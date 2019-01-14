FSU
Trey McGowens leads Pitt to 75-62 upset of No. 11 FSU

  • Jan 14, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Trey McGowens had 30 points and seven rebounds, Xavier Johnson scored 16 and Pittsburgh pulled away late for a 75-62 win over No. 11 Florida State on Monday night.

McGowens, a freshman guard, attacked the bigger, deeper Seminoles relentlessly to help the Panthers (12-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) end a 13-game losing streak against ranked teams. Pitt's previous victory over a team in the AP Top 25 came against Florida State on Feb. 18, 2017.

Last Tuesday, McGowens set a school record by pouring in 33 points in a victory over Louisville. He threatened the mark just six days later thanks in large part to going 18 of 19 from the line. Johnson overcame seven turnovers to score seven points down the stretch, including a driving layup with 2:43 remaining that helped restore Pitt's advantage to 65-55 after Florida State cut a 10-point deficit in half.

Trent Forrest scored 19 points for the Seminoles (13-4, 1-3), who lost for the third time in four games. And unlike their setback against No. 1 Duke last Saturday - when the Blue Devils won it at the buzzer - this was no last-second stunner.

Pitt never trailed over the final 11:46, relying heavily on its freshman backcourt to continue its surprising start under first-year coach Jeff Capel. A season after going winless in the ACC, the Panthers have turned the page quickly.

The Panthers gave away size at nearly every position. Yet rather than try to shoot over the Seminoles, Pitt decided to try and run through them. The Panthers drove to the basket all night, particularly McGowens. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound freshman repeatedly flung himself into the lane, with mixed results. He missed a breakaway dunk early on but tried to go right back to the rack by attempting to rise over 6-foot-10, 250-pound Mfiondu Kabengele. That dunk missed too but McGowens drew the foul and appeared to send a message that Pitt would not be intimidated.

It translated into steady trips to the free-throw line and a 36-34 halftime lead, remarkable considering the Panthers missed their first eight shots and were outrebounded 19-12 in the opening 20 minutes.

It was more of the same in the second half. Two days after Capel chastised his team for a lack of composure late in a loss to North Carolina State, the Panthers responded by fending off the Seminoles each time it appeared they were in trouble.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: The Seminoles need to make more shots, particularly on the road. Florida State shot just 34 percent from the floor in a loss to Virginia last week and had similar issues against the Panthers. Florida State hit 20 of 58 field goals (35 percent), including just 2 of 22 3-pointers.

Pitt: The Panthers have regained their swagger at the Petersen Events Center. Once one of the toughest places to play in the Big East - an advantage that has eased a bit since the move to the ACC - Pitt has now won consecutive home games against teams that figure to be a factor in the conference. The Panthers might not be far from joining that conversation.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Visits Boston College on Sunday.

Pitt: Travels to longtime rival Syracuse on Saturday. The Orange are coming off a win at No. 1 Duke.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Forrest
3 G
X. Johnson
1 G
29.8 Min. Per Game 29.8
17.1 Pts. Per Game 17.1
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
3.4 Reb. Per Game 3.4
45.4 Field Goal % 46.8
15.0 Three Point % 39.6
79.7 Free Throw % 84.4
  Defensive rebound by Anthony Starzynski 11.0
  M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
+ 1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Terance Mann 17.0
+ 3 PJ Savoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 20.0
+ 1 Trey McGowens made 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Trey McGowens made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Personal foul on PJ Savoy 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens 32.0
  Terance Mann missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
Team Stats
Points 62 75
Field Goals 20-58 (34.5%) 16-46 (34.8%)
3-Pointers 2-22 (9.1%) 5-17 (29.4%)
Free Throws 20-27 (74.1%) 38-46 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 39 38
Offensive 14 7
Defensive 24 27
Team 1 4
Assists 8 8
Steals 7 7
Blocks 8 6
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 31 19
Technicals 0 0
3
T. Forrest G
19 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
2
T. McGowens G
30 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo 11 Florida State 13-4 342862
home team logo Pittsburgh 12-5 363975
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo 11 Florida State 13-4 78.4 PPG 39.9 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Pittsburgh 12-5 77.2 PPG 41.6 RPG 13.4 APG
Key Players
3
T. Forrest G 9.4 PPG 4.5 RPG 3.5 APG 47.2 FG%
2
T. McGowens G 13.4 PPG 3.6 RPG 2.0 APG 46.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Forrest G 19 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
2
T. McGowens G 30 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
34.5 FG% 34.8
9.1 3PT FG% 29.4
74.1 FT% 82.6
Florida State
Starters
T. Forrest
T. Mann
C. Koumadje
P. Cofer
M. Walker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Forrest 19 9 3 4/13 0/1 11/12 4 34 2 0 1 5 4
T. Mann 9 5 1 3/8 0/2 3/4 5 27 0 0 2 2 3
C. Koumadje 7 11 1 3/4 0/0 1/3 3 20 0 5 3 3 8
P. Cofer 5 3 0 2/7 1/5 0/0 2 34 0 1 2 0 3
M. Walker 2 2 1 0/6 0/4 2/4 2 26 1 0 1 0 2
Total 62 38 8 20/58 2/22 20/27 31 200 7 8 12 14 24
Pittsburgh
Starters
T. McGowens
X. Johnson
A. Toney
T. Brown
J. Wilson-Frame
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. McGowens 30 7 4 5/12 2/5 18/19 2 38 5 0 3 1 6
X. Johnson 18 0 1 4/12 0/3 10/10 2 36 1 1 7 0 0
A. Toney 9 8 1 3/10 2/6 1/4 1 34 1 0 0 0 8
T. Brown 6 7 0 2/7 0/0 2/4 2 24 0 4 0 2 5
J. Wilson-Frame 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 10 0 0 0 0 2
Total 75 34 8 16/46 5/17 38/46 19 200 7 6 12 7 27
NCAA BB Scores