George Mason scores final 7 points, edges Dayton 67-63

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 23, 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Jarred Reuter scored 14 points, including two free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the win, and a steal on the final play for good measure as George Mason defeated Dayton 67-63 Wednesday night.

The loss was just the second for Dayton on its home court, the other was to then-No. 25 Mississippi State. George Mason continues its best conference start in six seasons since joining the Atlantic 10 Conference.

An 8-2 surge featuring 3-pointers by Ryan Mikesell and Jordan Davis gave Dayton a 63-60 lead with 2:58 to play but George Mason (12-8, 6-1) scored the final seven points.

Justin Kier stepped in front of a Dayton pass but missed the running layup at the other end. Ian Boyd was trailing, grabbed the rebound and dunked the putback as the Patriots took the lead for good, 64-63.

Otis Livingston II scored 13 points with four assists and Kier added 12 points with two seals for the Patriots.

Josh Cunningham led the Flyers with 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting. Obi Toppin added 11 and Mikesell 10 for Dayton (12-7, 4-2). Dayton missed three shots and had two turnovers in the final minutes.

Key Players
J. Kier
J. Crutcher
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
51.4 Field Goal % 41.7
37.0 Three Point % 39.7
82.7 Free Throw % 68.9
  Lost ball turnover on Ryan Mikesell, stolen by Jarred Reuter 1.0
+ 1 Jarred Reuter made 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Jarred Reuter made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Jarred Reuter 2.0
  Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Dayton 16.0
  Jordan Davis missed jump shot 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell 34.0
  Otis Livingston II missed jump shot 36.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Crutcher 1:02
Team Stats
Points 67 63
Field Goals 24-53 (45.3%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 5-9 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 29 34
Offensive 6 8
Defensive 21 24
Team 2 2
Assists 11 19
Steals 7 3
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 8 15
Fouls 12 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
31
J. Reuter F
14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
J. Cunningham F
15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo George Mason 12-8 313667
home team logo Dayton 12-7 333063
DAYTON -8, O/U 143
UD Arena Dayton, OH
DAYTON -8, O/U 143
UD Arena Dayton, OH
Team Stats
away team logo George Mason 12-8 72.3 PPG 38 RPG 12.4 APG
home team logo Dayton 12-7 75.4 PPG 37.1 RPG 17.1 APG
Key Players
31
J. Reuter F 7.9 PPG 4.1 RPG 1.5 APG 46.2 FG%
0
J. Cunningham F 15.6 PPG 6.6 RPG 2.1 APG 65.8 FG%
Top Scorers
31
J. Reuter F 14 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
0
J. Cunningham F 15 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
45.3 FG% 46.3
30.0 3PT FG% 29.6
81.3 FT% 55.6
George Mason
Starters
J. Reuter
O. Livingston II
J. Kier
J. Greene
J. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Reuter 14 4 2 6/8 0/0 2/4 3 28 2 0 2 2 2
O. Livingston II 13 2 4 5/11 1/3 2/2 0 34 0 0 1 0 2
J. Kier 12 3 1 3/10 1/5 5/6 1 38 2 0 2 0 3
J. Greene 7 3 1 3/10 1/6 0/0 3 30 2 0 2 0 3
J. Miller 5 5 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 3 21 1 0 1 1 4
Bench
I. Boyd
J. Hartwell II
G. Calixte
J. Douglas-Stanley
J. Grayer
A. Wilson
Z. Garrett
G. Mar
J. Tempchin
N. DiClementi
L. Samuels
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Boyd 5 4 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 21 0 0 0 2 2
J. Hartwell II 5 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
G. Calixte 4 6 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 1 5
J. Douglas-Stanley 2 0 1 0/2 0/2 2/2 1 10 0 0 0 0 0
J. Grayer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Garrett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Mar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tempchin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. DiClementi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Samuels - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 27 11 24/53 6/20 13/16 12 200 7 0 8 6 21
Dayton
Starters
J. Cunningham
R. Mikesell
J. Crutcher
T. Landers
J. Davis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Cunningham 15 5 3 6/9 1/2 2/3 4 33 1 0 2 0 5
R. Mikesell 10 5 4 4/5 1/2 1/2 4 32 0 3 3 1 4
J. Crutcher 8 5 5 3/12 2/9 0/0 1 38 1 0 4 2 3
T. Landers 6 8 3 3/5 0/1 0/0 0 27 0 0 3 2 6
J. Davis 6 3 1 2/14 2/10 0/0 1 29 0 0 0 1 2
Bench
O. Toppin
D. Cohill
J. Westerfield
R. Chatman
I. Watson
J. Tshimanga
C. Johnson
C. Greer
F. Policelli
J. Matos
J. Leonard
C. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Toppin 11 3 2 5/5 0/0 1/2 1 25 0 1 3 2 1
D. Cohill 7 3 1 2/4 2/3 1/2 0 16 1 0 0 0 3
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Chatman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tshimanga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Policelli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Matos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 32 19 25/54 8/27 5/9 11 200 3 4 15 8 24
NCAA BB Scores