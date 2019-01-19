Baylor wins 73-62 to hand No. 8 Texas Tech 2nd loss in row
WACO, Texas (AP) Baylor freshman Jared Butler scored 14 of his 19 points after halftime and the Bears beat No. 8 Texas Tech 73-62 on Saturday, handing the Red Raiders their second loss in four days.
After Texas Tech scored 11 in a row to get within a basket, Butler hit a 3-pointer with 4 1/2 minutes left before Tech's Jarrett Culver then had a short shot roll off the rim no good. That led to Butler driving for a layup and making the free throw after getting fouled to stretch the lead back to 61-53.
The Red Raiders (15-3, 4-2 Big 12), coming off a home loss to Iowa State on Wednesday night, are still tied for the Big 12 lead after No. 7 Kansas lost earlier Saturday at West Virginia.
Makai Mason added 16 points for Baylor (11-6, 3-2), which beat a Top 10 team for the seventh time in the last three seasons. The Bears are 7-7 in such games during that span.
Culver led the Red Raiders with 19 points and nine rebounds. Brandone Francis had 14 points and Davide Moretti had 13.
After Texas Tech raced out to a 23-10 lead in the first 9 1/2 minutes, Baylor went ahead to stay with a 23-6 run. Four Bears, including Butler, made 3-pointers in that span while the Red Raiders went more than 10 1/2 minutes without making a field goal.
Baylor had a 33-31 halftime lead before Butler scored the first eight points for the Bears out of the break. It was 41-33 after King McClure stole the ball from Culver and passed ahead to Butler for a breakaway layup.
BIG PICTURE
Texas Tech: The Red Raiders had been the only Big 12 team without a conference loss before this week, and their only loss before that was against No. 1 Duke.
Baylor: This was the most lopsided Big 12 game so far for the Bears, whose first five conference games had all been decided by five points or less. Baylor also won at home against Texas Tech last season when the Red Raiders were a Top 10 team.
UP NEXT
Texas Tech plays on the road for the third time in four games Tuesday night at Kansas State. The Red Raiders play three of their four games after that at home.
Baylor plays Monday night at West Virginia, which is coming off its win over Kansas after a 31-point loss at TCU. It's the second week in a row the Bears follow a Saturday home game with a Monday road game.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|30.4
|Min. Per Game
|30.4
|11.0
|Pts. Per Game
|11.0
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|5.5
|Reb. Per Game
|5.5
|54.2
|Field Goal %
|41.4
|36.8
|Three Point %
|39.5
|68.9
|Free Throw %
|84.2
|Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie
|30.0
|Brandone Francis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|32.0
|Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards
|36.0
|Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by King McClure
|1:01
|Kyler Edwards missed layup
|1:03
|+ 1
|Devonte Bandoo made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:12
|+ 1
|Devonte Bandoo made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:12
|Personal foul on Tariq Owens
|1:12
|+ 2
|Jarrett Culver made driving layup
|1:19
|+ 1
|Makai Mason made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:32
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|73
|Field Goals
|21-45 (46.7%)
|24-58 (41.4%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|11-29 (37.9%)
|Free Throws
|15-19 (78.9%)
|14-16 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|31
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|19
|19
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|8
|10
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|19
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|8 Texas Tech 15-3
|72.2 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Baylor 11-6
|71.3 PPG
|42 RPG
|13.6 APG
|
|46.7
|FG%
|41.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|37.9
|
|
|78.9
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Culver
|19
|9
|5
|9/16
|1/4
|0/0
|2
|37
|3
|0
|7
|1
|8
|D. Moretti
|13
|3
|2
|3/4
|1/2
|6/7
|1
|37
|3
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Owens
|8
|6
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|4/4
|5
|30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|2
|M. Mooney
|2
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/3
|0/1
|3
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|N. Odiase
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Francis
|14
|2
|0
|4/8
|3/4
|3/5
|4
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|K. Edwards
|4
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Corprew
|2
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Ondigo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Sorrells
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Benson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Mballa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|26
|12
|21/45
|5/15
|15/19
|19
|200
|8
|3
|17
|7
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Butler
|19
|1
|5
|7/15
|2/8
|3/3
|2
|29
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Mason
|16
|0
|2
|4/10
|4/7
|4/4
|4
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Kegler
|9
|5
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|K. McClure
|8
|6
|4
|3/9
|2/5
|0/0
|2
|37
|4
|0
|2
|1
|5
|M. Vital
|6
|8
|5
|3/5
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|23
|0
|0
|5
|5
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Bandoo
|8
|1
|0
|2/7
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|F. Gillespie
|6
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|4/4
|3
|20
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|F. Thamba
|1
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|16
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. Mayer
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Teague
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moffatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Allen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|29
|16
|24/58
|11/29
|14/16
|17
|200
|10
|1
|13
|10
|19
