2/4
|0
|0
|D. Bassett
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|1
|M. Okauru
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|I. Stokes
|9
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|G. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fava
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Krause
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|29
|7
|7
|3
|9
|12
|23/63
|6/24
|7/12
|14
|15
-
STJOES
21NOVA46
62
2nd 6:08 FS1
-
LAFAY
QUINN61
77
2nd 2:37
-
UMKC
SDAK63
61
2nd 2:28
-
COLG
PSU62
72
2nd 1:00 BTN+
-
XAVIER
CINCY47
62
2nd 47.10 ESP2
-
IPFW
MIAOH79
83
2nd 27.0 ESP+
-
STNYBRK
BROWN55
64
2nd 4:18 ESP+
-
NCCU
APPST64
76
2nd 2:29 ESP+
-
UNLV
ILL50
61
2nd 7:48 BTN
-
BYU
UTAH74
55
2nd 56.0 ESPU
-
DUB
NIOWA59
60
2nd 4:31
-
RUT
FORD40
44
2nd 13:53 CBSSN
-
LVILLE
IND42
38
2nd 15:19 FOX
-
LOYMD
BING43
31
2nd 17:38 ESP+
-
TOLEDO
MRSHL53
45
2nd 9:55
-
RADFRD
OHIO7
15
1st 12:15
-
WKY
ARK13
19
1st 11:08 SECN
-
GTOWN
CUSE13
5
1st 11:14 ESPN
-
JWUNC
GWEBB19
46
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
HARSTO
SIUE33
41
1st 0.0 ESP+
-
SCHREI
ABIL53
93
Final
-
DEPAUL
NWEST68
75
Final
-
9UK
SETON83
84
Final/OT
-
CSTATE
EMICH53
105
Final
-
SC
5MICH78
89
Final
-
WICHST
OKLA48
80
Final
-
10MICHST
FLA63
59
Final
-
PITT
WVU59
69
Final
-
LIU
STPETE74
58
Final
-
GRAM
UCF45
70
Final
-
WCAR
NCASHV71
59
Final
-
UAB
MEMP76
94
Final
-
PSUWB
CCTST58
79
Final
-
TRUMST
INDST69
77
Final
-
MARIST
STETSON79
75
Final
-
RI
HOLY79
63
Final
-
MORGAN
TOWSON74
69
Final
-
WMICH
YOUNG88
77
Final
-
MAINE
DART52
78
Final
-
UMBC
DREXEL91
76
Final
-
GREEN
NCAT0
0
4:00pm
-
CLEM
22MISSST0
0134.5 O/U
-4.0
4:00pm ESP2
-
GASOU
MERCER0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm
-
17BUFF
STBON0
0148 O/U
+7
4:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MINN0
0156.5 O/U
-20.5
4:00pm BTN+
-
STFRAN
NJTECH0
0143.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LOYCHI
23MD0
0136.5 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm BTN
-
AMER
HOW0
0149.5 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
WMMARY
HAMP0
0156 O/U
+1
4:00pm ESP+
-
JAXST
DELST0
0145 O/U
+17
4:00pm
-
VALPO
GWASH0
0132.5 O/U
+4.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
RIDER
HOFSTRA0
0165 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
PENN
LSALLE0
0154 O/U
+5
4:00pm ESP+
-
LEHIGH
MOUNT0
0151.5 O/U
+9
4:00pm
-
WRIGHT
KENTST0
0140.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
SAMHOU
COLOST0
0144.5 O/U
-8
4:00pm
-
TNMART
ETNST0
0150.5 O/U
-13.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
NEAST0
0145.5 O/U
-10
4:00pm
-
SIENA
ROBERT0
0131.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
CENTWA
BOISE0
0
4:00pm
-
ARMY
AF0
0143 O/U
-6
4:00pm
-
MACU
TXSA0
0
4:00pm
-
HOU
OKLAST0
0138.5 O/U
-2.5
4:00pm
-
TULANE
SALAB0
0141.5 O/U
-1.5
4:00pm ESP+
-
25FURMAN
USCUP0
0143.5 O/U
+12
4:30pm ESP+
-
UTAHST
WEBER0
0158.5 O/U
+10.0
4:30pm ATSN
-
NILL
BUTLER0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
4:30pm FS1
-
SUTAH
CMICH0
0151 O/U
-8.5
4:30pm
-
16KSTATE
TULSA0
0140.5 O/U
+6
4:30pm CBSSN
-
HOUBP
TEXST0
0146 O/U
-12.5
5:00pm ESP+
-
12WISC
MARQET0
0137.5 O/U
-1.5
5:00pm FOX
-
CALVY
PEAY0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
CHMPBTST
ALCORN0
0
5:30pm
-
YALE
3DUKE0
0166.5 O/U
-24
5:30pm ESPN
-
ILLCHI
COLO0
0160.5 O/U
-12
6:00pm PACN
-
TXARL
NTEXAS0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
6:00pm
-
MGSC
JVILLE0
0
6:00pm ESP+
-
CREIGH
24NEB0
0151.5 O/U
-7.5
6:00pm BTN
-
NKY
EKY0
0165.5 O/U
+6.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
WISGB
BGREEN0
0158 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ESP+
-
BC
TEXAM0
0147.5 O/U
-4.5
6:00pm SECN
-
UCONN
11FSU0
0153.5 O/U
-8.5
6:30pm ESP2
-
CARK
ARKLR0
0149.5 O/U
-7
6:30pm
-
LNGBCH
FRESNO0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm
-
MNMTH
ALBANY0
0135.5 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HARV
UVM0
0136 O/U
-4
7:00pm ESP+
-
SILL
SEMO0
0136 O/U
+9
7:30pm ESP+
-
EWASH
NDAKST0
0145.5 O/U
-6.5
8:00pm
-
EILL
WILL0
0137.5 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
NEBOM
OREG0
0149.5 O/U
-19.5
8:00pm PACN
-
UTVALL
NAU0
0147.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
MISS
ILLST0
0155.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0141.5 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
CONTX
TEXSO0
0
8:30pm
-
DAYTON
8AUBURN0
0138 O/U
-15.5
8:30pm SECN
-
NMEXST
2KANSAS0
0147.5 O/U
-15
8:30pm ESP2
-
ARKPB
UCSB0
0137.5 O/U
-16
10:00pm
-
CALTECH
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
SACST
PORT0
0149.5 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
CSBAK
IDAHO0
0134 O/U
+1
10:00pm
-
JACKST
PEPPER0
0149 O/U
-16.5
10:00pm
-
MNTNA
UCIRV0
0138 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm
-
BCU
CPOLY0
0141 O/U
-3.5
10:00pm
-
ND
UCLA0
0153 O/U
-5.5
10:30pm ESP2
-
SDGST
CAL0
0140 O/U
+3.5
10:30pm PACN
-
HAHILO
HAWAII0
0
12:00am