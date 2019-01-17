SEATTLE (AP) Jaylen Nowell scored 22 points, Nahziah Carter made 6 of 7 shots and added 13 points off the bench and Washington won its sixth straight game with an 80-64 victory over Stanford on Thursday night.

The Huskies (13-4, 4-0 Pac-12) remained perfect early in conference play thanks to a big first-half by Nowell and a lift off the bench from Carter, Washington's improving sophomore wing. Nowell had 14 points in the first half, while Carter had 11 points in the final 20 minutes.

Washington had four players in double figures as Dominic Green had 11 points and David Crisp scored 10. Noah Dickerson, Washington's second-leading scorer, had early foul trouble and finished with just three points in 11 minutes.

KZ Okpala led Stanford (8-9, 1-4) with 22 points and Josh Sharma added 17. Okpala, the second-leading scorer in the Pac-12 had a troublesome first half trying to figure out Washington's zone defense, but rallied to score 18 in the second half.

Coming off its first road sweep in conference play in six years, Washington continued to strengthen its case it may be the best team in a season where the Pac-12 as a whole is down. The play of Nowell remained a big reason. The sophomore made 9 of 19 shots, finding midrange openings in Stanford's defense and knocking down a couple of important 3s in the first half.

Washington led by as many as 16 early in the second half but a scoring drought allowed the Cardinal to cut the deficit to single digits on Okpala's driving basket with 10:16 left. Green finally snapped Washington's skid without a field goal hitting his third 3-pointer to push the Huskies lead back to 12. Carter added a baseline dunk and Washington had a 58-44 lead with 8 minutes remaining.

Okpala, the sophomore drawing NBA interest, had a forgettable first half, hitting 1 of 6 shots and picking up a technical foul, scoring just four points. His second half was why NBA teams have interest in the 6-foot-9 forward with a mix of midrange jumpers and driving baskets.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal continued to struggle with turnovers and had trouble with the franticness caused by Washington's zone defense. Stanford committed 18 turnovers, the vast majority of those coming in the first 25 minutes. Stanford has averaged 15.5 turnovers per game and has yet to have a game this season with single-digit turnovers.

Washington: The Huskies scored 24 points off Stanford turnovers and outscored the Cardinal 32-10 in bench points. While Carter and Green provided the biggest lifts, Washington also got a boost from Sam Timmins, who played a season-high 22 minutes.

NO. 999

Washington picked up its 999th win all-time at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. It's already the most for any arena in the country. The Huskies will go for win No. 1,000 on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Stanford: The Cardinal will take on Washington State on Saturday.

Washington: The Huskies host California on Saturday.

