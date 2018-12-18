PRINCE
DUKE

No Text

No. 2 Duke emerges from exam break to beat Princeton 101-50

  • Dec 18, 2018

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) RJ Barrett continued his rookie-season scoring rush, finishing with 27 points to help second-ranked Duke beat Princeton 101-50 on Tuesday night.

Fellow freshman Zion Williamson had 17 points and 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' first game in more than a week due to an exam break. Duke (10-1) got off to a cold start and didn't take its first lead until more than 14 minutes in, but eventually got rolling and handed the Tigers their most lopsided loss in program history.

Duke scored on 10 of 11 possessions to close the first half, then on four straight out of the break to take a 48-28 lead. The Blue Devils shot 64 percent after halftime as the game turned into a rout.

Myles Stephens had 19 points for Princeton (5-5), which scored the game's first eight points and led 18-16 before Duke put together an 11-0 run to take over.

BIG PICTURE

Princeton: Those opening few minutes had to be encouraging for the Tigers, who avoided early turnovers and caught Duke with some backdoor cuts to build a lead in front of a hostile Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd. They just didn't have an answer once Duke's shots started falling and the Blue Devils did a better job of closing off those lanes. Princeton shot just 30 percent and surpassed its previous worst margin of defeat of 45 points, set against Penn in December 1908.

Duke: The Blue Devils hadn't played since beating Yale here on Dec. 8, and it took a while for the offense to get into gear. Things went to script once that happened. Barrett came in averaging an Atlantic Coast Conference-best 24.2 points and finished 11 of 21 from the field. Meanwhile, Duke's athleticism and length helped its defense finish with 12 steals, 14 blocks and 23 points off turnovers.

UP NEXT

Princeton: The Tigers visit Lafayette on Friday.

Duke: The Blue Devils face No. 12 Texas Tech in New York's Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Team Stats
Points 50 101
Field Goals 18-61 (29.5%) 35-67 (52.2%)
3-Pointers 9-33 (27.3%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 21-25 (84.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 50
Offensive 3 15
Defensive 16 31
Team 6 4
Assists 13 23
Steals 9 12
Blocks 0 14
Turnovers 18 11
Fouls 16 10
Technicals 0 0
12
M. Stephens G
19 PTS, 3 REB
5
R. Barrett F
27 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
away team logo Princeton 5-5 262450
home team logo 2 Duke 10-1 3962101
29.5 FG% 52.2
27.3 3PT FG% 38.5
83.3 FT% 84.0
Princeton
Starters
M. Stephens
D. Cannady
J. Llewellyn
R. Aririguzoh
J. Morales
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Stephens 30 19 3 0 3 0 0 2 6/14 3/8 4/4 0 3
D. Cannady 33 8 5 0 4 0 1 1 3/11 2/10 0/0 0 5
J. Llewellyn 33 8 2 7 0 0 3 3 3/16 1/6 1/2 1 1
R. Aririguzoh 22 2 3 1 0 0 3 5 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
J. Morales 25 2 1 3 1 0 6 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
D. Friberg
C. Bagin
R. Schwieger
E. Berbari
N. Bramlage
V. Reynoso-Avila
E. Barnes
J. Desrosiers
S. Much
M. Johns
W. Gladson
C. Kyle
E. Wright
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Friberg 17 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 0
C. Bagin 1 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 0
R. Schwieger 11 3 3 1 0 0 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 2
E. Berbari 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Bramlage 3 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
V. Reynoso-Avila 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Barnes 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Desrosiers 14 0 1 0 0 0 2 2 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 1
S. Much 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Johns 4 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
W. Gladson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Kyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Wright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 50 19 13 9 0 18 16 18/61 9/33 5/6 3 16
Duke
Starters
R. Barrett
Z. Williamson
C. Reddish
J. DeLaurier
T. Jones
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Barrett 25 27 6 3 1 1 1 1 11/21 0/3 5/6 2 4
Z. Williamson 26 17 10 3 3 2 2 1 6/8 1/2 4/5 3 7
C. Reddish 26 9 3 1 2 1 3 0 3/11 3/8 0/0 1 2
J. DeLaurier 16 6 3 0 1 1 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 1
T. Jones 24 3 4 6 0 0 0 2 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 3
Bench
J. White
A. O'Connell
M. Bolden
J. Robinson
A. Vrankovic
B. Besser
J. Goldwire
M. Buckmire
J. Baker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. White 20 10 4 4 2 2 0 2 3/4 2/2 2/2 1 3
A. O'Connell 18 10 3 2 2 0 2 1 3/6 2/4 2/2 1 2
M. Bolden 15 7 5 1 0 4 1 0 1/1 0/0 5/6 0 5
J. Robinson 6 5 2 1 0 2 1 0 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 2
A. Vrankovic 5 3 2 0 0 1 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 1
B. Besser 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 0
J. Goldwire 13 2 3 2 1 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
M. Buckmire 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 101 46 23 12 14 11 10 35/67 10/26 21/25 15 31
