James nets 20, Wyoming ends skid against SJSU 59-46
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Justin James and Hunter Thompson combined for 22 of their 34 points in the second half and Wyoming pulled away from San Jose on Wednesday night for a 59-46 win.
The Cowboys (5-14, 1-5 Mountain West Conference) ended a five-game losing streak and pushed the skid for the Spartans (3-15, 0-6) to nine games. San Jose State has lost six straight times against Wyoming and is 0-10 in Laramie.
Thompson had 12 of his 15 points in the second half, going 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and James had 10 of his 20.
Wyoming scored the first 11 points of the game but San Jose State had an 11-0 run of its own and the game was tied at 24 at halftime.
The Spartans opened the second half with two buckets but James hit back-to-back 3-pointers, Jordan Naughton converted a 3-point play and James scored two more baskets for a 13-0 run.
Thompson sandwiched 3-pointers around a Trace Young fast-break dunk as the Cowboys stretched the lead to 15. When the Spartans got it down to nine on a layup by Michael Steadman, who led with 10 points, Thompson hit consecutive 3s and the lead stayed in double figures the last 4 1/2 minutes.
|38.0
|Min. Per Game
|38.0
|20.6
|Pts. Per Game
|20.6
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|9.1
|Reb. Per Game
|9.1
|46.7
|Field Goal %
|39.0
|27.3
|Three Point %
|26.5
|61.9
|Free Throw %
|74.1
|Defensive rebound by Trace Young
|12.0
|Brae Ivey missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|+ 1
|Brae Ivey made 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on A.J. Banks
|12.0
|+ 2
|A.J. Banks made dunk
|15.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Nichols made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Nichols made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on Trevon Taylor
|45.0
|Offensive rebound by Isaiah Nichols
|50.0
|Trey Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|52.0
|Defensive rebound by Brae Ivey
|58.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|59
|Field Goals
|17-52 (32.7%)
|23-41 (56.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|9-24 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|7-14 (50.0%)
|4-8 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|25
|Offensive
|14
|2
|Defensive
|17
|20
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|7
|10
|Blocks
|0
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|17
|Fouls
|14
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Jose State 3-15
|66.1 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Wyoming 5-14
|66.7 PPG
|35.8 RPG
|9.2 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. Steadman F
|12.4 PPG
|8.4 RPG
|0.8 APG
|49.1 FG%
|
1
|J. James G
|20.6 PPG
|9.1 RPG
|4.0 APG
|38.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Steadman F
|10 PTS
|8 REB
|0 AST
|J. James G
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|5 AST
|
|32.7
|FG%
|56.1
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Steadman
|10
|8
|0
|5/13
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|36
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|N. Baumann
|8
|4
|1
|3/12
|2/9
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|0
|3
|2
|2
|A. Chastain
|7
|4
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|23
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|Z. Chappell
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|T. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|20
|3
|5
|7/12
|3/7
|3/6
|1
|36
|4
|0
|4
|0
|3
|H. Thompson
|14
|3
|0
|5/8
|4/7
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|T. Taylor
|6
|3
|2
|3/7
|0/4
|0/0
|4
|33
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|A. Banks
|5
|4
|4
|2/4
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|40
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|T. Young
|4
|3
|3
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|29
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Porter
|7
|3
|0
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Naughton
|3
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|18
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|H. Fornstrom
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Mueller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Maldonado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hendricks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Belt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|59
|22
|14
|23/41
|9/24
|4/8
|15
|200
|10
|3
|17
|2
|20
