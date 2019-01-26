ARK
TXTECH

No Text

Moretti, No. 14 Texas Tech top Arkansas 67-64

  • STATS AP
  • Jan 26, 2019

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Davide Moretti had 21 points, Jarrett Culver scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half, and No. 14 Texas Tech beat Arkansas 67-64 on Saturday night to stop a three-game slide.

Moretti's two free throws with five seconds left sealed the SEC/Big 12 Challenge game for the Red Raiders (16-4) after their double-digit lead was trimmed to two with a minute left. They didn't make another field goal after Norense Odiase's dunk made it 60-48 with 7:41 left.

Arkansas (11-8) was down 65-62 when it turned it over with eight seconds remaining, leading to Moretti's foul shots. Jalen Harris made a layup for the Razorbacks as time expired.

Daniel Gafford led Arkansas with 14 points after missing most of the first half in foul trouble. Harris and Mason Jones had 11 points apiece.

Matt Mooney scored 12 points for the Red Raiders, who shot 51 percent (22 of 43) from the field, including 10 for 19 from 3-point range.

Harris beat the halftime buzzer with a long running 3-pointer, lifting the Razorbacks to a 33-30 lead at the break. Culver tied it up right after halftime with one of his four 3s.

Texas Tech went ahead to stay when Mooney's 3 made it 42-40 with 16:44 left, starting a 13-2 run. Culver's 3-pointer gave Tech a 52-42 lead with 13 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks whiffed on a chance to build momentum after topping Missouri three days earlier. They were hurt by a 4-for-19 performance from 3-point range.

Texas Tech: Ten days of struggling with three Big 12 losses in a row has been put to rest. Maybe as big as anything else, the Raiders found some offensive alternatives to Culver for the first time in a while. After 15 turnovers before halftime, they had only six in the second half.

UP NEXT

Arkansas will try to win consecutive SEC games for the first time this season at home against Georgia on Tuesday night.

Texas Tech is home Monday night against TCU before going to No. 9 Kansas next Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harris
5 G
J. Culver
23 G
31.4 Min. Per Game 31.4
18.7 Pts. Per Game 18.7
3.9 Ast. Per Game 3.9
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
36.3 Field Goal % 52.5
15.2 Three Point % 38.2
71.0 Free Throw % 67.9
+ 2 Jalen Harris made driving layup 1.0
+ 1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Harris 4.0
  Lost ball turnover on Keyshawn Embery-Simpson, stolen by Jarrett Culver 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Daniel Gafford 31.0
  Jarrett Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Jarrett Culver made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Shooting foul on Mason Jones 31.0
+ 1 Keyshawn Embery-Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:00
  Keyshawn Embery-Simpson missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:00
Team Stats
Points 64 67
Field Goals 21-48 (43.8%) 22-43 (51.2%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 10-19 (52.6%)
Free Throws 18-26 (69.2%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 27 25
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 14 19
Team 8 1
Assists 6 14
Steals 10 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 15 18
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
D. Gafford F
14 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
25
D. Moretti G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Arkansas 11-8 333164
home team logo 14 Texas Tech 16-4 303767
TXTECH -10, O/U 137
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
TXTECH -10, O/U 137
United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Arkansas 11-8 78.9 PPG 40.9 RPG 17.3 APG
home team logo 14 Texas Tech 16-4 70.2 PPG 36.8 RPG 13.5 APG
Key Players
10
D. Gafford F 16.3 PPG 9.4 RPG 0.8 APG 64.8 FG%
25
D. Moretti G 9.8 PPG 1.8 RPG 2.1 APG 46.1 FG%
Top Scorers
10
D. Gafford F 14 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
25
D. Moretti G 21 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
43.8 FG% 51.2
21.1 3PT FG% 52.6
69.2 FT% 68.4
Arkansas
Starters
D. Gafford
J. Harris
M. Jones
A. Bailey
I. Joe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gafford 14 5 0 6/6 0/0 2/5 3 26 0 1 2 2 3
J. Harris 11 1 2 4/12 1/3 2/2 2 34 3 1 3 0 1
M. Jones 11 3 1 3/8 2/6 3/4 5 27 1 0 0 0 3
A. Bailey 8 2 1 3/4 0/0 2/4 0 24 2 0 1 0 2
I. Joe 5 0 1 1/6 0/5 3/3 2 29 2 0 1 0 0
Starters
D. Gafford
J. Harris
M. Jones
A. Bailey
I. Joe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gafford 14 5 0 6/6 0/0 2/5 3 26 0 1 2 2 3
J. Harris 11 1 2 4/12 1/3 2/2 2 34 3 1 3 0 1
M. Jones 11 3 1 3/8 2/6 3/4 5 27 1 0 0 0 3
A. Bailey 8 2 1 3/4 0/0 2/4 0 24 2 0 1 0 2
I. Joe 5 0 1 1/6 0/5 3/3 2 29 2 0 1 0 0
Bench
K. Embery-Simpson
R. Chaney
G. Osabuohien
D. Sills
J. Holmes
K. Garland
I. Ali
E. Henderson
T. Stevens
E. Obukwelu
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Embery-Simpson 5 1 1 1/5 0/3 3/4 3 26 2 0 1 0 1
R. Chaney 4 3 0 1/2 0/0 2/2 3 12 0 0 2 2 1
G. Osabuohien 3 2 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 3 1 1
D. Sills 3 2 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 1 8 0 0 2 0 2
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obukwelu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 19 6 21/48 4/19 18/26 20 200 10 2 15 5 14
Texas Tech
Starters
D. Moretti
J. Culver
M. Mooney
T. Owens
N. Odiase
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Moretti 21 2 2 6/9 3/6 6/7 4 32 1 0 1 1 1
J. Culver 15 3 4 5/12 4/5 1/4 3 36 3 0 4 0 3
M. Mooney 12 3 2 4/8 1/2 3/4 0 29 0 0 5 2 1
T. Owens 2 3 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 5 21 0 3 1 1 2
N. Odiase 2 7 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 23 0 1 4 1 6
Starters
D. Moretti
J. Culver
M. Mooney
T. Owens
N. Odiase
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Moretti 21 2 2 6/9 3/6 6/7 4 32 1 0 1 1 1
J. Culver 15 3 4 5/12 4/5 1/4 3 36 3 0 4 0 3
M. Mooney 12 3 2 4/8 1/2 3/4 0 29 0 0 5 2 1
T. Owens 2 3 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 5 21 0 3 1 1 2
N. Odiase 2 7 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 23 0 1 4 1 6
Bench
K. Edwards
B. Francis
D. Corprew
A. Benson
A. Sorrells
P. Hicks
M. Ondigo
K. Moore
J. Mballa
K. McCullar
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Edwards 7 2 1 2/5 0/1 3/4 1 16 1 0 2 0 2
B. Francis 5 2 1 2/5 1/3 0/0 2 29 0 0 1 0 2
D. Corprew 3 2 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 13 0 0 0 0 2
A. Benson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Sorrells - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Hicks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ondigo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Mballa - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCullar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 24 14 22/43 10/19 13/19 21 200 5 4 18 5 19
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores