WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Carsen Edwards scored 20 points and backcourt mate Nojel Eastern had his first double-double Saturday to send Purdue past No. 25 Indiana 70-55 for the Hoosiers' fourth straight loss.

Eastern finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds while locking down Indiana star freshman guard Romeo Langford in this state rivalry. Langford had just four points on 2-of-10 shooting and committed three turnovers. He missed all four of his free throws and was dogged with ''overrated'' chants most of the game.

Both teams are now 12-6 overall, with Purdue fourth in the Big Ten and Indiana eighth.

Purdue used as 12-2 run at the end of the first half to go up by seven. The Boilermakers then made four of their first six 3-pointers in the second half to build a double-digit lead.

For the Hoosiers, Justin Smith had 15 points and Juwan Morgan 14. They were the only Indiana players in double figures, and they struggled to defend a combination of Purdue centers.

Purdue freshman Trevion Williams started but got in early foul trouble, resulting in extended minutes for Matt Haarms. Haarms finished with 12 points, four assists and four rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue has won five of its last six games as it enters a pivotal part of conference play.

Indiana's four-game losing streak has coincided with poor shooting by Langford. He'll need to improve for the Hoosiers to climb back in the Big Ten race.

UP NEXT

Purdue plays at Ohio State on Wednesday.

Indiana plays at Northwestern on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.