Saint Joseph's rallies late to beat Richmond 74-70
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Charlie Brown Jr. had 31 points and 14 rebounds, and Saint Joseph's rallied late to beat Richmond 74-70 on Wednesday night.
The Hawks trailed by as many as 14 points early in the second half, and were down seven with about four minutes left. Brown scored six straight points and Taylor Funk hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 spurt that tied it 70-70 with 38 seconds to play. Funk then blocked Grant Golden's layup attempt on the next possession to set up a pair of Jared Bynum free throws with a second left. Brown added two more free throws after forcing another turnover.
Brown was 9-of-21 shooting from the field, made five 3-pointers and all eight of his free-throw attempts. Funk and Bynum finished with 12 points apiece. Chris Clover chipped in with nine points and 10 rebounds for Saint Joseph's (9-10, 2-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which has won two of three since snapping a four-game skid.
Golden scored 24 points and Nathan Cayo added 21 to lead Richmond (7-12, 1-5).
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.3
|Min. Per Game
|35.3
|11.5
|Pts. Per Game
|11.5
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|46.5
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|34.2
|Three Point %
|30.0
|75.5
|Free Throw %
|73.1
|+ 1
|Charlie Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Charlie Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Jake Wojcik
|1.0
|Bad pass turnover on Nathan Cayo, stolen by Charlie Brown
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jared Bynum made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Jared Bynum made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Jacob Gilyard
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|7.0
|Grant Golden missed layup, blocked by Taylor Funk
|9.0
|+ 3
|Taylor Funk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clover
|41.0
|+ 2
|Grant Golden made jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|74
|Field Goals
|27-59 (45.8%)
|25-58 (43.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-22 (27.3%)
|12-28 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|12-13 (92.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|44
|Offensive
|3
|11
|Defensive
|17
|29
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|17
|14
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|4
|13
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Richmond 7-12
|70.1 PPG
|33.2 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Saint Joseph's 9-10
|69.8 PPG
|37.4 RPG
|11.5 APG
|
|45.8
|FG%
|43.1
|
|
|27.3
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|92.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Golden
|24
|5
|4
|9/19
|0/3
|6/8
|1
|31
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|N. Cayo
|21
|4
|3
|9/14
|1/1
|2/4
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Gilyard
|9
|4
|4
|4/11
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|39
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Wojcik
|9
|4
|2
|3/9
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|A. Gustavson
|1
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|27
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Golden
|24
|5
|4
|9/19
|0/3
|6/8
|1
|31
|0
|2
|0
|0
|5
|N. Cayo
|21
|4
|3
|9/14
|1/1
|2/4
|1
|38
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|J. Gilyard
|9
|4
|4
|4/11
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|39
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|J. Wojcik
|9
|4
|2
|3/9
|3/9
|0/0
|3
|33
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|A. Gustavson
|1
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|27
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Yates
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Grace
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Oddo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Sherod
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Francis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verbinskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Koureissi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|20
|17
|27/59
|6/22
|10/15
|14
|200
|7
|3
|4
|3
|17
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Holston
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Edwards
|0
|7
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|2
|1
|0
|7
|L. Kimble
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oliva
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Longpre
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Muggeo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|40
|14
|25/58
|12/28
|12/13
|13
|200
|2
|4
|13
|11
|29
-
DEPAUL
12MARQET54
63
2nd 5:11 FS1
-
WISC
ILL38
31
2nd 15:58 BTN
-
MIZZOU
ARK45
48
2nd 12:03 SECN
-
OKLA
OKLAST50
54
2nd 11:38 ESPU
-
LOYCHI
MOST28
50
2nd 10:31 CBSSN
-
SJST
WYO30
42
2nd 8:32
-
UCRIV
CPOLY9
14
1st 12:11
-
LNGBCH
CSN18
16
1st 9:09 ESP3
-
AMER
BU70
66
Final
-
PROV
XAVIER64
62
Final
-
STBON
UMASS65
51
Final
-
FIU
FAU78
74
Final
-
LEHIGH
NAVY85
74
Final
-
TEXAS
TCU61
65
Final
-
GWASH
DAVID62
73
Final
-
UMBC
UVM74
61
Final
-
MASLOW
BING85
79
Final
-
VALPO
INDST53
70
Final
-
NH
HARTFD39
74
Final
-
LSALLE
FORD73
71
Final
-
LOYMD
BUCK68
71
Final
-
PURDUE
OHIOST79
67
Final
-
RICH
STJOES70
74
Final
-
VCU
RI65
71
Final
-
GMASON
DAYTON67
63
Final
-
LAFAY
COLG47
57
Final
-
UGA
25LSU82
92
Final
-
1TENN
VANDY88
83
Final/OT
-
HOLY
ARMY57
76
Final
-
ILLST
BRAD68
85
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY67
66
Final/OT
-
ABIL
SFA60
61
Final
-
SAMHOU
NWST78
64
Final
-
SDAK
NDAK70
56
Final
-
UIW
LAMAR81
87
Final/OT
-
STLOU
DUQ73
77
Final
-
NIOWA
SILL62
70
Final
-
EVAN
DRAKE66
78
Final
-
NORL
CARK71
76
Final
-
ECU
17HOU50
94
Final
-
SELOU
HOUBP70
67
Final
-
NICHST
TXAMCC73
75
Final
-
UCF
TULANE75
50
Final
-
COLOST
7NEVADA0
0154.5 O/U
-20
11:00pm CBSSN
-
UCIRV
HAWAII0
0131.5 O/U
+2
12:00am