WISC
MD

No Text

No. 19 Maryland squeezes past Wisconsin 64-60

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 15, 2019

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Ranked again for the first time since early December, Maryland looked every bit like an AP Top 25 team against Wisconsin- for 30 minutes.

After that, not so much.

Anthony Cowan Jr. hit a pivotal 3-pointer with 44 seconds left, and the No. 19 Terrapins pulled out a 64-60 victory Monday night after blowing a 21-point lead in the second half.

Maryland (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten) led by 10 after eight minutes and 38-17 with 17:47 remaining before the Badgers (11-6, 3-3) roared back to take a 60-59 lead with 2:01 to go.

Cowan turned it around with his long-range jumper, and the Terps held on after Wisconsin's Nate Reuvers missed two 3-pointers in the final 33 seconds.

''In the end, they took a one-point lead and we came back and won the game, which is great for our young team,'' coach Mark Turgeon said. ''It's a great win for us.''

In truth, Maryland's sixth straight victory was alternatingly pretty and ugly.

''Just to get another one is terrific for us,'' Turgeon said. ''I told our team after the game, just because there's a number in front of our name now, doesn't mean that we've just conquered everything.''

Maryland made only five baskets in the second half, only two over the final 17 minutes. The Terps won the game at the free throw line, going 24 for 29 compared 3 for 6 for the Badgers.

Despite hitting only four of 14 shots, Cowan scored 21 points on the strength of 11-for-13 free-throw shooting. Jalen Smith and Eric Ayala each scored 11 and Bruno Fernando had 10.

Although the Badgers showed their mettle with a furious comeback on the road, no one was smiling in the visiting locker room.

''There's not a moral victory attitude. It's quiet,'' coach Greg Gard said. ''They know they had a chance.''

Wisconsin scored only 15 points in the first half on 7-for-26 shooting and was 0 for 10 from 3-point range before Reuvers ended the drought with 17:29 remaining.

After leading scorer Ethan Happ picked up his fourth foul with 10:38 left and Fernando made two free throws to make it 51-33, the Badgers looked done.

But Wisconsin came back after Fernando was called for his fourth foul with 9:18 to go.

Using a stiff defense and long-overdue sharp shooting from beyond the arc, the Badgers went on a 24-6 run to pull even at 57 with three minutes remaining.

''The execution was as good as it's been in a while,'' Gard said. ''We really moved the ball, we shared it, we got it to the right people. Obviously, it helps when you make shots, but shots usually go in because of good execution. It's not by accident.''

Reuvers scored a career-high 18 for Wisconsin. Happ finished with 10, half his season average.

Maryland got points from five different players and went 4 for 6 beyond the arc in bolting to a 24-10 lead. Cowan misfired on all five shots during the span, but his teammates went 8 for 11.

The Badgers went scoreless for nearly seven minutes before Happ made a put-back to snap a 9-0 run by the Terrapins.

But Cowan hit a jumper and Ayala followed with a 3-pointer to boost the margin to 17, and Fernando added four straight points to make it 33-13.

''There was a barrage there,'' Gard said. ''We didn't execute well enough defensively, which gave them a couple of open looks from the perimeter.''

BIG PICTURE

Wisconsin: The Badgers finally faltered on the road with an uncharacteristically poor shooting performance that extended deep into the second half. Wisconsin had won five straight Big Ten road games dating back to last season, including victories at Iowa and Penn State in 2018-19.

Maryland: The Terps survived an almost unforgivable collapse at home. If not for their work at the foul line, this one might have derailed a season that seemingly was headed in the right direction. It was a sharp reversal of form by Maryland, which trailed at halftime in three of its previous four victories before rallying.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin: Hosts No. 2 Michigan on Saturday. The Badgers have beaten six Top 10 teams in four seasons under Gard.

Maryland: Faces Ohio State on the road Friday night. The Buckeyes have lost three straight following a 12-1 start.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
E. Happ
22 F
A. Cowan Jr.
1 G
33.9 Min. Per Game 33.9
17.6 Pts. Per Game 17.6
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
57.0 Field Goal % 42.4
0.0 Three Point % 35.2
50.8 Free Throw % 84.5
  Defensive rebound by Nate Reuvers 1.0
  Anthony Cowan Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Anthony Cowan Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Brad Davison 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Eric Ayala 5.0
  Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
+ 1 Darryl Morsell made 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
  Darryl Morsell missed 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on Brad Davison 33.0
  Defensive rebound by Darryl Morsell 33.0
  Nate Reuvers missed 3-pt. jump shot 35.0
Team Stats
Points 60 64
Field Goals 23-60 (38.3%) 16-47 (34.0%)
3-Pointers 11-30 (36.7%) 8-16 (50.0%)
Free Throws 3-6 (50.0%) 24-29 (82.8%)
Total Rebounds 34 38
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 21 25
Team 5 5
Assists 13 7
Steals 5 3
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 7 10
Fouls 23 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
N. Reuvers F
18 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
A. Cowan Jr. G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Wisconsin 11-6 154560
home team logo 19 Maryland 15-3 333164
MD -3.5, O/U 131.5
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
MD -3.5, O/U 131.5
Xfinity Center College Park, MD
Team Stats
away team logo Wisconsin 11-6 74.8 PPG 36.9 RPG 13.8 APG
home team logo 19 Maryland 15-3 77.5 PPG 43.8 RPG 14.3 APG
Key Players
35
N. Reuvers F 7.6 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.0 APG 50.5 FG%
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 17.6 PPG 4.0 RPG 4.5 APG 43.2 FG%
Top Scorers
35
N. Reuvers F 18 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
1
A. Cowan Jr. G 21 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
38.3 FG% 34.0
36.7 3PT FG% 50.0
50.0 FT% 82.8
Wisconsin
Starters
N. Reuvers
D. Trice
B. Davison
E. Happ
K. Iverson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Reuvers 18 7 1 7/13 4/8 0/0 3 24 0 1 1 3 4
D. Trice 13 4 5 5/14 3/10 0/0 2 36 1 0 1 2 2
B. Davison 11 1 4 4/13 2/6 1/2 5 32 2 1 1 1 0
E. Happ 10 8 3 5/10 0/0 0/0 4 31 0 1 2 1 7
K. Iverson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 13 1 0 1 0 1
Starters
N. Reuvers
D. Trice
B. Davison
E. Happ
K. Iverson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Reuvers 18 7 1 7/13 4/8 0/0 3 24 0 1 1 3 4
D. Trice 13 4 5 5/14 3/10 0/0 2 36 1 0 1 2 2
B. Davison 11 1 4 4/13 2/6 1/2 5 32 2 1 1 1 0
E. Happ 10 8 3 5/10 0/0 0/0 4 31 0 1 2 1 7
K. Iverson 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 13 1 0 1 0 1
Bench
K. King
A. Ford
B. Pritzl
C. Thomas IV
M. Potter
M. Ballard
T. Anderson
O. Hamilton
W. McGrory
T. Currie
T. Strickland
C. Higginbottom
J. Hedstrom
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. King 5 3 0 1/6 1/2 2/2 0 27 0 0 0 1 2
A. Ford 3 2 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 18 1 0 0 0 2
B. Pritzl 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 12 0 0 1 0 2
C. Thomas IV 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 1
M. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. McGrory - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Currie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Strickland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Higginbottom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hedstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 60 29 13 23/60 11/30 3/6 23 200 5 3 7 8 21
Maryland
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
J. Smith
E. Ayala
B. Fernando
D. Morsell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 21 6 3 4/14 2/6 11/13 1 38 2 0 5 1 5
J. Smith 11 7 0 2/7 1/2 6/7 1 32 0 1 1 4 3
E. Ayala 11 1 0 4/7 3/5 0/0 0 32 1 0 1 0 1
B. Fernando 10 4 2 3/6 0/0 4/4 4 21 0 2 2 1 3
D. Morsell 8 4 2 2/6 1/2 3/4 1 28 0 1 1 1 3
Starters
A. Cowan Jr.
J. Smith
E. Ayala
B. Fernando
D. Morsell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Cowan Jr. 21 6 3 4/14 2/6 11/13 1 38 2 0 5 1 5
J. Smith 11 7 0 2/7 1/2 6/7 1 32 0 1 1 4 3
E. Ayala 11 1 0 4/7 3/5 0/0 0 32 1 0 1 0 1
B. Fernando 10 4 2 3/6 0/0 4/4 4 21 0 2 2 1 3
D. Morsell 8 4 2 2/6 1/2 3/4 1 28 0 1 1 1 3
Bench
A. Wiggins
I. Bender
S. Smith Jr.
R. Lindo
A. Terrell
J. Tomaic
T. Valmon
R. Mona
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Wiggins 3 0 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 0 0 0
I. Bender 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Smith Jr. 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 2
R. Lindo 0 9 0 0/3 0/0 0/1 3 23 0 1 0 1 8
A. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tomaic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 33 7 16/47 8/16 24/29 12 200 3 5 10 8 25
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores