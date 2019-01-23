SJST
WYO

No Text

James nets 20, Wyoming ends skid against SJSU 59-46

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 23, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Justin James and Hunter Thompson combined for 22 of their 34 points in the second half and Wyoming pulled away from San Jose on Wednesday night for a 59-46 win.

The Cowboys (5-14, 1-5 Mountain West Conference) ended a five-game losing streak and pushed the skid for the Spartans (3-15, 0-6) to nine games. San Jose State has lost six straight times against Wyoming and is 0-10 in Laramie.

Thompson had 12 of his 15 points in the second half, going 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and James had 10 of his 20.

Wyoming scored the first 11 points of the game but San Jose State had an 11-0 run of its own and the game was tied at 24 at halftime.

The Spartans opened the second half with two buckets but James hit back-to-back 3-pointers, Jordan Naughton converted a 3-point play and James scored two more baskets for a 13-0 run.

Thompson sandwiched 3-pointers around a Trace Young fast-break dunk as the Cowboys stretched the lead to 15. When the Spartans got it down to nine on a layup by Michael Steadman, who led with 10 points, Thompson hit consecutive 3s and the lead stayed in double figures the last 4 1/2 minutes.

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
M. Steadman
J. James
38.0 Min. Per Game 38.0
20.6 Pts. Per Game 20.6
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
9.1 Reb. Per Game 9.1
46.7 Field Goal % 39.0
27.3 Three Point % 26.5
61.9 Free Throw % 74.1
  Defensive rebound by Trace Young 12.0
  Brae Ivey missed 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
+ 1 Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on A.J. Banks 12.0
+ 2 A.J. Banks made dunk 15.0
+ 1 Isaiah Nichols made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Isaiah Nichols made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Personal foul on Trevon Taylor 45.0
  Offensive rebound by Isaiah Nichols 50.0
  Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot 52.0
  Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey 58.0
Team Stats
Points 46 59
Field Goals 17-52 (32.7%) 23-41 (56.1%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 9-24 (37.5%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 4-8 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 25
Offensive 14 2
Defensive 17 20
Team 2 3
Assists 12 14
Steals 7 10
Blocks 0 3
Turnovers 16 17
Fouls 14 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
M. Steadman F
10 PTS, 8 REB
home team logo
1
J. James G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo San Jose State 3-15 242246
home team logo Wyoming 5-14 243559
WYO -6, O/U 135.5
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
WYO -6, O/U 135.5
Arena-Auditorium Laramie, WY
Team Stats
away team logo San Jose State 3-15 66.1 PPG 40.6 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Wyoming 5-14 66.7 PPG 35.8 RPG 9.2 APG
Key Players
1
M. Steadman F 12.4 PPG 8.4 RPG 0.8 APG 49.1 FG%
1
J. James G 20.6 PPG 9.1 RPG 4.0 APG 38.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Steadman F 10 PTS 8 REB 0 AST
1
J. James G 20 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
32.7 FG% 56.1
23.8 3PT FG% 37.5
50.0 FT% 50.0
San Jose State
Starters
M. Steadman
N. Baumann
A. Chastain
Z. Chappell
T. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Steadman 10 8 0 5/13 0/0 0/1 3 36 1 0 1 4 4
N. Baumann 8 4 1 3/12 2/9 0/0 2 30 1 0 3 2 2
A. Chastain 7 4 0 3/5 0/0 1/4 0 23 1 0 4 2 2
Z. Chappell 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 1
T. Smith 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 1 0 0
Starters
M. Steadman
N. Baumann
A. Chastain
Z. Chappell
T. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Steadman 10 8 0 5/13 0/0 0/1 3 36 1 0 1 4 4
N. Baumann 8 4 1 3/12 2/9 0/0 2 30 1 0 3 2 2
A. Chastain 7 4 0 3/5 0/0 1/4 0 23 1 0 4 2 2
Z. Chappell 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 1 0 1
T. Smith 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 1 0 1 0 0
Bench
I. Nichols
C. LeCesne
B. Ivey
S. Knight
C. Anigwe
B. Rodriguez-Flores
O. Barry
S. Japhet-Mathias
C. Simmons
K. Hammonds
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Nichols 9 4 3 2/6 1/4 4/5 2 22 1 0 1 4 0
C. LeCesne 7 5 4 3/6 1/1 0/0 3 28 2 0 4 2 3
B. Ivey 4 3 2 1/3 1/3 1/2 3 14 0 0 1 0 3
S. Knight 1 1 2 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 21 0 0 0 0 1
C. Anigwe 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
B. Rodriguez-Flores 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
O. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Japhet-Mathias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hammonds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 31 12 17/52 5/21 7/14 14 200 7 0 16 14 17
Wyoming
Starters
J. James
H. Thompson
T. Taylor
A. Banks
T. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. James 20 3 5 7/12 3/7 3/6 1 36 4 0 4 0 3
H. Thompson 14 3 0 5/8 4/7 0/0 2 23 0 2 1 0 3
T. Taylor 6 3 2 3/7 0/4 0/0 4 33 0 0 3 0 3
A. Banks 5 4 4 2/4 1/2 0/1 1 40 2 1 1 1 3
T. Young 4 3 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 29 2 0 4 0 3
Starters
J. James
H. Thompson
T. Taylor
A. Banks
T. Young
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. James 20 3 5 7/12 3/7 3/6 1 36 4 0 4 0 3
H. Thompson 14 3 0 5/8 4/7 0/0 2 23 0 2 1 0 3
T. Taylor 6 3 2 3/7 0/4 0/0 4 33 0 0 3 0 3
A. Banks 5 4 4 2/4 1/2 0/1 1 40 2 1 1 1 3
T. Young 4 3 3 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 29 2 0 4 0 3
Bench
B. Porter
J. Naughton
H. Fornstrom
A. Mueller
H. Maldonado
J. Hendricks
B. Belt
T. Johnson
K. Henry
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Porter 7 3 0 3/5 1/3 0/0 2 20 1 0 2 0 3
J. Naughton 3 3 0 1/2 0/0 1/1 3 18 1 0 2 1 2
H. Fornstrom 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Maldonado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hendricks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Belt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 59 22 14 23/41 9/24 4/8 15 200 10 3 17 2 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores