Edwards, Eastern lead Purdue past No. 25 Indiana 70-55

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 19, 2019

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Carsen Edwards scored 20 points and backcourt mate Nojel Eastern had his first double-double Saturday to send Purdue past No. 25 Indiana 70-55 for the Hoosiers' fourth straight loss.

Eastern finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds while locking down Indiana star freshman guard Romeo Langford in this state rivalry. Langford had just four points on 2-of-10 shooting and committed three turnovers. He missed all four of his free throws and was dogged with ''overrated'' chants most of the game.

Both teams are now 12-6 overall, with Purdue fourth in the Big Ten and Indiana eighth.

Purdue used as 12-2 run at the end of the first half to go up by seven. The Boilermakers then made four of their first six 3-pointers in the second half to build a double-digit lead.

For the Hoosiers, Justin Smith had 15 points and Juwan Morgan 14. They were the only Indiana players in double figures, and they struggled to defend a combination of Purdue centers.

Purdue freshman Trevion Williams started but got in early foul trouble, resulting in extended minutes for Matt Haarms. Haarms finished with 12 points, four assists and four rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Purdue has won five of its last six games as it enters a pivotal part of conference play.

Indiana's four-game losing streak has coincided with poor shooting by Langford. He'll need to improve for the Hoosiers to climb back in the Big Ten race.

UP NEXT

Purdue plays at Ohio State on Wednesday.

Indiana plays at Northwestern on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
R. Langford
0 G
C. Edwards
3 G
33.2 Min. Per Game 33.2
24.9 Pts. Per Game 24.9
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
48.9 Field Goal % 42.3
22.7 Three Point % 37.9
71.4 Free Throw % 85.7
  Bad pass turnover on Devonte Green, stolen by Carsen Edwards 15.0
+ 3 Carsen Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 23.0
+ 1 Aljami Durham made 2nd of 2 free throws 49.0
+ 1 Aljami Durham made 1st of 2 free throws 49.0
  Personal foul on Grady Eifert 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Aljami Durham 52.0
  Carsen Edwards missed driving dunk, blocked by Juwan Morgan 54.0
  Lost ball turnover on Juwan Morgan, stolen by Grady Eifert 1:10
+ 1 Carsen Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:25
  Carsen Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:25
  Shooting foul on Juwan Morgan 1:25
Team Stats
Points 55 70
Field Goals 22-51 (43.1%) 27-55 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 4-20 (20.0%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 7-18 (38.9%) 9-13 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 33 34
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 23 26
Team 1 1
Assists 12 17
Steals 7 10
Blocks 6 7
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 15 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
J. Smith F
15 PTS, 6 REB
home team logo
3
C. Edwards G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo 25 Indiana 12-6 75.8 PPG 37.9 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Purdue 12-6 78.6 PPG 38.7 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
3
J. Smith F 8.3 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.7 APG 56.3 FG%
3
C. Edwards G 24.9 PPG 3.2 RPG 3.2 APG 42.8 FG%
Top Scorers
3
J. Smith F 15 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
3
C. Edwards G 20 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
43.1 FG% 49.1
20.0 3PT FG% 31.8
38.9 FT% 69.2
Indiana
Starters
J. Smith
J. Morgan
R. Phinisee
Z. McRoberts
R. Langford
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Smith 15 6 0 7/8 1/1 0/2 3 38 0 0 4 1 5
J. Morgan 14 6 5 6/10 1/4 1/5 2 35 3 3 2 4 2
R. Phinisee 8 3 1 2/8 1/5 3/3 2 24 0 0 1 2 1
Z. McRoberts 4 7 0 2/6 0/4 0/0 0 29 3 0 0 0 7
R. Langford 4 3 1 2/10 0/3 0/4 2 22 1 0 3 2 1
Bench
A. Durham
D. Green
D. Davis
C. Moore
D. Anderson
E. Fitzner
Q. Taylor
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
R. Thompson
J. Forrester
J. Hunter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Durham 8 4 4 2/5 1/3 3/4 1 26 0 1 0 0 4
D. Green 2 2 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 2 3 0 2
D. Davis 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
C. Moore 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Anderson 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 5 0 0 0 0 0
E. Fitzner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 32 12 22/51 4/20 7/18 15 200 7 6 13 9 23
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
N. Eastern
R. Cline
T. Williams
G. Eifert
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Edwards 20 4 7 6/18 3/10 5/6 1 38 3 0 2 0 4
N. Eastern 10 10 2 4/8 0/0 2/3 2 33 1 1 2 2 8
R. Cline 8 2 1 3/5 2/4 0/0 1 33 0 0 3 0 2
T. Williams 8 4 1 3/3 0/0 2/3 3 13 0 2 0 0 4
G. Eifert 7 6 1 3/6 1/4 0/1 3 27 1 0 1 3 3
Bench
M. Haarms
A. Wheeler
E. Boudreaux
S. Stefanovic
E. Hunter Jr.
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Haarms 12 4 4 6/8 0/0 0/0 3 24 0 2 0 1 3
A. Wheeler 5 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 3 13 3 2 2 0 0
E. Boudreaux 0 2 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 1
S. Stefanovic 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 9 2 0 0 0 1
E. Hunter Jr. 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 1 0 0
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 33 17 27/55 7/22 9/13 20 200 10 7 11 7 26
