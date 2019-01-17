STNFRD
Stanford
Cardinal
8-9
away team logo
64
TF 12
FINAL
End
2nd
ESP2
Thu Jan. 17
9:00pm
BONUS
80
TF 11
home team logo
WASH
Washington
Huskies
13-4
ML: +449
WASH -10.5, O/U 140.5
ML: -605
STNFRD
WASH

No Text

Nowell, Carter lead Washington past Stanford 80-64

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 17, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) Jaylen Nowell scored 22 points, Nahziah Carter made 6 of 7 shots and added 13 points off the bench and Washington won its sixth straight game with an 80-64 victory over Stanford on Thursday night.

The Huskies (13-4, 4-0 Pac-12) remained perfect early in conference play thanks to a big first-half by Nowell and a lift off the bench from Carter, Washington's improving sophomore wing. Nowell had 14 points in the first half, while Carter had 11 points in the final 20 minutes.

Washington had four players in double figures as Dominic Green had 11 points and David Crisp scored 10. Noah Dickerson, Washington's second-leading scorer, had early foul trouble and finished with just three points in 11 minutes.

KZ Okpala led Stanford (8-9, 1-4) with 22 points and Josh Sharma added 17. Okpala, the second-leading scorer in the Pac-12 had a troublesome first half trying to figure out Washington's zone defense, but rallied to score 18 in the second half.

Coming off its first road sweep in conference play in six years, Washington continued to strengthen its case it may be the best team in a season where the Pac-12 as a whole is down. The play of Nowell remained a big reason. The sophomore made 9 of 19 shots, finding midrange openings in Stanford's defense and knocking down a couple of important 3s in the first half.

Washington led by as many as 16 early in the second half but a scoring drought allowed the Cardinal to cut the deficit to single digits on Okpala's driving basket with 10:16 left. Green finally snapped Washington's skid without a field goal hitting his third 3-pointer to push the Huskies lead back to 12. Carter added a baseline dunk and Washington had a 58-44 lead with 8 minutes remaining.

Okpala, the sophomore drawing NBA interest, had a forgettable first half, hitting 1 of 6 shots and picking up a technical foul, scoring just four points. His second half was why NBA teams have interest in the 6-foot-9 forward with a mix of midrange jumpers and driving baskets.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal continued to struggle with turnovers and had trouble with the franticness caused by Washington's zone defense. Stanford committed 18 turnovers, the vast majority of those coming in the first 25 minutes. Stanford has averaged 15.5 turnovers per game and has yet to have a game this season with single-digit turnovers.

Washington: The Huskies scored 24 points off Stanford turnovers and outscored the Cardinal 32-10 in bench points. While Carter and Green provided the biggest lifts, Washington also got a boost from Sam Timmins, who played a season-high 22 minutes.

NO. 999

Washington picked up its 999th win all-time at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. It's already the most for any arena in the country. The Huskies will go for win No. 1,000 on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal will take on Washington State on Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies host California on Saturday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Okpala
J. Nowell
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
49.5 Field Goal % 51.6
45.1 Three Point % 40.0
70.0 Free Throw % 71.9
  Defensive rebound by Jason Crandall 13.0
  KZ Okpala missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaac White 21.0
  Daejon Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 2 Elijah Hardy made driving layup 30.0
+ 2 KZ Okpala made floating jump shot 45.0
+ 1 Matisse Thybulle made 2nd of 2 free throws 54.0
+ 1 Matisse Thybulle made 1st of 2 free throws 54.0
  Personal foul on Isaac White 54.0
  Lost ball turnover on Josh Sharma, stolen by Sam Timmins 54.0
+ 1 Matisse Thybulle made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:04
Team Stats
Points 64 80
Field Goals 24-50 (48.0%) 30-58 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 3-15 (20.0%) 6-14 (42.9%)
Free Throws 13-20 (65.0%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 27
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 20 16
Team 9 3
Assists 8 8
Steals 2 8
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 18 6
Fouls 21 22
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
0
K. Okpala F
22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
J. Nowell G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Stanford 8-9 244064
home team logo Washington 13-4 374380
WASH -10.5, O/U 140.5
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
WASH -10.5, O/U 140.5
Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion Seattle, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Stanford 8-9 73.1 PPG 38.4 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Washington 13-4 72.3 PPG 38.4 RPG 11.9 APG
Key Players
0
K. Okpala F 17.7 PPG 6.6 RPG 2.1 APG 49.2 FG%
5
J. Nowell G 16.7 PPG 5.2 RPG 3.5 APG 52.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Okpala F 22 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
5
J. Nowell G 22 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
48.0 FG% 51.7
20.0 3PT FG% 42.9
65.0 FT% 66.7
Stanford
Starters
K. Okpala
J. Sharma
D. Davis
O. Da Silva
B. Wills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Okpala 22 5 2 9/17 0/3 4/7 4 35 0 1 1 1 4
J. Sharma 17 8 0 7/9 0/0 3/3 4 29 1 0 3 5 3
D. Davis 8 1 2 1/7 1/5 5/6 2 36 0 0 5 0 1
O. Da Silva 5 3 0 2/5 0/2 1/3 0 27 0 1 3 0 3
B. Wills 2 3 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 3 0 3
Starters
K. Okpala
J. Sharma
D. Davis
O. Da Silva
B. Wills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Okpala 22 5 2 9/17 0/3 4/7 4 35 0 1 1 1 4
J. Sharma 17 8 0 7/9 0/0 3/3 4 29 1 0 3 5 3
D. Davis 8 1 2 1/7 1/5 5/6 2 36 0 0 5 0 1
O. Da Silva 5 3 0 2/5 0/2 1/3 0 27 0 1 3 0 3
B. Wills 2 3 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 3 0 3
Bench
I. White
K. Pugh
J. Delaire
L. Kisunas
M. Sheffield
T. Stanback
R. Herenton
C. Ryan
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. White 6 3 2 2/5 2/5 0/0 4 26 1 0 1 1 2
K. Pugh 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 2 0 1
J. Delaire 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0
L. Kisunas 0 3 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 2 11 0 1 0 0 3
M. Sheffield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stanback - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 27 8 24/50 3/15 13/20 21 199 2 3 18 7 20
Washington
Starters
J. Nowell
D. Crisp
M. Thybulle
H. Wright
N. Dickerson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nowell 22 5 2 9/19 2/3 2/3 2 34 1 0 1 0 5
D. Crisp 10 5 2 4/13 0/3 2/3 1 35 0 0 0 2 3
M. Thybulle 8 2 1 2/4 0/1 4/4 4 23 5 1 2 1 1
H. Wright 5 1 0 2/5 1/2 0/1 4 16 0 0 1 1 0
N. Dickerson 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 3 11 0 0 1 1 1
Starters
J. Nowell
D. Crisp
M. Thybulle
H. Wright
N. Dickerson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nowell 22 5 2 9/19 2/3 2/3 2 34 1 0 1 0 5
D. Crisp 10 5 2 4/13 0/3 2/3 1 35 0 0 0 2 3
M. Thybulle 8 2 1 2/4 0/1 4/4 4 23 5 1 2 1 1
H. Wright 5 1 0 2/5 1/2 0/1 4 16 0 0 1 1 0
N. Dickerson 3 2 0 1/2 0/0 1/2 3 11 0 0 1 1 1
Bench
N. Carter
D. Green
S. Timmins
E. Hardy
T. Rice
Q. Barnard
J. Crandall
J. Bey
R. Lundeen
R. Sorn
N. Roberts
B. Penn-Johnson
J. Geron
N. Neubauer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carter 13 1 1 6/7 0/1 1/2 3 24 0 2 1 0 1
D. Green 11 2 2 4/6 3/4 0/0 1 27 0 2 0 1 1
S. Timmins 6 4 0 1/1 0/0 4/6 3 22 2 2 0 2 2
E. Hardy 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Rice 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Barnard 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Crandall 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
J. Bey 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
R. Lundeen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Sorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Penn-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Geron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Neubauer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 24 8 30/58 6/14 14/21 22 200 8 7 6 8 16
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores