CAL
WASH

No Text

Washington stays on top of Pac-12 after 71-52 win over Cal

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 19, 2019

SEATTLE (AP) Reaching the 5-0 mark in conference play for the first time in 35 years seemed to bring a collective yawn from Washington. The Huskies appear well aware the test of whether they are the best team in a down Pac-12 is about to begin.

''The only thing I think our standing in the Pac-12 and our record so far in conference does is just we're getting everyone's best shot and it makes people want to beat us even more. That means we have to play even better,'' Washington's Matisse Thybulle said. ''We're accepting the challenge and we're going to take it head on, and it's exciting.''

Dominic Green hit four 3-pointers and scored 17 points off the bench, Thybulle added 13 points, and Washington improved to 5-0 in conference play for the first time since the 1983-84 season with a 71-52 win over California on Saturday.

Washington (14-4, 5-0 Pac-12) won its seventh straight overall, but this one won't be an attractive addition to the season resume. The Huskies missed 13 of their first 14 shots and committed nine turnovers in the first half, trailing by as many as 11 against the Golden Bears. But the Huskies rallied to remain perfect in conference play and will have a chance to match the mark of the 1983-84 team which started its conference schedule 6-0.

But Washington has benefited from a favorable early schedule that's about to get tougher. Four of Washington's next six are on the road with trips to the Oregon and Arizona schools.

''It's just a record and at the end of the day we've got Oregon and Oregon State. That's what we have to be concerned about,'' Washington coach Mike Hopkins said.

Sparked by Green's shooting from deep, the Huskies rallied to take the lead before halftime and pulled away in the second half. Washington was fortunate to make 10 3-pointers as it struggled to get inside looks against California's zone defense. It was the fourth time this season the Huskies hit at least 10 3s in a game.

David Crisp and Noah Dickerson both added 12 points and Jaylen Nowell had 11 as Washington put five players in double figures for the second time during its seven-game win streak. The Huskies also had five in double figures in their win over Cal State Fullerton.

Washington's win was its 1,000th all-time at Hec Edumundson Pavilion, becoming the first Division I team to reach 1,000 wins in one arena.

Paris Austin and Andre Kelly led California (5-13, 0-6) with 12 points each, but the Golden Bears lost their seventh straight despite giving Washington problems in the first half. The 52 points were a season-low for Cal, and the Bears shot just 30.5 percent, hitting a season-worst one 3-pointer.

''We battled tonight, we just couldn't hit a shot,'' Cal coach Wyking Jones said. ''We started the game out getting stops and getting out in transition and I was happy to see that, but we really struggled against their half-court zone.''

Washington somehow led 29-28 at halftime despite one of its ugliest halves of basketball all season with the missed shots and early turnovers. But a run of 3-pointers by Green settled Washington down and Nowell's transition layup in the final minute gave the Huskies the lead at the break.

The lead quickly ballooned to start the second half as Washington scored 18 of the first 25 points, including 3s from Thybulle, Nowell and a pair from Crisp to take a 47-35 lead.

''We were just stagnant. We would run one of our plays, guys were not running the play or they were running it incorrectly. ... The key was just settling down and executing our game plan,'' Hopkins said.

INJURY WORRY?

Washington did get a scare as forward Hameir Wright left early in the second half with an apparent hand/wrist injury bracing himself after a fall. He returned to the bench with his left thumb and wrist taped but never re-entered the game. Hopkins said Wright had injured the wrist during a fall in practice and appeared to aggravate it, but the injury did not appear to be serious.

BIG PICTURE

California: Leading scorer Justice Sueing had a tough afternoon. Sueing was 2-of-11 shooting and finished with eight points. He was averaging 14.4 entering the game.

Washington: The Huskies continue to do a good job of keeping opponents from have success beyond the 3-point line. California was 1 of 15 on 3s, the fifth time in the past seven games a team has shot under 30 percent from deep against Washington.

UP NEXT

California: The Bears return home to face Colorado on Thursday.

Washington: The Huskies travel to Oregon on Thursday night.

----

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
P. Austin
J. Nowell
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
17.0 Pts. Per Game 17.0
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
47.1 Field Goal % 51.1
35.0 Three Point % 39.7
72.0 Free Throw % 72.9
  Defensive rebound by Travis Rice 25.0
  Blake Welle missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
  Offensive rebound by California 30.0
  Juhwan Harris-Dyson missed free throw 31.0
  Shooting foul on Travis Rice 31.0
+ 2 Juhwan Harris-Dyson made layup 31.0
  Offensive rebound by Juhwan Harris-Dyson 30.0
  Juhwan Harris-Dyson missed layup 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Roman Davis 43.0
  Elijah Hardy missed layup 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Nowell 1:10
Team Stats
Points 52 71
Field Goals 18-59 (30.5%) 21-47 (44.7%)
3-Pointers 1-15 (6.7%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 15-23 (65.2%) 19-28 (67.9%)
Total Rebounds 32 40
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 20 30
Team 2 4
Assists 8 12
Steals 12 7
Blocks 1 11
Turnovers 12 18
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 0 1
California
Starters
P. Austin
J. Sueing
D. McNeill
R. Davis
M. Bradley
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Austin 12 7 3 3/6 0/0 6/8 3 37 5 0 2 0 7
J. Sueing 8 8 3 2/11 0/5 4/6 4 36 1 0 2 4 4
D. McNeill 7 0 1 3/8 1/5 0/2 1 31 2 0 3 0 0
R. Davis 5 5 0 1/6 0/0 3/4 4 18 0 0 0 1 4
M. Bradley 0 2 1 0/10 0/4 0/0 3 33 0 1 2 1 1
Bench
A. Kelly
J. Harris-Dyson
J. Orender
G. Anticevich
D. Serge
C. Vanover
B. Welle
J. Erving
J. Zhao
J. Gordon
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Kelly 14 4 0 6/8 0/0 2/2 5 18 1 0 1 2 2
J. Harris-Dyson 6 3 0 3/6 0/0 0/1 4 15 3 0 2 2 1
J. Orender 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
G. Anticevich 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
D. Serge 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Vanover 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
B. Welle 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Erving - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Zhao - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gordon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 30 8 18/59 1/15 15/23 25 200 12 1 12 10 20
Washington
Starters
M. Thybulle
D. Crisp
N. Dickerson
J. Nowell
H. Wright
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Thybulle 13 4 3 5/10 2/6 1/2 2 33 2 5 2 0 4
D. Crisp 12 1 0 4/7 3/5 1/2 2 28 0 0 3 0 1
N. Dickerson 12 11 2 1/3 0/0 10/15 3 34 2 0 3 2 9
J. Nowell 11 9 4 4/10 1/3 2/2 4 30 0 0 4 0 9
H. Wright 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 3 1 0 0
Bench
D. Green
N. Carter
T. Rice
Q. Barnard
S. Timmins
J. Crandall
E. Hardy
J. Bey
R. Lundeen
R. Sorn
N. Roberts
B. Penn-Johnson
J. Geron
N. Neubauer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Green 17 3 0 5/11 4/10 3/4 1 27 0 1 2 0 3
N. Carter 4 5 1 1/3 0/2 2/3 3 19 0 0 3 3 2
T. Rice 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Q. Barnard 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Timmins 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 1 0 1 1
J. Crandall 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Hardy 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
J. Bey 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 9 3 1 0 0 0
R. Lundeen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
R. Sorn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Penn-Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Geron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Neubauer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 36 12 21/47 10/27 19/28 20 200 7 11 18 6 30
