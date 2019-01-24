No. 6 Michigan State blows past No. 19 Iowa, 82-67
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) Iowa had the crowd rocking and plenty of momentum on its side.
But sixth-ranked Michigan State had the necessary toughness, blowing past the upstart Hawkeyes in a vintage Tom Izzo performance on the road.
Cassius Winston scored 23 points, Nick Ward had 21 points with 10 rebounds and the Spartans beat No. 19 Iowa 82-67 on Thursday night, extending their winning streak to 13 games.
Matt McQuaid added three second-half 3-pointers for the Spartans (18-2, 9-0 Big Ten), who used a 24-2 run just after halftime to secure a school-record 21st consecutive league victory.
''What I've been most impressed with with my team is ... they're responding to things. They don't take things personal,'' said Izzo, the longtime Michigan State coach. ''I was pleased with how we finished the game.''
Tyler Cook scored 11 points in the first four minutes of the second half to give Iowa a 50-42 lead. But he was soon matched by the unflappable Winston, who hit three 3s in a row to help the Spartans retake the lead, 53-50.
Ward's three-point play pushed the run to 14-0 and put Michigan State ahead 56-50 - mere moments after it appeared Iowa might pull away.
McQuaid's 3 and three more points from Winston, this time at the foul line, gave the Spartans a 66-52 edge.
''That kid is a special player,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said of Winston. ''He makes big shots in very important situations. He's really consistent at doing that. ... That's why they are where they are.''
Luka Garza scored 20 points and Tyler Cook had 17 for Iowa (16-4, 5-4), which won its previous five games. The Hawkeyes entered leading the nation in free throw attempts and makes, but hit just eight.
Michigan State went 20 of 21 from the line, and Ward hit all seven of his tries.
''The two things that we needed to do was to defend without fouling ... and Nick Ward, who's come so far with his free throw shooting, for us to go 20 of 21, I think those two things along with some pretty good defense'' were crucial, Izzo said.
BIG PICTURE
Michigan State: This is how teams win conference titles in tough leagues. The Spartans were on the road in a very hostile gym playing a team they embarrassed 90-68 in East Lansing on Dec. 3, and they still found a way to pull it out. It was quite the unintentional foreshadowing that Iowa was playing Ariana Grande's ''Thank U, Next'' when Michigan State came out for layup drills, because that's exactly how it went down in the second half. ''A lot of constructive criticism went on,'' Ward joked about the halftime scene in the Michigan State locker room. ''Yeah, I'll call it that.''
Iowa: The Hawkeyes blew a golden opportunity to knock off one of the best teams in America. But Michigan State is one of the best teams in America in part because of its resilience, and the Spartans showed plenty of that with their second-half rally. The Hawkeyes now know exactly how they would match up with a Final Four contender, and they didn't get the answer they were hoping for. ''We have to work on, once we're getting consecutive baskets instead of trading baskets, being able to turn a six- or eight-point lead into an 11- or 14-point lead,'' Iowa's Nicholas Baer said.
THE NUMBERS
Cook and Garza, Iowa's big men, grabbed just nine combined rebounds. The Hawkeyes, typically pretty strong on the boards, got outrebounded 42-26. ... The Spartans outscored Iowa 51-32 in the second half. ... Michigan State turned it over 19 times. ... The Hawkeyes, who went 15 of 21 on 3s in Sunday's rout of Illinois, were just 5 for 24 beyond the arc.
IZZO ON COOK
''We did something that you have to do in basketball. We tried to guard him, you know? It was a joke. I mean, I could have scored in there,'' Izzo said about adjusting to Cook after his scoring binge. ''We tried to dig a little more, surround him a little more, make it a little harder for him to get it in. Put a little more pressure on the ball.''
UP NEXT
Michigan State plays at Purdue on Sunday, its fourth road game out of five.
Iowa plays at Minnesota on Sunday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Riley Till made driving layup
|22.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jack Hoiberg, stolen by Riley Till
|30.0
|+ 1
|Riley Till made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|Riley Till made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Personal foul on Marcus Bingham Jr.
|40.0
|+ 2
|Thomas Kithier made jump shot, assist by Foster Loyer
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Foster Loyer
|1:10
|Nicholas Baer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|Lost ball turnover on Foster Loyer, stolen by Connor McCaffery
|1:37
|Lost ball turnover on Tyler Cook
|1:37
|Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener
|1:44
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|67
|Field Goals
|27-51 (52.9%)
|27-70 (38.6%)
|3-Pointers
|8-19 (42.1%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|20-21 (95.2%)
|8-8 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|26
|Offensive
|11
|10
|Defensive
|30
|13
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|16
|5
|Fouls
|13
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|6 Michigan State 18-2
|83.8 PPG
|46.7 RPG
|20.6 APG
|19 Iowa 16-4
|82.8 PPG
|39.5 RPG
|16.8 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|C. Winston G
|18.0 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|7.3 APG
|48.9 FG%
|
55
|L. Garza F
|13.9 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|0.9 APG
|53.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Winston G
|23 PTS
|1 REB
|7 AST
|L. Garza F
|20 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|52.9
|FG%
|38.6
|
|
|42.1
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|95.2
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|23
|1
|7
|6/14
|3/5
|8/8
|1
|35
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|N. Ward
|21
|10
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|7/7
|2
|28
|0
|1
|3
|1
|9
|M. McQuaid
|9
|3
|3
|3/12
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Goins
|7
|8
|2
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|A. Henry
|6
|4
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|24
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Winston
|23
|1
|7
|6/14
|3/5
|8/8
|1
|35
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|N. Ward
|21
|10
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|7/7
|2
|28
|0
|1
|3
|1
|9
|M. McQuaid
|9
|3
|3
|3/12
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|34
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Goins
|7
|8
|2
|3/6
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|31
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|A. Henry
|6
|4
|2
|2/3
|0/0
|2/3
|2
|24
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Kithier
|6
|5
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|K. Ahrens
|5
|3
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|X. Tillman
|5
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/1
|3
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|C. George
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hoiberg
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Loyer
|0
|2
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Bingham Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Burke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Langford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|82
|41
|16
|27/51
|8/19
|20/21
|13
|200
|3
|2
|16
|11
|30
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Garza
|20
|3
|0
|8/14
|1/2
|3/3
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Cook
|17
|6
|2
|8/17
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|35
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|J. Wieskamp
|5
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|25
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Bohannon
|3
|2
|3
|1/7
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Moss
|2
|0
|0
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Garza
|20
|3
|0
|8/14
|1/2
|3/3
|2
|26
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|T. Cook
|17
|6
|2
|8/17
|0/0
|1/1
|2
|35
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|J. Wieskamp
|5
|3
|0
|2/6
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|25
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Bohannon
|3
|2
|3
|1/7
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|I. Moss
|2
|0
|0
|1/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Baer
|10
|3
|3
|4/10
|2/7
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|R. Till
|4
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. McCaffery
|4
|2
|5
|1/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|21
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|M. Dailey
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Kriener
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|C. Pemsl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ash
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nunge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Fredrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Baer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|23
|13
|27/70
|5/24
|8/8
|16
|200
|9
|0
|5
|10
|13
-
APPST
ARKST79
79
OT 40.0 ESP+
-
EILL
TNMART47
46
2nd 10:25 ESP+
-
SIUE
SEMO42
50
2nd 13:24 ESP+
-
ODU
UTEP34
28
2nd 13:42 ESP+
-
WASH
OREG40
31
2nd 14:05 ESP2
-
UTAH
STNFRD41
45
2nd 11:57 PACN
-
SUTAH
NCOLO29
42
2nd 17:19
-
ARIZ
USC23
42
2nd 17:00 FS1
-
WEBER
MONST61
44
2nd 15:06
-
MRSHL
LATECH39
45
2nd 14:57 CBSSN
-
TNST
PEAY36
42
2nd 18:38 ESP+
-
IDST
MNTNA31
40
2nd 16:34
-
BELMONT
MURYST41
35
2nd 16:04 ESPU
-
CSBAK
CALBPTST8
14
1st 6:00
-
UCSB
CSFULL7
6
1st 14:47
-
PORT
SANFRAN6
9
1st 15:31
-
LOYMRY
USD10
12
1st 13:55
-
EWASH
PORTST10
8
1st 15:27
-
IDAHO
SACST7
4
1st 16:55
-
OAK
IUPUI71
73
Final
-
SAMFORD
WOFF106
107
Final/OT
-
KENSAW
NALAB71
76
Final
-
NEAST
TOWSON72
75
Final
-
TULSA
CINCY64
88
Final
-
GWEBB
WINTHR88
97
Final
-
NJTECH
STETSON82
59
Final
-
WAGNER
SFTRPA83
79
Final
-
SACHRT
ROBERT64
72
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT54
56
Final
-
USCUP
HAMP70
88
Final
-
HIGHPT
LONGWD51
55
Final
-
CHARSO
RADFRD78
86
Final
-
JVILLE
UNF86
81
Final
-
STFRAN
FDU58
60
Final
-
SIENA
FAIR57
48
Final
-
TEXST
GAST81
68
Final
-
LIU
MOUNT72
74
Final
-
WISGB
NKY65
87
Final
-
CCTST
BRYANT60
63
Final
-
HOFSTRA
JMAD85
68
Final
-
UTVALL
UMKC75
67
Final
-
CIT
NCGRN60
83
Final
-
WMMARY
NCWILM88
93
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU72
67
Final
-
CHATT
FURMAN58
73
Final
-
6MICHST
19IOWA82
67
Final
-
PRESBY
CAMP73
77
Final
-
MNMTH
CAN66
80
Final
-
ELON
CHARLS53
72
Final
-
MEMP
TEMPLE76
85
Final
-
FGC
LPSCMB81
89
Final
-
VMI
MERCER68
88
Final
-
NEBOM
IPFW85
79
Final/OT
-
CSTCAR
ARKLR72
71
Final
-
JAXST
EKY70
88
Final
-
TNTECH
MOREHD61
67
Final
-
DTROIT
ILLCHI67
79
Final
-
21NCST
23LVILLE77
84
Final
-
WKY
USM66
63
Final
-
NDAKST
SDAKST69
87
Final
-
MTSU
RICE68
79
Final
-
TROY
LAMON69
75
Final
-
CHARLO
TXSA43
88
Final
-
UAB
NTEXAS52
49
Final
-
MIAMI
CUSE53
73
Final
-
SALAB
LALAF84
88
Final
-
SEATTLE
CHIST75
47
Final
-
ARIZST
UCLA0
0157.5 O/U
-1.5
11:00pm FS1
-
WASHST
OREGST0
0147.5 O/U
-12.5
11:00pm PACN
-
4GONZAG
SNCLRA0
0150.5 O/U
+21
11:00pm ATSN
-
MARYCA
BYU0
0151.5 O/U
+1
11:00pm ESP2
-
COLO
CAL0
0147.5 O/U
+5.5
11:00pm PACN