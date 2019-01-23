RICH
STJOES

No Text

Saint Joseph's rallies late to beat Richmond 74-70

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 23, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Charlie Brown Jr. had 31 points and 14 rebounds, and Saint Joseph's rallied late to beat Richmond 74-70 on Wednesday night.

The Hawks trailed by as many as 14 points early in the second half, and were down seven with about four minutes left. Brown scored six straight points and Taylor Funk hit a 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 spurt that tied it 70-70 with 38 seconds to play. Funk then blocked Grant Golden's layup attempt on the next possession to set up a pair of Jared Bynum free throws with a second left. Brown added two more free throws after forcing another turnover.

Brown was 9-of-21 shooting from the field, made five 3-pointers and all eight of his free-throw attempts. Funk and Bynum finished with 12 points apiece. Chris Clover chipped in with nine points and 10 rebounds for Saint Joseph's (9-10, 2-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which has won two of three since snapping a four-game skid.

Golden scored 24 points and Nathan Cayo added 21 to lead Richmond (7-12, 1-5).

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Gilyard
J. Bynum
35.3 Min. Per Game 35.3
11.5 Pts. Per Game 11.5
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
46.5 Field Goal % 40.0
34.2 Three Point % 30.0
75.5 Free Throw % 73.1
+ 1 Charlie Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Charlie Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Jake Wojcik 1.0
  Bad pass turnover on Nathan Cayo, stolen by Charlie Brown 1.0
+ 1 Jared Bynum made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Jared Bynum made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Jacob Gilyard 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's 7.0
  Grant Golden missed layup, blocked by Taylor Funk 9.0
+ 3 Taylor Funk made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Clover 41.0
+ 2 Grant Golden made jump shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 59.0
Team Stats
Points 70 74
Field Goals 27-59 (45.8%) 25-58 (43.1%)
3-Pointers 6-22 (27.3%) 12-28 (42.9%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 12-13 (92.3%)
Total Rebounds 23 44
Offensive 3 11
Defensive 17 29
Team 3 4
Assists 17 14
Steals 7 2
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 4 13
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
33
G. Golden F
24 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
2
C. Brown F
31 PTS, 14 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Richmond 7-12 432770
home team logo Saint Joseph's 9-10 314374
STJOES -3.5, O/U 140.5
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
STJOES -3.5, O/U 140.5
Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Richmond 7-12 70.1 PPG 33.2 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo Saint Joseph's 9-10 69.8 PPG 37.4 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
33
G. Golden F 17.7 PPG 7.1 RPG 2.8 APG 50.2 FG%
2
C. Brown F 18.9 PPG 4.7 RPG 0.8 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
33
G. Golden F 24 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
2
C. Brown F 31 PTS 14 REB 2 AST
45.8 FG% 43.1
27.3 3PT FG% 42.9
66.7 FT% 92.3
Richmond
Starters
G. Golden
N. Cayo
J. Gilyard
J. Wojcik
A. Gustavson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Golden 24 5 4 9/19 0/3 6/8 1 31 0 2 0 0 5
N. Cayo 21 4 3 9/14 1/1 2/4 1 38 1 0 2 0 4
J. Gilyard 9 4 4 4/11 1/6 0/0 2 39 3 0 1 2 2
J. Wojcik 9 4 2 3/9 3/9 0/0 3 33 1 0 0 0 4
A. Gustavson 1 2 2 0/2 0/0 1/2 2 27 1 1 0 1 1
Starters
G. Golden
N. Cayo
J. Gilyard
J. Wojcik
A. Gustavson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Golden 24 5 4 9/19 0/3 6/8 1 31 0 2 0 0 5
N. Cayo 21 4 3 9/14 1/1 2/4 1 38 1 0 2 0 4
J. Gilyard 9 4 4 4/11 1/6 0/0 2 39 3 0 1 2 2
J. Wojcik 9 4 2 3/9 3/9 0/0 3 33 1 0 0 0 4
A. Gustavson 1 2 2 0/2 0/0 1/2 2 27 1 1 0 1 1
Bench
J. Johnson
N. Yates
M. Grace
K. Oddo
N. Sherod
B. Francis
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
T. Verbinskis
S. Koureissi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 3 0 1 1/2 0/1 1/1 2 15 0 0 0 0 0
N. Yates 3 1 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 1
M. Grace 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 7 0 0 1 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Sherod - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Francis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Koureissi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 20 17 27/59 6/22 10/15 14 200 7 3 4 3 17
Saint Joseph's
Starters
C. Brown
T. Funk
J. Bynum
C. Clover
M. Lodge
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 31 14 2 9/21 5/9 8/8 3 38 1 1 4 8 6
T. Funk 12 5 3 4/10 4/9 0/0 2 40 0 1 1 0 5
J. Bynum 12 0 4 4/9 1/3 3/4 2 40 0 0 3 0 0
C. Clover 9 10 3 4/10 1/4 0/0 1 37 0 0 4 2 8
M. Lodge 7 4 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 2 22 0 0 0 1 3
Starters
C. Brown
T. Funk
J. Bynum
C. Clover
M. Lodge
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Brown 31 14 2 9/21 5/9 8/8 3 38 1 1 4 8 6
T. Funk 12 5 3 4/10 4/9 0/0 2 40 0 1 1 0 5
J. Bynum 12 0 4 4/9 1/3 3/4 2 40 0 0 3 0 0
C. Clover 9 10 3 4/10 1/4 0/0 1 37 0 0 4 2 8
M. Lodge 7 4 0 3/5 0/0 1/1 2 22 0 0 0 1 3
Bench
T. Holston
L. Edwards
L. Kimble
P. Oliva
R. Daly
T. Freeman
A. Longpre
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Holston 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 0 0
L. Edwards 0 7 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 2 1 0 7
L. Kimble - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Oliva - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Longpre - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muggeo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 40 14 25/58 12/28 12/13 13 200 2 4 13 11 29
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores