MICHST
6 Michigan State
Spartans
16-2
away team logo
70
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
FS1
Thu Jan. 17
8:00pm
BONUS
64
TF 12
home team logo
NEB
Nebraska
Cornhuskers
13-5
ML: -125
NEB +1.5, O/U 146.5
ML: +106
MICHST
NEB

No Text

Winston's career-high 29 lifts No. 6 Spartans over Huskers

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 17, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) Cassius Winston scored a career-high 29 points, Nick Ward added 15 and sixth-ranked Michigan State pulled away from Nebraska late for a 70-64 win Thursday night.

Michigan State (16-2, 7-0) relied on tough defense to extend its school-record Big Ten winning streak to 19 games. The Cornhuskers (13-5, 3-4) had their school-record 20-game home win streak end.

The Spartans led by 12 points in the final 2 minutes, but Nebraska cut the lead to four twice before Matt McQuaid made a pair of free throws for his first points with 14.2 seconds to put the game away.

Nebraska shot a season-low 32.8 percent and was just 5 of 26 on 3-pointers, 1 of 12 in the second half.

James Palmer, who led Nebraska with 24 points, struggled mightily from the field, going 6 of 21, but he made all 11 of his free throws. Isaac Copeland added 13 for the Huskers.

Winston scored eight of the Spartans' first 18 field goals and assisted on five others, but his teammates were the ones who finally created some separation.

Aaron Henry hit a 3-pointer, Kenny Goins scored off Ward's great entry pass and Henry had a lay-in to finish a 7-0 spurt that gave Michigan State its biggest lead of the game to that point, 51-44.

Nebraska got it back to three points, but Ward's layin and Winston's 3-pointer made it 56-48.

The Huskers came out with the intent to slow the pace and were mostly successful.

Michigan State closed the half on an 11-2 run to lead 33-28 at the break. The Huskers, who trailed at halftime for the first time in 10 home games, shot just 28.6 percent and had only one field goal in the last 4:47.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: This was a gut-check win for the Spartans, who were without Joshua Langford (ankle) for a fifth straight game and Kyle Ahrens (back) for a second in a row.

Nebraska: The Huskers were feeling pretty good about themselves after an impressive win at No. 25 Indiana on Monday, and they had an amped standing-room crowd on hand for the Spartans' visit. But they had no answer going against the nation's No. 3 team in field-goal defense.

UP NEXT

Michigan State hosts No. 19 Maryland on Monday.

Nebraska visits Rutgers on Monday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Winston
5 G
G. Watson Jr.
5 G
31.7 Min. Per Game 31.7
13.5 Pts. Per Game 13.5
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
49.5 Field Goal % 44.6
45.2 Three Point % 40.8
80.8 Free Throw % 88.5
  Defensive rebound by Cassius Winston 7.0
  James Palmer Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Matt McQuaid made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
+ 1 Matt McQuaid made 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Glynn Watson Jr. 14.0
+ 2 Nana Akenten made dunk, assist by Glynn Watson Jr. 14.0
+ 1 Cassius Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Cassius Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Thomas Allen 23.0
+ 1 James Palmer Jr. made free throw 24.0
  Shooting foul on Matt McQuaid 24.0
Team Stats
Points 70 64
Field Goals 24-55 (43.6%) 22-67 (32.8%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 5-26 (19.2%)
Free Throws 16-18 (88.9%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 42 38
Offensive 10 12
Defensive 32 18
Team 0 8
Assists 13 11
Steals 5 9
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 14 9
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
C. Winston G
29 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
0
J. Palmer Jr. G
24 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
12T
NEB +1.5, O/U 146.5
NEB +1.5, O/U 146.5
Team Stats
away team logo 6 Michigan State 16-2 85.5 PPG 47.2 RPG 21.1 APG
home team logo Nebraska 13-5 78.5 PPG 39.2 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
5
C. Winston G 17.6 PPG 2.4 RPG 7.4 APG 48.8 FG%
0
J. Palmer Jr. G 19.0 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.3 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
C. Winston G 29 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
0
J. Palmer Jr. G 24 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
43.6 FG% 32.8
30.0 3PT FG% 19.2
88.9 FT% 78.9
Michigan State
Starters
C. Winston
N. Ward
A. Henry
K. Goins
M. McQuaid
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Winston 29 3 6 9/15 3/7 8/9 2 39 0 0 4 1 2
N. Ward 15 10 1 6/13 1/1 2/2 3 31 0 0 4 4 6
A. Henry 9 1 0 4/5 1/2 0/0 2 19 1 0 1 1 0
K. Goins 7 11 1 2/7 1/3 2/2 5 30 1 2 3 2 9
M. McQuaid 2 6 1 0/6 0/2 2/2 3 37 2 1 0 1 5
Bench
X. Tillman
G. Brown
T. Kithier
F. Loyer
K. Ahrens
C. George
B. Burke
J. Langford
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
M. Bingham Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Tillman 5 6 4 2/5 0/2 1/2 3 20 1 0 1 1 5
G. Brown 3 4 0 1/4 0/3 1/1 0 21 0 1 0 0 4
T. Kithier 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
F. Loyer 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
K. Ahrens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hoiberg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bingham Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 42 13 24/55 6/20 16/18 19 200 5 4 14 10 32
Nebraska
Starters
J. Palmer Jr.
I. Copeland Jr.
T. Allen
G. Watson Jr.
I. Roby
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Palmer Jr. 24 8 3 6/21 1/6 11/11 2 39 1 0 2 3 5
I. Copeland Jr. 13 5 1 5/12 1/5 2/4 1 36 0 0 0 0 5
T. Allen 9 2 2 3/7 1/3 2/2 2 33 2 0 0 1 1
G. Watson Jr. 8 3 1 3/13 2/7 0/0 4 38 3 1 2 1 2
I. Roby 6 7 2 3/8 0/3 0/1 5 29 2 1 5 3 4
Bench
N. Akenten
T. Borchardt
A. Harris
B. Heiman
J. Trueblood
D. Burke
J. Costello
T. Thorbjarnarson
K. Davis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Akenten 4 1 0 2/4 0/2 0/1 2 10 0 0 0 1 0
T. Borchardt 0 4 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 3 12 0 0 0 3 1
A. Harris 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0
B. Heiman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Trueblood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Costello - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Thorbjarnarson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 30 11 22/67 5/26 15/19 19 200 9 2 9 12 18
