Bowman's 37 leads BC to 87-82 win over No. 11 Florida State
BOSTON (AP) Ky Bowman scored 37 points and Jordan Chatman gave Boston College the lead for good by hitting three straight 3-pointers during a 21-4 run to start the second half, and the Eagles held on to beat No. 11 Florida State 87-82 on Sunday.
The Seminoles (13-5, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) lost their third straight game in a week since climbing to the cusp of The Associated Press Top 10.
BC (10-7, 1-4) led by nine with 87 seconds left before a pair of turnovers against the full-court press allowed Florida State to make it a four-point game. But Wynston Tabbs made a 3-pointer with 24 seconds remaining to turn back the rally and snap the Eagles' five-game losing streak.
Mfiondu Kabengele had 26 points and nine rebounds and Terance Mann scored 14 points with eight boards for Florida State.
Chatman, who went 0 for 5 from the field in the first half, scored 15 of his 17 points in the second - making all five 3-pointers he attempted after the break.
With a snowstorm that dropped up to 7 inches on the area over Saturday night and into the morning, a sparse crowd at the Conte Forum came to life only in the second half, when Chatman hit three straight from beyond the arc to give the Eagles a 57-50 lead they never relinquished.
Bowman scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds in the first half, when BC opened a 19-13 lead before the Seminoles scored eight straight points in 70 seconds to go in front. After Bowman gave the Eagles a 24-23 edge, Florida State scored 12 in a row and 17 of the next 18 points.
The Seminoles took a 46-36 lead into the break but missed their first five shots of the second, and BC cut the deficit to four points.
BIG PICTURE
Florida State: A last-second defeat to top-ranked Duke was understandable, but the Seminoles may drop out of the Top 25 entirely after losses to Pittsburgh and Boston College. It does get a little easier: They leave the state of Florida only once in the next four weeks after traveling to Virginia, Pitt and BC this month.
Boston College: The Eagles have shown they can beat ranked teams - especially at home. They head to Wake Forest before games against Syracuse, Notre Dame and Syracuse again, so they may have to savor this for a while.
UP NEXT
Florida State: Hosts Clemson on Tuesday.
Boston College: Visits Wake Forest on Saturday.
---
|38.6
|Min. Per Game
|38.6
|19.9
|Pts. Per Game
|19.9
|3.6
|Ast. Per Game
|3.6
|8.3
|Reb. Per Game
|8.3
|45.7
|Field Goal %
|44.5
|19.0
|Three Point %
|37.5
|79.7
|Free Throw %
|81.1
|Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|1.0
|Ky Bowman missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Ky Bowman made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on David Nichols
|1.0
|+ 3
|PJ Savoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trent Forrest
|3.0
|+ 1
|Ky Bowman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Ky Bowman made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on PJ Savoy
|11.0
|+ 2
|Mfiondu Kabengele made dunk
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Mfiondu Kabengele
|19.0
|David Nichols missed 3-pt. jump shot
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|87
|Field Goals
|28-67 (41.8%)
|27-55 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|13-21 (61.9%)
|Free Throws
|18-24 (75.0%)
|20-28 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|39
|Offensive
|16
|10
|Defensive
|20
|23
|Team
|2
|6
|Assists
|12
|16
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|13
|Fouls
|25
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|11 Florida State 13-5
|77.5 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Boston College 10-7
|74.1 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|11.8 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|M. Kabengele F
|11.8 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|0.4 APG
|49.3 FG%
|
0
|K. Bowman G
|19.9 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|3.6 APG
|42.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Kabengele F
|26 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|K. Bowman G
|37 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.8
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|61.9
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Mann
|14
|8
|2
|4/11
|2/4
|4/5
|4
|31
|1
|0
|3
|6
|2
|M. Walker
|12
|2
|1
|4/13
|2/7
|2/2
|2
|31
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|T. Forrest
|9
|8
|6
|4/8
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|P. Savoy
|8
|4
|0
|2/7
|2/7
|2/2
|3
|24
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Koumadje
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Kabengele
|26
|9
|0
|9/16
|0/1
|8/11
|3
|28
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|D. Nichols
|6
|2
|2
|2/8
|1/5
|1/2
|4
|19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Gray
|5
|1
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Polite
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|W. Wilkes
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Vassell
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Cofer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Osborne
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|36
|12
|28/67
|8/25
|18/24
|25
|200
|4
|4
|9
|16
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bowman
|37
|9
|3
|13/18
|6/8
|5/7
|1
|40
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6
|J. Chatman
|17
|3
|0
|5/11
|5/7
|2/2
|1
|35
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|W. Tabbs
|12
|5
|3
|5/15
|2/5
|0/1
|4
|29
|1
|0
|3
|0
|5
|N. Popovic
|9
|6
|4
|2/7
|0/1
|5/6
|4
|29
|2
|0
|6
|2
|4
|S. Mitchell
|5
|8
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|5/8
|4
|39
|2
|3
|0
|3
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Ja. Hamilton
|5
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Reyes
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Kraljevic
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ja. Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Herren Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Gehan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Meznieks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. DiLuccio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Baker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bohuny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Holtze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jackowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|33
|16
|27/55
|13/21
|20/28
|20
|200
|6
|4
|13
|10
|23