LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Dedric Lawson had 29 points and 15 rebounds, Devon Dotson hit the clinching free throws with 5.9 seconds left and ninth-ranked Kansas held on to beat No. 24 Iowa State 80-76 on Monday night.

Marcus Garrett added 16 points and Lagerald Vick had 14 for the Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), who blew a late lead at West Virginia over the weekend but this time slammed the door down the stretch.

Iowa State (14-5, 4-3) got within 72-71 on a driving layup by Marial Shayok with 1:44 to go, but Garrett followed a swap of empty possessions with a layup. Michael Jacobson hit a free throw for the Cyclones, but Lawson's 3 from the top of the key made it 77-72 with 22.3 seconds left.

Shayok added the last of his team-high 26 points for Iowa State, and after Dotson made the second of two free throws, Tyrese Haliburton made two of his own to get within 78-76 with 7.5 seconds left.

Dotson was immediately fouled on the inbound and this time he made both of his free throws.

It allowed the Jayhawks to escape with a split of the season series after getting blown out at Hilton Coliseum earlier this month. It also kept Kansas from falling a game behind the Cyclones in what has already become a jammed race for the Big 12 championship.

Dotson finished with 11 points for Kansas. Talen Horten-Tucker had 16 for the Cyclones, while Jacobson finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Nick Weiler-Babb had 10 points.

The Cyclones took the lead in the opening minutes of the first half and never really relinquished it, even though the Jayhawks kept making brief runs that threatened to push them ahead.

Iowa State maintained control with crisp passing, balanced offense and enough rebounding, while the Jayhawks relied heavily on Lawson, who had 15 points and eight boards at the break.

The fact that Kansas was always a possession or two from taking the lead ramped up the nervous energy inside Allen Fieldhouse, turning it into a powder keg. And it finally erupted when Lagerald Vick slammed an ally-oop in transition to give the Jayhawks a 55-53 lead with 10:23 to go.

Lindell Wigginton and Horten-Tucker had chances to stop the run, but they combined to miss three straight foul shots. It eventually reached 14-0 when K.J. Lawson scored on a scooping layup, giving the Jayhawks a 61-53 advantage with 8 1/2 minutes left in the game.

Foul trouble soon became a problem for both teams.

Ochai Agbaji, who provided a big lift off the bench in the first half, fouled out for Kansas on a loose ball with 6:32 to go. Horten-Tucker soon picked up his fourth, and the Cyclones' Cameron Lard was on the floor for about a minute before fouling out with no points and two rebounds.

Kansas still led 69-62 when Wigginton knocked down a 3-pointer. Jacobson added a free throw, then made a spectacular defensive play before hitting a 3 of his own to knot the game 69-all.

From there, it call came down to the final couple minutes.

TITLE REUNION

Four members of the Jayhawks' 2008 national championship team were seated behind the Kansas bench in an impromptu reunion: Sasha Kaun, Mario Chalmers, Sherron Collins and Brandon Rush. All of them but Kaun have their names hanging in the rafters of the Phog.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State's hot shooting staked the Cyclones to an early lead, but a series of timeouts by coach Steve Prohm did little to slow down the Jayhawks during their big second-half run. And when Iowa State had chances to stop it at the foul line, a series of misses cost dearly.

Kansas improved to 14-2 at Allen Fieldhouse under coach Bill Self, and is now 38-3 since the 2013-14 season when coming off a loss. The Jayhawks also avoided falling to 4-3 to start Big 12 play for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

UP NEXT

Iowa State visits Mississippi on Saturday in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

Kansas travels to Rupp Arena on Saturday to play No. 8 Kentucky.

---

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.