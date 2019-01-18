Franks scores 24, leading a WSU rout of California 82-59
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Robert Franks, after missing four games with a hip contusion, returned to the court in a big way Thursday.
The 6-foot-9 senior scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds as Washington State beat California 82-59 on Thursday in a clash of the Pacific 12 Conference's winless teams.
Franks scored five quick points to open the second half with a jump shot and a 3-pointer wrapped around a lost ball turnover that put WSU ahead by double digits barely a minute into the final period. The Cougars lead stretched to as many as 29 points from there.
''It's nice having Robo back and I told this team before the game, we have what I would call a lot of growth potential in us,'' said WSU coach Ernie Kent.
Coach Kent said WSU, thanks to a series of injuries, is still finding its identity and the Cougars have a higher ceiling for how good this team can become.
Washington State (8-9, 1-3) picked up their first win in Pac-12 conference play after losing the last three conference games and last six overall.
The Cougars had five players score in double figures. Freshman CJ Elleby who is the second leading scorer for WSU finished with 11 after picking up his fourth foul with 16:02 left in the second half. Viont'e Daniels and Marvin Cannon also finished with 11 points while Jeff Pollard had 10.
Justice Sueing scored 15 points for California (5-12, 0-5). Matt Bradley added 14 points for the Bears.
The Bears only managed to shoot 39 percent from the field while allowing 14 turnovers.
The Cougars finished the first half strong, going on a 14-4 run in the last 5:30. Ahmed Ali sparked the Cougars with a 3 and Franks finished a 3-point play on the next possession. WSU capped the run with layups from Franks and Pollard to build a 42-33 halftime lead.
In the second half, Cannon followed a Franks missed 3 with a vicious one-handed dunk bringing the home crowd to their feet.
''We had to get the rhythm back and that's what we did in the second half. That's why you saw us stay with one group for a long period of time to get them comfortable,'' Kent said.
WSU shot 54 percent from the field and made 45 percent of their 3-pointers in a rare efficient game this season.
Elleby beat the shot clock for a 3 before the buzzer sounded as WSU closed the game with a final 10-0 run for a comfortable 26-point lead.
BIG PICTURE
Washington State: The Cougars still face an uphill battle in the Pac-12. WSU is expected to finish at the bottom of the standings. WSU stays home to play a struggling Stanford team that is led by KZ Okpala who averages 18 points per game.
California: The Bears season continues to sink after a loss to a terrible WSU team. Cal is now on a five game Pac-12 losing streak and is in danger to finish the season last in the conference.
HOME SWEET HOME
The Cougars are now 8-0 when they play at home in Beasley Coliseum this season.
''We can get better here at home. The road, where we have not had a lot of success, has still forced us to grow because some of those guys grew up on the road even though we weren't winning games. They were growing individually,'' said coach Kent.
UP NEXT
California plays Washington on Saturday.
Washington State hosts Stanford on Saturday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.7
|Min. Per Game
|32.7
|22.1
|Pts. Per Game
|22.1
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|7.9
|Reb. Per Game
|7.9
|46.9
|Field Goal %
|52.7
|35.0
|Three Point %
|34.7
|71.6
|Free Throw %
|72.6
|+ 2
|Andre Kelly made dunk
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Andre Kelly
|8.0
|Jacob Orender missed jump shot
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by California
|24.0
|Carter Skaggs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|+ 3
|David Serge made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Grant Anticevich
|46.0
|Defensive rebound by Grant Anticevich
|1:01
|Aljaz Kunc missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:03
|Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc
|1:25
|Justice Sueing missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:25
|+ 1
|Justice Sueing made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|82
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|30-56 (53.6%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-16 (56.3%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|36
|Offensive
|7
|4
|Defensive
|22
|29
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|6
|17
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|California 5-12
|72.7 PPG
|31.3 RPG
|10.7 APG
|Washington St. 8-9
|79.1 PPG
|36.9 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|39.3
|FG%
|53.6
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|45.0
|
|
|56.3
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sueing
|15
|3
|0
|5/11
|1/5
|4/6
|3
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|M. Bradley
|14
|4
|2
|6/13
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|P. Austin
|7
|4
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|34
|1
|0
|6
|1
|3
|D. McNeill
|4
|4
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Vanover
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sueing
|15
|3
|0
|5/11
|1/5
|4/6
|3
|36
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|M. Bradley
|14
|4
|2
|6/13
|2/5
|0/0
|4
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|P. Austin
|7
|4
|3
|2/6
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|34
|1
|0
|6
|1
|3
|D. McNeill
|4
|4
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|26
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|C. Vanover
|4
|0
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris-Dyson
|5
|4
|0
|2/10
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|G. Anticevich
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Serge
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Davis
|2
|7
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|A. Kelly
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Orender
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Gordon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Welle
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Zhao
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|29
|6
|22/56
|6/16
|9/16
|16
|200
|5
|0
|14
|7
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Daniels
|11
|4
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Cannon
|11
|4
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|31
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|C. Elleby
|11
|4
|2
|4/5
|2/2
|1/2
|4
|23
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|J. Pollard
|10
|3
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Ali
|6
|4
|3
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Daniels
|11
|4
|1
|4/8
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|M. Cannon
|11
|4
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|5/6
|1
|31
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|C. Elleby
|11
|4
|2
|4/5
|2/2
|1/2
|4
|23
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|J. Pollard
|10
|3
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Ali
|6
|4
|3
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Franks
|24
|8
|2
|10/18
|3/7
|1/1
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|1
|7
|J. Robinson
|5
|2
|6
|1/4
|1/2
|2/4
|2
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|I. Wade
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Cooper
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Skaggs
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Kunc
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|A. Chidom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Streeter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|33
|17
|30/56
|9/20
|13/17
|17
|200
|6
|1
|10
|4
|29
-
WRIGHT
YOUNG80
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
SIENA57
66
Final
-
CHARLS
NEAST60
69
Final
-
VMI
ETNST82
85
Final
-
TNST
TNTECH79
62
Final
-
JMAD
DEL69
76
Final
-
GASOU
TROY90
82
Final
-
NCWILM
HOFSTRA72
87
Final
-
CAN
QUINN65
63
Final
-
FAU
MRSHL84
96
Final
-
TOWSON
DREXEL66
72
Final
-
FAIR
MNMTH57
74
Final
-
USM
CHARLO63
60
Final
-
NKY
CLEVST91
76
Final
-
MANH
STPETE58
56
Final
-
LATECH
ODU63
64
Final
-
TNMART
EKY73
97
Final
-
CIT
SAMFORD77
80
Final
-
TXSA
MTSU86
89
Final
-
NCGRN
WCAR69
60
Final
-
SEMO
MOREHD69
73
Final
-
ARKST
TXARL59
68
Final
-
MERCER
CHATT70
73
Final
-
MURYST
EILL83
61
Final
-
NEBOM
WILL80
71
Final
-
IUPUI
WISGB76
70
Final
-
ARKLR
TEXST62
80
Final
-
6MICHST
NEB70
64
Final
-
UTEP
UAB63
76
Final
-
GAST
SALAB69
66
Final
-
FIU
WKY77
76
Final
-
ILLCHI
MILW69
81
Final
-
SDAK
ORAL74
77
Final
-
BELMONT
JAXST80
91
Final/OT
-
PEAY
SIUE79
71
Final
-
PORTST
SUTAH69
83
Final
-
SACST
NAU66
64
Final
-
IDST
WEBER59
76
Final
-
OREG
ARIZ59
54
Final
-
TEXPA
UTVALL61
82
Final
-
STNFRD
WASH64
80
Final
-
CHIST
GC46
80
Final
-
SANFRAN
UOP53
52
Final
-
GWEBB
RADFRD58
75
Final
-
LOYMRY
5GONZAG55
73
Final
-
UCRIV
CSFULL61
69
Final
-
CAL
WASHST59
82
Final
-
UMKC
CSBAK73
74
Final
-
OREGST
ARIZST67
70
Final
-
NMEXST
SEATTLE87
60
Final
-
USD
PORT76
55
Final
-
UCSB
UCDAV69
58
Final
-
HAWAII
CSN84
79
Final
-
BYU
PEPPER87
76
Final
-
SNCLRA
MARYCA55
75
Final