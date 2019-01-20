FSU
BC

No Text

Bowman's 37 leads BC to 87-82 win over No. 11 Florida State

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 20, 2019

BOSTON (AP) Ky Bowman scored 37 points and Jordan Chatman gave Boston College the lead for good by hitting three straight 3-pointers during a 21-4 run to start the second half, and the Eagles held on to beat No. 11 Florida State 87-82 on Sunday.

The Seminoles (13-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost their third straight game in a week since climbing to the cusp of The Associated Press Top 10.

BC (10-7, 1-4) led by nine with 87 seconds left before a pair of turnovers against the full-court press allowed Florida State to make it a four-point game. But Wynston Tabbs made a 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining to turn back the rally and snap the Eagles' five-game losing streak.

Mfiondu Kabengele had 26 points and nine rebounds and Terance Mann scored 14 points with eight boards for Florida State.

Chatman, who went 0 for 5 from the field in the first half, scored 15 of his 17 points in the second - making all five 3-pointers he attempted after the break.

With a snowstorm that dropped up to 7 inches on the area over Saturday night and into the morning, a sparse crowd at the Conte Forum came to life only in the second half, when Chatman hit three straight from beyond the arc to give the Eagles a 57-50 lead they never relinquished.

Bowman scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds in the first half, when BC opened a 19-13 lead before the Seminoles scored eight straight points in 70 seconds to go in front. After Bowman gave the Eagles a 24-23 edge, Florida State scored 12 in a row and 17 of the next 18 points.

The Seminoles took a 46-36 lead into the break but missed their first five shots of the second, and BC cut the deficit to four points.

BIG PICTURE

Florida State: A last-second defeat to top-ranked Duke was understandable, but the Seminoles may drop out of the Top 25 entirely after losses to Pittsburgh and Boston College. It does get a little easier: They leave the state of Florida only once in the next four weeks after traveling to Virginia, Pitt and BC this month.

Boston College: The Eagles have shown they can beat ranked teams - especially at home. They head to Wake Forest before games against Syracuse, Notre Dame and Syracuse again, so they may have to savor this for a while.

UP NEXT

Florida State: Hosts Clemson on Tuesday.

Boston College: Visits Wake Forest on Saturday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Key Players
T. Forrest
3 G
K. Bowman
0 G
38.6 Min. Per Game 38.6
19.9 Pts. Per Game 19.9
3.6 Ast. Per Game 3.6
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
45.7 Field Goal % 44.5
19.0 Three Point % 37.5
79.7 Free Throw % 81.1
  Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest 1.0
  Ky Bowman missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Ky Bowman made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on David Nichols 1.0
+ 3 PJ Savoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest 3.0
+ 1 Ky Bowman made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Ky Bowman made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on PJ Savoy 11.0
+ 2 Mfiondu Kabengele made dunk 14.0
  Offensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele 19.0
  David Nichols missed 3-pt. jump shot 21.0
Team Stats
Points 82 87
Field Goals 28-67 (41.8%) 27-55 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Free Throws 18-24 (75.0%) 20-28 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 38 39
Offensive 16 10
Defensive 20 23
Team 2 6
Assists 12 16
Steals 4 6
Blocks 4 4
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 25 20
Technicals 0 0
25
M. Kabengele F
26 PTS, 9 REB
0
K. Bowman G
37 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 11 Florida State 13-5 463682
home team logo Boston College 10-7 365187
Silvio O. Conte Forum Chestnut Hill, MA
Silvio O. Conte Forum Chestnut Hill, MA
away team logo 11 Florida State 13-5 77.5 PPG 39.9 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Boston College 10-7 74.1 PPG 40.7 RPG 11.8 APG
25
M. Kabengele F 11.8 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.4 APG 49.3 FG%
0
K. Bowman G 19.9 PPG 8.3 RPG 3.6 APG 42.5 FG%
25
M. Kabengele F 26 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
0
K. Bowman G 37 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
41.8 FG% 49.1
32.0 3PT FG% 61.9
75.0 FT% 71.4
Florida State
T. Mann
M. Walker
T. Forrest
P. Savoy
C. Koumadje
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mann 14 8 2 4/11 2/4 4/5 4 31 1 0 3 6 2
M. Walker 12 2 1 4/13 2/7 2/2 2 31 0 2 1 1 1
T. Forrest 9 8 6 4/8 1/1 0/0 1 35 0 0 1 2 6
P. Savoy 8 4 0 2/7 2/7 2/2 3 24 0 0 1 1 3
C. Koumadje 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 2 2 0 0 1
T. Mann
M. Walker
T. Forrest
P. Savoy
C. Koumadje
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Mann 14 8 2 4/11 2/4 4/5 4 31 1 0 3 6 2
M. Walker 12 2 1 4/13 2/7 2/2 2 31 0 2 1 1 1
T. Forrest 9 8 6 4/8 1/1 0/0 1 35 0 0 1 2 6
P. Savoy 8 4 0 2/7 2/7 2/2 3 24 0 0 1 1 3
C. Koumadje 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 12 2 2 0 0 1
M. Kabengele
D. Nichols
R. Gray
A. Polite
W. Wilkes
D. Vassell
P. Cofer
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
M. Osborne
T. Hands
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Kabengele 26 9 0 9/16 0/1 8/11 3 28 0 0 1 4 5
D. Nichols 6 2 2 2/8 1/5 1/2 4 19 1 0 1 1 1
R. Gray 5 1 1 2/2 0/0 1/1 4 7 0 0 0 1 0
A. Polite 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 8 0 0 1 0 1
W. Wilkes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Vassell 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
P. Cofer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Osborne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 82 36 12 28/67 8/25 18/24 25 200 4 4 9 16 20
Boston College
K. Bowman
J. Chatman
W. Tabbs
N. Popovic
S. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Bowman 37 9 3 13/18 6/8 5/7 1 40 0 0 2 3 6
J. Chatman 17 3 0 5/11 5/7 2/2 1 35 0 1 1 1 2
W. Tabbs 12 5 3 5/15 2/5 0/1 4 29 1 0 3 0 5
N. Popovic 9 6 4 2/7 0/1 5/6 4 29 2 0 6 2 4
S. Mitchell 5 8 4 0/0 0/0 5/8 4 39 2 3 0 3 5
K. Bowman
J. Chatman
W. Tabbs
N. Popovic
S. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Bowman 37 9 3 13/18 6/8 5/7 1 40 0 0 2 3 6
J. Chatman 17 3 0 5/11 5/7 2/2 1 35 0 1 1 1 2
W. Tabbs 12 5 3 5/15 2/5 0/1 4 29 1 0 3 0 5
N. Popovic 9 6 4 2/7 0/1 5/6 4 29 2 0 6 2 4
S. Mitchell 5 8 4 0/0 0/0 5/8 4 39 2 3 0 3 5
Ja. Hamilton
J. Reyes
L. Kraljevic
Ja. Hamilton
C. Herren Jr.
G. Gehan
E. Meznieks
M. DiLuccio
V. Baker Jr.
A. Wilson
M. Bohuny
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Ja. Hamilton 5 1 1 1/2 0/0 3/4 0 9 0 0 0 1 0
J. Reyes 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 0
L. Kraljevic 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 7 1 0 0 0 1
Ja. Hamilton 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Herren Jr. 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
G. Gehan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Meznieks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Baker Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bohuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 33 16 27/55 13/21 20/28 20 200 6 4 13 10 23
NCAA BB Scores