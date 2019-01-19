Stanford downs Washington State behind Davis, Da Silva
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Daejon Davis scored 15 points with six assists and Stanford beat Washington State 78-66 on Saturday.
Oscar Da Silva scored 12 points with five rebounds for Stanford (9-9, 2-4, Pac-12 Conference) and Josh Sharma added 11 points and eight rebounds.
CJ Elleby scored 18 points and eight rebounds for Washington State (8-10, 1-4) and Ahmed Ali finished with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.
Trailing 14-6 after the first six minutes, Stanford went on a 13-2 run over 3:16 led by Willis, who capped it with a 3-pointer and a goaltending call on a layup in transition for a 19-16 lead.
After a 3 from Marvin Cannon and a couple of layups on the inside from Jeff Pollard, WSU would not score for 3:09.
WSU's drought led to a 14-2 Stanford run capped by Marcus Sheffield's 3 and Jaiden Delaire's layup.
The Cougars closed the first half with a 7-0 run that included back-to-back layups from Elleby and Ali's fourth 3-pointer of the half, but Stanford led 39-35 at the break.
Stanford started the second half on an 8-4 run, but WSU scored seven straight in 32 seconds to close to 47-46. A layup from Elleby followed by a steal and assist from Ali to Viont'e Daniels for a layup and a foul on the next possession brought the home crowd to its feet.
The Cardinal answered with three 3-pointers on a 9-2 run to extend the lead once again. Da Silva, Sheffield and Davis all had 3's during the run, making it 56-48 with 12 minutes left.
WSU cut the lead to 69-64 after Robert Franks' two free throws with 2:30 remaining, but, after WSU knocked a potential defensive rebound out of bounds, Willis made an easy dunk and Stanford scored six unanswered points in the final 55 seconds.
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: The Cardinal got a much-needed win against a terrible Cougar team after getting beaten up Thursday by the Washington Huskies in an 80-64 loss. The Cardinal look to right the ship with NBA prospect KZ Okpala leading them after a bad start to Pac-12 play.
Washington State: The Cougars continue to sink deeper as they lose another Pac-12 contest and are on the verge of bottom-dwelling the conference again this season.
UP NEXT
Stanford plays Utah on Thursday.
Washington State plays Oregon State on Thursday.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|22.3
|Pts. Per Game
|22.3
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|7.9
|Reb. Per Game
|7.9
|49.5
|Field Goal %
|51.0
|45.1
|Three Point %
|33.7
|70.0
|Free Throw %
|73.4
|Bad pass turnover on Ahmed Ali, stolen by Daejon Davis
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby
|11.0
|Ahmed Ali missed layup
|13.0
|+ 2
|Josh Sharma made dunk, assist by Oscar Da Silva
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Stanford
|24.0
|Robert Franks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|+ 2
|Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Josh Sharma
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills
|45.0
|CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot
|47.0
|+ 1
|Isaac White made 2nd of 2 free throws
|55.0
|+ 1
|Isaac White made 1st of 2 free throws
|55.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|78
|66
|Field Goals
|30-54 (55.6%)
|25-62 (40.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|10-26 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|27
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|29
|16
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|15
|10
|Steals
|10
|7
|Blocks
|6
|1
|Turnovers
|14
|13
|Fouls
|9
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Stanford 9-9
|72.6 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|12.6 APG
|Washington St. 8-10
|79.3 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|15.1 APG
|
|55.6
|FG%
|40.3
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|75.0
|
|D. Davis
|15
|3
|6
|6/15
|2/6
|1/2
|3
|35
|5
|1
|6
|0
|3
|J. Sharma
|13
|8
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|33
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|B. Wills
|13
|8
|3
|6/10
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|31
|0
|1
|0
|2
|6
|O. Da Silva
|12
|5
|1
|5/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|36
|2
|3
|3
|0
|5
|I. White
|7
|1
|1
|2/6
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Sheffield
|11
|1
|3
|3/7
|2/4
|3/4
|1
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Delaire
|5
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|L. Kisunas
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|K. Pugh
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Stanback
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Okpala
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Beskind
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|78
|33
|15
|30/54
|8/20
|10/14
|9
|200
|10
|6
|14
|4
|29
|C. Elleby
|18
|9
|3
|8/21
|1/6
|1/2
|1
|40
|1
|0
|4
|5
|4
|A. Ali
|14
|3
|2
|5/7
|4/5
|0/0
|1
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|V. Daniels
|13
|3
|1
|5/8
|2/5
|1/1
|2
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Franks
|12
|6
|1
|4/14
|2/8
|2/2
|3
|33
|0
|1
|3
|0
|6
|J. Pollard
|4
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Cannon
|5
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|2/3
|2
|11
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. Skaggs
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|I. Wade
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Robinson
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Chidom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Streeter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kunc
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|24
|10
|25/62
|10/26
|6/8
|12
|200
|7
|1
|13
|8
|16
