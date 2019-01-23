STLOU
Weathers helps Duquesne upend Saint Louis 77-73

  • Jan 23, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Marcus Weathers scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half when Duquesne took control, led for all of the final 20 minutes and knocked off the Atlantic 10 Conference's lone unbeaten Saint Louis 77-73 Wednesday night.

Frankie Hughes opened the second half with a jumper that gave Duquesne (14-5, 5-1) a 37-36 lead. Weathers added a 3-point play and Saint Louis was unable to regain the lead. The Dukes have won five straight for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

The upset clogged the already crowded A10 standings - which now shows four teams with one loss and three teams with two losses.

Eric Williams, Jr. added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Dukes and Sincere Carry scored 10 with seven assists.

The Billikens led for nearly the entire first half, but Duquesne closed on a 9-1 run to trail just 36-35 at the break.

Javon Bess scored 24 points with nine rebounds for Saint Louis. Tramaine Isabell, Jr. added 11 and D.J. Foreman scored 10. Hasahn French added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. The Billikens (14-5, 5-1) lost a six-game win streak.

Key Players
J. Bess
S. Carry
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
6.1 Ast. Per Game 6.1
3.7 Reb. Per Game 3.7
42.5 Field Goal % 47.4
37.3 Three Point % 36.4
79.1 Free Throw % 73.6
+ 2 Tramaine Isabell made layup 2.0
+ 1 Frankie Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
  Frankie Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Shooting foul on Dion Wiley 7.0
  Lost ball turnover on Javon Bess 12.0
  Offensive rebound by KC Hankton 14.0
  Tramaine Isabell missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 1 Tavian Dunn-Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 25.0
  Tavian Dunn-Martin missed 1st of 2 free throws 25.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin 25.0
+ 3 Javon Bess made 3-pt. jump shot 28.0
Team Stats
Points 73 77
Field Goals 26-67 (38.8%) 23-61 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 2-20 (10.0%) 6-29 (20.7%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 25-38 (65.8%)
Total Rebounds 54 31
Offensive 22 11
Defensive 31 17
Team 1 3
Assists 10 14
Steals 7 7
Blocks 4 7
Turnovers 23 11
Fouls 29 17
Technicals 1 0
3
J. Bess G
24 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
5
M. Weathers F
19 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo Saint Louis 14-5 363773
home team logo Duquesne 14-5 354277
A.J. Palumbo Center Pittsburgh, PA
away team logo Saint Louis 14-5 67.2 PPG 42.8 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo Duquesne 14-5 74.8 PPG 38.6 RPG 14.7 APG
3
J. Bess G 15.6 PPG 7.1 RPG 1.7 APG 42.8 FG%
5
M. Weathers F 9.3 PPG 5.9 RPG 0.6 APG 49.2 FG%
3
J. Bess G 24 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
5
M. Weathers F 19 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
38.8 FG% 37.7
10.0 3PT FG% 20.7
86.4 FT% 65.8
Saint Louis
Bench
D. Wiley
F. Thatch Jr.
K. Hankton
E. Welmer
J. Raboin
D. Jacobs
B. Courtney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wiley 7 3 0 3/7 1/5 0/0 4 15 0 1 2 0 3
F. Thatch Jr. 6 6 1 1/5 0/2 4/4 5 24 2 0 0 3 3
K. Hankton 1 2 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 6 0 0 0 1 1
E. Welmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 53 10 26/67 2/20 19/22 29 200 7 4 23 22 31
Duquesne
Bench
T. Dunn-Martin
G. Bizeau
B. Wade
A. Rotroff
A. Kelly
Z. Snyder
K. Taylor
C. Davis
M. Lewis II
D. Swingle
J. Ellis
L. Norman Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dunn-Martin 8 1 3 2/10 2/8 2/4 3 23 0 0 1 0 1
G. Bizeau 7 0 0 2/2 1/1 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
B. Wade 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 1 0 1 0 0
A. Rotroff 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Kelly 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 1 1 0 0
Z. Snyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lewis II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Swingle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ellis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Norman Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 28 14 23/61 6/29 25/38 17 200 7 7 11 11 17
