Baylor wins 73-62 to hand No. 8 Texas Tech 2nd loss in row

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 19, 2019

WACO, Texas (AP) Baylor freshman Jared Butler scored 14 of his 19 points after halftime and the Bears beat No. 8 Texas Tech 73-62 on Saturday, handing the Red Raiders their second loss in four days.

After Texas Tech scored 11 in a row to get within a basket, Butler hit a 3-pointer with 4 1/2 minutes left before Tech's Jarrett Culver then had a short shot roll off the rim no good. That led to Butler driving for a layup and making the free throw after getting fouled to stretch the lead back to 61-53.

The Red Raiders (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), coming off a home loss to Iowa State on Wednesday night, are still tied for the Big 12 lead after No. 7 Kansas lost earlier Saturday at West Virginia.

Makai Mason added 16 points for Baylor (11-6, 3-2), which beat a Top 10 team for the seventh time in the last three seasons. The Bears are 7-7 in such games during that span.

Culver led the Red Raiders with 19 points and nine rebounds. Brandone Francis had 14 points and Davide Moretti had 13.

After Texas Tech raced out to a 23-10 lead in the first 9 1/2 minutes, Baylor went ahead to stay with a 23-6 run. Four Bears, including Butler, made 3-pointers in that span while the Red Raiders went more than 10 1/2 minutes without making a field goal.

Baylor had a 33-31 halftime lead before Butler scored the first eight points for the Bears out of the break. It was 41-33 after King McClure stole the ball from Culver and passed ahead to Butler for a breakaway layup.

BIG PICTURE

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had been the only Big 12 team without a conference loss before this week, and their only loss before that was against No. 1 Duke.

Baylor: This was the most lopsided Big 12 game so far for the Bears, whose first five conference games had all been decided by five points or less. Baylor also won at home against Texas Tech last season when the Red Raiders were a Top 10 team.

UP NEXT

Texas Tech plays on the road for the third time in four games Tuesday night at Kansas State. The Red Raiders play three of their four games after that at home.

Baylor plays Monday night at West Virginia, which is coming off its win over Kansas after a 31-point loss at TCU. It's the second week in a row the Bears follow a Saturday home game with a Monday road game.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Culver
23 G
K. McClure
3 G
30.4 Min. Per Game 30.4
11.0 Pts. Per Game 11.0
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
54.2 Field Goal % 41.4
36.8 Three Point % 39.5
68.9 Free Throw % 84.2
  Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie 30.0
  Brandone Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot 32.0
  Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards 36.0
  Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot 38.0
  Defensive rebound by King McClure 1:01
  Kyler Edwards missed layup 1:03
+ 1 Devonte Bandoo made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
+ 1 Devonte Bandoo made 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
  Personal foul on Tariq Owens 1:12
+ 2 Jarrett Culver made driving layup 1:19
+ 1 Makai Mason made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:32
Team Stats
Points 62 73
Field Goals 21-45 (46.7%) 24-58 (41.4%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 11-29 (37.9%)
Free Throws 15-19 (78.9%) 14-16 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 29 31
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 19 19
Team 3 2
Assists 12 16
Steals 8 10
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Texas Tech 15-3 72.2 PPG 37.7 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Baylor 11-6 71.3 PPG 42 RPG 13.6 APG
Key Players
23
J. Culver G 18.8 PPG 6.9 RPG 3.9 APG 54.0 FG%
12
J. Butler G 7.6 PPG 2.2 RPG 2.1 APG 37.6 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Culver G 19 PTS 9 REB 5 AST
12
J. Butler G 19 PTS 1 REB 5 AST
46.7 FG% 41.4
33.3 3PT FG% 37.9
78.9 FT% 87.5
Baylor
Starters
J. Butler
M. Mason
M. Kegler
K. McClure
M. Vital
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butler 19 1 5 7/15 2/8 3/3 2 29 3 0 1 1 0
M. Mason 16 0 2 4/10 4/7 4/4 4 32 0 0 1 0 0
M. Kegler 9 5 0 4/8 1/3 0/0 3 21 0 0 1 1 4
K. McClure 8 6 4 3/9 2/5 0/0 2 37 4 0 2 1 5
M. Vital 6 8 5 3/5 0/0 0/1 0 23 0 0 5 5 3
Starters
J. Butler
M. Mason
M. Kegler
K. McClure
M. Vital
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butler 19 1 5 7/15 2/8 3/3 2 29 3 0 1 1 0
M. Mason 16 0 2 4/10 4/7 4/4 4 32 0 0 1 0 0
M. Kegler 9 5 0 4/8 1/3 0/0 3 21 0 0 1 1 4
K. McClure 8 6 4 3/9 2/5 0/0 2 37 4 0 2 1 5
M. Vital 6 8 5 3/5 0/0 0/1 0 23 0 0 5 5 3
Bench
D. Bandoo
F. Gillespie
F. Thamba
M. Mayer
J. Lindsey
M. Teague
D. Mitchell
T. Clark
J. Moffatt
D. Allen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Bandoo 8 1 0 2/7 2/4 2/2 0 19 0 1 0 0 1
F. Gillespie 6 5 0 1/2 0/0 4/4 3 20 1 0 1 2 3
F. Thamba 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 2 16 1 0 2 0 2
M. Mayer 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 3 1 0 0 0 1
J. Lindsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Teague - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moffatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Allen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 29 16 24/58 11/29 14/16 17 200 10 1 13 10 19
