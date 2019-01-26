Bowman 3 lifts BC over Wake Forest 65-61
WINSTON SALEM, N.C. (AP) Wake Forest didn't give Ky Bowman many opportunities, double-teaming the Boston College star on the perimeter throughout much of Saturday's ACC matchup.
But Bowman supplied a knockout blow, anyway. The 6-foot-1 guard connected on a desperation 3-pointer over two defenders with 16 seconds to play to lift BC to a 65-61 victory.
Wake Forest had a final chance to tie, but Brandon Childress' desperation 3-pointer with 8 seconds left bounced harmlessly off the backboard. Jared Hamilton sealed the victory for BC with a foul shot.
The Eagles (11-7, 2-4 ACC) rallied from a seven-point deficit with 6:17 to play, holding the Demon Deacons (8-11, 1-6 ACC) scoreless during a 9-0 run over the final 4:30.
Surrounded by two defenders on the right wing on the game-winning possession, Bowman looked for a teammate without success. With only one second left on the shot clock, he launched a shot that was in the air when the buzzer sounded, and gave the Eagles their first lead of the second half.
''My last opportunity was to shoot it, so I shot it,'' said Bowman, who was held to 14 points - about seven points below his season average.
Boston College coach Jim Christian noted that Bowman, a North Carolina native, had missed a better 3-point opportunity a few possessions earlier.
''I thought he had a cleaner look on the possession before,'' Christian said. ''He usually makes Shot A, and not many people make Shot B. That's what makes him a really good player.''
Jordan Chatman, who scored 18 points for the Eagles, tied the game at 61 with a 3-pointer with 2:24 left.
Forward Nik Popovic scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Eagles. Battling the double team after scoring six early points, Bowman made only 6 of 15 shots - he missed his other five 3-point attempts.
Jaylen Hoard scored a game-high 22 points with 10 rebounds for the Deacons.
Childress, the Deacons' leading scorer entering the game, had an off-day, finishing with only eight points on 3 for 16 shooting and eight turnovers against seven assists.
BC committed only seven turnovers. Wake Forest committed 16, including two costly ones by Childress down the stretch.
''At the end of the day, we turned the ball over too many times,'' Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said.
The Deacons fought back after falling into an 8-0 hole - the game's biggest margin - in the first two minutes to take a 35-31 halftime lead after holding the Eagles scoreless for more than five minutes late in the half.
BIG PICTURE
Boston College: The Eagles won their second straight after five consecutive losses and go home for games against Syracuse and Notre Dame with a chance to rise to .500 in league play. They should expect coming opponents to try a similar double team on Bowman.
Wake Forest: The Deacons, who have lost three straight since their upset of N.C. State, squandered one of the best chances they'll have for an ACC victory. The freshman Hoard's 9 for 13 shooting performance, including 2 for 3 from 3-point distance, with 10 rebounds was reason for encouragement.
STAT PACK
Boston College won on the road despite making only 4 of 10 free-throw attempts and getting outrebounded 43-31. Wake Forest was 6 of 6 from the foul line, but fell victim to 5 for 23 3-point shooting, including 0 for 9 from Childress.
CRUNCH TIME
Wake Forest went scoreless the final 4:30 after Hoard's tip-in gave the Deacons a 61-56 lead, missing their last six shots.
INJURY REPORT
Wake Forest guard Torry Johnson, who had averaged 20 minutes per game, sat out with a nagging shoulder injury. BC freshman Wynston Tabbs, who averages 13.9 points and 2.7 assists, did not make the trip. Tabbs has battled a knee injury.
UP NEXT
Boston College: At home against Syracuse on Wednesday.
Wake Forest: At home against Louisville on Wednesday.
Copyright 2019 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.7
|Min. Per Game
|36.7
|16.6
|Pts. Per Game
|16.6
|4.1
|Ast. Per Game
|4.1
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|42.5
|36.4
|Three Point %
|39.8
|79.6
|Free Throw %
|78.8
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius
|4.0
|Jared Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|4.0
|+ 1
|Jared Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws
|4.0
|Personal foul on Brandon Childress
|4.0
|Personal foul on Olivier Sarr
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Ky Bowman
|5.0
|Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot
|7.0
|Personal foul on Steffon Mitchell
|9.0
|Personal foul on Nik Popovic
|11.0
|+ 3
|Ky Bowman made 3-pt. jump shot
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Nik Popovic
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|61
|Field Goals
|27-65 (41.5%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|5-23 (21.7%)
|Free Throws
|4-10 (40.0%)
|6-6 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|43
|Offensive
|9
|9
|Defensive
|19
|29
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|17
|12
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|6
|16
|Fouls
|13
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boston College 11-7
|74.9 PPG
|40.9 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Wake Forest 8-11
|71.6 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|10.7 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|N. Popovic F
|13.5 PPG
|7.1 RPG
|0.9 APG
|54.2 FG%
|
10
|J. Hoard F
|13.8 PPG
|7.9 RPG
|1.3 APG
|45.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Popovic F
|21 PTS
|11 REB
|2 AST
|J. Hoard F
|22 PTS
|10 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|21.7
|
|
|40.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Popovic
|21
|11
|2
|10/16
|0/1
|1/3
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|J. Chatman
|18
|3
|4
|6/14
|5/8
|1/2
|1
|38
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|K. Bowman
|14
|3
|3
|6/15
|1/6
|1/3
|3
|40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Herren Jr.
|5
|1
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Mitchell
|4
|5
|7
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Popovic
|21
|11
|2
|10/16
|0/1
|1/3
|3
|30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|J. Chatman
|18
|3
|4
|6/14
|5/8
|1/2
|1
|38
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|K. Bowman
|14
|3
|3
|6/15
|1/6
|1/3
|3
|40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|C. Herren Jr.
|5
|1
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|25
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Mitchell
|4
|5
|7
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reyes
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ja. Hamilton
|1
|0
|0
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Kraljevic
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Ja. Hamilton
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|G. Gehan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Meznieks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. DiLuccio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Baker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bohuny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Holtze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jackowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Tabbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|28
|17
|27/65
|7/23
|4/10
|13
|200
|6
|2
|6
|9
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hoard
|22
|10
|2
|9/13
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|34
|0
|0
|4
|5
|5
|B. Childress
|8
|4
|7
|3/16
|0/9
|2/2
|1
|40
|0
|0
|8
|1
|3
|C. Brown
|7
|6
|0
|3/9
|0/4
|1/1
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|S. Wright Jr.
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|1/1
|4
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. Sarr
|4
|11
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hoard
|22
|10
|2
|9/13
|2/3
|2/2
|0
|34
|0
|0
|4
|5
|5
|B. Childress
|8
|4
|7
|3/16
|0/9
|2/2
|1
|40
|0
|0
|8
|1
|3
|C. Brown
|7
|6
|0
|3/9
|0/4
|1/1
|0
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|S. Wright Jr.
|7
|1
|0
|3/5
|0/1
|1/1
|4
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. Sarr
|4
|11
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|29
|0
|1
|0
|2
|9
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Mucius
|7
|4
|3
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|M. Wynn
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|I. Smart
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Bilas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Spivey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Okeke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Buchanan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|38
|12
|25/56
|5/23
|6/6
|10
|200
|2
|3
|16
|9
|29
-
CAMP
HAMP50
55
2nd 4:10 ESP+
-
WISGB
WRIGHT48
63
2nd 10:20 ESP3
-
NCASHV
HIGHPT56
56
2nd 2:38 ESP+
-
MILW
NKY44
62
2nd 8:00 ESP+
-
ETNST
WCAR72
52
2nd 9:42 ESP3
-
CORN
CLMB57
65
2nd 7:04 ESP+
-
GWASH
GMASON39
50
2nd 6:32 ESP+
-
CMICH
TOLEDO56
60
2nd 6:50 ESP3
-
UVM
STNYBRK51
40
2nd 12:03 ESP3
-
SACHRT
SFTRPA70
66
2nd 3:07
-
STJOES
PENN54
58
2nd 7:38
-
SEATTLE
UMKC49
46
2nd 4:57
-
TNTECH
EKY64
66
2nd 9:28
-
DENVER
IPFW66
76
2nd 5:17
-
MANH
SIENA36
46
2nd 3:53 ESP3
-
CHATT
WOFF58
73
2nd 4:14
-
FAU
FIU68
60
2nd 10:07
-
YOUNG
CLEVST34
47
2nd 11:48 ESP+
-
COLO
STNFRD29
19
1st 4:40 FS1
-
EVAN
NIOWA19
21
1st 7:53 ESP+
-
UTAH
CAL35
21
1st 6:03 ESPU
-
ARIZST
USC18
16
1st 8:22 ESP2
-
UNLV
SDGST16
22
1st 9:04 CBSSN
-
CUSE
10VATECH14
25
1st 8:34 ESPN
-
MARYCA
PEPPER29
23
1st 5:53
-
NMEXST
TEXPA18
16
1st 5:38
-
DRAKE
VALPO21
21
1st 5:40 ESP3
-
NCOLO
NAU27
11
1st 6:13
-
NDAKST
ORAL14
16
1st 7:29 ESP3
-
UAB
RICE31
32
1st 3:43 ESP+
-
TROY
LALAF27
28
1st 4:54 ESP+
-
16AUBURN
22MISSST6
6
1st 17:29 SECN
-
STHRN
ALAM35
38
1st 0.0
-
TNST
MURYST0
0
Delay ESP+
-
24IOWAST
20MISS87
73
Final
-
OHIOST
NEB70
60
Final
-
FLA
TCU50
55
Final
-
ILL
13MD78
67
Final
-
GATECH
2DUKE53
66
Final
-
COLG
LOYMD72
79
Final/OT
-
BAMA
BAYLOR68
73
Final
-
MAINE
BING66
78
Final
-
LIU
CCTST84
71
Final
-
DTROIT
IUPUI65
80
Final
-
TXARL
GAST71
77
Final
-
VMI
CIT82
84
Final
-
UMBC
NH59
51
Final
-
3UVA
ND82
55
Final
-
VCU
DUQ80
74
Final
-
TEXAS
UGA88
98
Final
-
KSTATE
TEXAM53
65
Final
-
SC
OKLAST70
74
Final
-
HOFSTRA
TOWSON84
61
Final
-
EMICH
WMICH93
67
Final
-
DREXEL
DEL75
76
Final
-
12MARQET
XAVIER87
82
Final
-
CLEM
21NCST67
69
Final
-
PITT
23LVILLE51
66
Final
-
DAVID
STLOU54
53
Final
-
BALLST
OHIO74
78
Final
-
DAYTON
FORD75
52
Final
-
DART
HARV59
64
Final
-
ARMY
LAFAY69
63
Final
-
BU
LEHIGH78
94
Final
-
NWEST
WISC46
62
Final
-
SALAB
LAMON78
72
Final
-
HARTFD
ALBANY77
84
Final
-
MNMTH
NIAGARA48
75
Final
-
UTVALL
CHIST74
60
Final
-
NAVY
HOLY64
69
Final
-
BGREEN
MIAOH53
67
Final
-
JAXST
MOREHD77
71
Final
-
IDST
MONST84
104
Final
-
APPST
ARKLR77
73
Final
-
BUCK
AMER68
76
Final
-
WMMARY
CHARLS59
74
Final
-
NEAST
JMAD78
68
Final
-
ELON
NCWILM89
82
Final
-
BCU
MORGAN71
77
Final
-
BRAD
MOST37
55
Final
-
PORT
UOP70
74
Final
-
FDU
BRYANT78
63
Final
-
SFLA
ECU77
57
Final
-
ODU
TXSA73
74
Final
-
NORL
UIW61
52
Final
-
WYO
BOISE52
77
Final
-
UTAHST
NMEX68
66
Final
-
VANDY
OKLA55
86
Final
-
DELST
HOW74
80
Final
-
WASH
OREGST79
69
Final
-
FRESNO
COLOST65
74
Final
-
BC
WAKE65
61
Final
-
WINTHR
PRESBY91
99
Final
-
WVU
1TENN66
83
Final
-
OAK
ILLCHI80
67
Final
-
SELOU
NWST69
53
Final
-
SAMFORD
FURMAN75
73
Final
-
RUT
PSU64
60
Final
-
WILL
SDAK65
59
Final
-
CARK
ABIL56
79
Final
-
NCAT
NCCU51
48
Final
-
FAMU
COPPST72
70
Final
-
SIUE
TNMART69
85
Final
-
LONGWD
USCUP63
80
Final
-
BELMONT
PEAY96
92
Final
-
HOUBP
MCNSE73
79
Final
-
TEXST
GASOU58
74
Final
-
WKY
LATECH50
62
Final
-
MERCER
NCGRN81
88
Final
-
STFRAN
MOUNT74
67
Final
-
NILL
AKRON65
67
Final
-
CSTCAR
ARKST77
64
Final
-
WAGNER
ROBERT51
57
Final
-
MRSHL
USM51
101
Final
-
NEBOM
SDAKST73
83
Final
-
GWEBB
CHARSO60
74
Final
-
EILL
SEMO59
64
Final
-
PVAM
MVSU89
78
Final
-
25LSU
MIZZOU86
80
Final/OT
-
9KANSAS
8UK63
71
Final
-
TULANE
SMU75
85
Final
-
JACKST
GRAM64
63
Final
-
MTSU
NTEXAS53
70
Final
-
ARK
14TXTECH64
67
Final
-
STBON
RICH66
57
Final
-
WICHST
UCONN60
80
Final
-
ALCORN
ALST59
74
Final
-
SCST
SAV88
92
Final
-
UMES
NORFLK60
88
Final
-
LAMAR
SAMHOU59
69
Final
-
WEBER
MNTNA0
0147 O/U
-7.5
9:00pm
-
LOYMRY
SNCLRA0
0127 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
AF
SJST0
0132 O/U
+6.5
9:00pm
-
TEXSO
ARKPB0
0146.5 O/U
+5.5
9:00pm
-
CHARLO
UTEP0
0123 O/U
-5
9:20pm
-
GC
CALBPTST0
0
10:00pm
-
ARIZ
UCLA0
0150.5 O/U
-2
10:00pm ESP2
-
CSFULL
CPOLY0
0139 O/U
+7
10:00pm
-
UCRIV
UCIRV0
0127.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm
-
SANFRAN
USD0
0136.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
UCSB
LNGBCH0
0146 O/U
+2
10:00pm ESP3
-
IDAHO
PORTST0
0147 O/U
-9.5
10:05pm
-
EWASH
SACST0
0135 O/U
-3.5
10:05pm
-
UCDAV
HAWAII0
0132 O/U
-7.5
12:00am