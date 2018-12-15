BOISE
Boise State
Broncos
4-6
away team logo
54
TF 10
FINAL
End
2nd
PACN
Sat Dec. 15
9:00pm
BONUS
66
TF 13
home team logo
OREG
Oregon
Ducks
7-3
ML: +579
OREG -11.5, O/U 135.5
ML: -807
BOISE
OREG

No Text

Oregon beats Boise State 66-54 without leader Bol Bol

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 15, 2018

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Payton Pritchard had 19 points and five rebounds as Oregon overcame the absence of freshman star Bol Bol to race past Boise State 66-54 on Saturday night.

Bol, the Ducks' leading scorer and rebounder, sat on the bench wearing a protective boot after injuring his left foot ''earlier this week,'' according to an Oregon pregame tweet. Bol will ''undergo further evaluation next week.''

Paul White, who started for Bol, scored 14 points for the Ducks (7-3), winners of three in a row for the first time this season. Victor Bailey Jr. added 13 points off the bench.

Oregon quickly overcame a four-point deficit by starting the second half with a 19-5 run and dominating the Broncos inside. The Ducks finished with a 33-26 edge in rebounds after trailing by six at halftime and outscored Boise State 28-18 in the paint.

Alex Hobbs led the Broncos (4-6) with 21 points, about triple his season average, and Marcus Dickinson and Zach Haney had 11 each.

Oregon shot 65.0 percent in the second half (13 of 20) and 48.8 percent for the game. The Broncos hit 35.3 percent (18 of 51) against an Oregon team that ranks second in the nation in field goal percentage defense.

Hobbs hit all four of his 3-pointers and had 16 points by halftime as the Broncos took a 28-24 lead despite nine turnovers. The Ducks struggled to counter without Bol, shooting just 34.8 percent while being outrebounded 18-12.

BIG PICTURE

Boise State seemed primed for another victory in Eugene with Bol out but couldn't close the deal after a strong first half. The Broncos get another shot at the Ducks in Boise on Dec. 29.

Oregon's future hinges on its do-everything big man with three games remaining before the start of Pac-12 play in three weeks. The Ducks responded with a gritty second half against the Broncos, but visits to Baylor and Boise State to end the month will be a challenge minus Bol.

UP NEXT

Boise State plays at Loyola Marymount on Wednesday night.

Oregon hosts Florida A&M in a Tuesday matinee to finish a four-game homestand.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Jessup
3 G
P. Pritchard
3 G
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
40.0 Field Goal % 45.6
38.7 Three Point % 34.1
66.7 Free Throw % 87.8
+ 1 Malek Harwell made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Malek Harwell made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Shooting foul on Will Richardson 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston 14.0
  Will Richardson missed jump shot 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Louis King 36.0
  Malek Harwell missed layup 38.0
+ 1 Paul White made 2nd of 2 free throws 55.0
  Paul White missed 1st of 2 free throws 55.0
  Personal foul on Pat Dembley 55.0
  Defensive rebound by Paul White 1:20
Team Stats
Points 54 66
Field Goals 18-51 (35.3%) 21-43 (48.8%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 11-18 (61.1%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 26 33
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 17 28
Team 3 0
Assists 5 7
Steals 4 5
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 10 12
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
34
A. Hobbs G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
P. Pritchard G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Boise State 4-6 282654
home team logo Oregon 7-3 244266
OREG -11.5, O/U 135.5
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
OREG -11.5, O/U 135.5
Matthew Knight Arena Eugene, OR
Team Stats
away team logo Boise State 4-6 72.7 PPG 37.1 RPG 11.9 APG
home team logo Oregon 7-3 76.8 PPG 39.9 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
34
A. Hobbs G 7.3 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.0 APG 40.0 FG%
3
P. Pritchard G 12.7 PPG 4.1 RPG 5.1 APG 43.6 FG%
Top Scorers
34
A. Hobbs G 21 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
3
P. Pritchard G 19 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
35.3 FG% 48.8
43.8 3PT FG% 28.6
61.1 FT% 80.0
Boise State
Starters
A. Hobbs
Z. Haney
M. Dickinson
J. Jessup
R. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hobbs 38 21 2 1 0 0 1 0 8/15 5/7 0/0 0 2
Z. Haney 27 11 4 1 0 0 2 3 5/7 1/1 0/1 2 2
M. Dickinson 35 11 3 1 1 0 1 2 3/6 1/1 4/6 0 3
J. Jessup 38 2 3 2 2 1 0 2 1/9 0/4 0/2 1 2
R. Williams 18 2 3 0 1 0 3 2 0/6 0/1 2/2 2 1
Starters
A. Hobbs
Z. Haney
M. Dickinson
J. Jessup
R. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Hobbs 38 21 2 1 0 0 1 0 8/15 5/7 0/0 0 2
Z. Haney 27 11 4 1 0 0 2 3 5/7 1/1 0/1 2 2
M. Dickinson 35 11 3 1 1 0 1 2 3/6 1/1 4/6 0 3
J. Jessup 38 2 3 2 2 1 0 2 1/9 0/4 0/2 1 2
R. Williams 18 2 3 0 1 0 3 2 0/6 0/1 2/2 2 1
Bench
M. Harwell
D. Wacker
D. Alston
P. Dembley
R. Jorch
C. Christon
B. Huang
M. Rice
M. Frazier
R. Abercrombie
J. Bereal
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Harwell 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 4/5 0 0
D. Wacker 10 2 2 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Alston 22 1 5 0 0 0 2 2 0/3 0/1 1/2 0 5
P. Dembley 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Christon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bereal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 54 23 5 4 1 10 17 18/51 7/16 11/18 6 17
Oregon
Starters
P. Pritchard
P. White
K. Wooten
W. Richardson
A. Kigab
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 38 19 5 1 3 0 1 1 7/12 1/3 4/4 2 3
P. White 32 14 5 0 1 0 0 3 4/6 1/2 5/7 1 4
K. Wooten 22 5 4 3 0 2 1 3 1/3 0/0 3/4 1 3
W. Richardson 31 2 5 1 0 0 3 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 5
A. Kigab 8 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 2
Starters
P. Pritchard
P. White
K. Wooten
W. Richardson
A. Kigab
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Pritchard 38 19 5 1 3 0 1 1 7/12 1/3 4/4 2 3
P. White 32 14 5 0 1 0 0 3 4/6 1/2 5/7 1 4
K. Wooten 22 5 4 3 0 2 1 3 1/3 0/0 3/4 1 3
W. Richardson 31 2 5 1 0 0 3 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 5
A. Kigab 8 1 2 0 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 2
Bench
V. Bailey Jr.
F. Okoro
L. King
E. Amin
M. Norris
W. Johnson
B. Bol
L. Osborn
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Bailey Jr. 22 13 3 0 0 0 3 0 4/6 1/2 4/4 1 2
F. Okoro 14 5 0 0 0 1 1 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 0 0
L. King 21 5 5 1 0 0 1 2 1/5 1/3 2/2 0 5
E. Amin 11 2 4 1 1 0 2 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 4
M. Norris 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Osborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 33 7 5 3 12 17 21/43 4/14 20/25 5 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores