Stanford downs Washington State behind Davis, Da Silva

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 19, 2019

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Daejon Davis scored 15 points with six assists and Stanford beat Washington State 78-66 on Saturday.

Oscar Da Silva scored 12 points with five rebounds for Stanford (9-9, 2-4, Pac-12 Conference) and Josh Sharma added 11 points and eight rebounds.

CJ Elleby scored 18 points and eight rebounds for Washington State (8-10, 1-4) and Ahmed Ali finished with 14 points on 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range.

Trailing 14-6 after the first six minutes, Stanford went on a 13-2 run over 3:16 led by Willis, who capped it with a 3-pointer and a goaltending call on a layup in transition for a 19-16 lead.

After a 3 from Marvin Cannon and a couple of layups on the inside from Jeff Pollard, WSU would not score for 3:09.

WSU's drought led to a 14-2 Stanford run capped by Marcus Sheffield's 3 and Jaiden Delaire's layup.

The Cougars closed the first half with a 7-0 run that included back-to-back layups from Elleby and Ali's fourth 3-pointer of the half, but Stanford led 39-35 at the break.

Stanford started the second half on an 8-4 run, but WSU scored seven straight in 32 seconds to close to 47-46. A layup from Elleby followed by a steal and assist from Ali to Viont'e Daniels for a layup and a foul on the next possession brought the home crowd to its feet.

The Cardinal answered with three 3-pointers on a 9-2 run to extend the lead once again. Da Silva, Sheffield and Davis all had 3's during the run, making it 56-48 with 12 minutes left.

WSU cut the lead to 69-64 after Robert Franks' two free throws with 2:30 remaining, but, after WSU knocked a potential defensive rebound out of bounds, Willis made an easy dunk and Stanford scored six unanswered points in the final 55 seconds.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal got a much-needed win against a terrible Cougar team after getting beaten up Thursday by the Washington Huskies in an 80-64 loss. The Cardinal look to right the ship with NBA prospect KZ Okpala leading them after a bad start to Pac-12 play.

Washington State: The Cougars continue to sink deeper as they lose another Pac-12 contest and are on the verge of bottom-dwelling the conference again this season.

UP NEXT

Stanford plays Utah on Thursday.

Washington State plays Oregon State on Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Okpala
0 F
R. Franks
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
22.3 Pts. Per Game 22.3
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
7.9 Reb. Per Game 7.9
49.5 Field Goal % 51.0
45.1 Three Point % 33.7
70.0 Free Throw % 73.4
  Bad pass turnover on Ahmed Ali, stolen by Daejon Davis 5.0
  Offensive rebound by CJ Elleby 11.0
  Ahmed Ali missed layup 13.0
+ 2 Josh Sharma made dunk, assist by Oscar Da Silva 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Stanford 24.0
  Robert Franks missed 3-pt. jump shot 26.0
+ 2 Bryce Wills made dunk, assist by Josh Sharma 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Bryce Wills 45.0
  CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
+ 1 Isaac White made 2nd of 2 free throws 55.0
+ 1 Isaac White made 1st of 2 free throws 55.0
Team Stats
Points 78 66
Field Goals 30-54 (55.6%) 25-62 (40.3%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 10-26 (38.5%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 6-8 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 36 27
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 29 16
Team 3 3
Assists 15 10
Steals 10 7
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 9 12
Technicals 0 0
Stanford
Starters
D. Davis
J. Sharma
B. Wills
O. Da Silva
I. White
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Davis 15 3 6 6/15 2/6 1/2 3 35 5 1 6 0 3
J. Sharma 13 8 1 5/6 0/0 3/4 2 33 1 1 0 0 8
B. Wills 13 8 3 6/10 1/2 0/0 0 31 0 1 0 2 6
O. Da Silva 12 5 1 5/6 2/3 0/0 1 36 2 3 3 0 5
I. White 7 1 1 2/6 1/5 2/2 1 18 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
M. Sheffield
J. Delaire
L. Kisunas
K. Pugh
T. Stanback
R. Herenton
K. Okpala
C. Ryan
S. Beskind
K. Fitzmorris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Sheffield 11 1 3 3/7 2/4 3/4 1 23 1 0 2 0 1
J. Delaire 5 4 0 2/3 0/0 1/2 1 15 1 0 1 1 3
L. Kisunas 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 1 1
K. Pugh 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 1 0 1
T. Stanback - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Okpala - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ryan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Beskind - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Fitzmorris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 33 15 30/54 8/20 10/14 9 200 10 6 14 4 29
Washington St.
Starters
C. Elleby
A. Ali
V. Daniels
R. Franks
J. Pollard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Elleby 18 9 3 8/21 1/6 1/2 1 40 1 0 4 5 4
A. Ali 14 3 2 5/7 4/5 0/0 1 31 1 0 2 2 1
V. Daniels 13 3 1 5/8 2/5 1/1 2 29 1 0 0 0 3
R. Franks 12 6 1 4/14 2/8 2/2 3 33 0 1 3 0 6
J. Pollard 4 2 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 1 25 2 0 0 1 1
Bench
M. Cannon
C. Skaggs
I. Wade
J. Robinson
D. Cooper
A. Chidom
J. Streeter
A. Kunc
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Cannon 5 0 0 1/3 1/1 2/3 2 11 0 0 3 0 0
C. Skaggs 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
I. Wade 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 1 0 0 0 0
J. Robinson 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 1
D. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Chidom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Streeter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kunc - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 24 10 25/62 10/26 6/8 12 200 7 1 13 8 16
