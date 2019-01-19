Happ, Wisconsin hand No. 2 Michigan its first loss, 64-54
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Ethan Happ scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds as Wisconsin handed No. 2 Michigan its first loss of the season, breaking away in the final minute for a 64-54 victory Saturday.
Fans rushed the floor after the Badgers (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) finished off the upset.
The Wolverines (17-1, 6-1) closed within 57-54 on Isaiah Livers' 3-pointer with just under a minute to play. Michigan put on a full-court press that the Badgers broke, and Ignas Brazdeikis was whistled for an intentional foul on Happ, who was across the court from the ball.
Happ hit the first shot as an incensed Michigan coach John Beilein argued with the officials, but missed the second. On the ensuing Wisconsin possession, Happ put back his own miss for a 60-54 lead, then hit a streaking Nate Reuvers following a Michigan turnover for a dunk that sealed it.
Jon Teske led the Wolverines with 15 points and Jordan Poole added 14.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan: The Wolverines would've had a good case to make as the No. 1 team in the country with a win following Duke's loss in overtime Monday. Instead, Michigan lost for just the first time since last season's national championship game.
Wisconsin: Once ranked as high as No. 12, the Badgers had lost four of five coming in. Knocking off the No. 2 team in the country helps Wisconsin right the ship for now.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Hosts Minnesota on Tuesday.
Wisconsin: Travels to Illinois on Wednesday.
|32.1
|Min. Per Game
|32.1
|19.8
|Pts. Per Game
|19.8
|4.6
|Ast. Per Game
|4.6
|10.6
|Reb. Per Game
|10.6
|44.1
|Field Goal %
|56.8
|33.3
|Three Point %
|0.0
|51.7
|Free Throw %
|50.7
|+ 1
|Brad Davison made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Brad Davison made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Livers
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Livers, stolen by Brad Davison
|6.0
|+ 2
|Nate Reuvers made dunk, assist by Ethan Happ
|8.0
|Defensive rebound by Ethan Happ
|10.0
|Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 2
|Ethan Happ made dunk
|18.0
|Offensive rebound by Ethan Happ
|21.0
|Ethan Happ missed layup
|23.0
|Offensive rebound by Wisconsin
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|64
|Field Goals
|22-54 (40.7%)
|26-58 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|5-13 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|5-11 (45.5%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|32
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|25
|23
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|17
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|40.7
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|45.5
|FT%
|77.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Happ
|26
|10
|7
|12/22
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|33
|2
|0
|1
|2
|8
|N. Reuvers
|9
|3
|2
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|31
|1
|2
|3
|2
|1
|B. Davison
|8
|4
|3
|3/6
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|36
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|D. Trice
|6
|3
|3
|2/10
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|K. Iverson
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
