George Mason scores final 7 points, edges Dayton 67-63
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) Jarred Reuter scored 14 points, including two free throws with 10 seconds left to seal the win, and a steal on the final play for good measure as George Mason defeated Dayton 67-63 Wednesday night.
The loss was just the second for Dayton on its home court, the other was to then-No. 25 Mississippi State. George Mason continues its best conference start in six seasons since joining the Atlantic 10 Conference.
An 8-2 surge featuring 3-pointers by Ryan Mikesell and Jordan Davis gave Dayton a 63-60 lead with 2:58 to play but George Mason (12-8, 6-1) scored the final seven points.
Justin Kier stepped in front of a Dayton pass but missed the running layup at the other end. Ian Boyd was trailing, grabbed the rebound and dunked the putback as the Patriots took the lead for good, 64-63.
Otis Livingston II scored 13 points with four assists and Kier added 12 points with two seals for the Patriots.
Josh Cunningham led the Flyers with 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting. Obi Toppin added 11 and Mikesell 10 for Dayton (12-7, 4-2). Dayton missed three shots and had two turnovers in the final minutes.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|13.7
|Pts. Per Game
|13.7
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|51.4
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|37.0
|Three Point %
|39.7
|82.7
|Free Throw %
|68.9
|Lost ball turnover on Ryan Mikesell, stolen by Jarred Reuter
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jarred Reuter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Jarred Reuter made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Ryan Mikesell
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Jarred Reuter
|2.0
|Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Dayton
|16.0
|Jordan Davis missed jump shot
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Mikesell
|34.0
|Otis Livingston II missed jump shot
|36.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Crutcher
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|63
|Field Goals
|24-53 (45.3%)
|25-54 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|8-27 (29.6%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|5-9 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|34
|Offensive
|6
|8
|Defensive
|21
|24
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|11
|19
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|15
|Fouls
|12
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|George Mason 12-8
|72.3 PPG
|38 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Dayton 12-7
|75.4 PPG
|37.1 RPG
|17.1 APG
|Key Players
|
31
|J. Reuter F
|7.9 PPG
|4.1 RPG
|1.5 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
0
|J. Cunningham F
|15.6 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|2.1 APG
|65.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Reuter F
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|J. Cunningham F
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|45.3
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|29.6
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reuter
|14
|4
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|28
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|O. Livingston II
|13
|2
|4
|5/11
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Kier
|12
|3
|1
|3/10
|1/5
|5/6
|1
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Greene
|7
|3
|1
|3/10
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Miller
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reuter
|14
|4
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|28
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|O. Livingston II
|13
|2
|4
|5/11
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Kier
|12
|3
|1
|3/10
|1/5
|5/6
|1
|38
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Greene
|7
|3
|1
|3/10
|1/6
|0/0
|3
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Miller
|5
|5
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Boyd
|5
|4
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|J. Hartwell II
|5
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Calixte
|4
|6
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Douglas-Stanley
|2
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Grayer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Mar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tempchin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. DiClementi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|27
|11
|24/53
|6/20
|13/16
|12
|200
|7
|0
|8
|6
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cunningham
|15
|5
|3
|6/9
|1/2
|2/3
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|R. Mikesell
|10
|5
|4
|4/5
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|32
|0
|3
|3
|1
|4
|J. Crutcher
|8
|5
|5
|3/12
|2/9
|0/0
|1
|38
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3
|T. Landers
|6
|8
|3
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|J. Davis
|6
|3
|1
|2/14
|2/10
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Cunningham
|15
|5
|3
|6/9
|1/2
|2/3
|4
|33
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|R. Mikesell
|10
|5
|4
|4/5
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|32
|0
|3
|3
|1
|4
|J. Crutcher
|8
|5
|5
|3/12
|2/9
|0/0
|1
|38
|1
|0
|4
|2
|3
|T. Landers
|6
|8
|3
|3/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|J. Davis
|6
|3
|1
|2/14
|2/10
|0/0
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Toppin
|11
|3
|2
|5/5
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|25
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|D. Cohill
|7
|3
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|1/2
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Westerfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Chatman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tshimanga
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Greer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Policelli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Matos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|32
|19
|25/54
|8/27
|5/9
|11
|200
|3
|4
|15
|8
|24
-
DEPAUL
12MARQET52
56
2nd 6:25 FS1
-
WISC
ILL36
31
2nd 16:02 BTN
-
MIZZOU
ARK42
45
2nd 13:36 SECN
-
OKLA
OKLAST49
54
2nd 11:38 ESPU
-
LOYCHI
MOST28
44
2nd 12:42 CBSSN
-
SJST
WYO30
40
2nd 9:05
-
UCRIV
CPOLY9
14
1st 12:11
-
LNGBCH
CSN15
16
1st 9:58 ESP3
-
AMER
BU70
66
Final
-
PROV
XAVIER64
62
Final
-
STBON
UMASS65
51
Final
-
FIU
FAU78
74
Final
-
LEHIGH
NAVY85
74
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU61
65
Final
-
GWASH
DAVID62
73
Final
-
UMBC
UVM74
61
Final
-
MASLOW
BING85
79
Final
-
VALPO
INDST53
70
Final
-
NH
HARTFD39
74
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
71
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK68
71
Final
-
PURDUE
OHIOST79
67
Final
-
RICH
STJOES70
74
Final
-
VCU
RI65
71
Final
-
GMASON
DAYTON67
63
Final
-
LAFAY
COLG47
57
Final
-
UGA
25LSU82
92
Final
-
1TENN
VANDY88
83
Final/OT
-
HOLY
ARMY57
76
Final
-
ILLST
BRAD68
85
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY67
66
Final/OT
-
ABIL
SFA60
61
Final
-
SAMHOU
NWST78
64
Final
-
SDAK
NDAK70
56
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR81
87
Final/OT
-
STLOU
DUQ73
77
Final
-
NIOWA
SILL62
70
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE66
78
Final
-
NORL
CARK71
76
Final
-
ECU
17HOU50
94
Final
-
SELOU
HOUBP70
67
Final
-
NICHST
TXAMCC73
75
Final
-
UCF
TULANE75
50
Final
-
COLOST
7NEVADA0
0154.5 O/U
-20
11:00pm CBSSN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
+2
12:00am