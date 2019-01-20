Late surge pushes No. 10 Nevada past Air Force 67-52
RENO, Nev. (AP) Eric Musselman hinted at looking into a new offensive approach for No. 10 Nevada despite a 15-point win.
Jordan Caroline scored 19 points and the Wolfpack overcame a poor shooting performance to beat Air Force 67-52 on Saturday night.
''Our guys got to start making 3s because we've tried everything,'' the fourth-year Nevada coach said. ''We've got to start taking less 3s if we are going to keep shooting this way. We can't keep trying to shoot our way out of it. We have to have better shot selection and the ball has to go inside more.''
Nevada (18-1, 5-1 Mountain West Conference) had its second-lowest point total of the season. The Wolfpack had a 20-point first-half performance, and trailed Air Force (7-11, 2-4) by four at halftime - but pulled away in the second half for another victory.
Nevada shot 5 of 27 from beyond the arc after entering the game ranked No. 219 in the nation in 3-point percentage.
''It's frustrating,'' said Caleb Martin, who had 10 points. ''With the character of our guys, everyone is hard on themselves. It's nothing new for guys to get down on themselves whenever they miss their shots, including myself. I don't think it's making us play more timid. It's not making us play any different.''
Trey Porter scored 11 points, and Caroline and Cody Martin each had eight rebounds as Nevada outrebounded Air Force 39-31. The Wolf Pack also outscored the Falcons in the paint 36-18, and Air Force committed 21 turnovers to Nevada's 14.
The Wolf Pack took control of the game midway through the second half, using a 13-2 run to grab a 48-37 lead with 7:48 left.
''Being able to turn the switch and turn it on in the second half was really good,'' Porter said. ''Our goal as basketball players is to put together a full 40 minutes, and obviously we didn't do that today.''
Lavelle Scottie scored 15 points to lead Air Force, who led the game for 24 minutes.
''I thought punch for punch and pound for pound, we matched their intensity, their toughness, their effort,'' Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich said. ''We showed a lot of grit tonight. ... In the second half, the turnovers hurt us with the stretch they had and the run they went on.''
BIG PICTURE
Air Force: The Falcons, a 22-point underdog Saturday, frustrated Nevada's offense and held the Wolf Pack to their second-lowest point total this season. Even in a loss, the Falcons, still winless on the road this year (0-6) led the majority of the game against a top-10 team.
Nevada: It wasn't pretty Saturday, but the Wolf Pack pushed their Mountain West win streak to four and moved into sole possession of first place in the conference.
CAROLINE CLIMBS ALL-TIME LIST
Caroline moved to eighth on Nevada's career scoring list, passing Ric Herrin (1989-93). In his third season at Nevada after transferring from Southern Illinois, Caroline has 1,527 points with the Wolf Pack and (1,830) in his collegiate career.
MUSSELMAN NEARS 100
Musselman won his 99th game as a coach with the Wolf Pack. He's 99-30 since joining the program in 2015.
FALCON WOES AGAINST RANKED FOES
Air Force fell to 4-84 against ranked opponents. The Falcons have six wins in their last 59 road games.
UP NEXT
Air Force: Home Tuesday against Boise State.
Nevada: Ends a two-game homestand Wednesday against Colorado State.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.6
|Min. Per Game
|35.6
|18.2
|Pts. Per Game
|18.2
|1.7
|Ast. Per Game
|1.7
|9.9
|Reb. Per Game
|9.9
|47.5
|Field Goal %
|48.0
|29.5
|Three Point %
|40.6
|62.3
|Free Throw %
|64.9
|+ 3
|Abe Kinrade made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ameka Akaya
|3.0
|+ 2
|Jordan Caroline made dunk, assist by Cody Martin
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Cody Martin
|36.0
|A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|Lost ball turnover on Cody Martin, stolen by Chris Joyce
|50.0
|+ 1
|Ameka Akaya made 2nd of 2 free throws
|56.0
|+ 1
|Ameka Akaya made 1st of 2 free throws
|56.0
|Shooting foul on Jazz Johnson
|56.0
|+ 1
|Chris Joyce made free throw
|1:17
|Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Caleb Martin
|1:17
|+ 2
|Caleb Martin made dunk
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|67
|Field Goals
|19-51 (37.3%)
|24-57 (42.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|5-27 (18.5%)
|Free Throws
|8-9 (88.9%)
|14-23 (60.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|39
|Offensive
|3
|9
|Defensive
|25
|28
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|5
|8
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|21
|14
|Fouls
|25
|18
|Technicals
|1
|2
|Key Players
|
12
|L. Scottie F
|13.5 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|1.4 APG
|47.5 FG%
|
24
|J. Caroline G
|18.3 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|1.7 APG
|48.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Scottie F
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|J. Caroline G
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|1 AST
|
|37.3
|FG%
|42.1
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|18.5
|
|
|88.9
|FT%
|60.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Scottie
|15
|7
|1
|6/11
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|34
|1
|0
|6
|2
|5
|R. Swan
|7
|4
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|A. Walker
|4
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|2/3
|3
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|S. Tomes
|2
|4
|2
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Van Soelen
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Scottie
|15
|7
|1
|6/11
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|34
|1
|0
|6
|2
|5
|R. Swan
|7
|4
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|5
|17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|A. Walker
|4
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|2/3
|3
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|S. Tomes
|2
|4
|2
|1/6
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Van Soelen
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|18
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Joyce
|9
|2
|0
|3/7
|2/4
|1/1
|2
|20
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Akaya
|7
|4
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|3/3
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|P. Louder
|5
|0
|1
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|A. Kinrade
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Morris
|0
|3
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|N. Wells
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Briant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Couper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Rene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Monson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|28
|11
|19/51
|6/22
|8/9
|25
|200
|5
|0
|21
|3
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Caroline
|19
|8
|1
|7/11
|1/2
|4/5
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|T. Porter
|11
|6
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|5/10
|4
|19
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Ca. Martin
|10
|7
|5
|4/15
|2/11
|0/0
|4
|36
|1
|1
|3
|1
|6
|Co. Martin
|9
|8
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|32
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|C. Henson
|4
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Caroline
|19
|8
|1
|7/11
|1/2
|4/5
|1
|35
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|T. Porter
|11
|6
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|5/10
|4
|19
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|Ca. Martin
|10
|7
|5
|4/15
|2/11
|0/0
|4
|36
|1
|1
|3
|1
|6
|Co. Martin
|9
|8
|2
|3/7
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|32
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|C. Henson
|4
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|9
|1
|3
|4/11
|1/8
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|J. Brown
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Thurman
|1
|4
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|N. Zouzoua
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Townsell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hymes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|37
|13
|24/57
|5/27
|14/23
|18
|200
|8
|1
|14
|9
|28
-
NCWILM
NEAST71
88
Final
-
BUCK
LEHIGH85
83
Final
-
2MICH
WISC54
64
Final
-
13UNC
MIAMI85
76
Final
-
TULSA
UCF62
64
Final
-
FLA
UGA62
52
Final
-
LOYMD
HOLY67
65
Final/OT
-
RICH
DAVID62
75
Final
-
WCAR
VMI83
91
Final
-
ILLCHI
WISGB85
90
Final
-
BING
UVM50
78
Final
-
WRIGHT
CLEVST89
66
Final
-
NKY
YOUNG82
74
Final
-
COLG
BU77
56
Final
-
STNYBRK
MAINE64
61
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC64
65
Final/OT
-
CAN
FAIR73
68
Final
-
ARK
18MISS67
84
Final
-
CLMB
CORN59
60
Final
-
PITT
CUSE63
74
Final
-
25IND
PURDUE55
70
Final
-
CINCY
WICHST66
55
Final
-
TULANE
UCONN71
87
Final
-
17NCST
ND77
73
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR72
89
Final
-
NIAGARA
QUINN75
72
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
67
Final
-
MASLOW
HARTFD76
73
Final
-
JMAD
DREXEL68
73
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT79
73
Final
-
BAMA
3TENN68
71
Final
-
LAFAY
AMER84
79
Final/OT
-
ILLST
EVAN78
70
Final
-
7KANSAS
WVU64
65
Final
-
RI
LSALLE78
67
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY61
72
Final
-
WMICH
BGREEN48
79
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
71
Final
-
NILL
KENTST68
78
Final
-
GAST
TROY75
77
Final
-
STNFRD
WASHST78
66
Final
-
NDAK
NDAKST65
67
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON95
99
Final
-
MERCER
SAMFORD93
87
Final
-
ARKLR
TXARL73
82
Final
-
FAU
WKY66
72
Final
-
SACST
SUTAH71
76
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST80
69
Final
-
AKRON
MIAOH61
68
Final
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM66
43
Final
-
YALE
BROWN70
67
Final
-
LONGWD
PRESBY64
71
Final
-
SMU
MEMP61
83
Final
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA72
86
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN85
92
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE55
65
Final
-
JVILLE
NJTECH74
77
Final
-
UCLA
USC67
80
Final
-
LVILLE
GATECH79
51
Final
-
ELON
WMMARY76
71
Final
-
MOUNT
WAGNER70
56
Final
-
WAKE
9VATECH71
87
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY70
74
Final
-
ROBERT
BRYANT79
65
Final
-
USM
ODU62
76
Final
-
PORTST
NAU75
82
Final
-
NCGRN
ETNST75
68
Final
-
12UK
14AUBURN82
80
Final
-
LATECH
CHARLO40
55
Final
-
GASOU
SALAB88
86
Final/OT
-
NIOWA
VALPO66
75
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT53
57
Final
-
SFA
UIW74
71
Final
-
UMES
FAMU60
58
Final/OT
-
PEAY
EILL83
85
Final
-
DAYTON
STBON89
86
Final/2OT
-
STJOHN
BUTLER71
80
Final
-
WINTHR
USCUP82
72
Final
-
CIT
CHATT71
73
Final
-
FGC
KENSAW72
59
Final
-
STETSON
NALAB62
63
Final
-
BALLST
CMICH83
72
Final
-
FDU
LIU77
79
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU64
60
Final
-
DELST
BCU49
69
Final
-
CAL
WASH52
71
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV71
63
Final
-
PENN
TEMPLE77
70
Final
-
ARKST
TEXST64
77
Final
-
MONST
EWASH81
85
Final
-
HOW
SCST71
66
Final/OT
-
FRESNO
BOISE63
53
Final
-
CAMP
CHARSO73
72
Final
-
NICHST
CARK68
74
Final
-
OKLAST
IOWAST59
72
Final
-
UCIRV
CSN74
68
Final
-
JACKST
PVAM51
55
Final
-
RICE
NTEXAS75
76
Final
-
8TXTECH
BAYLOR62
73
Final
-
WYO
NMEX53
83
Final
-
SC
LSU67
89
Final
-
ALST
ALAM72
54
Final
-
UTEP
MTSU72
75
Final
-
4UVA
1DUKE70
72
Final
-
NORL
TXAMCC61
76
Final
-
NORFLK
SAV82
76
Final
-
UMASS
VCU50
68
Final
-
MVSU
ALCORN57
63
Final
-
TNMART
MOREHD77
85
Final
-
TNST
BELMONT74
92
Final
-
ARKPB
STHRN67
69
Final/OT
-
SEMO
EKY83
85
Final
-
FURMAN
WOFF54
59
Final
-
HAMP
GWEBB74
87
Final/OT
-
OREGST
ARIZ71
82
Final
-
TOWSON
DEL64
63
Final
-
NWST
ABIL69
78
Final
-
FORD
GMASON68
71
Final
-
UNF
LIB64
70
Final
-
FIU
MRSHL97
105
Final
-
MANH
RIDER47
60
Final
-
IUPUI
MILW57
64
Final
-
SJST
UNLV56
94
Final
-
DEPAUL
SETON97
93
Final
-
21HOU
SFLA69
60
Final
-
HAWAII
UCRIV71
75
Final
-
IPFW
WILL58
87
Final
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP71
65
Final
-
20OKLA
TEXAS72
75
Final
-
CPOLY
UCDAV63
75
Final
-
MURYST
SIUE82
72
Final
-
TXSA
UAB73
83
Final
-
TNTECH
JAXST48
65
Final
-
PSU
MINN64
65
Final
-
24MISSST
VANDY71
55
Final
-
NMEXST
UTVALL83
78
Final
-
COLOST
UTAHST72
87
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER64
78
Final
-
UMKC
GC50
78
Final
-
USD
MARYCA59
76
Final
-
GRAM
TEXSO88
87
Final/OT
-
OREG
ARIZST64
78
Final
-
AF
10NEVADA52
67
Final
-
CHIST
CSBAK73
86
Final
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE67
62
Final
-
MNTNA
IDAHO69
51
Final
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH92
90
Final/OT
-
SNCLRA
UOP69
57
Final
-
5GONZAG
PORT89
66
Final
-
BYU
SANFRAN63
82
Final