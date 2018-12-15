Oregon beats Boise State 66-54 without leader Bol Bol
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Payton Pritchard had 19 points and five rebounds as Oregon overcame the absence of freshman star Bol Bol to race past Boise State 66-54 on Saturday night.
Bol, the Ducks' leading scorer and rebounder, sat on the bench wearing a protective boot after injuring his left foot ''earlier this week,'' according to an Oregon pregame tweet. Bol will ''undergo further evaluation next week.''
Paul White, who started for Bol, scored 14 points for the Ducks (7-3), winners of three in a row for the first time this season. Victor Bailey Jr. added 13 points off the bench.
Oregon quickly overcame a four-point deficit by starting the second half with a 19-5 run and dominating the Broncos inside. The Ducks finished with a 33-26 edge in rebounds after trailing by six at halftime and outscored Boise State 28-18 in the paint.
Alex Hobbs led the Broncos (4-6) with 21 points, about triple his season average, and Marcus Dickinson and Zach Haney had 11 each.
Oregon shot 65.0 percent in the second half (13 of 20) and 48.8 percent for the game. The Broncos hit 35.3 percent (18 of 51) against an Oregon team that ranks second in the nation in field goal percentage defense.
Hobbs hit all four of his 3-pointers and had 16 points by halftime as the Broncos took a 28-24 lead despite nine turnovers. The Ducks struggled to counter without Bol, shooting just 34.8 percent while being outrebounded 18-12.
BIG PICTURE
Boise State seemed primed for another victory in Eugene with Bol out but couldn't close the deal after a strong first half. The Broncos get another shot at the Ducks in Boise on Dec. 29.
Oregon's future hinges on its do-everything big man with three games remaining before the start of Pac-12 play in three weeks. The Ducks responded with a gritty second half against the Broncos, but visits to Baylor and Boise State to end the month will be a challenge minus Bol.
UP NEXT
Boise State plays at Loyola Marymount on Wednesday night.
Oregon hosts Florida A&M in a Tuesday matinee to finish a four-game homestand.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.9
|Min. Per Game
|33.9
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|5.1
|Ast. Per Game
|5.1
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|45.6
|38.7
|Three Point %
|34.1
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|87.8
|+ 1
|Malek Harwell made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Malek Harwell made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Shooting foul on Will Richardson
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston
|14.0
|Will Richardson missed jump shot
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Louis King
|36.0
|Malek Harwell missed layup
|38.0
|+ 1
|Paul White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55.0
|Paul White missed 1st of 2 free throws
|55.0
|Personal foul on Pat Dembley
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Paul White
|1:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|66
|Field Goals
|18-51 (35.3%)
|21-43 (48.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|4-14 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|33
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|17
|28
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|5
|7
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|10
|12
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boise State 4-6
|72.7 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|11.9 APG
|Oregon 7-3
|76.8 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|A. Hobbs G
|7.3 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|1.0 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
3
|P. Pritchard G
|12.7 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|5.1 APG
|43.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Hobbs G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|P. Pritchard G
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|35.3
|FG%
|48.8
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hobbs
|38
|21
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8/15
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|Z. Haney
|27
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5/7
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|2
|M. Dickinson
|35
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/1
|4/6
|0
|3
|J. Jessup
|38
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1/9
|0/4
|0/2
|1
|2
|R. Williams
|18
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Hobbs
|38
|21
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8/15
|5/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|Z. Haney
|27
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|5/7
|1/1
|0/1
|2
|2
|M. Dickinson
|35
|11
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/1
|4/6
|0
|3
|J. Jessup
|38
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1/9
|0/4
|0/2
|1
|2
|R. Williams
|18
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|0/6
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Harwell
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|4/5
|0
|0
|D. Wacker
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Alston
|22
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|5
|P. Dembley
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Jorch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Christon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bereal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|54
|23
|5
|4
|1
|10
|17
|18/51
|7/16
|11/18
|6
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|38
|19
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|7/12
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|3
|P. White
|32
|14
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/6
|1/2
|5/7
|1
|4
|K. Wooten
|22
|5
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|3
|W. Richardson
|31
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Kigab
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Pritchard
|38
|19
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|7/12
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|3
|P. White
|32
|14
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/6
|1/2
|5/7
|1
|4
|K. Wooten
|22
|5
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|3
|W. Richardson
|31
|2
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Kigab
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Bailey Jr.
|22
|13
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|2
|F. Okoro
|14
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|L. King
|21
|5
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|5
|E. Amin
|11
|2
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|M. Norris
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|66
|33
|7
|5
|3
|12
|17
|21/43
|4/14
|20/25
|5
|28
