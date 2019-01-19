Roach leads Texas over No. 20 Oklahoma 75-72
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Texas senior guard Kerwin Roach II played like he had a lot to make up for.
He did. And he delivered.
So did the Longhorns with a tough 75-72 win over rival No. 20 Oklahoma on Saturday night that keeps Texas near the top of the standings in what is looking like a wild season in the Big 12.
Roach scored 23 points in a rebound effort after a loss at Kansas in which he got out of position on the final play and the game was lost with a wild shot at the end. Against Oklahoma, Roach attacked early and delivered late with baskets that rallied Texas when it looked like the Sooners would pull away.
''It's definitely a game to get back on track,'' Roach said. ''Any win is an atonement game.''
The Longhorns (11-7, 3-3) snapped a three-game skid.
Dylan Osetkowski scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Matt Coleman III scored 15 points and Jaxson Hayes scored 15 points and had a career-high five blocks.
''We ask a lot of (Roach). We ask him to guard the other team's best offensive perimeter player. We ask him to score a lot and come off and create for other guys,'' Texas coach Shaka Smart said. ''He showed toughness, and that's what you want from your senior guys.''
Coleman gave Texas a 70-69 lead with two free throws, and Oklahoma came up the court with a chance to retake the lead before Christian James made a critical turnover by bouncing the ball off his foot and out of bounds.
Jase Febres made a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left that Oklahoma's Jamal Bieniemy answered on the other end 10 seconds later - the ball hit just about every part of the rim - to keep the Sooners within one.
The Sooners had chances to take the lead or tie in the final seconds but missed three 3-pointers. Hayes made a free throw, then partially blocked one of Oklahoma's last desperate shots to tie.
Texas was 20-of-25 shooting free throws, with Coleman and Hayes making four over the final 1:04 to give Texas the lead and protect it late.
James scored 20 points for the Sooners (13-5, 2-4). Rashard Odomes and Bieniemy each scored 11 points for Oklahoma.
BIG PICTURE
Oklahoma: After their great start to the season, the Sooners have found life in the Big 12 much tougher with their fourth loss in six games and second in a row. The Sooners had battled back from a 10-point deficit to take the lead in the second half, but the late turnover and a missed 3-point attempt by Bieniemy with the Sooners still within two were costly.
''The value of possession, the later in the game, the more critical it is. Big 12 games are going to be like that,'' Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger said. ''That's the way the league is. It's tough every night.''
Texas: The Longhorns finally won a close one. Texas had lost six games by six points or less, meaning those games came down to just one or two possessions that the Longhorns couldn't convert or get stops at the end. That changed with clutch free-throw shooting late and the luck of the Oklahoma turnover. Febres knocking down a 3-pointer off a sharp pass from Coleman was a dagger.
HAYES IN THE CLUTCH
Hayes has been making the Texas highlight reels with his dunks and blocks, and has been getting some buzz as possibly the Longhorns' next one-and-done NBA-bound power forward.
His free-throw shooting has been unflappable. Hayes is 18 of 22 from the line in Big 12 play and was 7 of 8 against the Sooners. His miss could have been a big one. It came with 10 seconds left and kept the Sooners within three. He made up for it a partial block on the Sooners' final 3-point attempt.
''He's getting better and better,'' Smart said. ''He's doing a lot of things he couldn't do when he first got here.''
ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT, ALRIGHT!
Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey sat on the Texas bench and gave the pre-game pep talk in the locker room. McConaughey is an investor in Texas' plans for a new privately built basketball arena and has been given the honorary title of ''Minister of Culture'' for the program.
McConaughey has been known to get riled up at Texas football games, but was mostly quiet Saturday. At one point, he waved to the Texas players to get out of their seats to cheer after a basket by Roach had reclaimed the lead for Texas with about eight minutes left.
''He dared us to play for each other tonight,'' Osetkowski said.
McConaughy's burnt orange suit was an even bigger hit.
''That was high level,'' Smart said. ''I would love to get one of those. He said he got it overseas. He's got some connections I don't have.''
UP NEXT
Oklahoma plays at its bedlam rival Oklahoma State on Wednesday.
Texas plays at TCU on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|13.5
|Pts. Per Game
|13.5
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|4.8
|Reb. Per Game
|4.8
|43.4
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|34.8
|Three Point %
|34.1
|76.0
|Free Throw %
|70.8
|Offensive rebound by Oklahoma
|0.0
|Kristian Doolittle missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jaxson Hayes
|2.0
|Offensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|2.0
|Aaron Calixte missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Kristian Doolittle
|10.0
|Jaxson Hayes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Jaxson Hayes made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Kristian Doolittle
|10.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaxson Hayes
|11.0
|Jamal Bieniemy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|+ 1
|Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|75
|Field Goals
|27-61 (44.3%)
|25-55 (45.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|5-22 (22.7%)
|Free Throws
|11-13 (84.6%)
|20-25 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|36
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|8
|8
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|3
|6
|Turnovers
|6
|6
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|C. James G
|17.0 PPG
|7.6 RPG
|2.0 APG
|43.6 FG%
|
12
|K. Roach II G
|13.5 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|3.6 APG
|41.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. James G
|20 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|K. Roach II G
|23 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|44.3
|FG%
|45.5
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|22.7
|
|
|84.6
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. James
|20
|7
|1
|7/17
|3/4
|3/3
|5
|35
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|R. Odomes
|11
|2
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Bieniemy
|11
|2
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Doolittle
|9
|8
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|33
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|B. Manek
|9
|5
|0
|4/10
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|29
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. James
|20
|7
|1
|7/17
|3/4
|3/3
|5
|35
|0
|0
|3
|2
|5
|R. Odomes
|11
|2
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Bieniemy
|11
|2
|2
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|36
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Doolittle
|9
|8
|2
|3/8
|0/1
|3/4
|4
|33
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|B. Manek
|9
|5
|0
|4/10
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|29
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. McNeace
|6
|3
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Calixte
|3
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Reynolds
|3
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|M. Freeman
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|A. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Geha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lazenby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Polla
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Streller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuath
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stephenson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|31
|8
|27/61
|7/17
|11/13
|18
|200
|5
|3
|6
|8
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Roach II
|23
|8
|2
|9/16
|3/6
|2/3
|3
|37
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|D. Osetkowski
|15
|11
|2
|5/9
|0/2
|5/7
|1
|33
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|M. Coleman III
|15
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/4
|6/7
|1
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|J. Hayes
|15
|6
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|7/8
|4
|22
|0
|5
|0
|1
|5
|C. Ramey
|0
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Roach II
|23
|8
|2
|9/16
|3/6
|2/3
|3
|37
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|D. Osetkowski
|15
|11
|2
|5/9
|0/2
|5/7
|1
|33
|2
|0
|0
|3
|8
|M. Coleman III
|15
|1
|1
|4/7
|1/4
|6/7
|1
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|J. Hayes
|15
|6
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|7/8
|4
|22
|0
|5
|0
|1
|5
|C. Ramey
|0
|3
|1
|0/5
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|18
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Febres
|5
|1
|1
|2/10
|1/6
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Sims
|2
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|E. Mitrou-Long
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Hepa
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Hamm Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nevins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Liddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Whiteside
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|35
|8
|25/55
|5/22
|20/25
|13
|200
|2
|6
|6
|9
|26
-
CHIST
CSBAK70
81
2nd 1:11 ESP3
-
CSFULL
LNGBCH79
79
2nd 0.0
-
BYU
SANFRAN37
46
2nd 17:04
-
BUCK
LEHIGH85
83
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST71
88
Final
-
TULSA
UCF62
64
Final
-
13UNC
MIAMI85
76
Final
-
2MICH
WISC54
64
Final
-
FLA
UGA62
52
Final
-
LOYMD
HOLY67
65
Final/OT
-
RICH
DAVID62
75
Final
-
NKY
YOUNG82
74
Final
-
ILLCHI
WISGB85
90
Final
-
BING
UVM50
78
Final
-
WRIGHT
CLEVST89
66
Final
-
ALBANY
UMBC64
65
Final/OT
-
WCAR
VMI83
91
Final
-
CAN
FAIR73
68
Final
-
ARK
18MISS67
84
Final
-
STNYBRK
MAINE64
61
Final
-
COLG
BU77
56
Final
-
CLMB
CORN59
60
Final
-
CINCY
WICHST66
55
Final
-
PITT
CUSE63
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
QUINN75
72
Final
-
APPST
CSTCAR72
89
Final
-
25IND
PURDUE55
70
Final
-
TULANE
UCONN71
87
Final
-
LOYCHI
INDST75
67
Final
-
MASLOW
HARTFD76
73
Final
-
17NCST
ND77
73
Final
-
BAMA
3TENN68
71
Final
-
OAK
DTROIT79
73
Final
-
7KANSAS
WVU64
65
Final
-
JMAD
DREXEL68
73
Final
-
LAFAY
AMER84
79
Final/OT
-
ILLST
EVAN78
70
Final
-
RI
LSALLE78
67
Final
-
SELOU
MCNSE74
71
Final
-
WMICH
BGREEN48
79
Final
-
NAVY
ARMY61
72
Final
-
NILL
KENTST68
78
Final
-
LALAF
LAMON95
99
Final
-
STNFRD
WASHST78
66
Final
-
FAU
WKY66
72
Final
-
GAST
TROY75
77
Final
-
SACST
SUTAH71
76
Final
-
ARKLR
TXARL73
82
Final
-
MERCER
SAMFORD93
87
Final
-
NDAK
NDAKST65
67
Final
-
SFTRPA
CCTST80
69
Final
-
AKRON
MIAOH61
68
Final
-
MIZZOU
TEXAM66
43
Final
-
YALE
BROWN70
67
Final
-
LONGWD
PRESBY64
71
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE55
65
Final
-
SMU
MEMP61
83
Final
-
SACHRT
STFRAN85
92
Final
-
ELON
WMMARY76
71
Final
-
UCLA
USC67
80
Final
-
JVILLE
NJTECH74
77
Final
-
MOUNT
WAGNER70
56
Final
-
WAKE
9VATECH71
87
Final
-
CHARLS
HOFSTRA72
86
Final
-
LVILLE
GATECH79
51
Final
-
12UK
14AUBURN82
80
Final
-
USM
ODU62
76
Final
-
LATECH
CHARLO40
55
Final
-
NCGRN
ETNST75
68
Final
-
GASOU
SALAB88
86
Final/OT
-
ROBERT
BRYANT79
65
Final
-
NIOWA
VALPO66
75
Final
-
PORTST
NAU75
82
Final
-
PEPPER
LOYMRY70
74
Final
-
SFA
UIW74
71
Final
-
MORGAN
NCAT53
57
Final
-
PEAY
EILL83
85
Final
-
UMES
FAMU60
58
Final/OT
-
CIT
CHATT71
73
Final
-
WINTHR
USCUP82
72
Final
-
FGC
KENSAW72
59
Final
-
DAYTON
STBON89
86
Final/2OT
-
STETSON
NALAB62
63
Final
-
BALLST
CMICH83
72
Final
-
FDU
LIU77
79
Final
-
STJOHN
BUTLER71
80
Final
-
DELST
BCU49
69
Final
-
COPPST
NCCU64
60
Final
-
CAL
WASH52
71
Final
-
ARKST
TEXST64
77
Final
-
PENN
TEMPLE77
70
Final
-
RADFRD
NCASHV71
63
Final
-
HOW
SCST71
66
Final/OT
-
MONST
EWASH81
85
Final
-
FRESNO
BOISE63
53
Final
-
CAMP
CHARSO73
72
Final
-
NICHST
CARK68
74
Final
-
UCIRV
CSN74
68
Final
-
JACKST
PVAM51
55
Final
-
RICE
NTEXAS75
76
Final
-
OKLAST
IOWAST59
72
Final
-
8TXTECH
BAYLOR62
73
Final
-
SC
LSU67
89
Final
-
UTEP
MTSU72
75
Final
-
ALST
ALAM72
54
Final
-
WYO
NMEX53
83
Final
-
4UVA
1DUKE70
72
Final
-
NORL
TXAMCC61
76
Final
-
NORFLK
SAV82
76
Final
-
UMASS
VCU50
68
Final
-
MVSU
ALCORN57
63
Final
-
TNMART
MOREHD77
85
Final
-
TNST
BELMONT74
92
Final
-
ARKPB
STHRN67
69
Final/OT
-
TOWSON
DEL64
63
Final
-
HAMP
GWEBB74
87
Final/OT
-
FURMAN
WOFF54
59
Final
-
OREGST
ARIZ71
82
Final
-
IUPUI
MILW57
64
Final
-
FORD
GMASON68
71
Final
-
FIU
MRSHL97
105
Final
-
SEMO
EKY83
85
Final
-
UNF
LIB64
70
Final
-
NWST
ABIL69
78
Final
-
MANH
RIDER47
60
Final
-
SJST
UNLV56
94
Final
-
HAWAII
UCRIV71
75
Final
-
IPFW
WILL58
87
Final
-
21HOU
SFLA69
60
Final
-
CPOLY
UCDAV63
75
Final
-
TXSA
UAB73
83
Final
-
20OKLA
TEXAS72
75
Final
-
MURYST
SIUE82
72
Final
-
DEPAUL
SETON97
93
Final
-
SAMHOU
HOUBP71
65
Final
-
TNTECH
JAXST48
65
Final
-
PSU
MINN64
65
Final
-
24MISSST
VANDY71
55
Final
-
UMKC
GC50
78
Final
-
NMEXST
UTVALL83
78
Final
-
USD
MARYCA59
76
Final
-
COLOST
UTAHST72
87
Final
-
NCOLO
WEBER64
78
Final
-
GRAM
TEXSO88
87
Final/OT
-
OREG
ARIZST64
78
Final
-
AF
10NEVADA52
67
Final
-
5GONZAG
PORT89
66
Final
-
MNTNA
IDAHO69
51
Final
-
SNCLRA
UOP69
57
Final
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE67
62
Final